SOFTBALL
MCQUADE TOURNAMENT
MEN
C
First round: Red Wing (Minn.) Sioux Nation 19, Grand Forks RMI-First Class Mortgage 14; Felton (Minn.) Undecided 18, Bismarck Sickie’s Garage 15; Minot Aftermath 9, Richmond (Texas) Dadbods Talent Agency-Texas 5 4.
Second round: Fargo MMB-Monsta Athletics 16, Cannon Ball War Chiefs-Pure Sports 11; St. Cloud (Minn.) Subaru 15, Rapid City (S.D.) TFK 7; Fargo Beef 20, Mandan Custer Flats Trucking-Baymont Inn 7; Billings (Mont.) Mill-A3 29, Bismarck Tap In Tavern-J&J Fireworks 2; Williston Titan Resources 20, Fargo Smith Motors 9.
Rec 3 Budweiser
Upper bracket
First round: Dickinson George’s Tire 10, Fargo Unwind-Brookdale 9; Wahpeton Birchem Livestock 29, Bismarck Superior Marine 13; Bismarck Tap In-BEK 16, Ambrose Astros 8; Mandan Bowers Excavating 14, Minot Newkota North Hill Bowl 3; Watford City Dirtbags 12, Bismarck Craftcade 1; Minot Shots Fired Paintball 5, Bismarck Painters 1; Mandan Stage Stop-Originals 20, Minot John’s Body Shop 13; Bismarck Dream Center-Bone & Joint 12, Grafton LaFreniere Construction 6.
People are also reading…
Lower bracket
First round: Rapid City (S.D.) Below Zero South 15, Glen Ullin Merchants 11; Bismarck Sports Page 13, Minot Planet Pizza 12; Beulah Coyote Coteau 19, Bismarck Badlands Environmental 18; Mid Dakota Eagles 14, Mandan Eide Ford 11; Bismarck Pounders 12, Dickinson A1 Sprinklers 2; Mandan Mountain Plains 10, Jamestown Quality Truck 9; Minot Landing 18, Bismarck Deuce Crew 15; Aberdeen Splitters 17, Beulah Butte Boys 0.
Rec 3 Bud Light
Upper bracket
First round: Bismarck Elite Ag Solutions 13, Wahpeton Driftwood 1; Mandan Meckle Farm & Ranch 16, Minot Farstad Oil 4; Bismarck Purple Sox 19, Fargo Comets 17; Bismarck Redline Motorsports 27, Minot Arrowhead ACE-Thompson-Larson 26; Dickinson Spur 15, Bismarck Titan Plumbing 14; St. Louis Park (Minn.) Epic 11, Minot Sports on Tap 5; Grand Forks TCS Custom Painting 20, Bismarck Bronson’s Market Place 9; Minot Post Construction 12, Bismarck Pifer Auction 4; Spearfish (S.D.) Mighty JR’s 25, Bismarck Fred’s Den 13; Fargo Jimmy John’s 24, Bismarck Vertex Properties 14; Bismarck Moose Lodge 15, Powers Lake Merchants 5; West Fargo Traditions 12, Bismarck Kramer Gold 11.
Men’s Rec 4
Upper bracket
First round: Mandan Paint All-Professional Touch 11, Rugby Lee’s Bar 9; Bismarck SOP 5, Valley City Brothers III-J&S Marketing 1; Aberdeen (S.D.) Do it for the D 14, Mandan Black Lions-Servpro 4; Fargo Sons of Pitches 11, Salt Lake City (Utah) Thirsty’s Tequila Gomez 0; Fargo Juco All-Stars 13, Mandan Kilen Enterprise 12; Mandan New Freedom Center 18, Belcourt Monacees 1; Bismarck Pizza Ranch-Flying J’s 15, New Town Team Savage 0.
Lower bracket
First round: Rhame Braaten Brothers 13, Bismarck Stage Stop-Lucky’s 3; Aberdeen (S.D.) CKW Softball 16, Bismarck Cornerstone Bank-IP Insurance 15; Bismarck Pearce Durick-Silah Electric 18, Bismarck Verge Fitness-Stonehome 3; Mandan BNC National Bank 14, Valley City Hardware-Grotberg Electric 2; Council Bluffs (Iowa) Washin’ Balls 11, Bismarck Stroh’s 0.
WOMEN
Rec 1
First round: Bismarck Corral Bar 21, West Fargo Johnson Hardwood 6; Rapid City (S.D.) Hooligans 16, Bismarck Two Guys Flooring 6; Bismarck Seven Seas Bar and Grill 21, Grand Forks Southgate/McKinnon 1; Rapid City (S.D.) Hit or Miss 10, West Fargo Jagol Honey 5; Grand Forks Aatrix 14, West Fargo TNT-AF 0.
LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 12, WHEATON, ILL. 2, 5 INNINGS
At Omaha, Neb.
Wheaton;200;00;--;2;4;1
Governors;003;09;--;12;9;0
Bonnema, Zeman and catcher NA; Matthew Porter and Max Vig. W--Porter. HR--Govs, Michael Fagerland.
Highlights: Govs -- Gavin Lill R, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Fagerland 3-for-4, HR, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Parker Sagsveen 2-for-2, RBI; Jameson Johnson R; Marcus Butts 1-for-2, R, RBI; Carter Krueger 1-for-3, R, RBI; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-2, 2 R; Vig 2 R, RBI; Porter 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO.
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 7, GERSHOFF AUTO 6
At Omaha, Neb.
Gershoff Auto;000;101;4;--;6;11'2
Govs;200;023;x;--;7;5;0
Ceseretti, Blanchette (3), NA (7) and Martin. Isaac Mitchell, Parker Sagsveen (7), Zachary Brackin (7) and Marcus Butts. W--Mitchell. L--Blanchett. Save--Brackin.
Highlights: Gershoff Auto -- Martins 2-4 R. Govs -- Gavin Lill 2-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 2-3 2 R, RBI; Parks Sagsveen 1-2 2 RBI; Jameson Johnson 0-3 RBI; Carter Krueger 0-2 R; Max Vig 0-1 R; Jace Groseclose 0-1 RBI, SB; Mitchell 6 IP, 10 H, 4 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 2 SO.
BISMARCK SENATORS 7-12, WILLISTON OILERS 0-0
Bismarck Senators 7, Williston Oilers 0
At Williston
Senators;000;121;3;--;7;5;1
Williston;000;000;0;--;0;1;7
Eli Thompson, Ben LaDuke (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. Ben Rath, Andrew Llewelln and Nick Rustad, Hunter Haugen (6). W--Thompson. L--Rath.
Highlights: Senators -- LaDuke 2-4 2 R, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; TJ Olson 0-2 2 R; Thompson 0-2 R, 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO; Harrison Reichert 0-2 2 RBI; Traiden Kalfell 2-3 R; Kleinjan, 1-4 2 RBI; Jason Juma 0-2 R. Williston -- Bridge Johnson 1-2; Rath 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 SO.
Bismarck Senators 12, Williston Oilers 0, 5 innings
Senatofrs;252;03;--;12;11;0
Oilers;000;00;--;0;1;2
Jason Juma, TJ Olson (5) and Eli Thompson, Tyler Kleinjan (5). Bridge Johnson, Andrew Llewelln (3), Hayden Lappegard (4) and Hunter Haugen. W--Juma. L--Johnson.
Highlights: Senators -- Ben LaDuke 2-4 2 R; TJ Olson 2-4 2 R, RBI; Juma 2-3 R, 2 RBI, 4 I, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Thompson 0-4 2 R; Traiden Kalfell 1-2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Harrison Reichert 1-2 2 RBI; Brady Helm 0-2 R; Tony Burkel 2-3 R, 2 RBI; Hayden Emter 1-3 RBI. Williston -- Bode Ekblad 1-1; Lappegard 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 3 SO.
BISMARCK CAPITALS 10-2, BISMARCK REPS 8-7
Bismarck Capitals 10, Bismarck Reps 8
Reps;303;101;0;--;8;9;1
Capitals;511;030;x;--;10;15;3
A. Johnson, I. Lewis (4) and C. Vig; T. King, J. Kunze (6) and L. Herman. W -- King. L -- Johnson.
Highlights: Reps -- T. Schaner BB, HBP, 2 R; T. Groseclose 1-for-1, 2 BB, HBP, SB, 3 R, RBI; Vig 1-for-4, 2 SB, 2 R; C. Weisenberger 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Lewis 2-for-4, RBI; G. Brice 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; C. Anderson 1-for-3; Johnson 3 IP, 9 H, 7 R (6 ER), 1 BB, 3 K; Lewis 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP. Capitals -- T. King 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R; H. Ritter 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; E. Huntington 2-for-4, R; A. Emery 2-for-4, R, RBI; G. Swanson 2-for-3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Herman 2-for-2, 2 2B, BB, SB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; C. Schatz 2-for-3, 3B, SB, R, RBI; King 5 IP, 4 H, 7 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 4 HBP; Kunze 2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K.
Bismarck Reps 7, Bismarck Capitals 2
Reps;000;340;0;--;7;10;0
Capitals;002;000;0;--;2;6;0
Vig, Schaner (5) and Weisenberger; C. Grabow, J. Gums (5), E. Huntington (5) and Emery. W -- Vig. L -- Grabow.
Highlights: Reps -- Groseclose 1-for-4, R; Lewis 3-for-4, 3 2B, SB, 2 R, RBI; Vig 1-for-4, 2 SB, 2 R; C. Miller 1-for-3, BB, 3 SB, 2 R, RBI; J. Klein 1-for-2, 2 BB, SB; R. Astle 2-for-3, SB, RBI; Vig 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 4 K, 2 HBP. Capitals -- Schatz 3-for-3, BB, SB, R; Ritter 1-for-4, RBI; Emery 1-for-2, BB; Swanson 1-for-3; M. Hummel BB, HBP, SB, R; Grabow 4 IP, 6 H, 6 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, 1 WP; Gums 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Huntington 2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K.
Records: Bismarck Reps 8-4.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 17, MINOT 14
Bismarck;420;051;500;--;17;13;0
Minot;610;301;030;--;14;13;8
Ty Howry, Brett Buchanan (4), Garrett Yawn (5), Ryan Taylor (7), Dillon Goetz (8), Carter Rost (9) and Sam Bieser; Jack Smith, Kade Benavidez (2), Grant Faris (5), Noah Miller (5), Evan Valencia (7), Skout Rallo (7), Zach Hoehn (9) and Travis Stapleton. W -- Yawn. L -- Faris. S – Rost. HR: Bismarck -- Ryan Moerman.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Benjamin Rosengard 3-for-7, 2B, 4 R, RBI; Jackson Beaman 1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, R, RBI; Brock Bleszcz 2-for-2, 2B, R; Moerman 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jake Simons 2 BB, HBP, SB, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Jack Herring 1-for-4, 2 BB, 2 R; Mason Le 2-for-6, 2B, SB, 2 R, 6 RBIs; Howry 3.2 IP, 10 H, 9 R (9 ER), 4 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP, 1 WP; Buchanan 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, 2 WP; Yawn 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, 1 WP; Taylor 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K; Goetz 1 IP, 1 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 1 K; Rost 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K. Minot -- Thomas Rollauer 1-for-2, 3 BB, Sac fly, 2 R, RBI; Tristan Moore 1-for-5, BB, 2 R; Karson Evans 4-for-5, 2 2B, Sac fly, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Damone Hale 2-for-6, 2B, RBI; Nic Pepe 1-for-4, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI; Stapleton 2-for-5, 3B, BB, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Zach Kluvers 1-for-5, 2B, Sac fly, R, 2 RBIs; Ryan Recio 1-for-1, 3 BB, R; Smith 1 IP, 2 H, 4 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 2 WP; Benavidez 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 4 K; Faris 0.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R (5 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Miller 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 K; Valencia 0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 2 K; Rallo 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, 1 HBP; Hoehn 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K.
Attendance: 1,225.
Time of game: 4:05.
Records: Bismarck 11-15; Minot 5-19.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;17-9;.654;--
Rockford;16-10;.615;1
Kalamazoo;13-12;.520;3.5
Kenosha;12-13;.480;4.5
Kokomo;11-14;.440;5.5
Battle Creek;8-17;.320;8.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;15-11;.577;--
Wausau;15-11;.577;--
Wisconsin Rapids;14-11;.560;0.5
Madison;14-12;.538;1
Lakeshore;9-16;.360;5.5
Fond du Lac;9-17;.346;6
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Thunder Bay;13-9;.591;--
Duluth;14-10;.583;--
Eau Claire;13-11;.542;1
Rochester;14-12;.538;1
Waterloo;9-17;.346;6
La Crosse;8-16;.333;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;19-5;.792;--
St. Cloud;15-9;.625;4
Mankato;15-10;.600;4.5
Bismarck;11-15;.423;9
Minnesota;5-8;.385;8.5
Minot;5-19;.208;14
Friday, June 23
Bismarck 17, Minot 14
Kalamazoo 6, Traverse City 1
Kokomo 3, Rockford 1
Kenosha 8, Battle Creek 6
La Crosse 6, Thunder Bay 5, 10 innings
Duluth 6, Waterloo 5
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Fond du Lac 1
Madison 12, Green Bay 2
Lakeshore 10, Wausau 2
Willmar 2, St. Cloud 1
Eau Claire 3, Rochester 2
Saturday, June 24
Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Green Bay
Wausau at Kokomo
Madison at Traverse City
St. Cloud at Mankato
Willmar at Rochester
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Duluth at Eau Claire
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Sunday, June 25
Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Eau Claire at Duluth
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Mankato at St. Cloud
Wausau at Kokomo
Madison at Traverse City
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Willmar at Rochester