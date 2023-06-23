SOFTBALL

MCQUADE TOURNAMENT

MEN

C

First round: Red Wing (Minn.) Sioux Nation 19, Grand Forks RMI-First Class Mortgage 14; Felton (Minn.) Undecided 18, Bismarck Sickie’s Garage 15; Minot Aftermath 9, Richmond (Texas) Dadbods Talent Agency-Texas 5 4.

Second round: Fargo MMB-Monsta Athletics 16, Cannon Ball War Chiefs-Pure Sports 11; St. Cloud (Minn.) Subaru 15, Rapid City (S.D.) TFK 7; Fargo Beef 20, Mandan Custer Flats Trucking-Baymont Inn 7; Billings (Mont.) Mill-A3 29, Bismarck Tap In Tavern-J&J Fireworks 2; Williston Titan Resources 20, Fargo Smith Motors 9.

Rec 3 Budweiser

Upper bracket

First round: Dickinson George’s Tire 10, Fargo Unwind-Brookdale 9; Wahpeton Birchem Livestock 29, Bismarck Superior Marine 13; Bismarck Tap In-BEK 16, Ambrose Astros 8; Mandan Bowers Excavating 14, Minot Newkota North Hill Bowl 3; Watford City Dirtbags 12, Bismarck Craftcade 1; Minot Shots Fired Paintball 5, Bismarck Painters 1; Mandan Stage Stop-Originals 20, Minot John’s Body Shop 13; Bismarck Dream Center-Bone & Joint 12, Grafton LaFreniere Construction 6.

Lower bracket

First round: Rapid City (S.D.) Below Zero South 15, Glen Ullin Merchants 11; Bismarck Sports Page 13, Minot Planet Pizza 12; Beulah Coyote Coteau 19, Bismarck Badlands Environmental 18; Mid Dakota Eagles 14, Mandan Eide Ford 11; Bismarck Pounders 12, Dickinson A1 Sprinklers 2; Mandan Mountain Plains 10, Jamestown Quality Truck 9; Minot Landing 18, Bismarck Deuce Crew 15; Aberdeen Splitters 17, Beulah Butte Boys 0.

Rec 3 Bud Light

Upper bracket

First round: Bismarck Elite Ag Solutions 13, Wahpeton Driftwood 1; Mandan Meckle Farm & Ranch 16, Minot Farstad Oil 4; Bismarck Purple Sox 19, Fargo Comets 17; Bismarck Redline Motorsports 27, Minot Arrowhead ACE-Thompson-Larson 26; Dickinson Spur 15, Bismarck Titan Plumbing 14; St. Louis Park (Minn.) Epic 11, Minot Sports on Tap 5; Grand Forks TCS Custom Painting 20, Bismarck Bronson’s Market Place 9; Minot Post Construction 12, Bismarck Pifer Auction 4; Spearfish (S.D.) Mighty JR’s 25, Bismarck Fred’s Den 13; Fargo Jimmy John’s 24, Bismarck Vertex Properties 14; Bismarck Moose Lodge 15, Powers Lake Merchants 5; West Fargo Traditions 12, Bismarck Kramer Gold 11.

Men’s Rec 4

Upper bracket

First round: Mandan Paint All-Professional Touch 11, Rugby Lee’s Bar 9; Bismarck SOP 5, Valley City Brothers III-J&S Marketing 1; Aberdeen (S.D.) Do it for the D 14, Mandan Black Lions-Servpro 4; Fargo Sons of Pitches 11, Salt Lake City (Utah) Thirsty’s Tequila Gomez 0; Fargo Juco All-Stars 13, Mandan Kilen Enterprise 12; Mandan New Freedom Center 18, Belcourt Monacees 1; Bismarck Pizza Ranch-Flying J’s 15, New Town Team Savage 0.

Lower bracket

First round: Rhame Braaten Brothers 13, Bismarck Stage Stop-Lucky’s 3; Aberdeen (S.D.) CKW Softball 16, Bismarck Cornerstone Bank-IP Insurance 15; Bismarck Pearce Durick-Silah Electric 18, Bismarck Verge Fitness-Stonehome 3; Mandan BNC National Bank 14, Valley City Hardware-Grotberg Electric 2; Council Bluffs (Iowa) Washin’ Balls 11, Bismarck Stroh’s 0.

WOMEN

Rec 1

First round: Bismarck Corral Bar 21, West Fargo Johnson Hardwood 6; Rapid City (S.D.) Hooligans 16, Bismarck Two Guys Flooring 6; Bismarck Seven Seas Bar and Grill 21, Grand Forks Southgate/McKinnon 1; Rapid City (S.D.) Hit or Miss 10, West Fargo Jagol Honey 5; Grand Forks Aatrix 14, West Fargo TNT-AF 0.

LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 12, WHEATON, ILL. 2, 5 INNINGS

At Omaha, Neb.

Wheaton;200;00;--;2;4;1

Governors;003;09;--;12;9;0

Bonnema, Zeman and catcher NA; Matthew Porter and Max Vig. W--Porter. HR--Govs, Michael Fagerland.

Highlights: Govs -- Gavin Lill R, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Fagerland 3-for-4, HR, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Parker Sagsveen 2-for-2, RBI; Jameson Johnson R; Marcus Butts 1-for-2, R, RBI; Carter Krueger 1-for-3, R, RBI; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-2, 2 R; Vig 2 R, RBI; Porter 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO.

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 7, GERSHOFF AUTO 6

At Omaha, Neb.

Gershoff Auto;000;101;4;--;6;11'2

Govs;200;023;x;--;7;5;0

Ceseretti, Blanchette (3), NA (7) and Martin. Isaac Mitchell, Parker Sagsveen (7), Zachary Brackin (7) and Marcus Butts. W--Mitchell. L--Blanchett. Save--Brackin.

Highlights: Gershoff Auto -- Martins 2-4 R. Govs -- Gavin Lill 2-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 2-3 2 R, RBI; Parks Sagsveen 1-2 2 RBI; Jameson Johnson 0-3 RBI; Carter Krueger 0-2 R; Max Vig 0-1 R; Jace Groseclose 0-1 RBI, SB; Mitchell 6 IP, 10 H, 4 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 2 SO.

BISMARCK SENATORS 7-12, WILLISTON OILERS 0-0

Bismarck Senators 7, Williston Oilers 0

At Williston

Senators;000;121;3;--;7;5;1

Williston;000;000;0;--;0;1;7

Eli Thompson, Ben LaDuke (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. Ben Rath, Andrew Llewelln and Nick Rustad, Hunter Haugen (6). W--Thompson. L--Rath.

Highlights: Senators -- LaDuke 2-4 2 R, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; TJ Olson 0-2 2 R; Thompson 0-2 R, 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO; Harrison Reichert 0-2 2 RBI; Traiden Kalfell 2-3 R; Kleinjan, 1-4 2 RBI; Jason Juma 0-2 R. Williston -- Bridge Johnson 1-2; Rath 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 SO.

Bismarck Senators 12, Williston Oilers 0, 5 innings

Senatofrs;252;03;--;12;11;0

Oilers;000;00;--;0;1;2

Jason Juma, TJ Olson (5) and Eli Thompson, Tyler Kleinjan (5). Bridge Johnson, Andrew Llewelln (3), Hayden Lappegard (4) and Hunter Haugen. W--Juma. L--Johnson.

Highlights: Senators -- Ben LaDuke 2-4 2 R; TJ Olson 2-4 2 R, RBI; Juma 2-3 R, 2 RBI, 4 I, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Thompson 0-4 2 R; Traiden Kalfell 1-2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Harrison Reichert 1-2 2 RBI; Brady Helm 0-2 R; Tony Burkel 2-3 R, 2 RBI; Hayden Emter 1-3 RBI. Williston -- Bode Ekblad 1-1; Lappegard 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 3 SO.

BISMARCK CAPITALS 10-2, BISMARCK REPS 8-7

Bismarck Capitals 10, Bismarck Reps 8

Reps;303;101;0;--;8;9;1

Capitals;511;030;x;--;10;15;3

A. Johnson, I. Lewis (4) and C. Vig; T. King, J. Kunze (6) and L. Herman. W -- King. L -- Johnson.

Highlights: Reps -- T. Schaner BB, HBP, 2 R; T. Groseclose 1-for-1, 2 BB, HBP, SB, 3 R, RBI; Vig 1-for-4, 2 SB, 2 R; C. Weisenberger 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Lewis 2-for-4, RBI; G. Brice 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; C. Anderson 1-for-3; Johnson 3 IP, 9 H, 7 R (6 ER), 1 BB, 3 K; Lewis 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP. Capitals -- T. King 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R; H. Ritter 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; E. Huntington 2-for-4, R; A. Emery 2-for-4, R, RBI; G. Swanson 2-for-3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Herman 2-for-2, 2 2B, BB, SB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; C. Schatz 2-for-3, 3B, SB, R, RBI; King 5 IP, 4 H, 7 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 4 HBP; Kunze 2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K.

Bismarck Reps 7, Bismarck Capitals 2

Reps;000;340;0;--;7;10;0

Capitals;002;000;0;--;2;6;0

Vig, Schaner (5) and Weisenberger; C. Grabow, J. Gums (5), E. Huntington (5) and Emery. W -- Vig. L -- Grabow.

Highlights: Reps -- Groseclose 1-for-4, R; Lewis 3-for-4, 3 2B, SB, 2 R, RBI; Vig 1-for-4, 2 SB, 2 R; C. Miller 1-for-3, BB, 3 SB, 2 R, RBI; J. Klein 1-for-2, 2 BB, SB; R. Astle 2-for-3, SB, RBI; Vig 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 4 K, 2 HBP. Capitals -- Schatz 3-for-3, BB, SB, R; Ritter 1-for-4, RBI; Emery 1-for-2, BB; Swanson 1-for-3; M. Hummel BB, HBP, SB, R; Grabow 4 IP, 6 H, 6 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, 1 WP; Gums 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Huntington 2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K.

Records: Bismarck Reps 8-4.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 17, MINOT 14

Bismarck;420;051;500;--;17;13;0

Minot;610;301;030;--;14;13;8

Ty Howry, Brett Buchanan (4), Garrett Yawn (5), Ryan Taylor (7), Dillon Goetz (8), Carter Rost (9) and Sam Bieser; Jack Smith, Kade Benavidez (2), Grant Faris (5), Noah Miller (5), Evan Valencia (7), Skout Rallo (7), Zach Hoehn (9) and Travis Stapleton. W -- Yawn. L -- Faris. S – Rost. HR: Bismarck -- Ryan Moerman.

Highlights: Bismarck -- Benjamin Rosengard 3-for-7, 2B, 4 R, RBI; Jackson Beaman 1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, R, RBI; Brock Bleszcz 2-for-2, 2B, R; Moerman 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jake Simons 2 BB, HBP, SB, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Jack Herring 1-for-4, 2 BB, 2 R; Mason Le 2-for-6, 2B, SB, 2 R, 6 RBIs; Howry 3.2 IP, 10 H, 9 R (9 ER), 4 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP, 1 WP; Buchanan 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, 2 WP; Yawn 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, 1 WP; Taylor 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K; Goetz 1 IP, 1 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 1 K; Rost 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K. Minot -- Thomas Rollauer 1-for-2, 3 BB, Sac fly, 2 R, RBI; Tristan Moore 1-for-5, BB, 2 R; Karson Evans 4-for-5, 2 2B, Sac fly, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Damone Hale 2-for-6, 2B, RBI; Nic Pepe 1-for-4, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI; Stapleton 2-for-5, 3B, BB, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Zach Kluvers 1-for-5, 2B, Sac fly, R, 2 RBIs; Ryan Recio 1-for-1, 3 BB, R; Smith 1 IP, 2 H, 4 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 2 WP; Benavidez 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 4 K; Faris 0.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R (5 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Miller 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 K; Valencia 0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 2 K; Rallo 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, 1 HBP; Hoehn 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K.

Attendance: 1,225.

Time of game: 4:05.

Records: Bismarck 11-15; Minot 5-19.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;17-9;.654;--

Rockford;16-10;.615;1

Kalamazoo;13-12;.520;3.5

Kenosha;12-13;.480;4.5

Kokomo;11-14;.440;5.5

Battle Creek;8-17;.320;8.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Green Bay;15-11;.577;--

Wausau;15-11;.577;--

Wisconsin Rapids;14-11;.560;0.5

Madison;14-12;.538;1

Lakeshore;9-16;.360;5.5

Fond du Lac;9-17;.346;6

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Thunder Bay;13-9;.591;--

Duluth;14-10;.583;--

Eau Claire;13-11;.542;1

Rochester;14-12;.538;1

Waterloo;9-17;.346;6

La Crosse;8-16;.333;6

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;19-5;.792;--

St. Cloud;15-9;.625;4

Mankato;15-10;.600;4.5

Bismarck;11-15;.423;9

Minnesota;5-8;.385;8.5

Minot;5-19;.208;14

Friday, June 23

Bismarck 17, Minot 14

Kalamazoo 6, Traverse City 1

Kokomo 3, Rockford 1

Kenosha 8, Battle Creek 6

La Crosse 6, Thunder Bay 5, 10 innings

Duluth 6, Waterloo 5

Wisconsin Rapids 3, Fond du Lac 1

Madison 12, Green Bay 2

Lakeshore 10, Wausau 2

Willmar 2, St. Cloud 1

Eau Claire 3, Rochester 2

Saturday, June 24

Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Green Bay

Wausau at Kokomo

Madison at Traverse City

St. Cloud at Mankato

Willmar at Rochester

Thunder Bay at La Crosse

Duluth at Eau Claire

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Sunday, June 25

Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Eau Claire at Duluth

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Mankato at St. Cloud

Wausau at Kokomo

Madison at Traverse City

Thunder Bay at La Crosse

Willmar at Rochester