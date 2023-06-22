AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BATTLE OF OMAHA TOURNAMENT
BJE 5, Bismarck Governors 2, 8 innings
BJE;000;000;23;--;5;5;3
Govs;000;010;10;--;2;5;3
BJE Stats unavailable; Gavin Lill, Nick Patton (6), Michael Fagerland (8), Tommy Kraljic (8) and Marcus Butts, Maxon Vig (8). L -- Patton.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Lucas Vasey 1-for-2, 2 BB, SB, R; Fagerland 1-for-3, BB; Parker Sagsveen 2-for-3, 2B, BB, SB, R; Butts 1-for-4; Jace Groseclose Sac fly, RBI; Lill 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 7 K, 1 HBP; Patton 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Fagerland 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 0 K; Kraljic 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
People are also reading…
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;17-8;.680;--
Rockford;16-9;.640;1
Kalamazoo;12-12;.500;4.5
Kenosha;11-13;.458;5.5
Kokomo;10-14;.417;6.5
Battle Creek;8-16;.333;8.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;15-10;.600;--
Wausau;15-10;.600;--
Wisconsin Rapids;13-11;.542;1.5
Madison;13-12;.520;2
Fond du Lac;9-16;.360;6
Lakeshore;8-16;.333;6.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Thunder Bay;13-8;.619;--
Duluth;13-10;.565;1
Rochester;14-11;.560;1
Eau Claire;13-11;.542;1
Waterloo;9-16;.360;6
La Crosse;7-16;.304;7
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;18-5;.783;--
St. Cloud;15-8;.652;3
Mankato;15-10;.600;4
Bismarck;10-15;.400;9
Minnesota;5-8;.385;8
Minot;5-19;.208;13.5
Wednesday, June 21
Mankato 11, Bismarck 0
Mankato 8, Bismarck 2
Eau Claire 8, La Crosse 2
La Crosse 5, Eau Claire 1
Fond du Lac 6, Lakeshore 5
Fond du Lac 6, Lakeshore 4
Rochester 8, Duluth 5
Duluth 3, Rochester 1
Wisconsin Rapids 11, Green Bay 4
Green Bay 6, Wisconsin Rapids 5
St. Cloud 15, Minnesota 9
Minnesota 3, St. Cloud 0
Wausau 14, Madison 8
Wausau 8, Madison 7
Traverse City 7, Kalamazoo 1
Thunder Bay 5, Waterloo 4
Kokomo 9, Rockford 5
Willmar 4, Minot 3
Battle Creek 11, Kenosha 8, 14 innings
Thursday, June 22
Bismarck 11, Minot 7
Kalamazoo 4, Traverse City 3
Traverse City 3, Kalamazoo 0, Game 2
Rockford 11, Kokomo 8
Rockford 7, Kokomo 6, Game 2
Kenosha 7, Battle Creek 1
Kenosha 3, Battle Creek 2, Game 2
Madison 6, Green Bay 3
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Fond du Lac 1
Wausau 9, Lakeshore 5, 10 innings
Eau Claire 10, Rochester 6
Waterloo 8, Duluth 6
Mankato 8, Minnesota 1
Thunder Bay 4, La Crosse 2
St. Cloud 5, Willmar 4, 11 innings
Friday, June 23
Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Rockford at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Waterloo at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Madison
Wausau at Lakeshore
St. Cloud at Willmar
Rochester at Eau Claire
Saturday, June 24
Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Green Bay
Wausau at Kokomo
Madison at Traverse City
St. Cloud at Mankato
Willmar at Rochester
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Duluth at Eau Claire
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Sunday, June 25
Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Eau Claire at Duluth
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Mankato at St. Cloud
Wausau at Kokomo
Madison at Traverse City
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Willmar at Rochester