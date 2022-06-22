Area Scores: June 23

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
HAZEN ASTROS 19-12, BISMARCK SCARLETS 3-10
Hazen Astros 19, Bismarck Scarlets 3, 5 innings
Scarlets;102;00;--;3;4;4
Astros;06(12);1x;--;19;14;0
Kelsen Kudrna, Zach Golberg (2), Evan Hummel (3), Zachary Fitterer (4) and Kaiden Heidt; Reed Beyer, Grant Krause (3) and Levi Zempel. W – Beyer. L – Kudrna. HR – None.
Highlights: Scarlets – Jacob Pearson 1-for-1, 2 R; Heidt 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Kyan Schramm 1-for-2; Fitterer 1-for-2, double; Golberg R. Astros – Zempel 1-for-3, 2 R; Kade Goebel 3-for-5, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Landen Sayler 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Parker Sayler 1-for-3, R, RBI; Hunter Keller 2-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Grant Krause 3-for-3, double, 3 R; Tanner Hofer 2 R; Bradyn Braithwaite 2-for-3, 3 R, 3 RBIs.
Hazen Astros 12, Bismarck Scarlets 10
Scarlets;109;00;--;10;11;1
Astros;214;5x;--;12;9;1
Easton Heinert, Micah Hummel (4) and Jacob Pearson; Levi Zimpel, Bradyn Braithwaite (4) and Hunter Keller. W – Braithwaite. L – Heinert. HR – None.
Highlights: Scarlets – Jacob Pearson 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Evan Hummel 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Kaiden Heidt 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Hummel 1-for-3, R; Heinert 1-for-1; Kyan Schramm 2-for-3, R, RBI; Kelsen Kudrna 1-for-3, double; Zachary Fitterer 1-for-2, R, RBI; Jay Golberg R. Astros – Keller 1-for-3, 2 R; Landen Sayler 1-for-2, R, RBI; Grant Krause 2 R; Dawson Bruner 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Jaden Brown 1-for-2, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Tanner Hofer 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs; Reed Beyer 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Robby Froelich 2-for-3.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
MINNESOTA 14, BISMARCK 8
Minnesota;110;024;141;--;16;16;2
Bismarck;000;110;042;--;8;12;2
Brandt Thompson, Carter Hendrickson (6), Miles Halligan (8), Christian Mundt (8) and Gunnar Wicklund. Luke Hempel, Will Chauffe (6), Kevin Wiseman (7), Ryan Curran (8), Julio Romero (9) and Garrett Macias. W—Thompson. L—Hempel. HR—Minnesota: Jackson Hauge.
Highlights: Minnesota – Ben Vujovich 4-6 2 R, 3 RBI; Noah Dehne 13- R; Sterling Sutcliffe 1-6 R, RBI; Jack Leverenz 2-2 3 R; Cam Hunter 0-3 R, RBI; Gunnar Wicklund 3-5 2B, 2 R, RBI; Jackson Hauge 2-4 HR, 3 RBI, R; Carter Tibbits 1-5 2 RBI; Alex Watterman 2-4 3 R; Thompson 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 7 SO. Bismarck – Dylan Perry 1-4 R; A.J. Barraza 1-4 RBI; Garrett Macias 1-5 RBI; Jackson Beaman 0-3 2 R; Jake Hjelle 3-4 2 R; Daryl Ruiz 3-5 2 R, 2 RBI; Jordan Sagedahl 1-5 2B, R, RBI; Zen Hiatt 1-5 RBI; Kai Hori 1-3 RBI; Hempel 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO.
Attendance: 1,915.
Time of game: 3:41.
Record: Minnesota 4-9, Bismarck 8-14.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;13-10;.565;--
Kenosha;13-11;.542;0.5
Battle Creek;12-11;.522;1
Rockford;12-12;.500;1.5
Traverse City;10-14;.417;3.5
Kokomo;7-16;.304;6
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;21-2;.913;--
Fond du Lac;11-11;.500;9.5
Lakeshore;11-13;.458;10.5
Madison;11-13;.458;10.5
Wausau;11-13;.458;10.5
Green Bay;8-16;.333;13.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;13-9;.591;--
La Crosse;13-11;.542;1
Duluth;12-11;.522;1.5
Minnesota;4-9;.307;4.5
Waterloo;5-17;.227;8
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;18-3;.857;--
Willmar;13-11;.542;6.5
Mankato;12-12;.500;7.5
Rochester;10-12;.455;8.5
Bismarck;8-14;.364;10.5
Wednesday, June 22
Minnesota 14, Bismarck 8
Kenosha 5, Battle Creek 2
Kalamazoo 7, Traverse City 4
Rockford 4, Kokomo 3
Mankato 5, Willmar 2
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Fond du Lac 2
Green Bay 7, Lakeshore 6
Wausau 13, Madison 2
Duluth 9, La Crosse 1
St. Cloud 5, Eau Claire 3
Rochester 9, Waterloo 8
Thursday, June 23
Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 pm.
Traverse City at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo
La Crosse at Mankato
Rockford at Kenosha
Rochester at Eau Claire
Wausau at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Battle Creek at Madison
Waterloo at Duluth
Willmar at St. Cloud
Friday, June 24
Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kokomo
Green Bay at Wausau
Kenosha at Rockford
Battle Creek at Madison
La Crosse at Mankato
Waterloo at Duluth
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
St. Cloud at Willmar
Rochester at Eau Claire
Saturday, June 25
Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Lakeshore at Kenosha
Kokomo at Madison
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Waterloo at Rochester
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
St. Cloud at Mankato
Traverse City at Rockford
Sunday, June 26
Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.
Battle Creel at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Mankato at St. Cloud
Kokomo at Madison
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Waterloo at Rochester
Kenosha at Lakeshore
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;5-1;11-2
Massachusetts;7-1;8-4
Quad City;7-6;7-6
Sioux Falls;6-6;7-6
Iowa;6-6;6-6
Green Bay;5-8;6-8
Bismarck;2-10;3-11
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2
Arizona;8-2;10-3
Tucson;7-4;7-5
Duke City;5-4;6-7
Vegas;4-5;5-8
San Diego;2-9;3-10
Bay Area;1-10;1-12
Friday, June 24
Quad City at Vegas
Saturday, June 25
Iowa at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Frisco
Massachusetts at Sioux Falls
Duke City at Northern Arizona
Tucson at Arizona