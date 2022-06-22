 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: June 23

  • 0
062322-spt-larks3.jpg

Bismarck Larks pitcher Luke Hempel delivers during Wednesday's game.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

HAZEN ASTROS 19-12, BISMARCK SCARLETS 3-10

Hazen Astros 19, Bismarck Scarlets 3, 5 innings

Scarlets;102;00;--;3;4;4

Astros;06(12);1x;--;19;14;0

Kelsen Kudrna, Zach Golberg (2), Evan Hummel (3), Zachary Fitterer (4) and Kaiden Heidt; Reed Beyer, Grant Krause (3) and Levi Zempel. W – Beyer. L – Kudrna. HR – None.

Highlights: Scarlets – Jacob Pearson 1-for-1, 2 R; Heidt 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Kyan Schramm 1-for-2; Fitterer 1-for-2, double; Golberg R. Astros – Zempel 1-for-3, 2 R; Kade Goebel 3-for-5, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Landen Sayler 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Parker Sayler 1-for-3, R, RBI; Hunter Keller 2-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Grant Krause 3-for-3, double, 3 R; Tanner Hofer 2 R; Bradyn Braithwaite 2-for-3, 3 R, 3 RBIs.

Hazen Astros 12, Bismarck Scarlets 10

Scarlets;109;00;--;10;11;1

People are also reading…

Astros;214;5x;--;12;9;1

Easton Heinert, Micah Hummel (4) and Jacob Pearson; Levi Zimpel, Bradyn Braithwaite (4) and Hunter Keller. W – Braithwaite. L – Heinert. HR – None.

Highlights: Scarlets – Jacob Pearson 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Evan Hummel 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Kaiden Heidt 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Hummel 1-for-3, R; Heinert 1-for-1; Kyan Schramm 2-for-3, R, RBI; Kelsen Kudrna 1-for-3, double; Zachary Fitterer 1-for-2, R, RBI; Jay Golberg R. Astros – Keller 1-for-3, 2 R; Landen Sayler 1-for-2, R, RBI; Grant Krause 2 R; Dawson Bruner 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Jaden Brown 1-for-2, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Tanner Hofer 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs; Reed Beyer 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Robby Froelich 2-for-3.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

MINNESOTA 14, BISMARCK 8

Minnesota;110;024;141;--;16;16;2

Bismarck;000;110;042;--;8;12;2

Brandt Thompson, Carter Hendrickson (6), Miles Halligan (8), Christian Mundt (8) and Gunnar Wicklund. Luke Hempel, Will Chauffe (6), Kevin Wiseman (7), Ryan Curran (8), Julio Romero (9) and Garrett Macias. W—Thompson. L—Hempel. HR—Minnesota: Jackson Hauge.

Highlights: Minnesota – Ben Vujovich 4-6 2 R, 3 RBI; Noah Dehne 13- R; Sterling Sutcliffe 1-6 R, RBI; Jack Leverenz 2-2 3 R; Cam Hunter 0-3 R, RBI; Gunnar Wicklund 3-5 2B, 2 R, RBI; Jackson Hauge 2-4 HR, 3 RBI, R; Carter Tibbits 1-5 2 RBI; Alex Watterman 2-4 3 R; Thompson 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 7 SO. Bismarck – Dylan Perry 1-4 R; A.J. Barraza 1-4 RBI; Garrett Macias 1-5 RBI; Jackson Beaman 0-3 2 R; Jake Hjelle 3-4 2 R; Daryl Ruiz 3-5 2 R, 2 RBI; Jordan Sagedahl 1-5 2B, R, RBI; Zen Hiatt 1-5 RBI; Kai Hori 1-3 RBI; Hempel 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO.

Attendance: 1,915.

Time of game: 3:41.

Record: Minnesota 4-9, Bismarck 8-14.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;13-10;.565;--

Kenosha;13-11;.542;0.5

Battle Creek;12-11;.522;1

Rockford;12-12;.500;1.5

Traverse City;10-14;.417;3.5

Kokomo;7-16;.304;6

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;21-2;.913;--

Fond du Lac;11-11;.500;9.5

Lakeshore;11-13;.458;10.5

Madison;11-13;.458;10.5

Wausau;11-13;.458;10.5

Green Bay;8-16;.333;13.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;13-9;.591;--

La Crosse;13-11;.542;1

Duluth;12-11;.522;1.5

Minnesota;4-9;.307;4.5

Waterloo;5-17;.227;8

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;18-3;.857;--

Willmar;13-11;.542;6.5

Mankato;12-12;.500;7.5

Rochester;10-12;.455;8.5

Bismarck;8-14;.364;10.5

Wednesday, June 22

Minnesota 14, Bismarck 8

Kenosha 5, Battle Creek 2

Kalamazoo 7, Traverse City 4

Rockford 4, Kokomo 3

Mankato 5, Willmar 2

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Fond du Lac 2

Green Bay 7, Lakeshore 6

Wausau 13, Madison 2

Duluth 9, La Crosse 1

St. Cloud 5, Eau Claire 3

Rochester 9, Waterloo 8

Thursday, June 23

Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 pm.

Traverse City at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo

La Crosse at Mankato

Rockford at Kenosha

Rochester at Eau Claire

Wausau at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Battle Creek at Madison

Waterloo at Duluth

Willmar at St. Cloud

Friday, June 24

Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Kokomo

Green Bay at Wausau

Kenosha at Rockford

Battle Creek at Madison

La Crosse at Mankato

Waterloo at Duluth

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

St. Cloud at Willmar

Rochester at Eau Claire

Saturday, June 25

Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Lakeshore at Kenosha

Kokomo at Madison

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Waterloo at Rochester

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

St. Cloud at Mankato

Traverse City at Rockford

Sunday, June 26

Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.

Battle Creel at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Mankato at St. Cloud

Kokomo at Madison

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Waterloo at Rochester

Kenosha at Lakeshore

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;5-1;11-2

Massachusetts;7-1;8-4

Quad City;7-6;7-6

Sioux Falls;6-6;7-6

Iowa;6-6;6-6

Green Bay;5-8;6-8

Bismarck;2-10;3-11

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2

Arizona;8-2;10-3

Tucson;7-4;7-5

Duke City;5-4;6-7

Vegas;4-5;5-8

San Diego;2-9;3-10

Bay Area;1-10;1-12

Friday, June 24

Quad City at Vegas

Saturday, June 25

Iowa at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Frisco

Massachusetts at Sioux Falls

Duke City at Northern Arizona

Tucson at Arizona

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News