LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK SENATORS 9-2, BISMARCK 15’S 0-0
Senators 9, 15’s 0
15’s;000;000;0;--;0;1;7
Senators;121;401;x;--;9;8;2
Carson Braun, Noah Christopherson (4), Jacoby Koster (5), Cameron Whitted (5) and Ryker Zietz; Eli Thompson, Logan Lawrence (2), TJ Olson (4) and Tyler Kleinjan. W – Thompson. L – Braun.
Highlights: 15’s – Harrison Johnson 1-for-2. Senators – Ben LaDuke 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Olson 1-for-3, R; Thmpson 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Traiden Kalfell 1-for-4, R; Kleinjan R, RBI; Jason Juma 1-for-1, double, R; Andrew Jablonski 1-for-2, R; Harrison Reichert 1-for-2, RBI; Logan Lawrence 1-for-3, R.
Senators 2, 15’s 0
Senators;200;00;--;2;3;2
15’s;000;00;--;0;0;1
Traiden Kalfell, Ben LaDuke (2), Jason Juma (5) and TJ Olson, Tyler Klinejan (2); Ryker Zietz and Harrison Johnson. W – Kalfell. L – Zietz. Sv – Juma.
Highlights: Senators – Kleinjan 1-for-2, double; Eli Thompson R; Kalfell 1-for-1, double, R, RBI; Reichert 1-for-2, double, RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;16-7;.696;--
Rockford;14-9;.609;2
Kalamazoo;11-11;.500;4.5
Kokomo;10-12;.455;5.5
Kenosha;9-13;.409;6.5
Battle Creek;8-14;.364;7.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;15-9;.625;--
Madison;13-11;.542;2
Wausau;13-11;.542;2
Wisconsin Rapids;12-11;.522;2.5
Fond du Lac;9-15;.375;6
Lakeshore;8-15;.348;6.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Thunder Bay;12-8;.600;--
Duluth;13-9;.591;--
Rochester;14-10;.583;--
Eau Claire;11-11;.500;2
Waterloo;8-16;.333;6
La Crosse;7-15;.318;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;18-4;.818;--
St. Cloud;14-8;.636;4
Mankato;14-10;.583;5
Minnesota;5-7;.417;8
Bismarck;9-15;.375;10
Minot;5-17;.227;13
Tuesday, June 20
Mankato 14, Bismarck 1
Mankato at Bismarck, Ppd
Willmar 12, Minot 2
Willmar 12, Minot 2
Thunder Bay 9, Waterloo 9
Thunder Bay 6, Waterloo 3
Rockford 7, Battle Creek 1
Fond du Lac 15, Madison 8
Kalamazoo 14, Kokomo 1
Eau Claire 5, Rochester 2
Duluth 13, La Crosse 11
Kenosha 5, Traverse City 4
Green Bay 5, Lakeshore 1
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Wausau 2
Wednesday, June 21
Mankato 11, Bismarck 0
Mankato 8, Bismarck 2
Eau Claire 8, La Crosse 2
La Crosse 5, Eau Claire 1
Fond du Lac 6, Lakeshore 5
Fond du Lac 6, Lakeshore 4
Rochester 8, Duluth 5
Duluth 3, Rochester 1
Wisconsin Rapids 11, Green Bay 4
Green Bay 6, Wisconsin Rapids 5
St. Cloud 15, Minnesota 9
Minnesota 3, St. Cloud 0
Wausau 14, Madison 8
Wausau 8, Madison 7
Traverse City 7, Kalamazoo 1
Thunder Bay 5, Waterloo 4
Kokomo 9, Rockford 5
Willmar 4, Minot 3
Battle Creek 11, Kenosha 8, 14 innings
Thursday, June 22
Minot at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo (2)
Rockford at Kokomo (2)
Battle Creek at Kenosha (2)
Green Bay at Madison
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Wausau at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Rochester
Waterloo at Duluth
Minnesota at Mankato
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
St. Cloud at Willmar
Friday, June 23
Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Rockford at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Waterloo at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Madison
Wausau at Lakeshore
St. Cloud at Willmar
Rochester at Eau Claire
Saturday, June 24
Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Green Bay
Wausau at Kokomo
Madison at Traverse City
St. Cloud at Mankato
Willmar at Rochester
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Duluth at Eau Claire
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Sunday, June 25
Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Eau Claire at Duluth
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Mankato at St. Cloud
Wausau at Kokomo
Madison at Traverse City
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Willmar at Rochester