Area Scores: June 22

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
HAZEN 11-1, BISMARCK 15s 1-17
Hazen 11, Bismarck 15s 1, 6 innings
Bismarck 15s;001;000;--;1;4;4
Hazen;005;141;--;11;14;0
W – G.Krause. L – C.Vig. HR – None.
Highlights: Bismarck 15s – L.Keip 1-for-4,R; D.Beasley 1-for-2, R, RBI; C.Vig 1-for-3, RBI; T.Schaner 1-fo-2, R. Hazen – L.Zempel 3-for-4, double, R, 2 RBI; K.Goebel 2-for-4, double, 2 R; L.Sayler 2-for-4, R; P.Sayler 2-for-4, R, 4 RBIs; H.Keller 1-for-4, R; D.Bruner 1-for-2, double, 3 R; Krause 2-for-4, double, R, 3 RBIs. T.Hofer 1-for-3, R.
Bismarck 15s 17, Hazen 1, 3 innings
Bismarck 15;575;--;17;6;0
Hazen;010;--;1;2;2
W- A.Johnson. L – K.Goebel. HR – None.
Highlights: Bismarck 15s – L.Keip 3 R, RBI; Johnson 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI, 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 Ks; C.Vig 1-for-2, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; C.Miller 12-for-2, R, 3 RBIs; D.Beasley 2-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBIs; C.Anderson R, RBI; C.Harrison 2 R, 2 RBIs; C.Weisenberger R, RBI; T.Groseclose 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI. Hazen – K.Goebel 1-for-2; J.Brown 1-for-1.
People are also reading…
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;12-10;.545;--
Kalamazoo;12-10;.545;--
Kenosha;12-11;.522;0.5
Rockford;11-12;.478;1.5
Traverse City;10-13;.435;2.5
Kokomo;7-15;.318;5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;20-2;.909;--
Fond du Lac;11-10;.524;8.5
Lakeshore;11-12;.478;9.5
Madison;11-12;.478;9.5
Wausau;10-13;.435;10.5
Green Bay;7-16;.304;13.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;13-8;.619;--
La Crosse;13-10;.565;1
Duluth;11-11;.500;2.5
Minnesota;3-9;.250;5.5
Waterloo;5-16;.238;8
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;17-3;.850;--
Willmar;13-10;.565;5.5
Mankato;11-12;.4780;7.5
Rochester;9-12;.429;8.5
Bismarck;8-13;.381;9.5
Tuesday, June 21
Minnesota 6, Bismarck 4
Kenosha 6, Battle Creek 1
Rockford 7, Kokomo 3
Traverse City 15, Kalamazoo 9
Lakeshore 9, Green Bay 1, 7 innings, rain
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Fond du Lac 4
Rochester 6, Waterloo 2
Madison 5, Wausau 1
Willmar 12, Mankato 0
La Crosse 15, Duluth 2
St. Cloud 6, Eau Claire 3
Wednesday, June 22
Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Rockford at Kokomo
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Willmar at Mankato
Madison at Wausau
Duluth at La Crosse
Waterloo at Rochester
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Eau Claire at St. Cloud
Thursday, June 23
Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 pm.
Traverse City at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo
La Crosse at Mankato
Rockford at Kenosha
Rochester at Eau Claire
Wausau at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Battle Creek at Madison
Waterloo at Duluth
Willmar at St. Cloud
Friday, June 24
Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kokomo
Green Bay at Wausau
Kenosha at Rockford
Battle Creek at Madison
La Crosse at Mankato
Waterloo at Duluth
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
St. Cloud at Willmar
Rochester at Eau Claire
Saturday, June 25
Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Lakeshore at Kenosha
Kokomo at Madison
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Waterloo at Rochester
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
St. Cloud at Mankato
Traverse City at Rockford
Sunday, June 26
Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.
Battle Creel at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Mankato at St. Cloud
Kokomo at Madison
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Waterloo at Rochester
Kenosha at Lakeshore
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;5-1;11-2
Massachusetts;7-1;8-4
Quad City;7-6;7-6
Sioux Falls;6-6;7-6
Iowa;6-6;6-6
Green Bay;5-8;6-8
Bismarck;2-10;3-11
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2
Arizona;8-2;10-3
Tucson;7-4;7-5
Duke City;5-4;6-7
Vegas;4-5;5-8
San Diego;2-9;3-10
Bay Area;1-10;1-12
Friday, June 24
Quad City at Vegas
Saturday, June 25
Iowa at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Frisco
Massachusetts at Sioux Falls
Duke City at Northern Arizona
Tucson at Arizona