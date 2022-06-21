 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: June 22

  • 0

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

HAZEN 11-1, BISMARCK 15s 1-17

Hazen 11, Bismarck 15s 1, 6 innings

Bismarck 15s;001;000;--;1;4;4

Hazen;005;141;--;11;14;0

W – G.Krause. L – C.Vig. HR – None.

Highlights: Bismarck 15s – L.Keip 1-for-4,R; D.Beasley 1-for-2, R, RBI; C.Vig 1-for-3, RBI; T.Schaner 1-fo-2, R. Hazen – L.Zempel 3-for-4, double, R, 2 RBI; K.Goebel 2-for-4, double, 2 R; L.Sayler 2-for-4, R; P.Sayler 2-for-4, R, 4 RBIs; H.Keller 1-for-4, R; D.Bruner 1-for-2, double, 3 R; Krause 2-for-4, double, R, 3 RBIs. T.Hofer 1-for-3, R.

Bismarck 15s 17, Hazen 1, 3 innings

Bismarck 15;575;--;17;6;0

Hazen;010;--;1;2;2

W- A.Johnson. L – K.Goebel. HR – None.

Highlights: Bismarck 15s – L.Keip 3 R, RBI; Johnson 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI, 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 Ks; C.Vig 1-for-2, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; C.Miller 12-for-2, R, 3 RBIs; D.Beasley 2-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBIs; C.Anderson R, RBI; C.Harrison 2 R, 2 RBIs; C.Weisenberger R, RBI; T.Groseclose 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI. Hazen – K.Goebel 1-for-2; J.Brown 1-for-1.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Battle Creek;12-10;.545;--

Kalamazoo;12-10;.545;--

Kenosha;12-11;.522;0.5

Rockford;11-12;.478;1.5

Traverse City;10-13;.435;2.5

Kokomo;7-15;.318;5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;20-2;.909;--

Fond du Lac;11-10;.524;8.5

Lakeshore;11-12;.478;9.5

Madison;11-12;.478;9.5

Wausau;10-13;.435;10.5

Green Bay;7-16;.304;13.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;13-8;.619;--

La Crosse;13-10;.565;1

Duluth;11-11;.500;2.5

Minnesota;3-9;.250;5.5

Waterloo;5-16;.238;8

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;17-3;.850;--

Willmar;13-10;.565;5.5

Mankato;11-12;.4780;7.5

Rochester;9-12;.429;8.5

Bismarck;8-13;.381;9.5

Tuesday, June 21

Minnesota 6, Bismarck 4

Kenosha 6, Battle Creek 1

Rockford 7, Kokomo 3

Traverse City 15, Kalamazoo 9

Lakeshore 9, Green Bay 1, 7 innings, rain

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Fond du Lac 4

Rochester 6, Waterloo 2

Madison 5, Wausau 1

Willmar 12, Mankato 0

La Crosse 15, Duluth 2

St. Cloud 6, Eau Claire 3

Wednesday, June 22

Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Rockford at Kokomo

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Willmar at Mankato

Madison at Wausau

Duluth at La Crosse

Waterloo at Rochester

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Thursday, June 23

Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 pm.

Traverse City at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo

La Crosse at Mankato

Rockford at Kenosha

Rochester at Eau Claire

Wausau at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Battle Creek at Madison

Waterloo at Duluth

Willmar at St. Cloud

Friday, June 24

Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Kokomo

Green Bay at Wausau

Kenosha at Rockford

Battle Creek at Madison

La Crosse at Mankato

Waterloo at Duluth

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

St. Cloud at Willmar

Rochester at Eau Claire

Saturday, June 25

Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Lakeshore at Kenosha

Kokomo at Madison

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Waterloo at Rochester

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

St. Cloud at Mankato

Traverse City at Rockford

Sunday, June 26

Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.

Battle Creel at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Mankato at St. Cloud

Kokomo at Madison

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Waterloo at Rochester

Kenosha at Lakeshore

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;5-1;11-2

Massachusetts;7-1;8-4

Quad City;7-6;7-6

Sioux Falls;6-6;7-6

Iowa;6-6;6-6

Green Bay;5-8;6-8

Bismarck;2-10;3-11

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2

Arizona;8-2;10-3

Tucson;7-4;7-5

Duke City;5-4;6-7

Vegas;4-5;5-8

San Diego;2-9;3-10

Bay Area;1-10;1-12

Friday, June 24

Quad City at Vegas

Saturday, June 25

Iowa at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Frisco

Massachusetts at Sioux Falls

Duke City at Northern Arizona

Tucson at Arizona

Tags

