 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: June 21

  • 0

LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK CAPITALS 7, BISMARCK SENATORS 6

Senators;200;040;0;--;6;9;6

Capitals;002;050;x;--;7;9;4

Jameson Johnson, Conrad Kalberer (7) and Aaron Urlacher. Zac Brackin, Casey Fischer (6) and Tyler Kleinjan. W—Johnson. L—Brackin. Save—Kalberer.

Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 2-5 R, RBI; TJ Olson 1-4 R; Brady Helm 1-4 R; Casey Fischer 2-3 R, RBI; Sid Olstead 0-4 R; Nick Patton 2-3 R; Brackin 5 IP, 9 H, 7 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 3 SO. Capitals – Harrison Reichert 1-4 R; Aaron Urlacher 1-2 R; Seth Dietz 2-4 3B, 2 R, RBI; Eliot Huntington 2-4 R, RBI; Jax Gums 1-3 R, RBI; Riley Schreiner 1-3; Connor Schatz 1-2; Evan Fuchs 0-3 RBI; Johnson 6 IP, 5 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 3 SO.

NOTE: Game 2 was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Capitals leading 9-8.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

People are also reading…

MANKATO 10, BISMARCK 9, 10 INNINGS

At Mankato, Minn.

Bismarck;201;203;001;0;--;9;13;2

Mankato;521;001;000;1;--;10;9;1

Andrew Paten, Jake Lynch (6), Justin Goldstein (7), Ryan Curran (10) and Tommy Takayoshi. Nolan Pender, Taisei Yahiro (6), Tyson Neighbors (6), Simon Gregersen (9) and John Newman Jr. W—Gregersen. L—Curran. HR—Bismarck: Jake Hjelle.

Highlights: Bismarck – AJ. Barraza 2-3 3 R; Reggie Williams 2-5 2B, RBI; Aaron Mann 1-4 R; Jackson Beaman 2-5 R, RBI; Bradlee Preap 2-5 R, RBI; Jake Hjelle 2-5 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Tommy Takayoshi 1-5; Jordan Sagedahl 1-5 2B, R; Paten 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 6 SO; Goldstein 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 3 SO; Mankato – Kai Roberts 2-4 R, RBI, BB; Boston Merila 1-3 2 R, 2 BB; John Newman Jr. 1-4 3 R, RBI; Sean Ross 1-4 2 R; Justin Decriscio 3-5 R, 2 RBI, SB; Derek Shoen 0-3 R, RBI; Charles McAdoo 1-5 2 RBI; Pender 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 6 SO; Neighbors 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.

Attendance: 1,130.

Time of game: 3:58.

Records: Mankato 11-11; Bismarck 8-12.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Battle Creek;12-9;.571;--

Kalamazoo;12-9;.571;--

Kenosha;11-11;.500;1.5

Rockford;10-12;.455;2.5

Traverse City;9-13;.409;3.5

Kokomo;7-14;.333;5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;19-2;.905;--

Fond du Lac;11-9;.550;7.5

Lakeshore;10-12;.455;9.5

Madison;10-12;.455;9.5

Wausau;10-12;.455;9.5

Green Bay;7-15;.318;12.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;13-7;.650;--

La Crosse;12-10;.545;2

Duluth;11-10;.524;2.5

Waterloo;5-15;.250;8

Minnesota;2-9;.182;6.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;16-3;.842;--

Willmar;12-10;.545;5.5

Mankato;11-11;.500;6.5

Bismarck;8-12;.400;8.5

Rochester;8-12;.400;8.5

Monday, June 20

Mankato 10, Bismarck 9, 10 innings

Traverse City 7, Green Bay 2

Kokomo 7, Battle Creek 6

Waterloo 9 La Crosse 8

Lakeshore 6, Wausau 5, 10 innings

Madison 5, Fond du Lac 2

Rochester 5, Duluth 0

Wisconsin Rapids 3, Rockford 2

St. Cloud 5, Willmar 2

Kalamazoo 8, Kenosha 4

Tuesday, June 21

Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Rockford at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Duluth at La Crosse

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Rochester at Waterloo

Wausau at Madison

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Mankato at Willmar

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;5-1;11-2

Massachusetts;7-1;8-4

Sioux Falls;6-6;7-6

Quad City;7-6;7-6

Iowa;6-6;6-6

Green Bay;5-8;6-8

Bismarck;2-10;3-11

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2

Arizona;8-2;10-3

Tucson;7-4;7-5

Duke City;5-4;6-7

Vegas;4-5;5-8

San Diego;2-9;3-10

Bay Area;1-10;1-12

Friday, June 24

Iowa at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Vegas

Green Bay at Frisco

Massachusetts at Sioux Falls

Duke City at Northern Arizona

Tucson at Arizona

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian athlete switches nationality to play at Wimbledon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News