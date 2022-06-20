Area Scores: June 21

LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK CAPITALS 7, BISMARCK SENATORS 6
Senators;200;040;0;--;6;9;6
Capitals;002;050;x;--;7;9;4
Jameson Johnson, Conrad Kalberer (7) and Aaron Urlacher. Zac Brackin, Casey Fischer (6) and Tyler Kleinjan. W—Johnson. L—Brackin. Save—Kalberer.
Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 2-5 R, RBI; TJ Olson 1-4 R; Brady Helm 1-4 R; Casey Fischer 2-3 R, RBI; Sid Olstead 0-4 R; Nick Patton 2-3 R; Brackin 5 IP, 9 H, 7 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 3 SO. Capitals – Harrison Reichert 1-4 R; Aaron Urlacher 1-2 R; Seth Dietz 2-4 3B, 2 R, RBI; Eliot Huntington 2-4 R, RBI; Jax Gums 1-3 R, RBI; Riley Schreiner 1-3; Connor Schatz 1-2; Evan Fuchs 0-3 RBI; Johnson 6 IP, 5 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 3 SO.
NOTE: Game 2 was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Capitals leading 9-8.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
MANKATO 10, BISMARCK 9, 10 INNINGS
At Mankato, Minn.
Bismarck;201;203;001;0;--;9;13;2
Mankato;521;001;000;1;--;10;9;1
Andrew Paten, Jake Lynch (6), Justin Goldstein (7), Ryan Curran (10) and Tommy Takayoshi. Nolan Pender, Taisei Yahiro (6), Tyson Neighbors (6), Simon Gregersen (9) and John Newman Jr. W—Gregersen. L—Curran. HR—Bismarck: Jake Hjelle.
Highlights: Bismarck – AJ. Barraza 2-3 3 R; Reggie Williams 2-5 2B, RBI; Aaron Mann 1-4 R; Jackson Beaman 2-5 R, RBI; Bradlee Preap 2-5 R, RBI; Jake Hjelle 2-5 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Tommy Takayoshi 1-5; Jordan Sagedahl 1-5 2B, R; Paten 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 6 SO; Goldstein 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 3 SO; Mankato – Kai Roberts 2-4 R, RBI, BB; Boston Merila 1-3 2 R, 2 BB; John Newman Jr. 1-4 3 R, RBI; Sean Ross 1-4 2 R; Justin Decriscio 3-5 R, 2 RBI, SB; Derek Shoen 0-3 R, RBI; Charles McAdoo 1-5 2 RBI; Pender 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 6 SO; Neighbors 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Attendance: 1,130.
Time of game: 3:58.
Records: Mankato 11-11; Bismarck 8-12.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;12-9;.571;--
Kalamazoo;12-9;.571;--
Kenosha;11-11;.500;1.5
Rockford;10-12;.455;2.5
Traverse City;9-13;.409;3.5
Kokomo;7-14;.333;5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;19-2;.905;--
Fond du Lac;11-9;.550;7.5
Lakeshore;10-12;.455;9.5
Madison;10-12;.455;9.5
Wausau;10-12;.455;9.5
Green Bay;7-15;.318;12.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;13-7;.650;--
La Crosse;12-10;.545;2
Duluth;11-10;.524;2.5
Waterloo;5-15;.250;8
Minnesota;2-9;.182;6.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;16-3;.842;--
Willmar;12-10;.545;5.5
Mankato;11-11;.500;6.5
Bismarck;8-12;.400;8.5
Rochester;8-12;.400;8.5
Monday, June 20
Mankato 10, Bismarck 9, 10 innings
Traverse City 7, Green Bay 2
Kokomo 7, Battle Creek 6
Waterloo 9 La Crosse 8
Lakeshore 6, Wausau 5, 10 innings
Madison 5, Fond du Lac 2
Rochester 5, Duluth 0
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Rockford 2
St. Cloud 5, Willmar 2
Kalamazoo 8, Kenosha 4
Tuesday, June 21
Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Rockford at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Duluth at La Crosse
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Rochester at Waterloo
Wausau at Madison
Eau Claire at St. Cloud
Mankato at Willmar
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;5-1;11-2
Massachusetts;7-1;8-4
Sioux Falls;6-6;7-6
Quad City;7-6;7-6
Iowa;6-6;6-6
Green Bay;5-8;6-8
Bismarck;2-10;3-11
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2
Arizona;8-2;10-3
Tucson;7-4;7-5
Duke City;5-4;6-7
Vegas;4-5;5-8
San Diego;2-9;3-10
Bay Area;1-10;1-12
Friday, June 24
Iowa at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Vegas
Green Bay at Frisco
Massachusetts at Sioux Falls
Duke City at Northern Arizona
Tucson at Arizona