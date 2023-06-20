LEGION BASEBALL
HAZEN ASTROS 11-3, BISMARCK CAPITALS 15’S 8-9
At Hazen
Hazen 11, Capitals 15’s 8
Capitals 15’s;320;010;2;--;8;14;1
Hazen;101;900;x;--;11;10;1
H.Johnson, A.Patton (4), Z.Harildstad (4) and J.Grimm; R.Beyer and B.Haack. W – Beyer. L – Harildstad. HR – Capitals 15’s: J.Kraljic.
Highlights: Capitals 15’s – Johnson 2-for-3, 2 R; C.Eckroth 1-for-4, double, 2 R; J.Herrmann 2-for-4, R, 3 RBIs; Kraljic 3-for-4, 2 doubles, HR, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Grimm 3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs. Hazen – Haack 2-for-2, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; B.Lesmann 2-for-4, 2 doubles, R, 3 RBIs; T.Wick 2-for-3, R, 3 RBIs; G.Krause 1-for-2, R; G.Holen 1-for-4, RBI; S.Bosch 2-for-4, double, 2 R.
Capitals 15’s 9, Hazen 3
Capitals 15’s;340;20;--;9;14;3
Hazen;201;00;--;3;1;1
J.Grimm and R.Zietz; T.Taylor, B. Haack (3) and G.Holen. W- Grimm. L – Taylor.
Highlights: Capitals 15’s – H.Johnson 4-for-4, double, 3 R, RBI; C.Eckroth 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; J.Kraljic 3-for-3, double, R, 4 RBIs; J.Herrmann 1-for-3, R, RBI; Grimm 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Z.Harildstad 1-for-3, R; C.Braun 2-for-3, R. Hazen – Haack 2 R; M.Holland R; T.Wick 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
MANKATO 14, BISMARCK 1
Mankato;060;214;100;--;14;12;1
Bismarck;000;000;001;--;1;5;2
Caleb Strack, Caleb Guesewite (8), Peter Michael (9) and Hunter Falido. Dillon Goetz, Jaden Brasseaux (2), Dylan Perry (6), Luke Hammond (7), C.J. Cepicky and Robby Harrison. W--Strack. L--Goetz. HR--Mankato, Joe Hauser, Max Williams. Bismarck, Jack Herring.
Highlights: Mankato -- Dustin Crenshaw 0-5 2 R; Williams 3-5 HR, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Kai Roberts 1-4 2 R, 2 RBI; Nolan Tichy 2-4 2B, R, 3 RBI, SB; Hunter Falido 2-5 3B, 2 R; Hauser 2-3 HR, 4 RBI, R; Easton Fritcher 1-4 R, RBI; Strack 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 SO. Bismarck -- Connor Milton 1-4; Hammond 1-4, 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Luc Stuka 2-4 2B, 3B; Herring 1-2 HR, RBI, R; Brasseaux 3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Attendance: 1,900.
Time of game: 2:38.
Records: Mankato 12-10; Bismarck 9-13.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;15-7;.682;--
Rockford;14-8;.636;1
Kalamazoo;11-10;.524;3.5
Kenosha;9-12;.429;5.5
Kokomo;9-12;.429;5.5
Battle Creek;7-14;.333;7.52
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;14-8;.636;--
Madison;12-10;.545;2
Wausau;12-10;.545;2
Wisconsin Rapids;11-10;.524;2.5
Lakeshore;8-13;.381;5.5
Fond du Lac;7-15;.318;7
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;12-8;.600;--
Rochester;13-9;.591;--
Thunder Bay;11-8;.579;0.5
Eau Claire;10-10;.500;2
Waterloo;8-15;.348;5.5
La Crosse;6-14;.30016;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;17-4;.810;--
St. Cloud;13-7;.650;3.5
Mankato;12-10;.545;5.5
Minnesota;4-6;.400;7.5
Bismarck;9-13;.409;8.5
Minot;5-16;.250;12
Tuesday, June 20
Mankato 14, Bismarck 1, first game
Mankato at Bismarck, second game, ppd, rain
Willmar 12, Minot 2, first game
Willmar 12, Minot 2, second game
Thunder Bay 9, Waterloo 9, first game
Thunder Bay 6, Waterloo 3, second game
Rockford 7, Battle Creek 1
Fond du Lac 15, Madison 8
Kalamazoo 14, Kokomo 1
Eau Claire 5, Rochester 2
Duluth 13, La Crosse 11
Kenosha 5, Traverse City 4
Green Bay 5, Lakeshore 1
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Wausau 2
Wednesday, June 21
Mankato at Bismarck (2 7-inning games), 4 p.m.
La Crosse at Eau Claire (2)
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore (2)
Rochester at Duluth (2)
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay (2)
Minnesota at St. Cloud (2)
Madison at Wausau (2)
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Waterloo at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Willmar at Minot
Thursday, June 22
Minot at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo (2)
Rockford at Kokomo (2)
Battle Creek at Kenosha (2)
Green Bay at Madison
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Wausau at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Rochester
Waterloo at Duluth
Minnesota at Mankato
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
St. Cloud at Willmar
Friday, June 23
Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Rockford at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Waterloo at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Madison
Wausau at Lakeshore
St. Cloud at Willmar
Rochester at Eau Claire