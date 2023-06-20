Workers pull the tarp over the field during a rain delay Tuesday night at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. The second game of Tuesday's Northwoods League doubleheader between the Bismarck Larks and Mankato MoonDogs was postponed due to rain. The Larks and MoonDogs will play two seven-inning games on Wednesday, beginning at 4 p.m. The MoonDogs won the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, 14-1. Stats from that game can be found on Page B2.