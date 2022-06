Area Scores: June 2

CLASS B BOYS GOLF

STATE TOURNAMENT

Team scores

1. Kindred 645. 2. Fargo Oak Grove 688. 3. Central Cass 688. 4. Beulah 701. 5. Grafton 716. 6. Glenburn 738. 7. Minot Our Redeemer’s 738. 8. North Star 746. 9. South Border 747. 10. Dickinson Trinity 751. 11. Bottineau 754. 12. North Border 758. 13. Lisbon 764. 14. Hazen 765. 15. Divide County 794. 16. Stanley 804. 17. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 841. 18. Des Lacs-Burlington 842.

Top 10 individuals

1. Champ Hettich, Beulah, 72-75 – 147. 2. Paul Olson, Kindred, 76-76 – 152. 3. Zach Hendrickson, Minot Our Redeemer’s 85-72 – 157. 4. Cole Holzer, Central Cass, 82-78 – 160. 5. Luke Anderson, Glenburn, 80-81 – 161. 6. Brock Woehl, Kindred, 80-82 – 162. 7. (tie) Jordan Anderson, Glenburn, 76-87 – 163 and Max Palmer, Bottineau, 75-88 – 163. 9. (tie) Karsen Kulseth, Bowman County, 86-79 – 165, Max McQuillan, Kindred, 82-83 – 165 and Aidan Hall, Northern Cass, 79-86 – 165.

Awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Cody Card, Fargo Oak Grove.

Coach of the Year: Perry Piatz, Kindred.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 2, ROCHESTER 1

Rochester;000;010;000;--;1;4;2

Bismarck;000;200;00x;--;2;5;0

Lance Santerre, Cam Holycross (7) and Jaxon Edwards; Seth Brewer, Andrew Paten (7), Edwin Colon (8), Nate Boyle (9) and Spencer Sarringer. W – Brewer (1-0). L – Santerre (0-1). Sv – Boyle (1). HR – None.

Highlights: Roch – Will Asby 2-for-3, RBI; Zachary Meddings 1-for-4, R; Alex Ritzer 1-for-3; Santerre 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 Ks; Holycross 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 Ks. Bis – Joseph Kalafut 2-for-4, R; Jake Hjelle 1-for-4, R; Reggie Williams 1-for-4, RBI; Kaiden Cardoso 1-for-3; Brewer 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 Ks; Paten 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 Ks; Colon 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K; Boyle 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks.

Attendance: 1,950.

Records: Rochester 1-2, Bismarck 1-0.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;2-1;.667;--

Battle Creek;2-1;.667;--

Kokomo;2-1;.667;--

Rockford;2-1;.667;--

Traverse City;1-2;.333;1

Kalamazoo;0-3;.000;2.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;3-0;1.000;--

Madison;2-1;.667;1

Wisconsin Rapids;2-1;.667;1

Green Bay;1-2;.333;2

Lakeshore;1-2;.333;2

Wausau;0-3;.000;3.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;2-1;.500;--

Duluth;1-2;.333;1

La Crosse;1-2;.333;1

Waterloo;1-2;.333;1

Minnesota;0-1;.000;1

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;3-0;1.000;--

Bismarck;1-0;1.000;1

Mankato;2-1;.667;1

Rochester;1-2;.333;2

Willmar;1-2;.333;2

Wednesday, June 1

Bismarck 2, Rochester 1

Battle Creek 6, Kalamazoo 2

Kokomo 8, Kenosha 6

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Madison 6

Lakeshore 5, Wausau 3

Rockford 6, Traverse City 2

Waterloo 12, Mankato 3

Duluth 17, Minnesota 9

Fond du Lac 15, Green Bay 9

St. Cloud 16, La Crosse 6

Eau Claire 12, Willmar 10

Thursday, June 2

Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Minnesota at Duluth

Kenosha at Kokomo

Madison at Wiconsin Rapids

Lakeshore at Wausau

Traverse City at Rockford

St. Cloud at La Crosse

Waterloo at Mankato

Eau Claire at Willmar

Friday, June 3

Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Fond du Lac at Madison

Mankato at La Crosse

Green Bay at Wausau

Willmar at Duluth

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Waterloo at Eau Claire

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Saturday, June 4

Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Willmar at Duluth

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Waterloo at Eau Claire

Wausau at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Madison at Fond du Lac

Mankato at La Crosse

Sunday, June 5

Duluth at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Madison at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Rockford at Kokomo

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Mankato at St. Cloud

La Crosse at Rochester

Minnesota at Willmar

CLASS A BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT AT JAMESTOWN

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: No. 1 West Century (14-10) vs. No. 4 East Fargo Shanley (14-4), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 East Wahpeton (11-11) vs. No. 3 West Dickinson (23-3), 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 2 West Minot (12-12) vs. No. 3 East Fargo North (14-9), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne (15-7) vs. No. 4 West Jamestown (13-11), 7 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 9: Not played.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 v. Winner Game 6, 11:30 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1:30 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4:30 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT AT FARGO

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: No. 2 Thompson (17-1) vs. North Star (8-0), 10 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Central Cass (14-1) vs. Des Lacs-Burlington (15-2), 12:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (13-1) vs. Surrey (15-4), 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (17-2) vs. No. 5 Beulah (17-8), 6:15 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 12:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 10 a.m. (seventh)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 12:45 p.m. (fifth)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 3:30 p.m. (third)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:15 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A SOFTBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT AT JAMESTOWN

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne (15-1) vs. No. 4 West Legacy (18-7), 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 West Bismarck (16-7) vs. No. 3 East Grand Forks Red River (11-7), 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 West Dickinson (29-1) vs. No. 4 East Valley City (7-14), 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 East West Fargo (15-7) vs. No. 3 West Jamestown (18-9), 6 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 3, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 8: Not played.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 12 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B SOFTBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT AT FARGO

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: No. 2 Kindred-Richland (13-3) vs. Velva-Drake-Anamoose (11-4), 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Beulah (19-6) vs. Thompson (14-5), 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Central Cass (15-4) vs. Des Lacs-Burlington (14-3), 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (17-1) vs. No. 5 Renville County (14-2), 6 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 10 a.m. (seventh)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, Noon (fifth)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m. (third)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m. (championship)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Starion Sports Complex, Mandan

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: No. 1 West Minot (14-0) vs. No. 4 East West Fargo (7-2-5), 12 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 East West Fargo Sheyenne (8-3-4) vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Legacy (9-5), 2:15 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 East Fargo Davies (12-0-2) vs. No. 4 West Mandan (7-4-2), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 West Bismarck (10-3-1) vs. No. 3 East Fargo Shanley (8-5-2), 6:45 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 9: Not played.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1:15 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3:30 p.m. (championship)

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

