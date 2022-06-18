Area Scores: June 19

LEGION BASEBALL
WENZEL MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Beulah Cyclones 16, Bismarck Senators 4
Beulah;703;033;--;16;11;1
Scarlets;000;040;--;4;7;5
Jared Knudt and Logan McDonald; Kaiden Heidt, Kelsen Kadrna (3), Zachary Fitterer (6) and Jacob Pearson. W – Knudt. L – Heidt. HR – Beulah: Trapper Skalsky, Tayden Doe.
Highlights: Beulah – Seth Wrigum 2-for-4, triple, 2 R, RBI; Andrew Soine 1-for-4, 2 R; Skalsky 2-for-3, HR, 4 R, 3 RBIs; Doe 3-for-5, double, HR, 3 R, 4 RBIs; McDonald 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Zach Alissaw 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Jakob Bonebrake 1-for-4, R, RBI. Scarlets – Pearson 1-for-3, R; Heidt 2-for-2, R; Micah Hummel 1-for-2, R; Kudrna 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Kyan Schramm 1-for-3, double; Fitterer 1-for-3.
Bismarck Senators 5, West Fargo Vets 4
Vets;310;000;0;--;0;4;3;1
Senators;003;020;x--;5;8;4
Ryder Weigel, Ethan Smith (6) and catcher n/a; Sid Olmsted, Matthew Steckler (2), Nick Patton (7) and catcher n/a. W – Steckler. L – Weigel. Sv – Patton. HR – None.
Highlights: Vets – Carter Carlson 1-for-3, R; Wrigley Gunderson 1-for-2; Connor Entz R, RBI; Tanner Larson 1-for-3. Senators – Brooks Turner 1-for-3, R; T.J. Olson 1-for-4, R; Traiden Kalfell 1-for-3, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Brady Helm 1-for-3, RBI; Nick Patton 1-for-3; Ty Sanders 1-for-1; Steckler 1-for-2, R; Olmsted 1-for-3, R.
Pool records
Pool A: Fargo Post 400 Comets 2-0-1, Bismarck 15s 2-1-0, Bismarck Reps 1-1-1, Stanley Stingers 0-3-0.
Pool B: Bismarck Senators 3-0-0, West Fargo Vets 1-2-0, Beulah Cyclones 1-2-0, Bismarck Scarlets 1-2-0.
Friday’s games
Bismarck 15s 13, Bismarck Reps 4
Bismarck Reps 10, Fargo Post 400 Comets 10, tie
Bismarck Senators 6, Beulah Cyclones 0
Bismarck 15s 23, Stanley Stingers 0
Bismarck Senators 10, Bismarck Scarlets 2
West Fargo Vets 6, Beulah Cyclones 1
Saturday’s games
Bismarck Reps 4, Stanley Stingers 0
Fargo Post 400 Comets 11, Bismarck 15s 10
Bismarck Senators 5, West Fargo Vets 4
Beulah Cyclones 16, Bismarck Scarlets 4
Fargo Post 400 Comets 12, Stanley Stingers 2
Bismarck Scarlets 23, West Fargo Vets 4
Sunday’s games
Seventh place game: Stanley Stingers vs. Bismarck Scarlets, 8 a.m.
Fifth place game: Bismarck Reps vs. Beulah Cyclones, 10:30 a.m.
Third place game: Bismarck 15s vs. West Fargo Jets, 1 p.m.
Championship game: Fargo Post 400 Comets vs. Bismarck Senators, 3:30 p.m.
MANDAN 6-8, DICKINSON 1-7
Mandan 6, Dickinson 1
Friday at Dickinson
Mandan 6, Dickinson 1
Mandan;200;040;0;--;6;5;0
Dickinson;000;010;0;--;1;4;1
Tukker Horner, Seth Arenz (7) and Isaac Huettl. Kevin Olsson, Landon Olson (5) and Chase Selle. W—Horner. L—Olsson. HR—Mandan: Seth Gerhardt.
Highlights: Mandan – Hudsen Sheldon 0-3 2 R; Huettl 1-3 3B, 2 R, RBI; McCoy Keller 1-3 R, RBI; Brayden Bunnell 1-4 RBI; Owen Gress 1-3 RBI; Seth Gerhardt 1-3 R, RBI; Horner 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 SO. Dickinson – Carson Weiler 1-1 RBI; Aidon Rodakowski 1-3 R; Olsson 4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R (4 ER), 5 BB, 4 SO.
Mandan 8, Dickinson 7
Mandan;011;200;4;--;8;7;3
Dickinson;021;004;0;--;7;9;1
Jordan Binder, Seth Arenz (5) and Horner. Jerimiah Jilek, Colin Tschetter (6) and Landon Olson. W—Arenz. L—Tschetter. HR—Dickinson, Isaac Daley.
Highlights: Mandan – Avery Bogner 1-4 2 R, RBI; Huettl 2B, 1-4 2 RBI; Preston McElvaney 1-4; Lucas Burgum 0-3 R; Stetson Kuntz 1-3 2B, R, RBI; Seth Arenz 1-2, 2 R, 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 SO; Binder 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB 4 SO. Dickinson – Kaden Krieg 2-4 2 R; Jadon Bast 2-4 RBI; Dalley 1-3 HR, RBI; Tschetter 2-4 2 2B, R, 2 RBI; Olson 1-3 2B; Jilek 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 5 BB, 3 SO.
Records: Mandan 7-5, 4-3 statewide; Dickinson 2-6 statewide.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 5, WATERLOO 3
Bismarck;001;010;210;--;5;11;4
Waterloo;100;000;011;--;3;4;4
Garrett Yawn, Andrew Paten (8) and Spencer Sarringar; Ernie Day, Campbell Holt (4), Frankie Cresta (7), J Keane (8) and Ryan Grabosch. W –Yawn (1-0). L–Holt (0-2). Save – Colon (2). HR – Bismarck: Dylan Perry (1).
Highlights: Bismarck – AJ Barraza 2-for-2, R, RBI; Perry 2-for-5, HR, R, 4 RBIs; Aaron Mann 1-for-4; Jackson Beaman 1-for-4, double; Sarringar 2-for-5; Daryl Ruiz 2-for-5, R; Khalid Collymore 1-for-3, 2 R; Yawn 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks. Waterloo – Ryan Guardino 1-for-4, double; Colin Kasperbauer 1-for-3, R, RBI; Grabosch 1-for-3.
Records: Bismarck 7-11, Waterloo 4-14.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kenosha;12-8;.600;--
Battle Creek;11-8;.579;0.5
Kalamazoo;10-9;.526;1.5
Rockford;10-10;.500;2
Traverse City;8-12;.400;4
Kokomo;6-14;.300;6
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;17-2;.895;--
Fond du Lac;10-9;.526;7
Wausau;10-10;.500;7.5
Lakeshore;9-11;.450;8.5
Madison;9-11;.450;8.5
Green Bay;6-14;.300;11.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;13-7;.650;--
La Crosse;11-9;.550;2
Duluth;10-9;.526;2.5
Waterloo;4-14;.222;8
Minnesota;2-9;.182;6.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;14-3;.824;--
Willmar;12-8;.600;3.5
Mankato;10-10;.500;5.5
Rochester;7-11;.388;7.5
Bismarck;7-11;.388;7.5
Saturday, June 18
Bismarck 5, Waterloo 3
Wausau 4, Traverse City 1
St. Cloud 9, Mankato 0
Kokomo 3, Kenosha 2, 10 innings
Kalamazoo 7, Battle Creek 6
Fond du Lac 5, Lakeshore 1
Rockford 6, Green Bay 2
Willmar 3, Duluth 2
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Madison 3, 10 innings
La Crosse 9, Eau Claire 5
Sunday, June 19
Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Madison
Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Lakeshore
La Crosse at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Green Bay at Traverse City
Duluth at Rochester
St. Cloud at Willmar
Monday, June 20
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Traverse City
Kokomo at Battle Creek
La Crosse at Waterloo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Madison at Fond du Lac
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Duluth at Rochester
Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids
Willmar at St. Cloud
Tuesday, June 21
Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Rockford at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Duluth at La Crosse
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Rochester at Waterloo
Wausau at Madison
Eau Claire at St. Cloud
Mankato at Willmar
Wednesday, June 22
Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Rockford at Kokomo
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Willmar at Mankato
Madison at Wausau
Duluth at La Crosse
Waterloo at Rochester
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Eau Claire at St. Cloud
Thursday, June 23
Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 pm.
Traverse City at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo
La Crosse at Mankato
Rockford at Kenosha
Rochester at Eau Claire
Wausau at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Battle Creek at Madison
Waterloo at Duluth
Willmar at St. Cloud
Friday, June 24
Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kokomo
Green Bay at Wausau
Kenosha at Rockford
Battle Creek at Madison
La Crosse at Mankato
Waterloo at Duluth
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
St. Cloud at Willmar
Rochester at Eau Claire
Saturday, June 25
Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Lakeshore at Kenosha
Kokomo at Madison
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Waterloo at Rochester
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
St. Cloud at Mankato
Traverse City at Rockford
Sunday, June 26
Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.
Battle Creel at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Mankato at St. Cloud
Kokomo at Madison
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Waterloo at Rochester
Kenosha at Lakeshore
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;5-1;11-2
Massachusetts;7-1;8-4
Sioux Falls;6-6;7-6
Quad City;7-6;7-6
Iowa;6-6;6-6
Green Bay;5-8;6-8
Bismarck;2-10;3-11
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2
Arizona;8-2;10-3
Tucson;7-4;7-5
Duke City;5-4;6-7
Vegas;4-5;5-8
San Diego;1-9;2-10
Bay Area;1-9;1-11
Friday, June 17
Quad City 46, Bismarck 36
Green Bay 42, Sioux Falls 40
Saturday, June 18
Arizona 58, Duke City 38
Frisco 62, Iowa 42
Tucson 39, Vegas 32
Bay Area at San Diego (n)
Friday, June 24
Iowa at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Vegas
Green Bay at Frisco
Massachusetts at Sioux Falls
Duke City at Northern Arizona
Tucson at Arizona
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
Shrine Bowl
At Mayville
11-man
East 14, West 10
9-man
East 14, West 0