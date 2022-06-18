 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: June 19

LEGION BASEBALL

WENZEL MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

Beulah Cyclones 16, Bismarck Senators 4

Beulah;703;033;--;16;11;1

Scarlets;000;040;--;4;7;5

Jared Knudt and Logan McDonald; Kaiden Heidt, Kelsen Kadrna (3), Zachary Fitterer (6) and Jacob Pearson. W – Knudt. L – Heidt. HR – Beulah: Trapper Skalsky, Tayden Doe.

Highlights: Beulah – Seth Wrigum 2-for-4, triple, 2 R, RBI; Andrew Soine 1-for-4, 2 R; Skalsky 2-for-3, HR, 4 R, 3 RBIs; Doe 3-for-5, double, HR, 3 R, 4 RBIs; McDonald 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Zach Alissaw 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Jakob Bonebrake 1-for-4, R, RBI. Scarlets – Pearson 1-for-3, R; Heidt 2-for-2, R; Micah Hummel 1-for-2, R; Kudrna 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Kyan Schramm 1-for-3, double; Fitterer 1-for-3.

Bismarck Senators 5, West Fargo Vets 4

Vets;310;000;0;--;0;4;3;1

Senators;003;020;x--;5;8;4

Ryder Weigel, Ethan Smith (6) and catcher n/a; Sid Olmsted, Matthew Steckler (2), Nick Patton (7) and catcher n/a. W – Steckler. L – Weigel. Sv – Patton. HR – None.

Highlights: Vets – Carter Carlson 1-for-3, R; Wrigley Gunderson 1-for-2; Connor Entz R, RBI; Tanner Larson 1-for-3. Senators – Brooks Turner 1-for-3, R; T.J. Olson 1-for-4, R; Traiden Kalfell 1-for-3, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Brady Helm 1-for-3, RBI; Nick Patton 1-for-3; Ty Sanders 1-for-1; Steckler 1-for-2, R; Olmsted 1-for-3, R.

Pool records

Pool A: Fargo Post 400 Comets 2-0-1, Bismarck 15s 2-1-0, Bismarck Reps 1-1-1, Stanley Stingers 0-3-0.

Pool B: Bismarck Senators 3-0-0, West Fargo Vets 1-2-0, Beulah Cyclones 1-2-0, Bismarck Scarlets 1-2-0.

Friday’s games

Bismarck 15s 13, Bismarck Reps 4

Bismarck Reps 10, Fargo Post 400 Comets 10, tie

Bismarck Senators 6, Beulah Cyclones 0

Bismarck 15s 23, Stanley Stingers 0

Bismarck Senators 10, Bismarck Scarlets 2

West Fargo Vets 6, Beulah Cyclones 1

Saturday’s games

Bismarck Reps 4, Stanley Stingers 0

Fargo Post 400 Comets 11, Bismarck 15s 10

Bismarck Senators 5, West Fargo Vets 4

Beulah Cyclones 16, Bismarck Scarlets 4

Fargo Post 400 Comets 12, Stanley Stingers 2

Bismarck Scarlets 23, West Fargo Vets 4

Sunday’s games

Seventh place game: Stanley Stingers vs. Bismarck Scarlets, 8 a.m.

Fifth place game: Bismarck Reps vs. Beulah Cyclones, 10:30 a.m.

Third place game: Bismarck 15s vs. West Fargo Jets, 1 p.m.

Championship game: Fargo Post 400 Comets vs. Bismarck Senators, 3:30 p.m.

MANDAN 6-8, DICKINSON 1-7

Mandan 6, Dickinson 1

Friday at Dickinson

Mandan 6, Dickinson 1

Mandan;200;040;0;--;6;5;0

Dickinson;000;010;0;--;1;4;1

Tukker Horner, Seth Arenz (7) and Isaac Huettl. Kevin Olsson, Landon Olson (5) and Chase Selle. W—Horner. L—Olsson. HR—Mandan: Seth Gerhardt.

Highlights: Mandan – Hudsen Sheldon 0-3 2 R; Huettl 1-3 3B, 2 R, RBI; McCoy Keller 1-3 R, RBI; Brayden Bunnell 1-4 RBI; Owen Gress 1-3 RBI; Seth Gerhardt 1-3 R, RBI; Horner 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 SO. Dickinson – Carson Weiler 1-1 RBI; Aidon Rodakowski 1-3 R; Olsson 4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R (4 ER), 5 BB, 4 SO.

Mandan 8, Dickinson 7

Mandan;011;200;4;--;8;7;3

Dickinson;021;004;0;--;7;9;1

Jordan Binder, Seth Arenz (5) and Horner. Jerimiah Jilek, Colin Tschetter (6) and Landon Olson. W—Arenz. L—Tschetter. HR—Dickinson, Isaac Daley.

Highlights: Mandan – Avery Bogner 1-4 2 R, RBI; Huettl 2B, 1-4 2 RBI; Preston McElvaney 1-4; Lucas Burgum 0-3 R; Stetson Kuntz 1-3 2B, R, RBI; Seth Arenz 1-2, 2 R, 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 SO; Binder 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB 4 SO. Dickinson – Kaden Krieg 2-4 2 R; Jadon Bast 2-4 RBI; Dalley 1-3 HR, RBI; Tschetter 2-4 2 2B, R, 2 RBI; Olson 1-3 2B; Jilek 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 5 BB, 3 SO.

Records: Mandan 7-5, 4-3 statewide; Dickinson 2-6 statewide.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 5, WATERLOO 3

Bismarck;001;010;210;--;5;11;4

Waterloo;100;000;011;--;3;4;4

Garrett Yawn, Andrew Paten (8) and Spencer Sarringar; Ernie Day, Campbell Holt (4), Frankie Cresta (7), J Keane (8) and Ryan Grabosch. W –Yawn (1-0). L–Holt (0-2). Save – Colon (2). HR – Bismarck: Dylan Perry (1).

Highlights: Bismarck – AJ Barraza 2-for-2, R, RBI; Perry 2-for-5, HR, R, 4 RBIs; Aaron Mann 1-for-4; Jackson Beaman 1-for-4, double; Sarringar 2-for-5; Daryl Ruiz 2-for-5, R; Khalid Collymore 1-for-3, 2 R; Yawn 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks. Waterloo – Ryan Guardino 1-for-4, double; Colin Kasperbauer 1-for-3, R, RBI; Grabosch 1-for-3.

Records: Bismarck 7-11, Waterloo 4-14.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;12-8;.600;--

Battle Creek;11-8;.579;0.5

Kalamazoo;10-9;.526;1.5

Rockford;10-10;.500;2

Traverse City;8-12;.400;4

Kokomo;6-14;.300;6

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;17-2;.895;--

Fond du Lac;10-9;.526;7

Wausau;10-10;.500;7.5

Lakeshore;9-11;.450;8.5

Madison;9-11;.450;8.5

Green Bay;6-14;.300;11.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;13-7;.650;--

La Crosse;11-9;.550;2

Duluth;10-9;.526;2.5

Waterloo;4-14;.222;8

Minnesota;2-9;.182;6.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;14-3;.824;--

Willmar;12-8;.600;3.5

Mankato;10-10;.500;5.5

Rochester;7-11;.388;7.5

Bismarck;7-11;.388;7.5

Saturday, June 18

Bismarck 5, Waterloo 3

Wausau 4, Traverse City 1

St. Cloud 9, Mankato 0

Kokomo 3, Kenosha 2, 10 innings

Kalamazoo 7, Battle Creek 6

Fond du Lac 5, Lakeshore 1

Rockford 6, Green Bay 2

Willmar 3, Duluth 2

Wisconsin Rapids 4, Madison 3, 10 innings

La Crosse 9, Eau Claire 5

Sunday, June 19

Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Madison

Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau at Lakeshore

La Crosse at Waterloo

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Green Bay at Traverse City

Duluth at Rochester

St. Cloud at Willmar

Monday, June 20

Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Traverse City

Kokomo at Battle Creek

La Crosse at Waterloo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Madison at Fond du Lac

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Duluth at Rochester

Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids

Willmar at St. Cloud

Tuesday, June 21

Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Rockford at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Duluth at La Crosse

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Rochester at Waterloo

Wausau at Madison

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Mankato at Willmar

Wednesday, June 22

Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Rockford at Kokomo

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Willmar at Mankato

Madison at Wausau

Duluth at La Crosse

Waterloo at Rochester

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Thursday, June 23

Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 pm.

Traverse City at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo

La Crosse at Mankato

Rockford at Kenosha

Rochester at Eau Claire

Wausau at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Battle Creek at Madison

Waterloo at Duluth

Willmar at St. Cloud

Friday, June 24

Minnesota at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Kokomo

Green Bay at Wausau

Kenosha at Rockford

Battle Creek at Madison

La Crosse at Mankato

Waterloo at Duluth

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

St. Cloud at Willmar

Rochester at Eau Claire

Saturday, June 25

Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Lakeshore at Kenosha

Kokomo at Madison

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Waterloo at Rochester

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

St. Cloud at Mankato

Traverse City at Rockford

Sunday, June 26

Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.

Battle Creel at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Mankato at St. Cloud

Kokomo at Madison

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Waterloo at Rochester

Kenosha at Lakeshore

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;5-1;11-2

Massachusetts;7-1;8-4

Sioux Falls;6-6;7-6

Quad City;7-6;7-6

Iowa;6-6;6-6

Green Bay;5-8;6-8

Bismarck;2-10;3-11

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2

Arizona;8-2;10-3

Tucson;7-4;7-5

Duke City;5-4;6-7

Vegas;4-5;5-8

San Diego;1-9;2-10

Bay Area;1-9;1-11

Friday, June 17

Quad City 46, Bismarck 36

Green Bay 42, Sioux Falls 40

Saturday, June 18

Arizona 58, Duke City 38

Frisco 62, Iowa 42

Tucson 39, Vegas 32

Bay Area at San Diego (n)

Friday, June 24

Iowa at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Vegas

Green Bay at Frisco

Massachusetts at Sioux Falls

Duke City at Northern Arizona

Tucson at Arizona

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

Shrine Bowl

At Mayville

11-man

East 14, West 10

9-man

East 14, West 0

