Area Scores: June 19

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
ALL-STATE TEAMS
CLASS A BOYS
Brady McGarry, jr., Grand Forks Central; Gavin Argent, sr., Minot; Jayce Johnson, jr., Fargo Davies; Zach Hinschberger, sr., Grand Forks Red River; Sam Suppes, sr., Fargo Davies; Logan Schoepp, jr., Century; Benett Persoon, sr., West Fargo Sheyenne; Trey Hohbein, sr., Mandan; Jackson Gilchrist, sr., St. Mary’s; Logan Barrett, sr., Legacy.
Oustanding senior athlete: Gavin Argent, Minot.
Coach of the year: Mike Dobberstein, Fargo North.
CLASS B BOYS
Jaden McCloud, sr., Bottineau; Grayson Wtch, sr., Fargo Oak Grove; Champ Hettich, fr., Beulah; Gehrig Geiss, sr., Western Morton County; Paul Olson, jr., Kindred; Jacob Robb, sr., Heart River; Cody Card, jr., Fargo Oak Grove; Scott Boehning, sr., Fargo Oak Grove; Zachary Hendrickson, jr., Minot Our Redeemer’s; Zach St. Aubin, soph., South Border; Cole Campbell, soph., Kindred; Max McQuillan, jr., Kindred.
Outstanding senior athlete: Grayson Wetch, Fargo Oak Grove.
Coach of the year: Dan Martinson, Fargo Oak Grove.
CLASS B GIRLS
Avery Bartels, fr., Kindred; Emily St. Aubin, sr., South Border; Sophie Brantner, soph., Fargo Oak Grove; Kayla Hoyme, jr., Kindred; Campbell Clarys, sr., Heart River; Ainsley McLain, soph., Grafton; Avery Lafountain, sr., Dunseith; Charli McQuillan, soph., Kindred; Asha Valliere, sr., Tioga; Libby Dulmage, soph., Benson County.
Outstanding senior athlete: Emily St. Aubin, South Border.
Coach of the year: Miachel Pulczinski, Kindred.
LEGION BASEBALL
CHRIS WENZEL MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
BISMARCK SENATORS 7, BISMARCK CAPITALS 3
Capitals;000;100;2;-;3;5;5
Senators;410;101;x;-;7;12;3
Jameson Johnson and Jared Sarsten; Ty Sanders and Kaiden Heidt. W – Sanders. L – Johnson. HR – None.
Highlights: Capitals – Carson Kraemer 1-for-3, double, R; Riley Schreiner 1-for-3, double, R, RBI. Senators – Traiden Kaldell 2-for-4, triple, 2 R; Tate Erickson 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Casey Fischer 2-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Brady Helm 1-for-1, double, R; Kaden LaFrenz 2-for-4, triple, R, RBI; Ian Funk 2-for-4, RBI.
BISMARCK REPS 10, DICKINSON VOLUNTEERS 0 (5 innings)
Volunteers;000;00;-;0;1;7
Reps;120;34;-;10;9;0
Aden Rotakowski and Chase Selle; Matthew Porter and Aaron Urlacher. W – Porter. L – Rotakowski. HR – None.
Highlights: Volunteers – Hunter Deschamp 1-for-2. Reps – Wyatt Kraft 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Tommy Kraljic 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; TJ Olson 1-for-2, double, RBI; Ethan Mitchell 3-for-3, double, 2 R; Zac Brackin 1-for-3, 3 R, RBI; Porter 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 SOs.
BEULAH CYCLONES 11, BISMARCK SCARLETS 5
Cyclones;102;311;3;-;11;16;2
Scarlets;000;201;2;-;5;7;1
Mason Mellmer, Clayton Hinker (6), Braylen Schirado (7) and Ronan Klundworth; Preston Bartsch, Tyler Kleinjan (5) and Bristol Kelley. W – Mellmer. L – Bartsch. HR – None.
Highlights: Cyclones – Mellmer 4-for-4, 2 R; Zayne Phelps 1-for-3, double, 2 R; Trapper Skalsky 3-for-4, double, 4 R, 2 RBIs; Taydon Doe 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Klundworth 2-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Logan McDonald 2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs; Seth Wrigum 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs. Scarlets – Brooke Turner 2-for-4, RBI; Carter Krueger 1-for-3, double, R; Isaac Flanagan 1-for-4, double, 2 R; Solomon Flanagan 1-for-1, double, 2 R, RBI; Kelley 1-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs.
WEST FARGO VETERANS 12, BISMARCK SENATORS 2
Veterans;000;323;4;-;12;14;3
Senators;001;000;1;-;2;7;1
Carson Forde, Jack Newenhouse (7) and Peyton Jantzi; Eli Fricke, Brady Helm (6) and Kaisden Hedit. W – Forde. L – Fricke. HR – None.
Highlights: Veterans – Max Burkhardt 4-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jantzi 2 RBIs; Tanner Larson 2-for-4, 2 R; Wrigley Gunderson 3-for-4, 3 R; Skyler Hoard 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Forde 2 R; Tanner Boehm 2-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs. Senators – Tate Erickson 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Fricke 2-for-4, double.
LEGION BASEBALL
KIDDER COUNTY 4, GARRISON 3
Kidder County 4-6, Garrison 3-5
(Thursday)
Garrison;010;100;1;-;3;7;0
KC;001;001;2;-;4;6;1
Devon Crawford, Gage Gehring (7) and Gehring, Crawford (7); Jayden Rath and Jonah Harter. W – Rath. L – Crawford. HR – None.
Highlights: Garr – Seth Roedocker 3-for-4; Crawford 1-for-3, double; Bennett Camp 1-for-3, RBI; Ty Iglehart 1-for-2, 2 RBIs. KC – Rath 2-for-3, RBI; Jacob Noland 2-for-3; Jace Larson game-winning sac fly, RBI; Harter RBI.
Kidder County 6, Garrison 5
Garrison;201;11;-;5;5;2
KC;040;02;-;6;4;2
Ty Iglehart and Seth Roedocker; Jace Larson and Colin Zimmerman. W – Larson. L – Iglehart. HR – None.
Highlights: Garr – Roedocker 2-for-2; Gunnar Jacobs 2-for-2. KC – Larson 1-for-2, RBI; Simon Hager 2-for-3, RBI; Jacob Biegler 1-for-3, RBI; Isaiah Oster RBI; Grant Pfaff RBI, 2 BB.
Records: KC 2-1, 0-1 region.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;12-5;.706;--
Kenosha;9-9;.500;3.5
Kokomo;8-10;.444;4.5
Rockford;8-10;.444;4.5
Battle Creek;7-9;.438;4.5
Kalamazoo;5-12;.294;7
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Lakeshore;10-7;.588;--
Wisconsin;10-7;.588;--
Fond du Lac;10-8;.556;05
Wisconsin Rapids;10-8;.556;05
Green Bay;8-9;.471;2
Madison;8-10;.444;2.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;13-5;.722;—
La Crosse;10-8;.556;3
Minnesota;3-7;.300;6
Duluth;6-12;.333;7
Eau Claire;5-13;.278;8
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Mankato;10-6;.625;--
St. Cloud;10-6;.625;--
Bismarck;11-7;.611;--
Willmar;9-9;.500;2
Rochester;5-9;.357;4
Friday, June 18
Bismarck 10, Eau Claire 2, completion of suspended game, 5:35 p.m.
Bismarck 8, Eau Claire 5
Kokomo 6, Kenosha 5
Wisconsin Rapids 11, Kalamazoo 7
Traverse City 3, Battle Creek 0
Lakeshore 4, Rockford 3
St. Cloud 3, Rochester 0
Fond du Lac 12, Green Bay 6
Willmar 3, La Crosse 1
Duluth 5, Waterloo 4
Madison 10, Wisconsin 8
Saturday, June 19
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Lakeshore at Kalamazoo, completion of suspended game
Green Bay at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Rockford at Wisconsin
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Duluth at La Crosse
Wisconsin Rapids at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Madison
Rochester at Mankato
Waterloo at Willmar
Sunday, June 20
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 2:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Kokomo
Rockford at Wisconsin
Madison at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kalamazoo at Lakeshore
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Wisconsin Rapids at Traverse City
Rochester at Mankato
Duluth at La Crosse
Waterloo at Willmar
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Frisco;4-0
Arizona;4-1
Bismarck;5-3
Spokane;3-1
Iowa;3-2
Sioux Falls;3-2
Massachusetts;3-3
Duke City;2-2
Green Bay;3-4
Tucson;1-3
Northern Arizona;0-4
Louisville;0-5
Friday, June 18
Bismarck 50, Green Bay 29
Saturday, June 19
Louisville at Frisco
Arizona at Duke City
Sioux Falls at Iowa
Massachusetts at Tucson
Northern Arizona at Spokane