 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: June 19
agate

Area Scores: June 19

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

ALL-STATE TEAMS

CLASS A BOYS

Brady McGarry, jr., Grand Forks Central; Gavin Argent, sr., Minot; Jayce Johnson, jr., Fargo Davies; Zach Hinschberger, sr., Grand Forks Red River; Sam Suppes, sr., Fargo Davies; Logan Schoepp, jr., Century; Benett Persoon, sr., West Fargo Sheyenne; Trey Hohbein, sr., Mandan; Jackson Gilchrist, sr., St. Mary’s; Logan Barrett, sr., Legacy.

Oustanding senior athlete: Gavin Argent, Minot.

Coach of the year: Mike Dobberstein, Fargo North.

CLASS B BOYS

Jaden McCloud, sr., Bottineau; Grayson Wtch, sr., Fargo Oak Grove; Champ Hettich, fr., Beulah; Gehrig Geiss, sr., Western Morton County; Paul Olson, jr., Kindred; Jacob Robb, sr., Heart River; Cody Card, jr., Fargo Oak Grove; Scott Boehning, sr., Fargo Oak Grove; Zachary Hendrickson, jr., Minot Our Redeemer’s; Zach St. Aubin, soph., South Border; Cole Campbell, soph., Kindred; Max McQuillan, jr., Kindred.

Outstanding senior athlete: Grayson Wetch, Fargo Oak Grove.

Coach of the year: Dan Martinson, Fargo Oak Grove.

CLASS B GIRLS

Avery Bartels, fr., Kindred; Emily St. Aubin, sr., South Border; Sophie Brantner, soph., Fargo Oak Grove; Kayla Hoyme, jr., Kindred; Campbell Clarys, sr., Heart River; Ainsley McLain, soph., Grafton; Avery Lafountain, sr., Dunseith; Charli McQuillan, soph., Kindred; Asha Valliere, sr., Tioga; Libby Dulmage, soph., Benson County.

Outstanding senior athlete: Emily St. Aubin, South Border.

Coach of the year: Miachel Pulczinski, Kindred.

LEGION BASEBALL

CHRIS WENZEL MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

BISMARCK SENATORS 7, BISMARCK CAPITALS 3

Capitals;000;100;2;-;3;5;5

Senators;410;101;x;-;7;12;3

Jameson Johnson and Jared Sarsten; Ty Sanders and Kaiden Heidt. W – Sanders. L – Johnson. HR – None.

Highlights: Capitals – Carson Kraemer 1-for-3, double, R; Riley Schreiner 1-for-3, double, R, RBI. Senators – Traiden Kaldell 2-for-4, triple, 2 R; Tate Erickson 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Casey Fischer 2-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Brady Helm 1-for-1, double, R; Kaden LaFrenz 2-for-4, triple, R, RBI; Ian Funk 2-for-4, RBI.

BISMARCK REPS 10, DICKINSON VOLUNTEERS 0 (5 innings)

Volunteers;000;00;-;0;1;7

Reps;120;34;-;10;9;0

Aden Rotakowski and Chase Selle; Matthew Porter and Aaron Urlacher. W – Porter. L – Rotakowski. HR – None.

Highlights: Volunteers – Hunter Deschamp 1-for-2. Reps – Wyatt Kraft 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Tommy Kraljic 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; TJ Olson 1-for-2, double, RBI; Ethan Mitchell 3-for-3, double, 2 R; Zac Brackin 1-for-3, 3 R, RBI; Porter 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 SOs.

BEULAH CYCLONES 11, BISMARCK SCARLETS 5

Cyclones;102;311;3;-;11;16;2

Scarlets;000;201;2;-;5;7;1

Mason Mellmer, Clayton Hinker (6), Braylen Schirado (7) and Ronan Klundworth; Preston Bartsch, Tyler Kleinjan (5) and Bristol Kelley. W – Mellmer. L – Bartsch. HR – None.

Highlights: Cyclones – Mellmer 4-for-4, 2 R; Zayne Phelps 1-for-3, double, 2 R; Trapper Skalsky 3-for-4, double, 4 R, 2 RBIs; Taydon Doe 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Klundworth 2-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Logan McDonald 2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs; Seth Wrigum 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs. Scarlets – Brooke Turner 2-for-4, RBI; Carter Krueger 1-for-3, double, R; Isaac Flanagan 1-for-4, double, 2 R; Solomon Flanagan 1-for-1, double, 2 R, RBI; Kelley 1-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs.

WEST FARGO VETERANS 12, BISMARCK SENATORS 2

Veterans;000;323;4;-;12;14;3

Senators;001;000;1;-;2;7;1

Carson Forde, Jack Newenhouse (7) and Peyton Jantzi; Eli Fricke, Brady Helm (6) and Kaisden Hedit. W – Forde. L – Fricke. HR – None.

Highlights: Veterans – Max Burkhardt 4-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jantzi 2 RBIs; Tanner Larson 2-for-4, 2 R; Wrigley Gunderson 3-for-4, 3 R; Skyler Hoard 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Forde 2 R; Tanner Boehm 2-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs. Senators – Tate Erickson 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Fricke 2-for-4, double.

LEGION BASEBALL

KIDDER COUNTY 4, GARRISON 3

Kidder County 4-6, Garrison 3-5

(Thursday)

Garrison;010;100;1;-;3;7;0

KC;001;001;2;-;4;6;1

Devon Crawford, Gage Gehring (7) and Gehring, Crawford (7); Jayden Rath and Jonah Harter. W – Rath. L – Crawford. HR – None.

Highlights: Garr – Seth Roedocker 3-for-4; Crawford 1-for-3, double; Bennett Camp 1-for-3, RBI; Ty Iglehart 1-for-2, 2 RBIs. KC – Rath 2-for-3, RBI; Jacob Noland 2-for-3; Jace Larson game-winning sac fly, RBI; Harter RBI.

Kidder County 6, Garrison 5

Garrison;201;11;-;5;5;2

KC;040;02;-;6;4;2

Ty Iglehart and Seth Roedocker; Jace Larson and Colin Zimmerman. W – Larson. L – Iglehart. HR – None.

Highlights: Garr – Roedocker 2-for-2; Gunnar Jacobs 2-for-2. KC – Larson 1-for-2, RBI; Simon Hager 2-for-3, RBI; Jacob Biegler 1-for-3, RBI; Isaiah Oster RBI; Grant Pfaff RBI, 2 BB.

Records: KC 2-1, 0-1 region.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;12-5;.706;--

Kenosha;9-9;.500;3.5

Kokomo;8-10;.444;4.5

Rockford;8-10;.444;4.5

Battle Creek;7-9;.438;4.5

Kalamazoo;5-12;.294;7

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Lakeshore;10-7;.588;--

Wisconsin;10-7;.588;--

Fond du Lac;10-8;.556;05

Wisconsin Rapids;10-8;.556;05

Green Bay;8-9;.471;2

Madison;8-10;.444;2.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;13-5;.722;—

La Crosse;10-8;.556;3

Minnesota;3-7;.300;6

Duluth;6-12;.333;7

Eau Claire;5-13;.278;8

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Mankato;10-6;.625;--

St. Cloud;10-6;.625;--

Bismarck;11-7;.611;--

Willmar;9-9;.500;2

Rochester;5-9;.357;4

Friday, June 18

Bismarck 10, Eau Claire 2, completion of suspended game, 5:35 p.m.

Bismarck 8, Eau Claire 5

Kokomo 6, Kenosha 5

Wisconsin Rapids 11, Kalamazoo 7

Traverse City 3, Battle Creek 0

Lakeshore 4, Rockford 3

St. Cloud 3, Rochester 0

Fond du Lac 12, Green Bay 6

Willmar 3, La Crosse 1

Duluth 5, Waterloo 4

Madison 10, Wisconsin 8

Saturday, June 19

Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Lakeshore at Kalamazoo, completion of suspended game

Green Bay at Kokomo

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Rockford at Wisconsin

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Duluth at La Crosse

Wisconsin Rapids at Traverse City

Kalamazoo at Lakeshore

Fond du Lac at Madison

Rochester at Mankato

Waterloo at Willmar

Sunday, June 20

Bismarck at Eau Claire, 2:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Kokomo

Rockford at Wisconsin

Madison at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kalamazoo at Lakeshore

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Wisconsin Rapids at Traverse City

Rochester at Mankato

Duluth at La Crosse

Waterloo at Willmar

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Frisco;4-0

Arizona;4-1

Bismarck;5-3

Spokane;3-1

Iowa;3-2

Sioux Falls;3-2

Massachusetts;3-3

Duke City;2-2

Green Bay;3-4

Tucson;1-3

Northern Arizona;0-4

Louisville;0-5

Friday, June 18

Bismarck 50, Green Bay 29

Saturday, June 19

Louisville at Frisco

Arizona at Duke City

Sioux Falls at Iowa

Massachusetts at Tucson

Northern Arizona at Spokane

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News