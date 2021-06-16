Area Scores: June 17

LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 12-12, WILLISTON 0-11
Bismarck 12, Williston 0
Williston;000;00;--;0;0;6
Bismarck;02(10);0x;--;12;8;0
Jaxon Meyer, Kyle Mischke (3), Hunter Mapes (4) and Sawyer Hanson. Cru Walker and Miles Stiefel. W—Stiefel. L—Meyer.
Highlights: Williston – Meyer 2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 11 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 SO; Mapes 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB. Bismarck – Carson Motschenbacher 0-2 2 R; Walker 0-2 2 R, SB; Ben Patton 2-3 3B, 2 R, 4 RBI, SB; Isaac Pegors 1-2 2 R, RBI; Jack Johnson 1-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Lucas Schell 1-2 2 RBI; Stiefel 1-3; Carter Klipfel 2-3 R, RBI, SB; Jackson Klipfel 0-2 R; Walker 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Bismarck 12, Williston 11
Williston;005;600;0;--;11;8;4
Bismarck;400;320;3;--;12;8;4
Riley Erickson, Kyle Mischke (5) Hanson. Motschenbacher, C.Klipfel (4), Schell (4) and Stiefel. W—Schell. L—Mischke. HR—Williston, Hanson.
Highlights: Williston – Ashton Collings 1-5 2 R; Mischke 1-3 2 R; Jaxon Meyer 1-3 2B 2 R, 3 RBI; Carter Bakken 1-3 R, RBI; Grant Cymbaluk 1-3 R, RBI; Hanson 1-3 HR, 3 RBI, R; Tyler Tamez 1-4 RBI; Derek Lee 1-4 R. Bismarck – Stiefel 1-4 3B, 2 R; Walker 1-2 2 R, RBI; Patton 2-4 3 R; Pegors 1-3 3B, 3 RBI, R; Johnson 0-2 R, RBI; Motschenbacher 0-2 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger 1-3 RBI; Schell 2-4 2B, 4 RBI; Schell 4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
FARGO POST 2 8-1, MANDAN CHIEFS 0-8
Post 2 8, Chiefs 0
Post 2;120;500;0;--;8;10;0
Chiefs;000;000;0;--;0;4;2
Kaden Kvidera, Dylan Echotz (6) and Will Bachman; Lucas Burgum, Seth Arenz (6) and Isaac Huettl. W–Kvidera. L–Burgum.
Highlights: Post 2 – Caden Headlee 1-4, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Bachman 1-4, double, 4 RBI; Luke Kallod 2-4, 2B; Danny Boutain 2-3, R; Echotz 1-4, 2 R. Chiefs – Brayden Bunnell 2-2, 2B; Huettl 1-3; Stetson Kuntz 1-3.
Chiefs 8, Post 1
Post 2;010;000;0;--;1;6;1
Chiefs;125;000;x;--;8;8;1
Elias Harris, Luke Kallod (3) and Will Bachman; Ben Kleinknecht, Blake Arenz (7) and Isaac Huettl. W–Kleinknecht. L–Harris.
Highlights: Post 2 – Caden Headlee 1-4; Calvin Clasen 1-3; Ben Ostlie 1-3; Bachman 1-4; Dylan Erholtz 1-3; Dylan Tostenson 1-3. Chiefs – Huettl 2-2, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Brayden Bunnell 2-4; Stetson Kuntz 2-3, 2 R, RBI; B.Kleinknecht 6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
CLASS A ALL-STATE TEAM
William Bachman, Jr., Fargo North; Troy Berg, Jr., Dickinson; Chase Burke, Sr., Minot; Caden Graf, Sr., Fargo Davies; Isaac Huettl, Jr., Mandan; Brayden Jacobson, Sr., West Fargo; Ryan Keup, Sr., Century; Ben Kleinknecht, Sr., Mandan; Ryan Muizelaar, Sr., Grand Forks Red River; Eli Nissen, Soph., Minot.
Lance Oster, Sr., West Fargo Sheyenne; Ben Patton, Sr., Legacy; Isaac Pegors, Jr., Legacy; Quade Peters, Sr., West Fargo Sheyenne; Zach Sandy, Sr., Fargo Shanley; Lucas Schell, Sr., Bismarck; Jackson Uhler, Sr., St. Mary’s; Alex Urlaub, Sr., West Fargo Sheyenne; Cru Walker, Sr., Legacy; Truman Werremeyer, Sr., Fargo Davies.
Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete: Chase Burke, Minot.
Subway Coach of the Year: Edward Streeter, Legacy.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Frisco;4-0
Arizona;4-1
Bismarck;4-3
Spokane;3-1
Iowa;3-2
Sioux Falls;3-2
Green Bay;3-3
Massachusetts;3-3
Duke City;2-2
Tucson;1-3
Northern Arizona;0-4
Louisville;0-5
Friday, June 18
Bismarck at Green Bay 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Louisville at Frisco
Arizona at Duke City
Sioux Falls at Iowa
Massachusetts at Tucson
Northern Arizona at Spokane
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;10-5;.667;--
Kenosha;9-7;.563;1.5
Rockford;8-8;.500;2.5
Battle Creek;7-8;.467;4
Kokomo;6-10;.375;4.5
Kalamazoo;5-10;.333;5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin;9-6;.600;--
Fond du Lac;9-7;.563;0.5
Lakeshore;8-7;.533;1
Wisconsin Rapids;8-8;.500;1.5
Green Bay;7-8;.467;2
Madison;7-9;.438;2.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;12-4;.750;—
La Crosse;9-7;.563;3
Duluth;5-11;.313;7
Eau Claire;5-11;.313;7
Minnesota;3-7;.300;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Mankato;10-6;.625;--
St. Cloud;8-6;.571;1
Bismarck;9-7;.563;1
Willmar;8-8;.500;2
Rochester;5-7;.417;3
Tuesday, June 15
Eau Claire 11, Bismarck 6
Rockford 5, Battle Creek 3
Traverse City 10, Fond du Lac 5
Kenosha 6, Kalamazoo 2
Minnesota 8, Duluth 0
Green Bay 8, Kokomo 4
Mankato 4, Rochester 3
Lakeshore 3, Wisconsin 1
Waterloo 9, St. Cloud 0
La Crosse 8, Willmar 1
Wednesday, June 16
Wisconsin Rapids 10, Madison 9
Thursday, June 17
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Duluth at Waterloo
Kenosha at Kokomo
Wisconsin Rapids at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Lakeshore at Rockford
Willmar at La Crosse
St. Cloud at Rochester
Madison at Wisconsin
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
NAHL
TOP PROSPECTS TOURNAMENT
At Blaine, Minn.
June 19-20
Central Division team
Nikolai Charchenko, D, Minot; Isaac Henkenmeyer-Howe, F, Bismarck; Ryan Taylor, F, Bismarck; Jack Weslund, F, Minot; Joe Palodichuk, D, Bismarck; Christian Galatz, F, Minn. Wildneress; Alex Trombley, F, Austin; Lukle Anderson, D, Minn. Wilderness; Quinn Rudrud, F, Bismarck; Charlie Skinner, F, St. Cloud.
Ben Dexheimer, D, Austin; Gavin Rasmussen, F, Minn. Wilderness; Will Crull, D, Minot; Spencer Kring, D, Janesville; Max Ruoho, D, Austin; Jay Buchholz, F, Minot; Peter Jacobs, F, Austin; Jack Suchy, F, St. Cloud; Jacob Herter, F, Minn. Wilderness; Braden Costello, F, Bismarck; Josh Langford, G, St. Cloud; Andrew Takacs, G, Amarillo.
UPCOMING EVENTS
BASKETBALL
CAPITAL CITY CAMPS: Skills academy, grades K-6, June 21-23. Lincoln Elementary, grades K-5, July 5-8. Capital City Classic, open to all high school teams, May 28-29. Contact Jordan Wilhelm at “bhsdemonhoops.webs.com.”
HUSKIE HOOPS CAMP: July 12-15. 1-4:30 p.m. at Horizon Middle School. For boys and girls grades 4-8. Boys and girls in separate gyms. Cost $80. Registration available at the Horizon website. For more information call Charlie Ledger (701-226-6706) or Justin Ledger (516-2231).
FOOTBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY CAMPS: Prospect Indy Camp – July 17 from 1-6 p.m., for kids grades 9-12. Cost $40. Camp T-shirt provided. All camps held at the MDU Resources Community Bowl, and conducted by the University of Mary football coaching staff. For more information contact Alex Kastens at amkastens@umary.edu.
CAPITAL CITY YOUTH CAMP: July 6-8 for athletes entering grades 2-5 next fall. Sessions run 1-3:15 p.m. daily at Century High School. Cost is $50 per athlete. Call Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779 for additional details or visit the Century football website at http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/.
CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL CAMP: July 6-8 for athletes entering grades 6-8 next fall. Sessions run 9-11:30 a.m. daily at Century High School. Cost is $60 per athlete. Call Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779 for additional details or visit the Century football website at http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/.
THROWING
701 THROW CAMP: For athletes in grades 7-12. June 24-26 at Century High School. Instruction in shot put, discus and javelin. Cost $150 for any or all events; $100 for javelin only. Deadline to register June 13. For more information contact Justin Miller (701-527-4818) or Larry Walker (701-590-9379).