Area Scores: June 17

CAPITAL CITY YOUTH CAMP: July 6-8 for athletes entering grades 2-5 next fall. Sessions run 1-3:15 p.m. daily at Century High School. Cost is $50 per athlete. Call Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779 for additional details or visit the Century football website at http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/.

CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL CAMP: July 6-8 for athletes entering grades 6-8 next fall. Sessions run 9-11:30 a.m. daily at Century High School. Cost is $60 per athlete. Call Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779 for additional details or visit the Century football website at http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/.

THROWING

701 THROW CAMP: For athletes in grades 7-12. June 24-26 at Century High School. Instruction in shot put, discus and javelin. Cost $150 for any or all events; $100 for javelin only. Deadline to register June 13. For more information contact Justin Miller (701-527-4818) or Larry Walker (701-590-9379).

