 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: June 14

  • 0
mb

Minot's MaLiah Burke was named the Outstanding Senior Athlete in high school soccer.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ATHLON PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Xavier Shepherd, Sr., Kennesaw State. RB: Isaiah Davis, Jr., South Dakota State; Isaiah Ifanse, Sr., Minot State. FB: Hunter Luepke, Sr., North Dakota State. WR: Xavier Gipson, Sr., Stephen F. Austin; Taylor Grimes, Sr., Incarnate Word. TE: Tucker Kraft, Jr., South Dakota State. OL: Matthan Corbi, Sr., Tennessee-Martin; Michael Corbi, Sr., Villanova; Cody Mauch, Sr., North Dakota State; Mason McCormick, Sr., South Dakota State; Curtis McClendon, Sr., Chattanooga. 

DEFENSE

DL: Isaiah Land, Sr., Florida A&M; Nate Lynn, Jr., William & Mary; Devonnsha Maxwell, Sr., Chattanooga; Josiah Silver, Soph., New Hampshire. LB: Ryan Greenhagen, Sr., Fordham; Patrick O'Connell, Sr., Montana; Stone Snyder, Sr., Virginia Military Academy. DB: Anthony Adams, Sr., Portland State; Justin Ford, Sr., Montana; Michael Tutsie, Sr., North Dakota State; Kedrick Whitehead, Sr., Delaware.

People are also reading…

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Matthew Cook, Jr. Northern Iowa. Punter: Grant Burkett, Soph., Missouri State. Kick returner: Malik Flowers, Sr., Montana. Punt returner: Jah'Marae Sheread, Sr., Florida A&M. 

GOLF

USGA JUNIOR AMATEUR QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown Country Club

Boys

6,663 yards, par 72

1. Ryan Blair, Winnipeg, Manitoba, 70. 2. Hayden Moore, Geneseo, Ill, 72. 3T. Logan Schoepp, Bismarck, 73. 3T. Francisco Solorza, Guadalajara, Mexico, 73. 3T. Alex Gerrard, Red Deer County, Alberta, 73. T6. Jayce Johnson, Fargo, 74. 6T. Ben Christianson, Eau Claire, Wis., 74. 8. Preston Hiller, San Antonio, Texas, 75. 9. Charles Solberg, Fargo, 76. 10. Ross Anderson, Lake Charles, La., 77. 11T. Landon Olson, Fargo, 78. 11T. Champ Hettich, Beulah, 78. 13. Gabe Benson, Fargo, 79. T14. Joey Simonich, Moorhead, 81. T14. Skyler Syverson, Grand Forks, 81. T16. Peyton Hiller, San Antonio, 84. T16. Kasen Rostad, Minot, 84. T16. Wyatt Larson, McLauglin, S.D. 19. Evan Booth, Fargo, 85. T20. Logan Schoepp, Bismarck, 86. 20T. Cody Card, Fargo, 86.

Girls

5,743 yards, par 72

1. Ella Kozak, Yorkton, Saskatchewan, 74. 2. Rylee Heryford, Newton, Iowa, 77. 3. Rose Solberg, Fargo, 77. T4. Hannah Herbel, Bismarck, 78. 4T. Anna Huettl, Mandan, 78. 6. Avery Bartels, Oxbow, N.D., 82. 7T. Hannah Boraas, Alexandria, Minn., 82. 7T. Leah Herbel, Bismarck, 82. 10. Lola Homiston, Dickinson, 84. 11. Grace Stroh, Bismarck, 87. 12. Aysia Mettler, Mandan, 88. 13. Natalie Purvis, Edmond, Okla.

Note: Boys winner advances to U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in Brandon, Ore., July 25-30. Girls winner advances to U.S. Girls Junior Championship in Bowling Green, Ky., July 18-23.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Madison Barnick, Soph., Fargo Davies; MaLiah Burke, Sr., Minot; Lindsey Erickson, Jr., West Fargo Sheyenne; Ella Frisk, Jr., Fargo Shanley; Addy Massey, Fr., Bismarck; Haley Nelson, Sr., Jamestown; Emerson Perrin, Soph., Minot; Jensen Seidel, Sr., Fargo Davies; Morgan Valvo, Jr., West Fargo Sheyenne; Reece Vorachek, Sr., Bismarck, Elsa Wambach, Sr., Fargo Shanley; Oakley Will, Jr., Legacy.

Second team

Solei Berg, Fr., Fargo North; Quinn Carter, Sr., Mandan; Payton Kooiman, Jr., Legacy; Mia Lewis, Sr., Minot; Tenley McMenamy, 8th-grade, West Fargo Sheyenne; Jasmyn Mitchner, 8th, Minot; Hannah Mukhtar, Sr., West Fargo Sheyenne; Morgan Perrin, Sr., Minot; Ashlyn Sands, Jr., Fargo Davies; Ashlyn Sands, Jr., Fargo Davies; Alyssa Smith, Soph., West Fargo; Olivia Sorlie, Soph., Jamestown; Jordyn Sunram, Sr., West Fargo.

Individual awards

Outstanding Senior Athlete: MaLiah Burke, Minot.

Coach of the Year: Nick Christianson, Fargo Davies. 

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;4-1;10-2

Massachusetts;7-1;8-4

Sioux Falls;6-5;7-5

Iowa;6-5;6-5

Quad City;6-6;6-6

Green Bay;4-8;5-8

Bismarck;2-9;3-10

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2

Arizona;7-2;9-3

Tucson;6-4;6-5

Duke City;5-3;6-6

Vegas;4-4;5-7

San Diego;1-9;2-10

Bay Area;1-9;1-11

Saturday, June 11

Sioux Falls 49, Bismarck 44

Vegas 49, San Diego 23

Massachusetts 48, Green Bay 30

Frisco 47, Duke City 46

Northern Arizona 37, Arizona 34

Tucson 58, Bay Area 33

Friday, June 17

Bismarck at Quad City, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Green Bay

Arizona at Duke City

Frisco at Iowa

Vegas at Tucson

Bay Area at San Diego

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Battle Creek;8-5;.615;--

Traverse City;8-6;.571;0.5

Kenosha;7-7;.500;1.5

Rockford;7-7;.500;1.5

Kalamazoo;5-8;.385;3

Kokomo;4-10;.286;4.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;13-1;.929;--

Fond du Lac;8-6;.571;5

Madison;8-6;.571;5

Wausau;6-8;.429;7

Lakeshore;5-9;.357;8

Green Bay;4-10;.286;9

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;9-5;.643;--

Eau Claire;9-5;.643;--

La Crosse;5-9;.357;4

Minnesota;2-6;.250;4

Waterloo;2-10;.167;6

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;11-2;.846;--

Mankato;8-6;.571;3.5

Willmar;7-7;.500;4.5

Rochester;6-7;.462;5

Bismarck;5-7;.417;5.5

Sunday, June 12

Bismarck 12, La Crosse 8

Kalamazoo 7, Battle Creek 2

Wausau 7, Fond du Lac 3

Green Bay 7, Lakeshore 0

Eau Claire 8, Mankato 4

Duluth 8, Rochester 5

Madison 6, Kokomo 1

Willmar 3, St. Cloud 1

Traverse City 7, Rockford 1

Wisconsin Rapids 2, Kenosha 1

Monday, June 13

La Crosse 8, Bismarck 0

Traverse City 6, Rockford 1

Madison 12, Kokomo 8

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo, susp.

Eau Claire 4, Mankato 3 (F/10)

Rochester 10, Duluth 5

Wausau 9 Fond du Lac 6

Kenosha 5, Wisconsin Rapids 6

Lakeshore 5, Green Bay 4

St. Cloud 4, Willmar 1

Tuesday, June 14

Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Rockford

Mankato at Duluth

Traverse City at Kenosha

Green Bay at Wausau

Madison at Lakeshore

Waterloo at La Crosse

Rochester at Willmar

Wednesday, June 15

Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Rockford, first game

Battle Creek at Rockford, second game

Kokomo at Kalamazoo, first game

Kokomo at Kalamazoo, second game

Traverse City at Kenosha, first game

Traverse City at Kenosha, second game

Green Bay at Wausau

Waterloo at La Crosse

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Mankato at Duluth

Madison at Lakeshore

Rochester at Willmar

Thursday, June 16

Bismarck at Waterloo, 12:05 p.m., first game

Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m., second game

Duluth at Eau Claire, first game

Duluth at Eau Claire, second game

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, second game

Lakeshore at Green Bay, first game

Lakeshore at Green Bay, second game

Willmar at Mankato, first game

Willmar at Mankato, second game

Minnesota at La Crosse, first game

Minnesota at La Crosse, second game

St. Cloud at Rochester, first game

St. Cloud at Rochester, second game

Fond du Lac at Madison, first game

Fond du Lac at Madison, second game

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Rockford

Friday, June 17

Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kokomo

Green Bay at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Traverse City at Wausau

Minnesota at Rochester

St. Cloud at Mankato

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Willmar

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Saturday, June 18

Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kokomo

Traverse City at Wausau

Mankato at St. Cloud

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Green Bay at Rockford

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Duluth at Willmar

Sunday, June 19

Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Madison

Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau at Lakeshore

La Crosse at Waterloo

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Green Bay at Traverse City

Duluth at Rochester

St. Cloud at Willmar

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News