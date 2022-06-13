Area Scores: June 14

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ATHLON PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Xavier Shepherd, Sr., Kennesaw State. RB: Isaiah Davis, Jr., South Dakota State; Isaiah Ifanse, Sr., Minot State. FB: Hunter Luepke, Sr., North Dakota State. WR: Xavier Gipson, Sr., Stephen F. Austin; Taylor Grimes, Sr., Incarnate Word. TE: Tucker Kraft, Jr., South Dakota State. OL: Matthan Corbi, Sr., Tennessee-Martin; Michael Corbi, Sr., Villanova; Cody Mauch, Sr., North Dakota State; Mason McCormick, Sr., South Dakota State; Curtis McClendon, Sr., Chattanooga.
DEFENSE
DL: Isaiah Land, Sr., Florida A&M; Nate Lynn, Jr., William & Mary; Devonnsha Maxwell, Sr., Chattanooga; Josiah Silver, Soph., New Hampshire. LB: Ryan Greenhagen, Sr., Fordham; Patrick O'Connell, Sr., Montana; Stone Snyder, Sr., Virginia Military Academy. DB: Anthony Adams, Sr., Portland State; Justin Ford, Sr., Montana; Michael Tutsie, Sr., North Dakota State; Kedrick Whitehead, Sr., Delaware.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Matthew Cook, Jr. Northern Iowa. Punter: Grant Burkett, Soph., Missouri State. Kick returner: Malik Flowers, Sr., Montana. Punt returner: Jah'Marae Sheread, Sr., Florida A&M.
GOLF
USGA JUNIOR AMATEUR QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown Country Club
Boys
6,663 yards, par 72
1. Ryan Blair, Winnipeg, Manitoba, 70. 2. Hayden Moore, Geneseo, Ill, 72. 3T. Logan Schoepp, Bismarck, 73. 3T. Francisco Solorza, Guadalajara, Mexico, 73. 3T. Alex Gerrard, Red Deer County, Alberta, 73. T6. Jayce Johnson, Fargo, 74. 6T. Ben Christianson, Eau Claire, Wis., 74. 8. Preston Hiller, San Antonio, Texas, 75. 9. Charles Solberg, Fargo, 76. 10. Ross Anderson, Lake Charles, La., 77. 11T. Landon Olson, Fargo, 78. 11T. Champ Hettich, Beulah, 78. 13. Gabe Benson, Fargo, 79. T14. Joey Simonich, Moorhead, 81. T14. Skyler Syverson, Grand Forks, 81. T16. Peyton Hiller, San Antonio, 84. T16. Kasen Rostad, Minot, 84. T16. Wyatt Larson, McLauglin, S.D. 19. Evan Booth, Fargo, 85. T20. Logan Schoepp, Bismarck, 86. 20T. Cody Card, Fargo, 86.
Girls
5,743 yards, par 72
1. Ella Kozak, Yorkton, Saskatchewan, 74. 2. Rylee Heryford, Newton, Iowa, 77. 3. Rose Solberg, Fargo, 77. T4. Hannah Herbel, Bismarck, 78. 4T. Anna Huettl, Mandan, 78. 6. Avery Bartels, Oxbow, N.D., 82. 7T. Hannah Boraas, Alexandria, Minn., 82. 7T. Leah Herbel, Bismarck, 82. 10. Lola Homiston, Dickinson, 84. 11. Grace Stroh, Bismarck, 87. 12. Aysia Mettler, Mandan, 88. 13. Natalie Purvis, Edmond, Okla.
Note: Boys winner advances to U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in Brandon, Ore., July 25-30. Girls winner advances to U.S. Girls Junior Championship in Bowling Green, Ky., July 18-23.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
ALL-STATE TEAM
First team
Madison Barnick, Soph., Fargo Davies; MaLiah Burke, Sr., Minot; Lindsey Erickson, Jr., West Fargo Sheyenne; Ella Frisk, Jr., Fargo Shanley; Addy Massey, Fr., Bismarck; Haley Nelson, Sr., Jamestown; Emerson Perrin, Soph., Minot; Jensen Seidel, Sr., Fargo Davies; Morgan Valvo, Jr., West Fargo Sheyenne; Reece Vorachek, Sr., Bismarck, Elsa Wambach, Sr., Fargo Shanley; Oakley Will, Jr., Legacy.
Second team
Solei Berg, Fr., Fargo North; Quinn Carter, Sr., Mandan; Payton Kooiman, Jr., Legacy; Mia Lewis, Sr., Minot; Tenley McMenamy, 8th-grade, West Fargo Sheyenne; Jasmyn Mitchner, 8th, Minot; Hannah Mukhtar, Sr., West Fargo Sheyenne; Morgan Perrin, Sr., Minot; Ashlyn Sands, Jr., Fargo Davies; Ashlyn Sands, Jr., Fargo Davies; Alyssa Smith, Soph., West Fargo; Olivia Sorlie, Soph., Jamestown; Jordyn Sunram, Sr., West Fargo.
Individual awards
Outstanding Senior Athlete: MaLiah Burke, Minot.
Coach of the Year: Nick Christianson, Fargo Davies.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;4-1;10-2
Massachusetts;7-1;8-4
Sioux Falls;6-5;7-5
Iowa;6-5;6-5
Quad City;6-6;6-6
Green Bay;4-8;5-8
Bismarck;2-9;3-10
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2
Arizona;7-2;9-3
Tucson;6-4;6-5
Duke City;5-3;6-6
Vegas;4-4;5-7
San Diego;1-9;2-10
Bay Area;1-9;1-11
Saturday, June 11
Sioux Falls 49, Bismarck 44
Vegas 49, San Diego 23
Massachusetts 48, Green Bay 30
Frisco 47, Duke City 46
Northern Arizona 37, Arizona 34
Tucson 58, Bay Area 33
Friday, June 17
Bismarck at Quad City, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Green Bay
Arizona at Duke City
Frisco at Iowa
Vegas at Tucson
Bay Area at San Diego
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;8-5;.615;--
Traverse City;8-6;.571;0.5
Kenosha;7-7;.500;1.5
Rockford;7-7;.500;1.5
Kalamazoo;5-8;.385;3
Kokomo;4-10;.286;4.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;13-1;.929;--
Fond du Lac;8-6;.571;5
Madison;8-6;.571;5
Wausau;6-8;.429;7
Lakeshore;5-9;.357;8
Green Bay;4-10;.286;9
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;9-5;.643;--
Eau Claire;9-5;.643;--
La Crosse;5-9;.357;4
Minnesota;2-6;.250;4
Waterloo;2-10;.167;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;11-2;.846;--
Mankato;8-6;.571;3.5
Willmar;7-7;.500;4.5
Rochester;6-7;.462;5
Bismarck;5-7;.417;5.5
Sunday, June 12
Bismarck 12, La Crosse 8
Kalamazoo 7, Battle Creek 2
Wausau 7, Fond du Lac 3
Green Bay 7, Lakeshore 0
Eau Claire 8, Mankato 4
Duluth 8, Rochester 5
Madison 6, Kokomo 1
Willmar 3, St. Cloud 1
Traverse City 7, Rockford 1
Wisconsin Rapids 2, Kenosha 1
Monday, June 13
La Crosse 8, Bismarck 0
Traverse City 6, Rockford 1
Madison 12, Kokomo 8
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo, susp.
Eau Claire 4, Mankato 3 (F/10)
Rochester 10, Duluth 5
Wausau 9 Fond du Lac 6
Kenosha 5, Wisconsin Rapids 6
Lakeshore 5, Green Bay 4
St. Cloud 4, Willmar 1
Tuesday, June 14
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Rockford
Mankato at Duluth
Traverse City at Kenosha
Green Bay at Wausau
Madison at Lakeshore
Waterloo at La Crosse
Rochester at Willmar
Wednesday, June 15
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Rockford, first game
Battle Creek at Rockford, second game
Kokomo at Kalamazoo, first game
Kokomo at Kalamazoo, second game
Traverse City at Kenosha, first game
Traverse City at Kenosha, second game
Green Bay at Wausau
Waterloo at La Crosse
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Mankato at Duluth
Madison at Lakeshore
Rochester at Willmar
Thursday, June 16
Bismarck at Waterloo, 12:05 p.m., first game
Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m., second game
Duluth at Eau Claire, first game
Duluth at Eau Claire, second game
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, second game
Lakeshore at Green Bay, first game
Lakeshore at Green Bay, second game
Willmar at Mankato, first game
Willmar at Mankato, second game
Minnesota at La Crosse, first game
Minnesota at La Crosse, second game
St. Cloud at Rochester, first game
St. Cloud at Rochester, second game
Fond du Lac at Madison, first game
Fond du Lac at Madison, second game
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Rockford
Friday, June 17
Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kokomo
Green Bay at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Traverse City at Wausau
Minnesota at Rochester
St. Cloud at Mankato
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Willmar
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Saturday, June 18
Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kokomo
Traverse City at Wausau
Mankato at St. Cloud
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Green Bay at Rockford
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Duluth at Willmar
Sunday, June 19
Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Madison
Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Lakeshore
La Crosse at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Green Bay at Traverse City
Duluth at Rochester
St. Cloud at Willmar