Area Scores: June 10

CLASS A SOFTBALL
ALL-STATE TEAM
Bismarck: Logan Gronberg, Sr.
Century: Brooklyn Morris, Sr.
Dickinson: Jenna Decker, Soph.; Reese Hauck, Sr.; Taya Hopfauf, Sr.
Fargo South: Adie Wagner, Sr.
Grand Forks Red River: Ella Speidel, 8th-grader.
Jamestown: Jenna Fischer, Sr.
Mandan: Andi Borchers, Sr.
Minot: Ellington Anderson, Soph.; Cierra Erickson, Jr.
Valley City: Emma Langemo, Sr.
West Fargo: Emma Johnson, Jr.; Sophie Ochocki, Sr.
West Fargo Sheyenne: Makenna Alexander, Soph.; Madison Glienke, Sr.; Kate Geiszler, Soph.; Kyra Narum, Jr.
Senior Athlete of the Year: Adie Wagner, Fargo South.
Coach of the Year: Mark Woodbury, West Fargo Sheyenne.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ST. CLOUD 3, BISMARCK 1
Bis;000;000;100;--;1;4;0
SC;000;000;30x;--;3;9;0
Austin Luther, Andrew Paten (4), Edwin Colon (7) and Bradlee Preap; Nathan Culley, Joseph Brandon (7), Chase Grillo (9) and Gustavo Nava, Ryan Jackson (8). W -- Brandon. L -- Paten. S -- Grillo. HR: None.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Dylan Perry 1-4; Jackson Beaman 1-3; Daryl Ruiz 0-2, BB, R; Zen Hiatt 1-2, BB; Kai Hori 1-3, RBI; Luther 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K; Paten 3+ IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Colon 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K. St. Cloud -- John Nett 2-3, 2 BB, R; Albert Choi 3-5, 2B, R; Brice Matthews 1-3, 2B, BB, RBI, SB; Jackson BB, R; Culley 6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 5 K; Brandon 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Grillo 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.
Records: Bismarck 3-5, St. Cloud 9-0.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;7-3;.700;--
Kenosha;6-4;.600;1.5
Rockford;5-5;.500;2.5
Kalamazoo;4-6;.400;3.5
Kokomo;4-6;.333;3.5
Traverse City;4-6;.400;3.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;9-1;.900;--
Fond du Lac;8-2;.800;1
Madison;5-5;.500;4
Green Bay;3-7;.300;6
Wausau;3-7;.300;6
Lakeshore;2-8;.200;7
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;7-3;.700;--
Eau Claire;7-3;.700;--
La Crosse;3-7;.300;4
Minnesota;2-5;.286;3.5
Waterloo;2-8;.200;5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;9-0;1.000;--
Mankato;6-4;.600;3.5
Rochester;4-6;.400;5.5
Willmar;4-6;.400;5.5
Bismarck;3-5;.375;5.5
Thursday, June 9
St. Cloud 3, Bismarck 1
Traverse City 6, Kalamazoo 4
Battle Creek 8, Kokomo 3 (F/7)
Kokomo 4, Battle Creek 2 (F/7)
Rockford 1, Kenosha 0
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Wausau 7
Eau Claire 6, Minnesota 3
Madison 5, Lakeshore 3
Rochester 8, Mankato 7
Duluth 8, Waterloo 3
Fond du Lac 7, Green Bay 1
Willmar 6, La Crosse 1
Friday, June 10
La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
Eau Claire at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Wausau at Madison
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Willmar at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Duluth at St. Cloud
Saturday, June 11
La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Wausau at Madison
Duluth at St. Cloud
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Willmar at Waterloo
Minnesota at Rochester
Sunday, June 12
La Crosse at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Mankato at Eau Claire
Rochester at Duluth
Madison at Kokomo
Willmar at St. Cloud
Rockford at Traverse City
Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids
Monday, June 13
La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Traverse City
Madison at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Mankato at Eau Claire
Rochester at Duluth
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Kenosha at Wisconsin
Lakeshore at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Willmar
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
American Legion baseball
Bismarck 4, Mandan 3, 8 innings
Bismarck Scarlets 15s 16, Mandan A's 2