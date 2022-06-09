 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: June 10

CLASS A SOFTBALL

ALL-STATE TEAM

Bismarck: Logan Gronberg, Sr.

Century: Brooklyn Morris, Sr.

Dickinson: Jenna Decker, Soph.; Reese Hauck, Sr.; Taya Hopfauf, Sr.

Fargo South: Adie Wagner, Sr.

Grand Forks Red River: Ella Speidel, 8th-grader.

Jamestown: Jenna Fischer, Sr.

Mandan: Andi Borchers, Sr.

Minot: Ellington Anderson, Soph.; Cierra Erickson, Jr.

Valley City: Emma Langemo, Sr.

West Fargo: Emma Johnson, Jr.; Sophie Ochocki, Sr.

West Fargo Sheyenne: Makenna Alexander, Soph.; Madison Glienke, Sr.; Kate Geiszler, Soph.; Kyra Narum, Jr.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Adie Wagner, Fargo South.

Coach of the Year: Mark Woodbury, West Fargo Sheyenne.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

ST. CLOUD 3, BISMARCK 1

Bis;000;000;100;--;1;4;0

SC;000;000;30x;--;3;9;0

Austin Luther, Andrew Paten (4), Edwin Colon (7) and Bradlee Preap; Nathan Culley, Joseph Brandon (7), Chase Grillo (9) and Gustavo Nava, Ryan Jackson (8). W -- Brandon. L -- Paten. S -- Grillo. HR: None.

Highlights: Bismarck -- Dylan Perry 1-4; Jackson Beaman 1-3; Daryl Ruiz 0-2, BB, R; Zen Hiatt 1-2, BB; Kai Hori 1-3, RBI; Luther 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K; Paten 3+ IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Colon 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K. St. Cloud -- John Nett 2-3, 2 BB, R; Albert Choi 3-5, 2B, R; Brice Matthews 1-3, 2B, BB, RBI, SB; Jackson BB, R; Culley 6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 5 K; Brandon 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Grillo 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.

Records: Bismarck 3-5, St. Cloud 9-0.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Battle Creek;7-3;.700;--

Kenosha;6-4;.600;1.5

Rockford;5-5;.500;2.5

Kalamazoo;4-6;.400;3.5

Kokomo;4-6;.333;3.5

Traverse City;4-6;.400;3.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;9-1;.900;--

Fond du Lac;8-2;.800;1

Madison;5-5;.500;4

Green Bay;3-7;.300;6

Wausau;3-7;.300;6

Lakeshore;2-8;.200;7

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;7-3;.700;--

Eau Claire;7-3;.700;--

La Crosse;3-7;.300;4

Minnesota;2-5;.286;3.5

Waterloo;2-8;.200;5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;9-0;1.000;--

Mankato;6-4;.600;3.5

Rochester;4-6;.400;5.5

Willmar;4-6;.400;5.5

Bismarck;3-5;.375;5.5

Thursday, June 9

St. Cloud 3, Bismarck 1

Traverse City 6, Kalamazoo 4

Battle Creek 8, Kokomo 3 (F/7)

Kokomo 4, Battle Creek 2 (F/7)

Rockford 1, Kenosha 0

Wisconsin Rapids 9, Wausau 7

Eau Claire 6, Minnesota 3

Madison 5, Lakeshore 3

Rochester 8, Mankato 7

Duluth 8, Waterloo 3

Fond du Lac 7, Green Bay 1

Willmar 6, La Crosse 1

Friday, June 10

La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Wausau at Madison

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Willmar at Waterloo

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Duluth at St. Cloud

Saturday, June 11

La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Wausau at Madison

Duluth at St. Cloud

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Willmar at Waterloo

Minnesota at Rochester

Sunday, June 12

La Crosse at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Mankato at Eau Claire

Rochester at Duluth

Madison at Kokomo

Willmar at St. Cloud

Rockford at Traverse City

Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids

Monday, June 13

La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Traverse City

Madison at Kokomo

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Mankato at Eau Claire

Rochester at Duluth

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Kenosha at Wisconsin

Lakeshore at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Willmar

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

American Legion baseball

Bismarck 4, Mandan 3, 8 innings

Bismarck Scarlets 15s 16, Mandan A's 2

