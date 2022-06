Area Scores: June 1

CLASS B BOYS GOLF

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Oxbow CC

First round

Team scores

1. Kindred 321. 2. Central Cass 346. 3. Fargo Oak Grove 350. 4. Grafton, 351. 5. Beulah 353. 6. Glenburn 359. 7. Hazen 365. 8. (tie) Minot Our Redeemer’s 370 and South Border 370. 10. North Border 374.

Top 10 individuals

1. Champ Hettich, Beulah, 72. 2. Max Palmer, Bottineau, 75. 3. (tie) Paul Olson, Kindred, 76 and Jordan Anderson, Glenburn, 76. 5. Aidan Hall, Northern Cass, 79. 6. (tie) Luke Anderson, Glenburn, 80 and Brock Woehl, Kindred. 80. 8. (tie) Marcus Biffert, Central Cass, 81 and John Schumacher, Grafton, 81. 10. (tie) Cole Holzer, Central Cass, 82 and Max McQuillan, Kindred, 82.

CLASS A BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT AT JAMESTOWN

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: No. 1 West Century (14-10) vs. No. 4 East Fargo Shanley (14-4), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 East Wahpeton (11-11) vs. No. 3 West Dickinson (23-3), 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 2 West Minot (12-12) vs. No. 3 East Fargo North (14-9), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne (15-7) vs. No. 4 West Jamestown (13-11), 7 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 9: Not played.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 v. Winner Game 6, 11:30 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1:30 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4:30 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A SOFTBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT AT JAMESTOWN

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne (15-1) vs. No. 4 West Legacy (18-7), 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 West Bismarck (16-7) vs. No. 3 East Grand Forks Red River (11-7), 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 West Dickinson (29-1) vs. No. 4 East Valley City (7-14), 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 East West Fargo (15-7) vs. No. 3 West Jamestown (18-9), 6 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 3, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 8: Not played.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 12 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m. (championship)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Starion Sports Complex, Mandan

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: No. 1 West Minot (14-0) vs. No. 4 East West Fargo (7-2-5), 12 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 East West Fargo Sheyenne (8-3-4) vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Legacy (9-5), 2:15 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 East Fargo Davies (12-0-2) vs. No. 4 West Mandan (7-4-2), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 West Bismarck (10-3-1) vs. No. 3 East Fargo Shanley (8-5-2), 6:45 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 9: Not played.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1:15 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3:30 p.m. (championship)

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;3-1;8-2

Massachusetts;6-1;7-3

Iowa;6-4;6-4

Quad City;6-5;6-5

Sioux Falls;4-5;5-5

Green Bay;3-7;4-7

Bismarck;2-7;3-8

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;6-1;8-2

Northern Arizona;7-2;8-2

Duke City;5-3;5-5

Tucson;5-4;5-5

Vegas;3-4;4-7

San Diego;1-7;2-8

Bay Area;1-7;1-9

Friday, June 3

Quad City at Green Bay

Saturday, June 4

Frisco at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa

Massachusetts at Duke City

Arizona at Bay Area

Northern Arizona at San Diego

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;2-0;1.000;--

Battle Creek;1-1;.000;1

Kokomo;1-1;.500;1

Rockford;1-1;.500;1

Traverse City;1-1;5.500;1

Kalamazoo;0-2;.000;2

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;2-0;1.000;--

Madison;2-0;1.000;--

Green Bay;1-1;.500;1

Wisconsin Rapids;1-1;.000;1

Lakeshore;0-2;.000;2

Wausau;0-2;.000;2

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;1-1;.500;--

La Crosse;1-1;.500;--

Minnesota;0-0;.000;0.5

Duluth;0-2;.000;1

Waterloo;0-2;.000;2

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Mankato;2-0;1.000;--

St. Cloud;2-0;1.000;--

Rochester;1-1;.500;1

Willmar;1-1;.500;1

Bismarck;0-0;.000;1

Monday, May 30

Fond du Lac 11, Wausau 2

St. Cloud 8, Waterloo 4

Kenosha 9, Kalamazoo 7

Madison 3, Lakeshore 2

Traverse City 8, Battle Creek 7, 10 innings

Rochester 5, Willmar 2

Rockford 19, Kokomo 5

La Crosse 5, Eau Claire 2

Green Bay 6, Wisconsin Rapids 5

Mankato 8, Duluth 2

Tuesday, May 31

Battle Creek 10, Traverse City 9

Mankato 2, Duluth 0

Kenosha 8, Kalamazoo 4

Madison 4, Lakeshore 3

St. Cloud 5, Waterloo 3

Willmar 18, Rochester 7

Wisconsin Rapids 3, Green Bay 0

Eau Claire 5, La Crosse 1

Fond du Lac 10, Wausau 2

Kokomo 8, Rockford 4

Wednesday, June 1

Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Kenosha at Kokomo

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Waterloo at Mankato

Minnesota at Duluth

Traverse City at Rockford

Fond do Lac at Green Bay

St. Cloud at La Crosse

Lakeshore at Wausau

Eau Claire at Willmar

Thursday, June 2

Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Minnesota at Duluth

Kenosha at Kokomo

Madison at Wiconsin Rapids

Lakeshore at Wausau

Traverse City at Rockford

St. Cloud at La Crosse

Waterloo at Mankato

Eau Claire at Willmar

Friday, June 3

Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Fond du Lac at Madison

Mankato at La Crosse

Green Bay at Wausau

Willmar at Duluth

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Waterloo at Eau Claire

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Saturday, June 4

Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Willmar at Duluth

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Waterloo at Eau Claire

Wausau at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Madison at Fond do Lac

Mankato at La Crosse

Sunday, June 5

Duluth at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Madison at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Rockford at Kokomo

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Mankato at St. Cloud

La Crosse at Rochester

Minnesota at Willmar

