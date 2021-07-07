 Skip to main content
Area Scores: July 8
agate

Area Scores: July 8

LEGION BASEBALL

MINOT VISTAS 12-7, BISMARCK GOVERNORS 4-10

At Minot

Vistas 12, Governors 4

Governors;200;010;1;-;4;8;2

Vistas;305;031;x;-;12;11;1

Carter Klipfel, Noah Riedinger (3), Jack Johnson (6) and Ben Patton; Talon Hebert, Landyn Almy (4), Dylan Buchanan (7) and Morgan Nygaard. W – Hebert. L – Klipfel. HR – None.

Highlights: Govs – Cru Walker 2-for-4, 2 R; Isaac Pegors 3-for-3, double, 2 R; Lucas Schell 1-for-2, double, RBI; Miles Stiefel 1-for-3, 2 RBIs. Vistas – Hunter Ruzicka 1-for-2, 2 R; Trent Greek 2 R; Tyler Budreau 1-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Nygaard 3-for-3, 2 doubles, R, 5 RBIs; Chase Burke 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Landon Halseth 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI.

Governors 10, Vistas 7

Governors;004;400;2;-;10;12;1

Vistas;330;100;0;-;7;8;1

Miles Stiefel, Carson Motschenbacher (3), Isaac Pegors (5) and Carter Klipfel; Hunter Ruzicka, Landon Halseth (3), Braeden McCarty (4) and Morgan Nygaard. W – Motschenbacher. L – Halseth. Sv – Pegors. HR – None.

Highlights: Govs – Klipfel 2-for-4, triple, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Noah Riedinger 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Lucas Schell 2-for-3, 2 doubles, R, RBI; Ryan Keup 1-for-4, 2 R; Stiefel 3-for-3, R, RBI. Vistas – Hunter Ruzicka 2 R; Nygaard 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Calvin Baker 3-for-4, R, RBI; Landyn Almy 3-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; McCarty 1-for-2, double.

WATFORD CITY 7-8, BISMARCK SENATORS 6-11

Watford City 7, Senators 6

WC;201;103;0;-.7.;8.1

Senators;000;110;4;-;6;8;4

Judd Johnstrud, Derek Duncan (7) and Kanyon Tschetter; Tate Erickson, Kaden LaFrenz (6) and Traiden Kalfell. W – Johnsrud. L – Erickson. HR – None.

Highlights: WC – Tschetter 1-or-4, double, 2 R, RBI; Ty Howe 2-for-2, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Duncan 2-for-4, double, R; Jace Willis 2-for-4, 3 RBIs. Senators – Tate Erickson 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Casey Fischer 1-for-2, 2 R; Kaden LaFrenz 2-for-4, 2 triples, R, 3 RBIs; Ian Funk 2-for-3, double, RBI.

Senators 11, Watford City 8

WC;200;113;1;-;8;13;0

Senators;001;901;x;-;11;13;1

Derrick Duncan, Jordan Doty (4) and Kanyon Tschetter; Hayden Fitterer, Traiden Kalfell (7) and Kaiden Heidt. W – Fitterer. L – Duncan. HR – None.

Highlights: WC – Jason Hogue 1-for-2, 2 R; Tschetter 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ty Howe 3-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Judd Johnsrud 2-for-4, RBI. Senators – Kaiden Heidt 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Fitterer 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 R; Kaden LaFrenz 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ian Funk 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Mason Emter 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Jayden Sherwin 1-for-4, double, R, RBI.

BISMARCK REPS 5-7, DICKINSON VOLUNTEERS 1-9

Reps 5, Volunteers 1

Volunteers;000;001;0;-;1;2;4

Reps;004;001;x;-;5;5;0

Jeremiah Jilek, Dawson Penny (4) and Landon Olson; Matthew Porter, Zac Brackin (6) and Aaron Urlacher. W – Porter. L – Jilek. HR – None.

Highlights: Vols – Olson 1-for-3, double, RBI; Penny 1-for-3, Ty Dassinger R. Reps – Urlacher 2-for-2, R; Tommy Kraljic 2-for-2, R, RBI; Porter 5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SOs; Brackin 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SOs.

Volunteers 9, Reps 7

Reps;204;010;0;-;7;7;1

Volunteers;050;040;x;-;9;10;4

Jordan Porter, Zac Brackin (3), Wyatt Kraft (5) and Dawson Huber, Aaron Urlacher (3); Landon Olson and Chase Selle. W – Olson. L – Brackin. HR – None.

Highlights: Reps – Kraft 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Joe LaDuke 1-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Matthew Porter 2 RBIs. Vols – Ty Dassinger 3-for-4, double, R; Dawson Penny 1-for-3, 2 R; Davin Seibel 1-for-3, triple, R, 3 RBIs; Hunter Deschamp 2-for-3, R, RBI; Selle 1-for-2, double, R, 2 RBIs.

CLASS AA LEGION BASEBALL

STATEWIDE STANDINGS

;W-L.;GB

West Fargo;11-1;--

Fargo (Post 2);9-1;1

Bismarck;8-4;3

Dickinson;4-4;5

Minot;4-4;5

Grand Forks;5-7;6

Fargo (Post 400);3-5;6

Mandan;2-10;9

Williston;0-10;10

OVERALL: Bismarck 14-9-1. Mandan 10-17.

STATEWIDE SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 3

Bismarck 8, Mandan 1

Saturday, July 4

Bismarck 4, Mandan 3

Tuesday, July 6

Bismarck 3-8, Fargo (Post 400) 2-16

Fargo (Post 2) 10-10, Dickinson 0-5

West Fargo 8-4, Minot 0-1

Wednesday, July 7

Minot 12-7, Bismarck 4-10, noncounters

Thursday, July 8

Mandan at Williston (2), 5:30

Friday, July 9

Fargo (Post 400) at Minot (2)

Saturday, July 10

Williston at Minot (2)

Monday, July 12

Minot at Mandan (2), 5:30, noncounter

Dickinson at Williston (2)

Grand Forks at Fargo (Post 400) (2)

Wednesday, July 14

Bismarck at Dickinson (2), 11 a.m. MDT

Mandan at Fargo (Post 400) (2), 5:30

Minot at Grand Forks (2)

Thursday, July 15

Bismarck at Fargo (Post 2) (2), 4:00

Friday, July 16

Bismarck, Mandan at Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown

Saturday, July 17

Dickinson at Minot (2)

Bismarck, Mandan at Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown

Sunday, July 18

West Fargo at Fargo (Post 2) (2)

Bismarck, Mandan at Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Rox 7, Larks 2

Bismarck;000;200;000;-;2;6;2

St. Cloud;101;005;00x;-;7;7;0

Connor O’Halloran, Bret Barnett (6), Jordan Chappell (7), Blake Gallagher (8) and Brody Tanskley; Trevor Koenig, Dakota Hawkins (7) and Cody Kelly. W – Koenig (3-1). L – Barnett (0-2). Sv – Hawkins (1). HR – SC: Otto Kemp (2).

Highlights: Bis – Drew Beazley 2-for-4, 2 doubles, R, RBI; Derek Shoen 1-for-4, RBI; O’Halloran 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 SOs. SC – Kemp 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI; Jordan Barth 2-for-4, double, RBI; Koenig 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Hawkins 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SOs.

Records: Bismarck 0-2 second half, St. Cloud 2-0 second half.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;2-0;1.000;--

Kokomo;2-0;1.000;--

Battle Creek;1-0;1.000;0.5

x-Traverse City;1-1;.500;1

Kalamazoo;0-2;.000;2

Rockford;0-2;.000;2

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Green Bay;2-0;.000;--

x-Fond du Lac;1-0;1.000;0.5

Wisconsin Rapids;1-1;.500;1

Madison;0-1;.000;1.5

Wisconsin;0-1;.000;1.5

Lakeshore;0-2;.000;2

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;1-1;.500;--

Eau Claire;1-1;.500;--

La Crosse;1-1;.500;--

Minnesota;0-1;.000;0.5

x-Waterloo;0-1;.000;0.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;2-0;1.000;--

Mankato;1-0;1.000;0.5

Rochester;1-0;1.000;0.5

Willmar;1-1;.500;1

Bismarck;0-2;.000;2

x - won first-half championship

Wednesday, July 7

St. Cloud 7, Bismarck 2

Kokomo 4, Kalamazoo 1

Wisconsin at Battle Creek, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 5

Kenosha 7, Rockford 4

Fond du Lac 14, Madison 8

Wisconsin Rapids 9, Traverse City 2, 7 innings, first game

Traverse City 6, Wisconsin Rapids 0, 7 innings, second game

Eau Claire 8, Duluth 1

Mankato 2, Waterloo 1, 7 innings, first game

Waterloo at Mankato, second game, n

Willmar 9, La Crosse 6

Rochester 5, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, first game

Minnesota at Rochester, second game, n

Green Bay 4, Lakeshore 3

Thursday, July 8

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Kokomo

Madison at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Kenosha at Green Bay

Mankato at Waterloo

Rochester at Duluth

St. Cloud at La Crosse

Traverse City at Fond du Lac

Minnesota at Willmar

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;6-1

Frisco;5-1

Spokane;4-2

Massachusetts;5-3

Iowa;4-3

Sioux Falls;4-3

Bismarck;5-4

Green Bay;4-4

Duke City;3-4

Northern Arizona;1-6

Tucson;1-6

Friday, July 9

Bismarck at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Frisco

Saturday, July 10

Duke City at Tucscon

Northern Arizona at Arizona

Sioux Falls at Spokane

