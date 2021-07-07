Area Scores: July 8

LEGION BASEBALL
MINOT VISTAS 12-7, BISMARCK GOVERNORS 4-10
At Minot
Vistas 12, Governors 4
Governors;200;010;1;-;4;8;2
Vistas;305;031;x;-;12;11;1
Carter Klipfel, Noah Riedinger (3), Jack Johnson (6) and Ben Patton; Talon Hebert, Landyn Almy (4), Dylan Buchanan (7) and Morgan Nygaard. W – Hebert. L – Klipfel. HR – None.
Highlights: Govs – Cru Walker 2-for-4, 2 R; Isaac Pegors 3-for-3, double, 2 R; Lucas Schell 1-for-2, double, RBI; Miles Stiefel 1-for-3, 2 RBIs. Vistas – Hunter Ruzicka 1-for-2, 2 R; Trent Greek 2 R; Tyler Budreau 1-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Nygaard 3-for-3, 2 doubles, R, 5 RBIs; Chase Burke 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Landon Halseth 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI.
Governors 10, Vistas 7
Governors;004;400;2;-;10;12;1
Vistas;330;100;0;-;7;8;1
Miles Stiefel, Carson Motschenbacher (3), Isaac Pegors (5) and Carter Klipfel; Hunter Ruzicka, Landon Halseth (3), Braeden McCarty (4) and Morgan Nygaard. W – Motschenbacher. L – Halseth. Sv – Pegors. HR – None.
Highlights: Govs – Klipfel 2-for-4, triple, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Noah Riedinger 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Lucas Schell 2-for-3, 2 doubles, R, RBI; Ryan Keup 1-for-4, 2 R; Stiefel 3-for-3, R, RBI. Vistas – Hunter Ruzicka 2 R; Nygaard 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Calvin Baker 3-for-4, R, RBI; Landyn Almy 3-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; McCarty 1-for-2, double.
WATFORD CITY 7-8, BISMARCK SENATORS 6-11
Watford City 7, Senators 6
WC;201;103;0;-.7.;8.1
Senators;000;110;4;-;6;8;4
Judd Johnstrud, Derek Duncan (7) and Kanyon Tschetter; Tate Erickson, Kaden LaFrenz (6) and Traiden Kalfell. W – Johnsrud. L – Erickson. HR – None.
Highlights: WC – Tschetter 1-or-4, double, 2 R, RBI; Ty Howe 2-for-2, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Duncan 2-for-4, double, R; Jace Willis 2-for-4, 3 RBIs. Senators – Tate Erickson 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Casey Fischer 1-for-2, 2 R; Kaden LaFrenz 2-for-4, 2 triples, R, 3 RBIs; Ian Funk 2-for-3, double, RBI.
Senators 11, Watford City 8
WC;200;113;1;-;8;13;0
Senators;001;901;x;-;11;13;1
Derrick Duncan, Jordan Doty (4) and Kanyon Tschetter; Hayden Fitterer, Traiden Kalfell (7) and Kaiden Heidt. W – Fitterer. L – Duncan. HR – None.
Highlights: WC – Jason Hogue 1-for-2, 2 R; Tschetter 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ty Howe 3-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Judd Johnsrud 2-for-4, RBI. Senators – Kaiden Heidt 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Fitterer 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 R; Kaden LaFrenz 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ian Funk 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Mason Emter 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Jayden Sherwin 1-for-4, double, R, RBI.
BISMARCK REPS 5-7, DICKINSON VOLUNTEERS 1-9
Reps 5, Volunteers 1
Volunteers;000;001;0;-;1;2;4
Reps;004;001;x;-;5;5;0
Jeremiah Jilek, Dawson Penny (4) and Landon Olson; Matthew Porter, Zac Brackin (6) and Aaron Urlacher. W – Porter. L – Jilek. HR – None.
Highlights: Vols – Olson 1-for-3, double, RBI; Penny 1-for-3, Ty Dassinger R. Reps – Urlacher 2-for-2, R; Tommy Kraljic 2-for-2, R, RBI; Porter 5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SOs; Brackin 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SOs.
Volunteers 9, Reps 7
Reps;204;010;0;-;7;7;1
Volunteers;050;040;x;-;9;10;4
Jordan Porter, Zac Brackin (3), Wyatt Kraft (5) and Dawson Huber, Aaron Urlacher (3); Landon Olson and Chase Selle. W – Olson. L – Brackin. HR – None.
Highlights: Reps – Kraft 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Joe LaDuke 1-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Matthew Porter 2 RBIs. Vols – Ty Dassinger 3-for-4, double, R; Dawson Penny 1-for-3, 2 R; Davin Seibel 1-for-3, triple, R, 3 RBIs; Hunter Deschamp 2-for-3, R, RBI; Selle 1-for-2, double, R, 2 RBIs.
CLASS AA LEGION BASEBALL
STATEWIDE STANDINGS
;W-L.;GB
West Fargo;11-1;--
Fargo (Post 2);9-1;1
Bismarck;8-4;3
Dickinson;4-4;5
Minot;4-4;5
Grand Forks;5-7;6
Fargo (Post 400);3-5;6
Mandan;2-10;9
Williston;0-10;10
OVERALL: Bismarck 14-9-1. Mandan 10-17.
STATEWIDE SCHEDULE
Saturday, July 3
Bismarck 8, Mandan 1
Saturday, July 4
Bismarck 4, Mandan 3
Tuesday, July 6
Bismarck 3-8, Fargo (Post 400) 2-16
Fargo (Post 2) 10-10, Dickinson 0-5
West Fargo 8-4, Minot 0-1
Wednesday, July 7
Minot 12-7, Bismarck 4-10, noncounters
Thursday, July 8
Mandan at Williston (2), 5:30
Friday, July 9
Fargo (Post 400) at Minot (2)
Saturday, July 10
Williston at Minot (2)
Monday, July 12
Minot at Mandan (2), 5:30, noncounter
Dickinson at Williston (2)
Grand Forks at Fargo (Post 400) (2)
Wednesday, July 14
Bismarck at Dickinson (2), 11 a.m. MDT
Mandan at Fargo (Post 400) (2), 5:30
Minot at Grand Forks (2)
Thursday, July 15
Bismarck at Fargo (Post 2) (2), 4:00
Friday, July 16
Bismarck, Mandan at Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown
Saturday, July 17
Dickinson at Minot (2)
Bismarck, Mandan at Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown
Sunday, July 18
West Fargo at Fargo (Post 2) (2)
Bismarck, Mandan at Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Rox 7, Larks 2
Bismarck;000;200;000;-;2;6;2
St. Cloud;101;005;00x;-;7;7;0
Connor O’Halloran, Bret Barnett (6), Jordan Chappell (7), Blake Gallagher (8) and Brody Tanskley; Trevor Koenig, Dakota Hawkins (7) and Cody Kelly. W – Koenig (3-1). L – Barnett (0-2). Sv – Hawkins (1). HR – SC: Otto Kemp (2).
Highlights: Bis – Drew Beazley 2-for-4, 2 doubles, R, RBI; Derek Shoen 1-for-4, RBI; O’Halloran 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 SOs. SC – Kemp 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI; Jordan Barth 2-for-4, double, RBI; Koenig 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Hawkins 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SOs.
Records: Bismarck 0-2 second half, St. Cloud 2-0 second half.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kenosha;2-0;1.000;--
Kokomo;2-0;1.000;--
Battle Creek;1-0;1.000;0.5
x-Traverse City;1-1;.500;1
Kalamazoo;0-2;.000;2
Rockford;0-2;.000;2
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;2-0;.000;--
x-Fond du Lac;1-0;1.000;0.5
Wisconsin Rapids;1-1;.500;1
Madison;0-1;.000;1.5
Wisconsin;0-1;.000;1.5
Lakeshore;0-2;.000;2
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;1-1;.500;--
Eau Claire;1-1;.500;--
La Crosse;1-1;.500;--
Minnesota;0-1;.000;0.5
x-Waterloo;0-1;.000;0.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;2-0;1.000;--
Mankato;1-0;1.000;0.5
Rochester;1-0;1.000;0.5
Willmar;1-1;.500;1
Bismarck;0-2;.000;2
x - won first-half championship
Wednesday, July 7
St. Cloud 7, Bismarck 2
Kokomo 4, Kalamazoo 1
Wisconsin at Battle Creek, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 5
Kenosha 7, Rockford 4
Fond du Lac 14, Madison 8
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Traverse City 2, 7 innings, first game
Traverse City 6, Wisconsin Rapids 0, 7 innings, second game
Eau Claire 8, Duluth 1
Mankato 2, Waterloo 1, 7 innings, first game
Waterloo at Mankato, second game, n
Willmar 9, La Crosse 6
Rochester 5, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, first game
Minnesota at Rochester, second game, n
Green Bay 4, Lakeshore 3
Thursday, July 8
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Wisconsin at Kokomo
Madison at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Kenosha at Green Bay
Mankato at Waterloo
Rochester at Duluth
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Traverse City at Fond du Lac
Minnesota at Willmar
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;6-1
Frisco;5-1
Spokane;4-2
Massachusetts;5-3
Iowa;4-3
Sioux Falls;4-3
Bismarck;5-4
Green Bay;4-4
Duke City;3-4
Northern Arizona;1-6
Tucson;1-6
Friday, July 9
Bismarck at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Frisco
Saturday, July 10
Duke City at Tucscon