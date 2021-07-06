Area Scores: July 7

RODEO
MANDAN RODEO DAYS
July 2-4 results
All-around cowboy: Marty Yates, $2,326, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Tilden Hooper 90 points on Macza Pro Rodeo's Billy Jean, $5,570. 2. Clayton Bigelow 88.5, $4,270. 3. Garrett Shadbolt, 88.5, $3,156. 4T. Kash Wilson 86.5, $1,423. 4T. R.C. Landingham 86.5, $1,423. 4T. Mason Clements, 86.5, $1,423. 7. Bodee Lammers 86, $743. 8T. Caleb Bennett, $186. 8T. Clay Jorgenson, $186. 8T. Jake Brown, $186.
Steer wrestling: 1. Bridger Anderson 3.5 seconds, $2,767. 2. Zack Jongbloed, 3.9, $2,406. 3. Jaret Whitman 4.1, $1,684. 4. Calder Johnston 4.2, $1,324. 5. Sterling Lee 4.3, $963. 6. Richard Coats 4.4, $602. 8T. Jason Reiss 4.7, $120. 8T. Joe Nelson 4.7, $120.
Team roping leaders: Kaleb Drigger/Junior Nogueira, 4.5, $4,646 each. 2. Tate Kirschenschlager/Cole Davison, 4.6, $4,157. 3. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 4.7, $3,668. 4T. Cameron Irwin/Cash Hetzel, 5.2, $2,934. 4T. Curry Kirchner/Austin Rogers, 5.2, $2,934. 6T. Wyatt Imus/Caleb Anderson, 5.3, $1,956. 6T. Chance Oftedahl/J.W. Nelson, 5.3, $1,956. 8. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.4, $1,223. 9. Jaxson Tucker/Marty Yates, 5.6, $734. 10. Cyle Denison/Brady Norman, 5.9, $245.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Colton Gordon 88.5 on Dakota Rodeo's Carney Girl, $5,668. 22. Sage Newan, 87.5, $4,346. 3. Isaac Diaz, 87, $3,212. 4. Jacobs Crawley, 86.5, $2,078. 5. Kolby Wanchuk, 86, $1,323. 6T. Layton Green, 85, $567. 5T. Carter Elshere, 85, $567. 5T. Preston Ogle, 85, $567. 5T. Dawson Dahm, 85, $567.
Breakaway roping: 1. Celie Salmond, 2.3, $4,132. 2. Shelby Boisjoli, $3,306. 3T. Taylor Munsell, 2.5, $2.376. 3T. Lari Dee Guy, 2.5, $23,76. 5T. Danielle Lowman, 2.7, $1,309. 5T. Kelsie Chace, 2.7, $1,309. 5T. Shalee King, 2.7, $1,309. 8T. Kristy Lawrence, 2.8, $826. 8T. Whitney Thurmond, 2.8, $876. 8T. Bailey Witt, 3.2, $413. 15. Randa Clabaugh, 3.3, $207.
Tie-down roping: 1. Reid Zapalac, 8.3, $4,322. 2. Lucas Potter, 8.4, $3,867. 3. Hagen Houck, 8.9, $3,9412. 4. Bryson Sechrist, 91., $2,957. 5. Tom Crouse, 9.3, $2,502. 6T. Dakota Felton, 9.5, $1,592. 6T. Marty Yates, 9.5, $1,592. 6T. Kyle Parrish, 9.5, $1,592. 9T. Ty Harris, 9.6, $303. 9T. Kincade Henry, 9.6, $303. 9T. Clint Kindred, 9.6, $303.
Barrel racing: 1. Kristen Zancanella, 15.67, $3,446. 2. Hallie Hanssen, 15.69, $2,757. 3. Emily Miller-Beisel, 15.80, $2,240. 4. Ivy Saebens, 15.83, $1,723. 5. Lakken Bice, 15.84, $1,378. 6. Loni Lester, 15.85, $1.034. 7T. Teirra Zapalac, 15.86, $775. 7T. Jessica Routier, 15.86, $775. 10. Lois Ferguson, 15.92, $603. 11. Lindsey Horner, 15.93, $517. 12. Emilee Pauley, 15.94, $431. 13. Allison Pauley, 15.99, $345. 14. Jennifer Driver, 87.5, $258. 15. Sissy Winn, 16.02, $172.
Bull riding: 1T. Josh Frost, 90 points on Dakota Rodeo's Safety Meeting and Chase Dougherty 90 points on Dakota Rodeo's Time In A Bottle, $5,007 each. 3. Clayton Sellars, 88.5, $3,212. 4T. Ky Hamilton, 88, $1,700. 4T. Matt Palmer, 88, $1,700. 6. Jordan Hansen, 87.5, $945. 7T. Brady Portenier, 86, $661. 7T. Boudreaux Campbell, 86, $661.
LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 3-8, FARGO POST 400 2-16
Governors 3, Post 400 2
Governors;001;002;0;--3;7;1
Post 400;002;000;0;--;2;8;1
Jackson Uhler and Cru Walker; Colten Alme, Ethan Claus (7) and Tate Gustafson. W – Uhler. L – Alme. HR – None.
Highlights: Govs – Isaac Pegors 1-for-4, double; Miles Stiefel 2-for-3, double, R, RBI; Ryan Keup 1-for-2, double, RBI; Uhler 7 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SOs. Post 400 – Easton Rerick 2-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs; Kobe Senn 2-for-4; Eli Mach 2-for-3, double, R.
Fargo Post 400 16, Governors 8
Governors;301;400;0;--;8;13;2
Post 400;814;003;x;--;16;10;2
Ryan Keup, Luke Pengilly (1), Jackson Klipfel (4) and Miles Stiefel; Jake Jaroszewski, Ethan Claus (4) and Tate Gustafson. W – Claus. L – Keup. HR – Govs: Isaac Pegors, Post 400: Jaxon Beiswanger, Colten Alme, Andy Mach, Kobe Senn.
Highlights: Govs – Cru Walker 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Pegors 2-for-4, double, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Ben Patton 2-for-4, R; Stiefel 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Noah Riedinger 2-for-4; Carter Klipfel 1-for-3, double, RBI. Post 400 – Easton Rerick 2-for-4, 2 R; Eli Mach 2 R; Senn 1-for-3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Alme 3-for-4, double, triple, HR, 3 R, 3 RBIs; A.Mach 2-for-4, double, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Caden Graf 2 R; Beiswanger 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 5 RBIs.
BISMARCK REPS 9-12, WATFORD CITY 1-1
Reps 9, Watford City 1
WC;000;001;0;--;1;2;3
Reps;112;140;x;--;9;13;0
Carson Coll, Rhylen Olson (6) and Kaynon Tschetter; Tommy Kraljic, Ethan Mitchell (6) and Aaron Urlacher. W – Kraljic. L – Voll. HR – None.
Highlights: WC – Tschetter 1-for-3; Derrick Duncan 1-for-3. Reps – Wyatt Kraft 2-for-4, 2 R; T.J. Olson 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Joe LaDuke 2-for-3, R, RBI; Nick Patton 1-for-2, double, R; Jordan Porter 2-for-2, R; Urlacher 3-for-4, R, 3 RBIs; Kraljic 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 SOs; Mitchell 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Reps 12, Watford City 2 (6 innings)
WC;020;000;--;2;3;3
Reps;321;312;--;12;12;6
Jason Hogue, Rhylen Olson (4) and Kaynon Tschetter; Joe LaDuke, Wyatt Kraft (6) and Matthew Porter, Aaron Urlacher (5). W – LaDuke. L – Hogue. HR – None.
Highlights: WC – Hogue 1-for-3; Tschetter 1-for-3; Derrick Duncan 1-for-3, R; Jace Willis R. Reps – Kraft 2-for-4, 3 R, RBI; M.Porter 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Zac Brackin 2-for-3, R, RBI; Ethan Mitchell 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Jordan Porter 2-for-2, 2 R.
BISMARCK SENATORS 7-2, BISMARCK SCARLETS 4-0
Senators 7, Scarlets 4
Scarlets;100;200;1;--;4;5;0
Senators;060;100;x;--;7;8;0
Isaac Schell and Tyler Kleinjan; Brady Helm and Triden Kalfell. W – Helm. L – Schell. HR – None.
Highlights: Scarlets – Isaac Flanagan 1-for-3, R, RBI; Kleinjan 1-for-3, R; Luke Welk 1-for-4, R. Senators – Kalfell 1-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Ty Sanders 2-for-3, R, RBI; Kaden Lafrenz 2-for-3, doubles, 2 RBIs; Luke Early 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs.
Senators 2, Scarlets 0
Scarlets;000;000;0;--;1;2;1
Senators;000;002;x;--;2;8;0
Preston Bartch, Carter Krueger (2) and Bristol Kelley; Ty Sanders and kaiden Heidt. W – Sanders. L – Krueger. HR – None.
Highlights: Scarlets – Brooks Turner 1-for-3; Krueger 1-for-3. Senators – Casey Fischer 2-for-3, R; Heidt 2-for-3, Eli Fricke 1-for-2, RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ST. CLOUD ROX 6, BISMARCK LARKS 0
Bismarck;000;000;000;--;0;4;2
St. Cloud;000;203;01x;--;6;8;0
Derek Shoen, Brian Baker (6), Cole Schroeder (7), Andrew Brooks (8) and Brody Tanksley; Trent Schoeberl, Storm Hierholzer (7), Josh Gainer (8), Kevin Davis (9) and Cody Kelly. W – Schoeberl (3-1). L – Shoen (1-3). HR -- SC: Jack Winkler (1).
Highlights: Bismarck – Brant Schaffitzel 1-for-2; Kamron Willman 1-for-4; Jaxon Rosencrans 1-for-4; Ben Teel 1-for-4. SC – Justin Kirby 1-for-3, 2 R; Winkler 2-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Connor O’Brien 1-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; Schoeberl 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 SOs.
Records: Bismarck 0-1 second half, 18-18 overall; St. Cloud 1-0 second half, 25-8 overall.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;1-0;.000;--
Kenosha;1-0;1.000;--
Kokomo;1-0;1.000;--
x-Traverse City;0-0;.000;0.5
Kalamazoo;0-1;.000;1
Rockford;0-1;.000;1
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;1-0;1.000;--
x-Fond du Lac;0-0;.000;0.5
Madison;0-0;.000;0.5
Wisconsin Rapids;0-0;.000;0.5
Lakeshore;0-1;.000;1
Wisconsin;0-1;.000;1
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;1-0;1.000;--
La Crosse;1-0;1.000;--
Minnesota;0-0;.000;0.5
x-Waterloo;0-0;.000;0.5
Eau Claire;0-1;.000;1
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;1-0;1.000;--
Mankato;0-0;.000;--
Rochester;0-0;.000;--
Bismarck;0-1;.000;1
Willmar;0-1;.000;1
x- Won first-half championship
Tuesday, July 6
St. Cloud 6, Bismarck 0
Kokomo 4, Kalamazoo 3
Kenosha 11, Rockford 10
Green Bay 8, Lakeshore 0
Duluth 8, Eau Claire 3
La Crosse 10, Willmar 0
Madison at Fond du Lac, ppd, rescheduled to July 26
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids, ppd, rescheduled to July 7
Waterloo at Mankato, ppd, rescheduled to July 7
Minnesota at Rochester, ppd, rescheduled to July 7
Battle Creek 21, Wisconsin 7
Wednesday, July 7
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Wisconsin at Battle Creek
Rockford at Kenosha
Fond du Lac at Madison
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids, first game
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids, second game
Eau Claire at Duluth
Waterloo at Mankato, first game
Waterloo at Mankato, second game
Willmar at La Crosse
Minnesota at Rochester, first game
Minnesota at Rochester, second game
Green Bay at Lakeshore
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;6-1
Frisco;5-1
Spokane;4-2
Massachusetts;5-3
Iowa;4-3
Sioux Falls;4-3
Bismarck;5-4
Green Bay;4-4
Duke City;3-4
Northern Arizona;1-6
Tucson;1-6
Friday, July 9
Bismarck at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Frisco
Saturday, July 10
Duke City at Tucscon