Area Scores: July 6

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;21-15;.583;--
Kokomo;20-16;.556;1
Kenosha;19-16;.543;1.5
Kalamazoo;15-21;.417;5.5
Rockford;15-21;.417;6
Battle Creek;13-21;.382;7
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
*Fond du Lac;23-13;.639;--
Wisconsin;21-14;.600;1.5
Wisconsin Rapids;19-17;.528;4
Madison;17-18;.486;5.5
Lakeshore;16-18;.471;6
Green Bay;13-22;.371;9.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
*Waterloo;23-11;.676;—
La Crosse;14-22;.389;10
Eau Claire;12-20;.375;10.5
Duluth;12-22;.353;11
Minnesota;3-15;.167;12
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
*St. Cloud;24-8;.750;--
Mankato;24-9;.727;0.5
Bismarck;18-17;.514;7.5
Rochester;15-17;.469;9
Willmar;16-20;.444;10
*--Denotes first-half champion.
Sunday, July 4
Mankato 7, Bismarck 3
Kokomo 14, Battle Creek 2
Traverse City 16, Kalamazoo 2
Duluth 4, Rochester 2
Green Bay 6, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Madison 4, Kenosha 3
Eau Claire 4, Willmar 1
Rockford 6 Fond du Lac 5
Lakeshore 10, Wisconsin 5
Waterloo 13, La Crosse 0
Monday, July 5
Green Bay 10, Wisconsin Rapids 8
Madison 3, Kensosha 2
Kalamazoo 18, Traverse City 2
Battle Creek 12, Kokomo 3
Willmar 9, Eau Claire 2
Rochester 8, Duluth 5
La Crosse 8, Waterloo 4
Fond du Lac 7, Rockford 6
Mankato at Bismarck, Ppd
Lakeshore at Wisconsin, Ppd
Note: End of first half.
Tuesday, July 6
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Wisconsin at Battle Creek
Rockford at Kenosha
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Madison at Fond du Lac
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids
Waterloo at Mankato
Duluth at Eau Claire
Minnesota at Rochester
Willmar at La Crosse
LEGION BASEBALL
AA STATEWIDE STANDINGS
;W-L.;GB
West Fargo;9-1;--
Fargo (Post 2);7-1;1
Bismarck;7-3;2
Minot;4-2;3
Dickinson;4-2;3
Fargo (Post 400);2-4;5
Grand Forks;5-7;5
Mandan;2-10;8
Williston;0-10;9
OVERALL: Bismarck 12-7-1. Mandan 10-17.
STATEWIDE SCHEDULE
Sunday, July 4
Bismarck 4, Mandan 3
Tuesday, July 6
Bismarck at Fargo (Post 400) (2), 5:30
Fargo (Post 2) at Dickinson (2)
Minot at West Fargo (2)
Wednesday, July 7
Bismarck at Minot (2), 5:30, noncounter
Thursday, July 8
Mandan at Williston (2), 5:30
Friday, July 9
Fargo (Post 400) at Minot (2)
Saturday, July 10
Williston at Minot (2)
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;6-1
Frisco;5-1
Spokane;4-2
Massachusetts;5-3
Iowa;4-3
Sioux Falls;4-3
Bismarck;5-4
Green Bay;4-4
Duke City;3-4
Northern Arizona;1-6
Tucson;1-6
Friday, July 9
Bismarck at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Frisco
Saturday, July 10
Duke City at Tucscon
Northern Arizona at Arizona
Sioux Falls at Spokane