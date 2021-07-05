 Skip to main content
Area Scores: July 6
agate

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;21-15;.583;--

Kokomo;20-16;.556;1

Kenosha;19-16;.543;1.5

Kalamazoo;15-21;.417;5.5

Rockford;15-21;.417;6

Battle Creek;13-21;.382;7

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

*Fond du Lac;23-13;.639;--

Wisconsin;21-14;.600;1.5

Wisconsin Rapids;19-17;.528;4

Madison;17-18;.486;5.5

Lakeshore;16-18;.471;6

Green Bay;13-22;.371;9.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

*Waterloo;23-11;.676;—

La Crosse;14-22;.389;10

Eau Claire;12-20;.375;10.5

Duluth;12-22;.353;11

Minnesota;3-15;.167;12

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

*St. Cloud;24-8;.750;--

Mankato;24-9;.727;0.5

Bismarck;18-17;.514;7.5

Rochester;15-17;.469;9

Willmar;16-20;.444;10

*--Denotes first-half champion.

Sunday, July 4

Mankato 7, Bismarck 3

Kokomo 14, Battle Creek 2

Traverse City 16, Kalamazoo 2

Duluth 4, Rochester 2

Green Bay 6, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Madison 4, Kenosha 3

Eau Claire 4, Willmar 1

Rockford 6 Fond du Lac 5

Lakeshore 10, Wisconsin 5

Waterloo 13, La Crosse 0

Monday, July 5

Green Bay 10, Wisconsin Rapids 8

Madison 3, Kensosha 2

Kalamazoo 18, Traverse City 2

Battle Creek 12, Kokomo 3

Willmar 9, Eau Claire 2

Rochester 8, Duluth 5

La Crosse 8, Waterloo 4

Fond du Lac 7, Rockford 6

Mankato at Bismarck, Ppd 

Lakeshore at Wisconsin, Ppd

Note: End of first half.

Tuesday, July 6

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Wisconsin at Battle Creek

Rockford at Kenosha

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Madison at Fond du Lac

Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids

Waterloo at Mankato

Duluth at Eau Claire

Minnesota at Rochester

Willmar at La Crosse

LEGION BASEBALL

AA STATEWIDE STANDINGS

;W-L.;GB

West Fargo;9-1;--

Fargo (Post 2);7-1;1

Bismarck;7-3;2

Minot;4-2;3

Dickinson;4-2;3

Fargo (Post 400);2-4;5

Grand Forks;5-7;5

Mandan;2-10;8

Williston;0-10;9

OVERALL: Bismarck 12-7-1. Mandan 10-17.

STATEWIDE SCHEDULE

Sunday, July 4

Bismarck 4, Mandan 3

Tuesday, July 6

Bismarck at Fargo (Post 400) (2), 5:30

Fargo (Post 2) at Dickinson (2)

Minot at West Fargo (2)

Wednesday, July 7

Bismarck at Minot (2), 5:30, noncounter

Thursday, July 8

Mandan at Williston (2), 5:30

Friday, July 9

Fargo (Post 400) at Minot (2)

Saturday, July 10

Williston at Minot (2)

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;6-1

Frisco;5-1

Spokane;4-2

Massachusetts;5-3

Iowa;4-3

Sioux Falls;4-3

Bismarck;5-4

Green Bay;4-4

Duke City;3-4

Northern Arizona;1-6

Tucson;1-6

Friday, July 9

Bismarck at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Frisco

Saturday, July 10

Duke City at Tucscon

Northern Arizona at Arizona

Sioux Falls at Spokane

