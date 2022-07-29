Area Scores: July 30

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
Play-in games
Saturday, July 23
No. 8 Williston 2, No. 9 Grand Forks 1, 8 innings
No. 7 Jamestown 5, No. 10 Minot 0
At West Fargo
Tuesday, July 26
Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 11, No. 8 Williston 0
Game 2: No. 5 Mandan 7, No. 4 Dickinson 3
Game 3: No. 7 Jamestown 8, No. 2 Bismarck 3
Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo 3, No. 6 Fargo Post 400 2
Wednesday, July 27
Game 5: No. 4 Dickinson 8, No. 8 Williston 4
Game 6: No. 2 Bismarck 7, No. 6 Fargo Post 400 1
Game 7: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 11, No. 5 Mandan 4
Game 8: No. 7 Jamestown 2, No. 3 West Fargo 1
Thursday, July 28
Game 9: No. 5 Mandan 12, No. 2 Bismarck 4
Game 10: No. 3 West Fargo 10, No. 4 Dickinson 4
Game 11: No. 7 Jamestown 11, No. 1 Fargo Post 2 8
Friday, July 29
Game 12: No. 3 West Fargo 3, No. 1 Fargo Post 2 1
Game 13: No. 5 Mandan 14, No. 7 Jamestown 12, 9 innings
Saturday, July 30
Game 14: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 5 Mandan, 12 p.m.
Game 15: No. 7 Jamestown vs. Winner of Game 14, 3 p.m.
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
NO. 2 EAST CASSELTON 8, NO. 3 WEST BISMARCK SENATORS 2
Bismarck;000;000;2;--;2;3;1
Casselton;002;213;x;--;8;10;2
Zac Brackin, Matthew Steckler (3), Casey Fischer (5), TJ Olson (6) and Tyler Kleinjan; Carter Maasio, Owen Veirsma (6) and Kameron Parker. W -- Maasio. L -- Brackin. HR: None.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Brooks Turner 0-3, HBP, R; Olson 2-3, 3B, BB, 2 RBIs; Nick Patton 1-4; Traiden Kalfell 0-2, BB, HBP, SB; Nathan Pegors BB, R; Brackin 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Steckler 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Fischer 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Olson 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP. Casselton -- Alex Everson 3-4, 2 2B, R, RBI; Adam Roden 1-4, R, SB; Max Kobbivig 1-2, 2 BB, 2 R; Ethan Machow 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Kade McKinnon 1-1, BB, 2 HBP, R, RBI, SB; Joe Shoemaker 2-2, 2 2B, BB, R, RBI; Will Ellison 1-4, R, RBI; Maasio 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Veirsma 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP.
AT WATFORD CITY
July 29-Aug. 2
Friday, July 29
Game 1: No. 4 East Wahpeton 11, No. 1 West Williston Oilers 0
Game 2: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 5, No. 2 West Bismarck Reps 4
Game 3: No. 2 East Casselton 8, No. 3 West Bismarck Senators 2
Game 4: No. 4 West Watford City 4, No. 1 East Kindred 3
Saturday, July 30
Game 5: No. 2 West Bismarck Reps vs. No. 1 East Kindred, 11 a.m.
Game 6: No. 1 West Williston Oilers vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Senators, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: No. 4 East Wahpeton vs. No. 2 East Casselton, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 3 East Fargo Jets vs. No. 4 West Watford City, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 1, Noon
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 3 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 1
Game 12: Winner Game 9 v. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1 p.m. (championship)
Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
At Garrison
Wednesday, July 27
Game 1: Cando 2, May-Port 0
Game 2: Hazen 7, Renville County 3
Game 3: Langdon 11, Carrington 1, 5 innings
Game 4: Garrison 1, LaMoure 0
Thursday, July 28
Game 5: May-Port 13, Renville County 1, 5 innings
Game 6: LaMoure 10, Carrington 8
Game 7: Cando 5, Hazen 4, 10 innings
Game 8: Langdon 4, Garrison 2
Friday, July 29
Game 9: May-Port 6, Garrison 2
Game 10: LaMoure 11, Hazen 0, 5 innings
Game 11: Cando 4, Langdon 2
Game 12: LaMoure 10, May-Port 0, 6 innings
Saturday, July 30
Game 13: Langdon vs. LaMoure, 1 p.m.
Game 14: Cando vs. Winner Game 13, 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 1 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
DULUTH 4, BISMARCK 1
Duluth;000;002;011;--;4;3;0
Bismarck;000;000;100;--;1;6;3
Jake Combs, Michael Hallquist (7), Isaac Rohde (7), Nolan Lebamoff (9) and Eduardo Rosario; Garrett Yawn, Andrew Paten (7), Ryan Curran (9) and Spencer Sarringar, Tommy Takayoshi (7). W -- Combs. L -- Yawn. S -- Lebamoff. HR: None.
Highlights: Duluth -- Jonathan Vastine 1-3, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI, SB; JD Rogers 0-4, SAC, R; Kristian Campbell 1-3, HBP, RBI, SB; Rosario 1-4, RBI; Joe Vos 0-3, BB, RBI; Bobby Blandford 0-3, BB, R; Combs 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K, 2 HBP; Hallquist 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 0 K; Rohde 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K; Lebamoff 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. Bismarck -- Luke Glascoe 1-3, BB; A.J. Barraza 1-3, HBP; Jackson Beaman 1-4; Seth Surrett 0-2, 2 BB, R; Kaiden Cardoso 2-4, RBI; Curran 0-1, BB; Enrique Morales 1-3, BB; Yawn 6 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 7 K, 1 HBP; Paten 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 3 K; Curran 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K.
Attendance: 1,980.
Time of game: 3:22.
Records: Duluth 9-13 second half, 28-27 overall; Bismarck 8-14 second half, 19-37 overall.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;17-4;.810;--
Rockford;12-10;.545;5.5
Kenosha;9-13;.409;8.5
Battle Creek;8-13;.381;9
x-Kalamazoo;8-13;.381;9
Kokomo;6-15;.286;11
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;17-6;.739;--
Green Bay;13-8;.619;3
Wausau;12-9;.571;4
Fond du Lac;11-12;.478;6
Lakeshore;10-11;.476;6
Madison;6-16;.273;10.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;13-7;.650;--
La Crosse;11-9;.550;2
x-Duluth;9-13;.409;5
Waterloo;5-15;.250;8
Minnesota;0-10;.000;8
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;17-3;.850;--
x-St. Cloud;15-7;.682;3
Mankato;11-9;.550;6
Rochester;9-11;.450;8
Bismarck;8-14;.364;10
x-won first-half title
Friday, July 29
Duluth 4, Bismarck 1
Kokomo 9, Kalamazoo 6
Rockford 11, Battle Creek 2
Traverse City 11, Kenosha 0
Madison 6, Wausau 4
Fond du Lac 10, Green Bay 4
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Lakeshore 5
Mankato 11, Rochester 3
St. Cloud 10, Waterloo 4
Willmar 5, Eau Claire 4
Saturday, July 30
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Madison at Battle Creek
Kokomo at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Rochester
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at Waterloo
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Minnesota at Duluth
Traverse City at Lakeshore
Sunday, July 31
Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Madison at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Traverse City at Lakeshore
Mankato at Waterloo
Minnesota at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Rochester
St. Cloud at La Crosse
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
First round
Friday, July 22
Quad City 39, Massachusetts 38, OT
Frisco 64, Iowa 39
Saturday, July 23
Northern Arizona 49, Tucson 30
Sunday, July 24
Arizona 53, Duke City 14
Semifinals
Friday, July 29
Quad City 48, Frisco 41
Saturday, July 30
Northern Arizona (13-4) at Arizona (14-3), 8:05 p.m.