Area Scores: July 30

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

Play-in games

Saturday, July 23

No. 8 Williston 2, No. 9 Grand Forks 1, 8 innings

No. 7 Jamestown 5, No. 10 Minot 0

At West Fargo

Tuesday, July 26

Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 11, No. 8 Williston 0

Game 2: No. 5 Mandan 7, No. 4 Dickinson 3

Game 3: No. 7 Jamestown 8, No. 2 Bismarck 3

Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo 3, No. 6 Fargo Post 400 2

Wednesday, July 27

Game 5: No. 4 Dickinson 8, No. 8 Williston 4

Game 6: No. 2 Bismarck 7, No. 6 Fargo Post 400 1

Game 7: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 11, No. 5 Mandan 4

Game 8: No. 7 Jamestown 2, No. 3 West Fargo 1

Thursday, July 28

Game 9: No. 5 Mandan 12, No. 2 Bismarck 4

Game 10: No. 3 West Fargo 10, No. 4 Dickinson 4

Game 11: No. 7 Jamestown 11, No. 1 Fargo Post 2 8

Friday, July 29

Game 12: No. 3 West Fargo 3, No. 1 Fargo Post 2 1

Game 13: No. 5 Mandan 14, No. 7 Jamestown 12, 9 innings

Saturday, July 30

Game 14: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 5 Mandan, 12 p.m.

Game 15: No. 7 Jamestown vs. Winner of Game 14, 3 p.m.

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

NO. 2 EAST CASSELTON 8, NO. 3 WEST BISMARCK SENATORS 2

Bismarck;000;000;2;--;2;3;1

Casselton;002;213;x;--;8;10;2

Zac Brackin, Matthew Steckler (3), Casey Fischer (5), TJ Olson (6) and Tyler Kleinjan; Carter Maasio, Owen Veirsma (6) and Kameron Parker. W -- Maasio. L -- Brackin. HR: None.

Highlights: Bismarck -- Brooks Turner 0-3, HBP, R; Olson 2-3, 3B, BB, 2 RBIs; Nick Patton 1-4; Traiden Kalfell 0-2, BB, HBP, SB; Nathan Pegors BB, R; Brackin 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Steckler 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Fischer 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Olson 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP. Casselton -- Alex Everson 3-4, 2 2B, R, RBI; Adam Roden 1-4, R, SB; Max Kobbivig 1-2, 2 BB, 2 R; Ethan Machow 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Kade McKinnon 1-1, BB, 2 HBP, R, RBI, SB; Joe Shoemaker 2-2, 2 2B, BB, R, RBI; Will Ellison 1-4, R, RBI; Maasio 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Veirsma 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP.

AT WATFORD CITY

July 29-Aug. 2

Friday, July 29

Game 1: No. 4 East Wahpeton 11, No. 1 West Williston Oilers 0

Game 2: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 5, No. 2 West Bismarck Reps 4

Game 3: No. 2 East Casselton 8, No. 3 West Bismarck Senators 2

Game 4: No. 4 West Watford City 4, No. 1 East Kindred 3

Saturday, July 30

Game 5: No. 2 West Bismarck Reps vs. No. 1 East Kindred, 11 a.m.

Game 6: No. 1 West Williston Oilers vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Senators, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: No. 4 East Wahpeton vs. No. 2 East Casselton, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 3 East Fargo Jets vs. No. 4 West Watford City, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 1, Noon

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 3 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1

Game 12: Winner Game 9 v. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT

At Garrison

Wednesday, July 27

Game 1: Cando 2, May-Port 0

Game 2: Hazen 7, Renville County 3

Game 3: Langdon 11, Carrington 1, 5 innings

Game 4: Garrison 1, LaMoure 0

Thursday, July 28

Game 5: May-Port 13, Renville County 1, 5 innings

Game 6: LaMoure 10, Carrington 8

Game 7: Cando 5, Hazen 4, 10 innings

Game 8: Langdon 4, Garrison 2

Friday, July 29

Game 9: May-Port 6, Garrison 2

Game 10: LaMoure 11, Hazen 0, 5 innings

Game 11: Cando 4, Langdon 2

Game 12: LaMoure 10, May-Port 0, 6 innings

Saturday, July 30

Game 13: Langdon vs. LaMoure, 1 p.m.

Game 14: Cando vs. Winner Game 13, 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 1 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

DULUTH 4, BISMARCK 1

Duluth;000;002;011;--;4;3;0

Bismarck;000;000;100;--;1;6;3

Jake Combs, Michael Hallquist (7), Isaac Rohde (7), Nolan Lebamoff (9) and Eduardo Rosario; Garrett Yawn, Andrew Paten (7), Ryan Curran (9) and Spencer Sarringar, Tommy Takayoshi (7). W -- Combs. L -- Yawn. S -- Lebamoff. HR: None.

Highlights: Duluth -- Jonathan Vastine 1-3, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI, SB; JD Rogers 0-4, SAC, R; Kristian Campbell 1-3, HBP, RBI, SB; Rosario 1-4, RBI; Joe Vos 0-3, BB, RBI; Bobby Blandford 0-3, BB, R; Combs 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K, 2 HBP; Hallquist 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 0 K; Rohde 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K; Lebamoff 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. Bismarck -- Luke Glascoe 1-3, BB; A.J. Barraza 1-3, HBP; Jackson Beaman 1-4; Seth Surrett 0-2, 2 BB, R; Kaiden Cardoso 2-4, RBI; Curran 0-1, BB; Enrique Morales 1-3, BB; Yawn 6 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 7 K, 1 HBP; Paten 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 3 K; Curran 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K.

Attendance: 1,980.

Time of game: 3:22.

Records: Duluth 9-13 second half, 28-27 overall; Bismarck 8-14 second half, 19-37 overall.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;17-4;.810;--

Rockford;12-10;.545;5.5

Kenosha;9-13;.409;8.5

Battle Creek;8-13;.381;9

x-Kalamazoo;8-13;.381;9

Kokomo;6-15;.286;11

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;17-6;.739;--

Green Bay;13-8;.619;3

Wausau;12-9;.571;4

Fond du Lac;11-12;.478;6

Lakeshore;10-11;.476;6

Madison;6-16;.273;10.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;13-7;.650;--

La Crosse;11-9;.550;2

x-Duluth;9-13;.409;5

Waterloo;5-15;.250;8

Minnesota;0-10;.000;8

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;17-3;.850;--

x-St. Cloud;15-7;.682;3

Mankato;11-9;.550;6

Rochester;9-11;.450;8

Bismarck;8-14;.364;10

x-won first-half title

Friday, July 29

Duluth 4, Bismarck 1

Kokomo 9, Kalamazoo 6

Rockford 11, Battle Creek 2

Traverse City 11, Kenosha 0

Madison 6, Wausau 4

Fond du Lac 10, Green Bay 4

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Lakeshore 5

Mankato 11, Rochester 3

St. Cloud 10, Waterloo 4

Willmar 5, Eau Claire 4

Saturday, July 30

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Madison at Battle Creek

Kokomo at Kenosha

Eau Claire at Rochester

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at Waterloo

St. Cloud at La Crosse

Minnesota at Duluth

Traverse City at Lakeshore

Sunday, July 31

Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Madison at Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Traverse City at Lakeshore

Mankato at Waterloo

Minnesota at Duluth

Kokomo at Kenosha

Eau Claire at Rochester

St. Cloud at La Crosse

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

First round

Friday, July 22

Quad City 39, Massachusetts 38, OT

Frisco 64, Iowa 39

Saturday, July 23

Northern Arizona 49, Tucson 30

Sunday, July 24

Arizona 53, Duke City 14

Semifinals

Friday, July 29

Quad City 48, Frisco 41

Saturday, July 30

Northern Arizona (13-4) at Arizona (14-3), 8:05 p.m.