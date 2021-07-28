 Skip to main content
Area Scores: July 29
Area Scores: July 29

CLASS AA LEGION BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

Play-in game

Saturday, July 24

No. 7 Fargo Post 400 11, No. 8 Williston 7

Note: Mandan automatically qualifies for state tournament as host team and will be the No. 8 seed, due to tiebreakers.

At Mandan Memorial Ballpark

July 27-31

Tuesday, July 27

Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 10, No. 2 Fargo Post 2 5

Game 2: No. 3 Minot 5, No. 4 Dickinson 4

Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck 6, No. 5 Grand Forks 5

Game 4: No. 1 West Fargo 12, No. 8 Mandan 2, 5 innings

Wednesday, July 28

Game 5: Fargo Post 2 4, Dickinson 1

Game 6: Grand Forks 1, Mandan 0

Game 7: Fargo Post 400 4, Minot 3

Game 8: West Fargo 4, Bismarck 1

Thursday, July 29

Game 9: Grand Forks vs. Minot, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Fargo Post 2 vs. Bismarck, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Fargo Post 400 vs. West Fargo, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner game 10, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, Noon

Game 14: If necessary (second championship), 3 p.m.

CLASS A LEGION BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown

July 30-Aug. 3

Friday, July 30

Game 1: No. 1 East Wahpeton vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Capitals, 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 West Minot Metros vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Vets, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 2 East West Fargo Aces vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Reps, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 West Jamestown vs. No. 4 East Valley City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 6, 12 p.m.

Game 10: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 5, 3 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: Second championship, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)

BABE RUTH BASEBALL

MIDWEST PLAINS 13-15 REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Municipal Ballpark

Moorhead (Minn.) Black 7, Fargo 61s 4

Fargo 61s;001;001;2;-;4;10;3

Moorhead;102;130;x;-;7;13;1

W – Lincoln Marquart. L – Joe Gould. HR – None.

Highlights: Fargo – Demarion Demanko 2-for-4, double, RBI; Joey Bjorkman 2-for-3; Jack Bullinger 1-for-2, 2 R; Chase Lura 2-for-3, 2 RBIs. Moorhead – Devan Gronwold 2-for-4, 2 R; Marquart 2-for-4, RBI; Carter Heinch 2-for-3, R, RBI; Kaleb Opsahl 2-for-2, double, R, RBI; Colby Asheim 1-for-1, double, RBI.

Southeast Tropics, Mo. 10, West Fargo 0 (6 innings)

West Fargo;000;000;-;0;2;2

Southeast Tropics;002;701;-;10;7;0

W – Colton Essner. L – Blake Larson. HR – None.

Highlights: WF – Devin Petersen 1-for-2; Braxton Hoard 1-for-2, double. Southeast Tropics – Nolan Loper 1-for-4, Konnor Hobeck 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Trey Porter 2-for-3, RBI; Gabe Dimberger 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Cooper Senciboy 2 R, RBI; Coleton Deckard 2 R.

Rapid City, S.D. 9, Devenport, Iowa 7

Rapid City;020;003;4;-;9;10;8

Davenport;150;100;0;-;7;7;2

W – Shun-Zi White Woman. L – Rylan Phelps.

Highlights: Rapid City – Cooper Morlang 2-for-4; double, 2 RBIs; Brodee Matthews 1-for-3, 2 R; Isaiah Whiting 2-for-3, 3 R; Brecken O’Brecken 2 R; Dakota Burke 3-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBIs. Davenport – Blake Ferris 2 R; Phelps 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Jaedyn Stuckel 1-for-3, 3 RBIs.

Babe Ruth

Southeast Tropics, Mo. 4, Bismarck Capitals 1

Southeast Tropics;000;001;3;-;4;7;1

Bismarck Capitals;000;001;0;-;1;4;5

W – Trey Porter. L – Isaac Mitchell. HR – None.

Highlights: Southeast Tropics – Konnor Hobeck 2-for-4, R, Seth Abernathy 2-for-4, RBI. Capitals – Gavin Gill 1-for-3, R; Marcus Butts 1-for-2, RBI; Michael Fagerland 1-for-3; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-2.

Midwest Plains 13-15 Regional

At Municipal Ballpark/Haaland Field

July 28-Aug. 1

Pool play records

Bismarck Capitals 0-1, Davenport 0-1, Fargo 0-1, Moorhead 1-0, Rapid City 1-0, Southeast Tropics 2-0, West Fargo 0-1.

Pool play

Wednesday, July 28

Moorhead, Minn. 7, Fargo 4

Southeast Tropics, Mo. 10, West Fargo 0 (6 innings)

Rapid City, S.D. 9, Davenport, Iowa 7

Southeast Tropics, Mo. 4, Bismarck Capitals 1

Thursday, July 29

Davenport vs. Fargo, 9 a.m.

Moorhead vs. West Fargo, 11:45 a.m.

Bismarck Capitals vs. Rapid City, 2:15 p.m.

Moorhead vs. Southeast Tropics, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Rapid City vs. West Fargo, 9 a.m.

Davenport vs. Bismarck Capitals, 11:45 a.m.

Southeast Tropics vs. Fargo, 2:15 p.m.

Bismarck Capitals vs. Moorhead, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

West Fargo vs. Davenport, 9 a.m.

Fargo vs. Rapid City, 11:45 p.m.

Single-elimination bracket

July 31-Aug. 1

July 31

#1 seed vs. #4 seed, 2:15 p.m.

#2 seed vs. #3 seed, 5 p.m.

Aug. 1

Semifinal winners, 10 p.m.

Note: Regional champion advances to World Series, Aug. 11-18 at Eagle Pass, Texas.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;14-6;.700;--

x-Traverse City;12-8;.600;2

Kenosha;12-10;.545;3

Kalamazoo;7-13;.350;7

Rockford;7-13;.350;7

Battle Creek;7-14;.333;7.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;13-7;.650;--

Wisconsin;12-7;.632;0.5

Madison;11-9;.550;2

Green Bay;10-9;.526;2.5

Lakeshore;9-12;.429;4.5

Wisconsin Rapids;7-13;.350;6

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;10-10;.500;--

Duluth;9-9;.500;--

x-Waterloo;9-10;.473;0.5

La Crosse;6-12;.333;3

Minnesota;2-8;.200;3

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;15-5;.750;--

Mankato;12-8;.600;3

Rochester;10-9;.526;4.5

Willmar;9-9;500;5

Bismarck;7-9;.438;6

x -- won first-half championship

Wednesday, July 28

No games scheduled

Thursday, July 29

Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, (2)

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Traverse City at Kenosha

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Waterloo at Mankato

Duluth at Willmar

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;8-2

Frisco;7-2

Massachusetts;7-3

Spokane;6-3

Bismarck;6-6

Duke City;5-5

Green Bay;5-5

Sioux Falls;5-5

Iowa;4-5

Tucson;3-7

Northern Arizona;1-9

Saturday, July 31

Green Bay at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

Frisco at Sioux Falls

Northern Arizona at Tucson

Duke City at Arizona

Massachusetts at Spokane

HIGH SCHOOL STARTING DATES

BISMARCK HIGH

BOYS TENNIS

Parent meeting: Aug, 5, 7 p.m., BHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

Coach: Justin Zainhofsky, 701-471-9725.

BOYS SOCCER

Parent meeting: Aug. 3.

First practice: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., Cottonwood Soccer Field.

Coach: Ricardo Pierre-Louis, 701-204-2793.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, BHS Auditorium.

Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., BHS Auditorium.

Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.

VOLLEYBALL

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Karlgaard gym.

Coach: Brianna Kline, 701-391-5591.

GIRLS GOLF

Parent meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 11, BHS.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Noon, Riverwood Golf Course.

Coach: John Tufte, 701-425-4255.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Parent meeting: TBD.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 7-9 a.m.

Coach: Emily Poppe, 701-226-2814

FOOTBALL

Parent meeting: Aug. 20.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Hughes Field.

Coach: Mark Gibson, 701-527-0115.

CENTURY HIGH

BOYS TENNIS

Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 6-7 p.m., Library.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sertoma Tennis Courts, Varisty at 3-4:40 p.m., JV at 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Coach: Michael Kapp, 701-425-1383.

BOYS SOCCER

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 2, Community Bowl, Bavendick Field.

Coach: Ryan Okerson, 701-527-4908.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., Library.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., CHS.

Coach: Teresa Hanson, 701-527-2127.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., Century HS Room E106.

Coach: Brad Lies, 701-220-1519.

VOLLEYBALL

Parent meeting: Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Olson gym, varsity at 10 a.m.-Noon; Sophomores at 1-3 p.m.; Freshmen at 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Coach: Jamie Zastoupil, 701-730-5192.

GIRLS GOLF

Parent meeting: Aug. 2, 7 p.m., CHS Auditorium

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.

Coach: Jeff Rasmussen, 701-460-0365.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug, 16, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.

Coach: Spencer Wheeling, 701-721-4659.

FOOTBALL

Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 10.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Century HS, 8 a.m.

Coach: Ron Wingenbach, 701-426-1779.

LEGACY HIGH

BOYS TENNIS

Parent meeting: July 26, 5:30 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sanford Sports Complex Courts.

Coach: Scott McPherson, 701-391-4874.

BOYS SOCCER

Parent meeting: July 26, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 2, Sanford Sports Complex, 5-6:30 p.m.

Coach: Tom Marcis, 701-220-8437.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Legacy HD, 8 a.m.

Coach: Kelsey Reimnitz, 701-426-8982.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Legacy HS.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Legacy north field.

Coach: Andrew Reichenberger-Walz, 701-471-9915.

VOLLEYBALL

Parent meeting: TBD.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Haussler gym, grades 10-12, 3:45-5:45 p.m; freshmen, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Coach: Jenn Astle, 701-391-9582.

GIRLS GOLF

Parent meeting: Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.

First practice: Monday, Aug, 9, 8-10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course.

Coach: Bill Kalanek, 701-319-6668.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Parent meeting: Aug. 3, 6 p.m., LHS Theater.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, 7-9 a.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.

Coach: Thomas Wheeling, 701-721-2465.

FOOTBALL

Parent meeting: Aug. 9.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Coach: 701-471-7488.

NOTE: All athletes must have a record of a yearly sports physical prior to their first practice. Physicals must be administered on or after Apr. 15. Athletes may not practice without a current physical.

