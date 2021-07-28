Area Scores: July 29

CLASS AA LEGION BASEBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
Play-in game
Saturday, July 24
No. 7 Fargo Post 400 11, No. 8 Williston 7
Note: Mandan automatically qualifies for state tournament as host team and will be the No. 8 seed, due to tiebreakers.
At Mandan Memorial Ballpark
July 27-31
Tuesday, July 27
Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 10, No. 2 Fargo Post 2 5
Game 2: No. 3 Minot 5, No. 4 Dickinson 4
Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck 6, No. 5 Grand Forks 5
Game 4: No. 1 West Fargo 12, No. 8 Mandan 2, 5 innings
Wednesday, July 28
Game 5: Fargo Post 2 4, Dickinson 1
Game 6: Grand Forks 1, Mandan 0
Game 7: Fargo Post 400 4, Minot 3
Game 8: West Fargo 4, Bismarck 1
Thursday, July 29
Game 9: Grand Forks vs. Minot, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Fargo Post 2 vs. Bismarck, 2 p.m.
Game 11: Fargo Post 400 vs. West Fargo, 5 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner game 10, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, Noon
Game 14: If necessary (second championship), 3 p.m.
CLASS A LEGION BASEBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown
July 30-Aug. 3
Friday, July 30
Game 1: No. 1 East Wahpeton vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Capitals, 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 2 West Minot Metros vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Vets, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 2 East West Fargo Aces vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Reps, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 1 West Jamestown vs. No. 4 East Valley City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 6, 12 p.m.
Game 10: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 5, 3 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m. (championship)
Game 15: Second championship, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)
BABE RUTH BASEBALL
MIDWEST PLAINS 13-15 REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
At Municipal Ballpark
Moorhead (Minn.) Black 7, Fargo 61s 4
Fargo 61s;001;001;2;-;4;10;3
Moorhead;102;130;x;-;7;13;1
W – Lincoln Marquart. L – Joe Gould. HR – None.
Highlights: Fargo – Demarion Demanko 2-for-4, double, RBI; Joey Bjorkman 2-for-3; Jack Bullinger 1-for-2, 2 R; Chase Lura 2-for-3, 2 RBIs. Moorhead – Devan Gronwold 2-for-4, 2 R; Marquart 2-for-4, RBI; Carter Heinch 2-for-3, R, RBI; Kaleb Opsahl 2-for-2, double, R, RBI; Colby Asheim 1-for-1, double, RBI.
Southeast Tropics, Mo. 10, West Fargo 0 (6 innings)
West Fargo;000;000;-;0;2;2
Southeast Tropics;002;701;-;10;7;0
W – Colton Essner. L – Blake Larson. HR – None.
Highlights: WF – Devin Petersen 1-for-2; Braxton Hoard 1-for-2, double. Southeast Tropics – Nolan Loper 1-for-4, Konnor Hobeck 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Trey Porter 2-for-3, RBI; Gabe Dimberger 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Cooper Senciboy 2 R, RBI; Coleton Deckard 2 R.
Rapid City, S.D. 9, Devenport, Iowa 7
Rapid City;020;003;4;-;9;10;8
Davenport;150;100;0;-;7;7;2
W – Shun-Zi White Woman. L – Rylan Phelps.
Highlights: Rapid City – Cooper Morlang 2-for-4; double, 2 RBIs; Brodee Matthews 1-for-3, 2 R; Isaiah Whiting 2-for-3, 3 R; Brecken O’Brecken 2 R; Dakota Burke 3-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBIs. Davenport – Blake Ferris 2 R; Phelps 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Jaedyn Stuckel 1-for-3, 3 RBIs.
Babe Ruth
Southeast Tropics, Mo. 4, Bismarck Capitals 1
Southeast Tropics;000;001;3;-;4;7;1
Bismarck Capitals;000;001;0;-;1;4;5
W – Trey Porter. L – Isaac Mitchell. HR – None.
Highlights: Southeast Tropics – Konnor Hobeck 2-for-4, R, Seth Abernathy 2-for-4, RBI. Capitals – Gavin Gill 1-for-3, R; Marcus Butts 1-for-2, RBI; Michael Fagerland 1-for-3; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-2.
Midwest Plains 13-15 Regional
At Municipal Ballpark/Haaland Field
July 28-Aug. 1
Pool play records
Bismarck Capitals 0-1, Davenport 0-1, Fargo 0-1, Moorhead 1-0, Rapid City 1-0, Southeast Tropics 2-0, West Fargo 0-1.
Pool play
Wednesday, July 28
Moorhead, Minn. 7, Fargo 4
Southeast Tropics, Mo. 10, West Fargo 0 (6 innings)
Rapid City, S.D. 9, Davenport, Iowa 7
Southeast Tropics, Mo. 4, Bismarck Capitals 1
Thursday, July 29
Davenport vs. Fargo, 9 a.m.
Moorhead vs. West Fargo, 11:45 a.m.
Bismarck Capitals vs. Rapid City, 2:15 p.m.
Moorhead vs. Southeast Tropics, 5 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Rapid City vs. West Fargo, 9 a.m.
Davenport vs. Bismarck Capitals, 11:45 a.m.
Southeast Tropics vs. Fargo, 2:15 p.m.
Bismarck Capitals vs. Moorhead, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
West Fargo vs. Davenport, 9 a.m.
Fargo vs. Rapid City, 11:45 p.m.
Single-elimination bracket
July 31-Aug. 1
July 31
#1 seed vs. #4 seed, 2:15 p.m.
#2 seed vs. #3 seed, 5 p.m.
Aug. 1
Semifinal winners, 10 p.m.
Note: Regional champion advances to World Series, Aug. 11-18 at Eagle Pass, Texas.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;14-6;.700;--
x-Traverse City;12-8;.600;2
Kenosha;12-10;.545;3
Kalamazoo;7-13;.350;7
Rockford;7-13;.350;7
Battle Creek;7-14;.333;7.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;13-7;.650;--
Wisconsin;12-7;.632;0.5
Madison;11-9;.550;2
Green Bay;10-9;.526;2.5
Lakeshore;9-12;.429;4.5
Wisconsin Rapids;7-13;.350;6
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;10-10;.500;--
Duluth;9-9;.500;--
x-Waterloo;9-10;.473;0.5
La Crosse;6-12;.333;3
Minnesota;2-8;.200;3
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;15-5;.750;--
Mankato;12-8;.600;3
Rochester;10-9;.526;4.5
Willmar;9-9;500;5
Bismarck;7-9;.438;6
x -- won first-half championship
Wednesday, July 28
No games scheduled
Thursday, July 29
Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, (2)
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Traverse City at Kenosha
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Waterloo at Mankato
Duluth at Willmar
Eau Claire at St. Cloud
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;8-2
Frisco;7-2
Massachusetts;7-3
Spokane;6-3
Bismarck;6-6
Duke City;5-5
Green Bay;5-5
Sioux Falls;5-5
Iowa;4-5
Tucson;3-7
Northern Arizona;1-9
Saturday, July 31
Green Bay at Bismarck, 6 p.m.
Frisco at Sioux Falls
Northern Arizona at Tucson
Duke City at Arizona
Massachusetts at Spokane
HIGH SCHOOL STARTING DATES
BISMARCK HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: Aug, 5, 7 p.m., BHS Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
Coach: Justin Zainhofsky, 701-471-9725.
BOYS SOCCER
Parent meeting: Aug. 3.
First practice: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., Cottonwood Soccer Field.
Coach: Ricardo Pierre-Louis, 701-204-2793.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, BHS Auditorium.
Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., BHS Auditorium.
Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Karlgaard gym.
Coach: Brianna Kline, 701-391-5591.
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 11, BHS.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Noon, Riverwood Golf Course.
Coach: John Tufte, 701-425-4255.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Parent meeting: TBD.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 7-9 a.m.
Coach: Emily Poppe, 701-226-2814
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 20.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Hughes Field.
Coach: Mark Gibson, 701-527-0115.
CENTURY HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 6-7 p.m., Library.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sertoma Tennis Courts, Varisty at 3-4:40 p.m., JV at 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Coach: Michael Kapp, 701-425-1383.
BOYS SOCCER
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 2, Community Bowl, Bavendick Field.
Coach: Ryan Okerson, 701-527-4908.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., Library.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., CHS.
Coach: Teresa Hanson, 701-527-2127.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., Century HS Room E106.
Coach: Brad Lies, 701-220-1519.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Olson gym, varsity at 10 a.m.-Noon; Sophomores at 1-3 p.m.; Freshmen at 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Coach: Jamie Zastoupil, 701-730-5192.
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Aug. 2, 7 p.m., CHS Auditorium
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.
Coach: Jeff Rasmussen, 701-460-0365.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug, 16, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.
Coach: Spencer Wheeling, 701-721-4659.
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 10.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Century HS, 8 a.m.
Coach: Ron Wingenbach, 701-426-1779.
LEGACY HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: July 26, 5:30 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sanford Sports Complex Courts.
Coach: Scott McPherson, 701-391-4874.
BOYS SOCCER
Parent meeting: July 26, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 2, Sanford Sports Complex, 5-6:30 p.m.
Coach: Tom Marcis, 701-220-8437.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Legacy HD, 8 a.m.
Coach: Kelsey Reimnitz, 701-426-8982.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Legacy HS.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Legacy north field.
Coach: Andrew Reichenberger-Walz, 701-471-9915.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: TBD.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Haussler gym, grades 10-12, 3:45-5:45 p.m; freshmen, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Coach: Jenn Astle, 701-391-9582.
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.
First practice: Monday, Aug, 9, 8-10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course.
Coach: Bill Kalanek, 701-319-6668.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Parent meeting: Aug. 3, 6 p.m., LHS Theater.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, 7-9 a.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.
Coach: Thomas Wheeling, 701-721-2465.
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 9.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Coach: 701-471-7488.
NOTE: All athletes must have a record of a yearly sports physical prior to their first practice. Physicals must be administered on or after Apr. 15. Athletes may not practice without a current physical.