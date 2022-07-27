 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: July 28

Lill

Gavin Lill fired five shutout innings in the Govs' 7-1 win over Fargo Post 400 at the state Class AA Legion tournament on Wednesday.

 DAVE SELVIG

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 7, FARGO POST 400 1

Post 400;000;001;0;--;1;8;0

Govs;510;010;x;--;7;8;0

Jake Jaroszewski, Easton Rerick (1), Coby Hanson (2) and Hayden Kressin. Gavin Lill, Preston Bartsch (6) and Marcus Butts. W—Lill. L—Jaroszewski.

Highlights: Fargo Post 400 – Matthew Bryant 2-4; Jaxon Beiswenger 1-3 2B, R; Easton Rerick 1-4 2B, Eli Mach 2-3; Hanson 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB 2 SO. Bismarck – Tommy Kraljic 1-4 R; Isaac Pegors 2-2 2B, R; Noah Riedinger 2-3 R, RBI; Carter Krueger 0-2 R, RBI; Michael Fagerland 1-4 2B, 2 R; Carson Motschenbacher 0-1 R; Ryan Keup 2-2 2B, 3 RBI; Butts 0-2 RBI; Lill 5 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Bartsch 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB.

FARGO POST 2 11, MANDAN CHIEFS 4

Mandan;100;300;0;--;4;6;4

Fargo;145;010;x;--;11;10;3

Avery Bogner, Hudsen Sheldon (2), Stetson Kuntz (3) and Isaac Huettl; Dylan Erholtz and Adam Leininger. W -- Erholtz. L -- Bogner. HR: Mandan -- Huettl.

Highlights: Mandan -- Avery Bogner 1-3, 2B; Huettl 1-4, HR, R, RBI; McCoy Keller 1-3; Brayden Bunnell 1-3; Sheldon 0-3, R; Seth Arenz 0-2, BB, R; Stetson Kuntz 1-3; Anthony Johnson 1-2, RBI; Bogner 1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 4 HBP; Sheldon 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K; Kuntz 4 IP, 6 H, 6 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HBP. Fargo -- Connor Holm 1-3, BB, HBP, 3 R, RBI; Tommy Simon 3-5, 2B, 2 R; Landon Meier 1-3, 2 HBP, 2 R, RBI; A. Leininger 2-2, 2B, 2 HBP, R, 4 RBIs; Will Bachman 1-4, 2B, RBI; Charlie Kalbrener 1-4, R; Aaron Breitbach 0-2, BB, HBP, 2 R, SB; Danny Boutain 1-3, BB.

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

Play-in games

Saturday, July 23

No. 8 Williston 2, No. 9 Grand Forks 1, 8 innings

No. 7 Jamestown 5, No. 10 Minot 0

At West Fargo

Tuesday, July 26

Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 11, No. 8 Williston 0

Game 2: No. 5 Mandan 7, No. 4 Dickinson 3

Game 3: No. 7 Jamestown 8, No. 2 Bismarck 3

Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo 3, No. 6 Fargo Post 400 2

Wednesday, July 27

Game 5: No. 4 Dickinson 8, No. 8 Williston 4

Game 6: No. 2 Bismarck 7, No. 6 Fargo Post 400 1

Game 7: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 11, No. 5 Mandan 4

Game 8: No. 7 Jamestown 2, No. 3 West Fargo 1

Thursday, July 28

Game 9: No. 2 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Mandan, 1 p.m.

Game 10: No. 4 Dickinson vs. No. 3 West Fargo, 4 p.m.

Game 11: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 7 Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 10, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Game 14: Championship game, 12 p.m.

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3 p.m.

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

AT WATFORD CITY 

July 29-Aug. 2

Friday, July 29

Game 1: West No. 1 Williston Oilers vs. No. 4 East Wahpeton, 10 a.m.

Game 3: No. 2 East Casselton vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Senators, 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 West Bismarck Reps vs. No. 3 East Fargo Jets, 12:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 East Kindred vs. No. 4 West Watford City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Game 5: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 1, Noon

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 3 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1

Game 12: Winner Game 9 v. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT

At Garrison

Wednesday, July 27

Game 1: Cando 2, May-Port 0

Game 2: Hazen 7, Renville County 3

Game 3: Langdon 11, Carrington 1, 5 innings

Game 4: Garrison 1, LaMoure 0

Thursday, July 28

Game 5: May-Port vs. Renville County, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Carrington vs. LaMoure, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7: Cando vs. Hazen, 3 p.m.

Game 8: Langdon vs. Garrison, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Game 9: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 5, 10 a.m.

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 6, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m.

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 1 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;14-4;.778;--

Kenosha;9-10;.474;5.5

Rockford;9-10;.474;5.5

Battle Creek;8-10;.444;6

x-Kalamazoo;7-11;.389;7

Kokomo;4-14;.222;10

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;15-6;.714;--

Green Bay;12-7;.632;2

Wausau;11-8;.579;3

Lakeshore;10-9;.526;4

Fond du Lac;10-11;.476;5

Madison;5-15;.250;9.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;13-5;.722;--

La Crosse;11-9;.550;3

x-Duluth;8-12;.400;6

Waterloo;5-13;.278;8

Minnesota;0-10;.000;9

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;15-3;.833;--

x-St. Cloud;13-7;.650;3

Mankato;9-9;.500;6

Rochester;9-9;.500;6

Bismarck;7-13;.350;9

x-won first-half title

Tuesday, July 26

St. Cloud 5, Duluth 3

Willmar 6, Rochester 5

Wednesday, July 27

Bismarck 14, Waterloo 3

Green Bay 9, Lakeshore 6, first game

Green Bay 6, Lakeshore 5, second game

Fond du Lac 14, Madison 6, first game

Fond du Lac 11, Madison 0, second game

Wisconsin Rapids 10, Wausau 4, first game

Wisconsin Rapids 12, Wausau 6, second game

Eau Claire 12, Duluth 4, first game

Eau Claire 9, Duluth 5, second game

Willmar 1, La Crosse 0, first game

Willmar 5, La Crosse 4, second game

St. Cloud 9, Rochester 5, first game

Rochester 8, St. Cloud 6, second game

Kalamazoo 5, Kokomo 2

Battle Creek 9, Rockford 4

Traverse City 6, Kenosha 5

Thursday, July 28

Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek, first game

Rockford at Battle Creek, second game

Kenosha at Traverse City, first game

Kenosha at Traverse City, second game

Kalamazoo at Kokomo, first game

Kalamazoo at Kokomo, second game

Madison at Wausau

Willmar at Eau Claire

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Mankato at Rochester

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Friday, July 29

Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Traverse City

Wausau at Madison

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Rochester at Mankato

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Willmar at Eau Claire

Saturday, July 30

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Madison at Battle Creek

Kokomo at Kenosha

Eau Claire at Rochester

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at Waterloo

St. Cloud at La Crosse

Minnesota at Duluth

Traverse City at Lakeshore

Sunday, July 31

Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Madison at Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Traverse City at Lakeshore

Mankato at Waterloo

Minnesota at Duluth

Kokomo at Kenosha

Eau Claire at Rochester

St. Cloud at La Crosse

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

First round

Friday, July 22

Quad City 39, Massachusetts 38, OT

Frisco 64, Iowa 39

Saturday, July 23

Northern Arizona 49, Tucson 30

Sunday, July 24

Arizona 53, Duke City 14

Semifinals

Friday, July 29

Quad City (10-7) at Frisco (15-2), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Northern Arizona (13-4) at Arizona (14-3), 8:05 p.m.

Tags

