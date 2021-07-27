 Skip to main content
Area Scores: July 28
agate

Area Scores: July 28

CLASS AA LEGION BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

Play-in game

Saturday, July 24

No. 7 Fargo Post 400 11, No. 8 Williston 7

Note: Mandan automatically qualifies for state tournament as host team and will be the No. 8 seed, due to tiebreakers.

At Mandan Memorial Ballpark

July 27-31

Tuesday, July 27

Game 1:  No. 7 Fargo Post 400 10, Fargo Post 2 5

Game 2: No. 3 Minot 5, No. 4 Dickinson 4, 8 innings

Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck 6, No. 5 Grand Forks 5

Game 4: No. 1 West Fargo 12, No. 8 Mandan 5, 5 innings

Wednesday, July 28

Game 5: No. 2 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 10 a.m.

Game 6: No. 5 Grand Forks vs. No. 8 Mandan, 1 p.m.

Game 7: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 vs. No. 3 Minot, 4 p.m.

Game 8: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 1 West Fargo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner game 10, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, Noon

Game 14: If necessary (second championship), 3 p.m.

CLASS A LEGION BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown

July 30-Aug. 3

Friday, July 30

Game 1: No. 1 East Wahpeton vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Capitals, 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 West Minot Metros vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Vets, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 2 East West Fargo Aces vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Reps, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 West Jamestown vs. No. 4 East Valley City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 6, 12 p.m.

Game 10: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 5, 3 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

 Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: Second championship, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BUCKS 12, LARKS 5

Waterloo;160;112;100;--;12;15;1

Bismarck;000;021;002;--;5;9;2

Cameron Hagan, Logan Jones (6), Anthony Pron (6), Seth Crandall (9) and Emi Gonzalez; Zach Reeder, Cole Schroeder (3), Andrew Brooks (5), Paxton Miller (6), Ethan Abbott (7), Drew Boyle (8), Kevin Wiseman (9) and Brody Tanksley. W – Hagan (2-1). L – Reeder (1-2). HR – Waterloo: Jackson Lyon (2). Bismarck: Tanksley (3).

Highlights: Waterloo – Jalen Smith 5-for-6, double, 4 R, RBI; Josh Kasevich 3-for-5, 2 doubles, R, 4 RBIs; Lyon 2-for-5, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Sam Biller 2-for-4, R, RBI. Bismarck – Tanksley 2-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Ryan Burran 2-for-5, R.

Time of game: 3:15.

Attendance: 1,954.

Records: Waterloo 9-10, Bismarck 7-9.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;14-6;.700;--

x-Traverse City;12-8;.600;2

Kenosha;12-10;.545;3

Kalamazoo;7-13;.350;7

Rockford;7-13;.350;7

Battle Creek;7-14;.333;7.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;13-7;.650;--

Wisconsin;12-7;.632;0.5

Madison;11-9;.550;2

Green Bay;10-9;.526;2.5

Lakeshore;9-12;.429;4.5

Wisconsin Rapids;7-13;.350;6

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;10-10;.500;--

Duluth;9-9;.500;--

x-Waterloo;9-10;.474;0.5

La Crosse;6-12;.333;3

Minnesota;2-8;.200;3

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;15-5;.750;--

Mankato;12-8;.600;3

Rochester;10-9;.526;4.5

Willmar;9-9;500;5

Bismarck;7-9;.438;6

x -- won first-half championship

Monday, July 26

Waterloo 6, Bismarck 4

Madison 4, Fond du Lac 2

Fond du Lac 14, Madison 5

Kokomo 6, Rockford 1

Battle Creek 12,  Kalamazoo 5

Traverse City 4, Kenosha 0

St. Cloud 10, La Crosse 6

Eau Claire 3, Rochester 2

Wisconsin Rapids 8, Lakeshore 0

Wisconsin 19, Green Bay 5

Mankato 3, Duluth 2

Tuesday, July 27

Waterloo 12, Bismarck 5

Duluth 11, Mankato 2

Rochester 4, Eau Claire 0

St. Cloud 9, La Crosse 3

Kokomo 12, Rockford 4

Battle Creek 7, Kalamazoo 4

Fond du Lac 5, Madison 1

Wisconsin 6, Green Bay 2

Traverse City 7, Kenosha 6

Lakeshore 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Wednesday, July 28

No games scheduled

Thursday, July 29

Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, (2)

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Traverse City at Kenosha

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Waterloo at Mankato

Duluth at Willmar

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;8-2

Frisco;7-2

Massachusetts;7-3

Spokane;6-3

Bismarck;6-6

Duke City;5-5

Green Bay;5-5

Sioux Falls;5-5

Iowa;4-5

Tucson;3-7

Northern Arizona;1-9

Saturday, July 31

Green Bay at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

Frisco at Sioux Falls

Northern Arizona at Tucson

Duke City at Arizona

Massachusetts at Spokane

