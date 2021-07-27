Area Scores: July 28

CLASS AA LEGION BASEBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
Play-in game
Saturday, July 24
No. 7 Fargo Post 400 11, No. 8 Williston 7
Note: Mandan automatically qualifies for state tournament as host team and will be the No. 8 seed, due to tiebreakers.
At Mandan Memorial Ballpark
July 27-31
Tuesday, July 27
Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 10, Fargo Post 2 5
Game 2: No. 3 Minot 5, No. 4 Dickinson 4, 8 innings
Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck 6, No. 5 Grand Forks 5
Game 4: No. 1 West Fargo 12, No. 8 Mandan 5, 5 innings
Wednesday, July 28
Game 5: No. 2 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 10 a.m.
Game 6: No. 5 Grand Forks vs. No. 8 Mandan, 1 p.m.
Game 7: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 vs. No. 3 Minot, 4 p.m.
Game 8: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 1 West Fargo, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner game 10, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, Noon
Game 14: If necessary (second championship), 3 p.m.
CLASS A LEGION BASEBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown
July 30-Aug. 3
Friday, July 30
Game 1: No. 1 East Wahpeton vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Capitals, 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 2 West Minot Metros vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Vets, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 2 East West Fargo Aces vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Reps, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 1 West Jamestown vs. No. 4 East Valley City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 6, 12 p.m.
Game 10: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 5, 3 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m. (championship)
Game 15: Second championship, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BUCKS 12, LARKS 5
Waterloo;160;112;100;--;12;15;1
Bismarck;000;021;002;--;5;9;2
Cameron Hagan, Logan Jones (6), Anthony Pron (6), Seth Crandall (9) and Emi Gonzalez; Zach Reeder, Cole Schroeder (3), Andrew Brooks (5), Paxton Miller (6), Ethan Abbott (7), Drew Boyle (8), Kevin Wiseman (9) and Brody Tanksley. W – Hagan (2-1). L – Reeder (1-2). HR – Waterloo: Jackson Lyon (2). Bismarck: Tanksley (3).
Highlights: Waterloo – Jalen Smith 5-for-6, double, 4 R, RBI; Josh Kasevich 3-for-5, 2 doubles, R, 4 RBIs; Lyon 2-for-5, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Sam Biller 2-for-4, R, RBI. Bismarck – Tanksley 2-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Ryan Burran 2-for-5, R.
Time of game: 3:15.
Attendance: 1,954.
Records: Waterloo 9-10, Bismarck 7-9.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;14-6;.700;--
x-Traverse City;12-8;.600;2
Kenosha;12-10;.545;3
Kalamazoo;7-13;.350;7
Rockford;7-13;.350;7
Battle Creek;7-14;.333;7.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;13-7;.650;--
Wisconsin;12-7;.632;0.5
Madison;11-9;.550;2
Green Bay;10-9;.526;2.5
Lakeshore;9-12;.429;4.5
Wisconsin Rapids;7-13;.350;6
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;10-10;.500;--
Duluth;9-9;.500;--
x-Waterloo;9-10;.474;0.5
La Crosse;6-12;.333;3
Minnesota;2-8;.200;3
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;15-5;.750;--
Mankato;12-8;.600;3
Rochester;10-9;.526;4.5
Willmar;9-9;500;5
Bismarck;7-9;.438;6
x -- won first-half championship
Monday, July 26
Waterloo 6, Bismarck 4
Madison 4, Fond du Lac 2
Fond du Lac 14, Madison 5
Kokomo 6, Rockford 1
Battle Creek 12, Kalamazoo 5
Traverse City 4, Kenosha 0
St. Cloud 10, La Crosse 6
Eau Claire 3, Rochester 2
Wisconsin Rapids 8, Lakeshore 0
Wisconsin 19, Green Bay 5
Mankato 3, Duluth 2
Tuesday, July 27
Waterloo 12, Bismarck 5
Duluth 11, Mankato 2
Rochester 4, Eau Claire 0
St. Cloud 9, La Crosse 3
Kokomo 12, Rockford 4
Battle Creek 7, Kalamazoo 4
Fond du Lac 5, Madison 1
Wisconsin 6, Green Bay 2
Traverse City 7, Kenosha 6
Lakeshore 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Wednesday, July 28
No games scheduled
Thursday, July 29
Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, (2)
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Traverse City at Kenosha
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Waterloo at Mankato
Duluth at Willmar
Eau Claire at St. Cloud
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;8-2
Frisco;7-2
Massachusetts;7-3
Spokane;6-3
Bismarck;6-6
Duke City;5-5
Green Bay;5-5
Sioux Falls;5-5
Iowa;4-5
Tucson;3-7
Northern Arizona;1-9
Saturday, July 31
Green Bay at Bismarck, 6 p.m.
Frisco at Sioux Falls
Northern Arizona at Tucson
Duke City at Arizona
Massachusetts at Spokane