Area Scores: July 25

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 8, MANKATO 4

Bismarck;310;003;001;--;8;8;1

Mankato;000;120;100;--;4;8;3

Austin Luther, Jack Payne (6), Kevin Wiseman (7), Alec Danen (8), Edwin Colon (9) and Garrett Macias. Corey Sanchez, Taisei Yahiro (5), Alfredo Frey (6), Thomas Bruss (8), Sky Wells (9) and Ariel Armas. W—Luther. L—Sanchez. HR—Mankato: Brendan Hord.

Highlights: Bismarck – Luke Glascoe 1-3 3 R, 2 RBI, 2BB, SB; A.J. Barraza 2-5, R, RBI; Aaron Mann 2-4 R, RBI; Spencer Sarringar 0-4 RBI; Jackson Beaman 2-5 2B, R, 2 RBI; Jake Hjelle 1-5; Khalid Collymore 0-2 3 BB, 2 HBP, R; Bradlee Preap 0-2 3 BB, R; Luther 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 6 SO; Payne 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Wiseman 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, BB, 2 SO; Danen 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Colon 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Mankato – Orlando Salinas 2-5 R; Sean Ross 2-5 2B, 2 R; Hord 2-5 HR, R, 3 RBI; Simon Scherry 2-3 2B; Yahiro 4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R (1 ER), 2 B, 3 SO.

Attendance: 1,539.

Time of game: 3:18.

Records: Bismarck 6-10; Mankato 8-8.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;11-4;.733;--

Kenosha;8-8;.500;3.5

Rockford;8-8;.500;3.5

Battle Creek;6-9;.400;5

x-Kalamazoo;5-10;.333;6

Kokomo;4-11;.267;7

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;13-4;.765;--

Wausau;10-6;.625;2.5

Green Bay;9-6;.600;3

Lakeshore;8-7;.533;4

Fond du Lac;8-9;.471;8

Madison;4-12;.250;8.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;11-5;.688;--

La Crosse;10-6;.625;1

x-Duluth;8-8;.500;3

Waterloo;2-12;.143;8

Minnesota;0-10;.000;8

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;11-3;.786;--

x-St. Cloud;10-6;.625;2

Rochester;8-6;.571;3

Mankato;8-8;.500;4

Bismarck;6-10;.375;6

x-won first-half title

Sunday, July 24

Bismarck 8, Mankato 4

Kalamazoo 9, Rockford 8

Fond du Lac 12, Wausau 4

Wausau 19, Fond du Lac 6

Green Bay 12, Lakeshore 9

Duluth 6, St. Cloud 5

Kokomo 13, Kenosha 9

Wisconsin Rapids 4, Madison 3

Traverse City 5, Battle Creek 0

La Crosse 14, Minnesota 8

Willmar 13, Waterloo 2

Rochester 13, Eau Claire 5

Monday, July 25

Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kokomo

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Madison at Wausau

La Crosse at Mankato

Rochester at Willmar

Duluth at St. Cloud

Tuesday, July 26

Waterloo at Bismarck, 12:05 p.m.

Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Kokomo

La Crosse at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Wausau at Madison

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Duluth at St. Cloud

Rochester at Willmar

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

Play-in games

Saturday, July 23

No. 8 Williston 2, No. 9 Grand Forks 1, 8 innings

No. 7 Jamestown 5, No. 10 Minot 0

At West Fargo

Tuesday, July 26

Game 1: No. 8 Williston vs. No. 1 Fargo Post 2, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 4 Dickinson vs. No. 5 Mandan, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Jamestown vs. No. 2 Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Fargo Post 400, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 28

Game 9: Elimination game, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Elimination game, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Game 12: Teams TBD, 2 p.m.

Game 13: Teams TBD, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Game 14: Championship game, 12 p.m.

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3 p.m.

CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

July 20-23

At Dwyer Field

Wednesday, July 20

Game 1: No. 9 Watford City 13, No. 8 Dickinson Volunteers 6

Thursday, July 21

No. 2 Bismarck Senators 5, No. 7 Jamestown Blues 0

No. 3 Bismarck Reps 7, No. 6 Minot Metros 1

No. 1 Mandan A’s 4, No. 9 Watford City 3

No. 3 Williston Oilers 5, No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 3

Friday, July 22

Minot Metros 7, Jamestown Blues 4

Bismarck Capitals 5, Watford City 4, 11 innings

Bismarck Reps 9, Bismarck Senators 8

Williston Oilers 5, Mandan A’s 2

Saturday, July 23

Mandan A’s 4, Minot Metros 1

Bismarck Senators 12, Bismarck Capitals 7

Bismarck Senators 14, Mandan A’s 10 (third place)

Williston Oilers 17, Bismarck Reps vs. Williston Oilers 4 (championship)

Note: Watford City automatically qualifies for state tournament as host team.

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

AT WATFORD CITY

July 29-Aug. 2

Friday, July 29

Game 1: West No. 1 Williston Oilers vs. No. 4 East Wahpeton, 10 a.m.

Game 3: No. 2 East Casselton vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Senators, 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 West Bismarck Reps vs. No. 3 East Fargo Jets, 12:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 East Kindred vs. No. 4 West Watford City, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Game 5: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 1, Noon

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 3 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Game 12: Winner Game 9 v. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3:30 p.m.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;8-1;14-2

Massachusetts;8-2;11-5

Quad City;8-7;9-7

Iowa;8-7;9-7

Sioux Falls;7-8;8-8

Green Bay;5-10;6-10

Bismarck;2-11;3-13

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;11-2;13-3

Northern Arizona;11-4;12-4

Tucson;9-5;9-7

Duke City;7-5;8-8

Vegas;5-7;6-10

San Diego;2-11;3-13

Bay Area;1-12;1-15

IFL playoffs

First round

Friday, July 22

Quad City 39, Massachusetts 38, OT

Frisco 64, Iowa 39

Saturday, July 23

Northern Arizona 49, Tucson 30

Sunday, July 24

Arizona 53, Duke City 14

Semifinals

Friday, July 29

Quad City at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Northern Arizona at Arizona, 8:05 p.m.