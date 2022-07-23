Area Scores: July 24

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
Play-in games
Saturday, July 23
No. 8 Williston 2, No. 9 Grand Forks 1, 8 innings
No. 7 Jamestown 5, No. 10 Minot 0
At West Fargo
Tuesday, July 26
Game 1: No. 8 Williston vs. No. 1 Fargo Post 2, 10:30 a.m.
Game 2: No. 4 Dickinson vs. No. 5 Mandan, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Jamestown vs. No. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Fargo Post 400, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10:30 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Game 9: Elimination game, 1 p.m.
Game 10: Elimination game, 4 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Game 12: Teams TBD, 2 p.m.
Game 13: Teams TBD, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Game 14: Championship game, 12 p.m.
Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3 p.m.
CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
July 20-23
At Dwyer Field
Wednesday, July 20
Game 1: #9 Watford City 13, #8 Dickinson Volunteers 6
Thursday, July 21
#2 Bismarck Senators 5, #7 Jamestown Blues 0
#3 Bismarck Reps 7, #6 Minot Metros 1
#1 Mandan A’s 4, Watford City 3
#3 Williston Oilers 5, #4 Bismarck Capitals 3
Friday, July 22
Minot Metros 7, Jamestown Blues 4
Bismarck Capitals 5, Watford City 4, 11 innings
Bismarck Reps 9, Bismarck Senators 8
Williston Oilers 5, Mandan A’s 2
Saturday, July 23
Mandan A’s 4, Minot Metros 1
Bismarck Senators 12, Bismarck Capitals 7
Bismarck Senators 14, Mandan A’s 10 (third place)
Williston Oilers 17, Bismarck Reps vs. Williston Oilers 4 (championship)
Note: Watford City automatically qualifies for state tournament as host team. Top three teams plus Watford City qualify for state.
Loser-out game
Bismarck Senators 12, Bismarck Capitals 7
Capitals;130;102;0;--;7;11;3
Senators;200;730;x;--;12;11;3
Connor Grabow, Kade Trotier (4), Evan Fuchs (5) and Logan Herman; Sid Olmsted, Casey Fischer (2), Nick Patton (5) and Tyler Kleinjan. W -- Fischer. L -- Grabow. Sv -- Patton. HR: None.
Highlights: Capitals -- Aaron Urlacher 3-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; Seth Dietz 2-for-4, RBI; Trace King 2-for-4, double; Hayden Emter 2-for-4, triple, 2 R; Grabow 3.1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HP; Trotier 1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HP; Fuchs 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. Senators -- Brooks Turner 2-for-5, triple, 3 R; TJ Olson 2-for-4, R, RBI; Patton 1-for-2, 3 RBIs; Traiden Kalfell 1-for-2, double, 2 R, RBI; Olmsted 2-for-3, R, 3 RBIs; Zac Brackin 1-for-3, double, R, 3 RBIs; Kleinjan 2-for-3; Olmsted 1.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Fischer 2.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Patton 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.
Loser-out game
Mandan A’s 4, Minot Metros 1
Minot;010;000;0;--;1;6;4
Mandan;101;011;x;--;4;8;0
Teegan Strand and Blays Ostrum; Jamison Nelson, Dylan Geiger (7) and Owen Brincks. W -- Nelson. L -- Strand. Sv -- Geiger. HR: None.
Highlights: Minot -- Easton Panasuk 2-for-3; Adam Roedocker 1-for-3; Teegan Strand 1-for-3, R; Peyton Schell 1-for-3, RBI; Strand 6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 2 HP. Mandan -- Dylan Gierke 3-for-4, 2 R; Seth Gerhardt 3-for-3, 3 RBIs; Ty Berg 1-for-1, double, RBI; Nelson 6.2 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HP; Geiger 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.
Third-place game
Bismarck Senators 14, Mandan A’s 10
Senators;001;044;5;--;14;17;2
A’s;002;060;2;--;10;8;1
Traiden Kalfell, Nick Patton (4), Sid Olmsted (5), Brady Helm (5), Tyler Kleinjan (5) and Kleinjan, T.J. Olson (5); Tate Olson, Mason Oster (5), Gase Miller (6), Dylan Gieger (7) and Owen Brincks. W – Kleinjan. L – Miller. HR – None.
Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 1-for-3, double, 2 R; Olson 3-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 R, RBI; Patton 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Kalfell 1-for-5, R, RBI; Olmsted 3-for-5, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Zac Brackin 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Helm 2-for-5, double; Ty Sanders 1-for-5; Kleinjan 2-for-3, 3 R. A’s – Olson 1-for-3, RB; Dylan Gierke 1-for-4, R, RBI; Oster 1-for-1, R, RBI; Gieger 1-for-2, RBI; Jamison Nelson 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Seth Gerhardt 2-for-5, R, RBI; Tristan Ulmer 1-for-2, RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
MANKATO 5, BISMARCK 3
At Mankato, Minn.
Bismarck;001;000;002;--;3;9;1
Mankato;000;300;20x;--;5;8;0
Garrett Yawn, Justin Goldstein (5), Andrew Paten (7), Ryan Curran (8) and Garrett Macias; Mitchel Casperson, Miles Garrett (5), Dalton Mesaris (7), Jakob Meyer (8) and Brendan Hord. W – Garrett (1-1). L – Yawn (3-2). HR – Bis: Luke Glascoe (1).
Highlights: Bis – Glascoe 2-for-4, double, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; A.J. Barraza 1-for-5, RBI; Macias 2-for-3; Jackson Beaman 2-for-4, R; Adam Axtell 1-for-4; Jake Hjelle 1-for-4. Man – Kai Roberts 2-for-5, RBI; Sean Ross 1-for-5; Hord 1-for-4, R; Joel Vaske 2 R; Charles McAdoo 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Ariel Armas 1-for-2, R, RBI; Mikey Gottschalk RBI.
Time of game: 4:12. Attendance: 1,433.
Records: Bismarck 5-10, Mankato 8-7.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;10-4;.714;--
Kenosha;8-7;.533;2.5
Rockford;8-7;.533;2.5
Battle Creek;6-8;.429;4
x-Kalamazoo;4-10;.286;6
Kokomo;3-11;.214;7
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;12-4;.750;--
Wausau;9-5;.643;2
Green Bay;8-6;.571;3
Lakeshore;8-6;.571;3
Fond du Lac;7-8;.467;4.5
Madison;4-11;.267;7.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;11-4;.733;--
La Crosse;9-6;.600;2
x-Duluth;7-8;.467;4
Waterloo;2-11;.154;8
Minnesota;0-9;.000;8
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;10-3;.769;--
x-St. Cloud;10-5;.667;1
Rochester;7-6;.538;3
Mankato;8-7;.533;3
Bismarck;5-10;.333;6
x-won first-half title
Saturday, July 23
Mankato 5, Bismarck 3
Duluth 2, St. Cloud 1
Wausau at Fond du Lac, ppd to July 24
Kokomo 5, Kenosha 2, 7 innings, rain
Green Bay at Lakeshore, ppd to Aug. 13
La Crosse 10, Minnesota 0
Rockford 13, Kalamazoo 3
Willmar 3, Waterloo 2
Eau Claire 4, Rochester 3
Battle Creek 9, Traverse City 7
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Madison 4
Sunday, July 24
Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Wausau at Fond du Lac, first game
Wausau at Fond du Lac, second game
Lakeshore at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Minnesota at La Crosse
Waterloo at Willmar
Eau Claire at Rochester
Monday, July 25
Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Kokomo
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Madison at Wausau
La Crosse at Mankato
Rochester at Willmar
Duluth at St. Cloud
Tuesday, July 26
Waterloo at Bismarck, 12:05 p.m.
Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kokomo
La Crosse at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Wausau at Madison
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Duluth at St. Cloud
Rochester at Willmar
Wednesday, July 27
Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Lakeshore, first game
Green Bay at Lakeshore, second game
Madison at Fond du Lac, first game
Madison at Fond du Lac, second game
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, first game
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, second game
Eau Claire at Duluth, first game
Eau Claire at Duluth, second game
La Crosse at Willmar, first game
La Crosse at Willmar, second game
Rochester at St. Cloud, first game
Rochester at St. Cloud, second game
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Traverse City
Thursday, July 28
Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Battle Creek, first game
Rockford at Battle Creek, second game
Kenosha at Traverse City, first game
Kenosha at Traverse City, second game
Kalamazoo at Kokomo, first game
Kalamazoo at Kokomo, second game
Madison at Wausau
Willmar at Eau Claire
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Mankato at Rochester
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Friday, July 29
Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Traverse City
Wausau at Madison
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Rochester at Mankato
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Willmar at Eau Claire
Saturday, July 30
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Madison at Battle Creek
Kokomo at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Rochester
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at Waterloo
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Minnesota at Duluth
Traverse City at Lakeshore
Sunday, July 31
Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Madison at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Traverse City at Lakeshore
Mankato at Waterloo
Minnesota at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Rochester
St. Cloud at La Crosse
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;8-1;14-2
Massachusetts;8-2;11-5
Quad City;8-7;9-7
Iowa;8-7;9-7
Sioux Falls;7-8;8-8
Green Bay;5-10;6-10
Bismarck;2-11;3-13
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;11-2;13-3
Northern Arizona;11-4;12-4
Tucson;9-5;9-7
Duke City;7-5;8-8
Vegas;5-7;6-10
San Diego;2-11;3-13
Bay Area;1-12;1-15
IFL playoffs
First round
Friday, July 22
Quad City 39, Massachusetts 38, OT
Frisco 64, Iowa 39
Saturday, July 23
Northern Arizona 49, Tucson 30
Sunday, July 24
Duke City at Arizona