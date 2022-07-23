Area Scores: July 24

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

Play-in games

Saturday, July 23

No. 8 Williston 2, No. 9 Grand Forks 1, 8 innings

No. 7 Jamestown 5, No. 10 Minot 0

At West Fargo

Tuesday, July 26

Game 1: No. 8 Williston vs. No. 1 Fargo Post 2, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 4 Dickinson vs. No. 5 Mandan, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Jamestown vs. No. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Fargo Post 400, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 28

Game 9: Elimination game, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Elimination game, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Game 12: Teams TBD, 2 p.m.

Game 13: Teams TBD, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Game 14: Championship game, 12 p.m.

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3 p.m.

CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

July 20-23

At Dwyer Field

Wednesday, July 20

Game 1: #9 Watford City 13, #8 Dickinson Volunteers 6

Thursday, July 21

#2 Bismarck Senators 5, #7 Jamestown Blues 0

#3 Bismarck Reps 7, #6 Minot Metros 1

#1 Mandan A’s 4, Watford City 3

#3 Williston Oilers 5, #4 Bismarck Capitals 3

Friday, July 22

Minot Metros 7, Jamestown Blues 4

Bismarck Capitals 5, Watford City 4, 11 innings

Bismarck Reps 9, Bismarck Senators 8

Williston Oilers 5, Mandan A’s 2

Saturday, July 23

Mandan A’s 4, Minot Metros 1

Bismarck Senators 12, Bismarck Capitals 7

Bismarck Senators 14, Mandan A’s 10 (third place)

Williston Oilers 17, Bismarck Reps vs. Williston Oilers 4 (championship)

Note: Watford City automatically qualifies for state tournament as host team. Top three teams plus Watford City qualify for state.

Loser-out game

Bismarck Senators 12, Bismarck Capitals 7

Capitals;130;102;0;--;7;11;3

Senators;200;730;x;--;12;11;3

Connor Grabow, Kade Trotier (4), Evan Fuchs (5) and Logan Herman; Sid Olmsted, Casey Fischer (2), Nick Patton (5) and Tyler Kleinjan. W -- Fischer. L -- Grabow. Sv -- Patton. HR: None.

Highlights: Capitals -- Aaron Urlacher 3-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; Seth Dietz 2-for-4, RBI; Trace King 2-for-4, double; Hayden Emter 2-for-4, triple, 2 R; Grabow 3.1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HP; Trotier 1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HP; Fuchs 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. Senators -- Brooks Turner 2-for-5, triple, 3 R; TJ Olson 2-for-4, R, RBI; Patton 1-for-2, 3 RBIs; Traiden Kalfell 1-for-2, double, 2 R, RBI; Olmsted 2-for-3, R, 3 RBIs; Zac Brackin 1-for-3, double, R, 3 RBIs; Kleinjan 2-for-3; Olmsted 1.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Fischer 2.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Patton 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.

Loser-out game

Mandan A’s 4, Minot Metros 1

Minot;010;000;0;--;1;6;4

Mandan;101;011;x;--;4;8;0

Teegan Strand and Blays Ostrum; Jamison Nelson, Dylan Geiger (7) and Owen Brincks. W -- Nelson. L -- Strand. Sv -- Geiger. HR: None.

Highlights: Minot -- Easton Panasuk 2-for-3; Adam Roedocker 1-for-3; Teegan Strand 1-for-3, R; Peyton Schell 1-for-3, RBI; Strand 6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 2 HP. Mandan -- Dylan Gierke 3-for-4, 2 R; Seth Gerhardt 3-for-3, 3 RBIs; Ty Berg 1-for-1, double, RBI; Nelson 6.2 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HP; Geiger 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.

Third-place game

Bismarck Senators 14, Mandan A’s 10

Senators;001;044;5;--;14;17;2

A’s;002;060;2;--;10;8;1

Traiden Kalfell, Nick Patton (4), Sid Olmsted (5), Brady Helm (5), Tyler Kleinjan (5) and Kleinjan, T.J. Olson (5); Tate Olson, Mason Oster (5), Gase Miller (6), Dylan Gieger (7) and Owen Brincks. W – Kleinjan. L – Miller. HR – None.

Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 1-for-3, double, 2 R; Olson 3-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 R, RBI; Patton 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Kalfell 1-for-5, R, RBI; Olmsted 3-for-5, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Zac Brackin 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Helm 2-for-5, double; Ty Sanders 1-for-5; Kleinjan 2-for-3, 3 R. A’s – Olson 1-for-3, RB; Dylan Gierke 1-for-4, R, RBI; Oster 1-for-1, R, RBI; Gieger 1-for-2, RBI; Jamison Nelson 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Seth Gerhardt 2-for-5, R, RBI; Tristan Ulmer 1-for-2, RBI.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

MANKATO 5, BISMARCK 3

At Mankato, Minn.

Bismarck;001;000;002;--;3;9;1

Mankato;000;300;20x;--;5;8;0

Garrett Yawn, Justin Goldstein (5), Andrew Paten (7), Ryan Curran (8) and Garrett Macias; Mitchel Casperson, Miles Garrett (5), Dalton Mesaris (7), Jakob Meyer (8) and Brendan Hord. W – Garrett (1-1). L – Yawn (3-2). HR – Bis: Luke Glascoe (1).

Highlights: Bis – Glascoe 2-for-4, double, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; A.J. Barraza 1-for-5, RBI; Macias 2-for-3; Jackson Beaman 2-for-4, R; Adam Axtell 1-for-4; Jake Hjelle 1-for-4. Man – Kai Roberts 2-for-5, RBI; Sean Ross 1-for-5; Hord 1-for-4, R; Joel Vaske 2 R; Charles McAdoo 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Ariel Armas 1-for-2, R, RBI; Mikey Gottschalk RBI.

Time of game: 4:12. Attendance: 1,433.

Records: Bismarck 5-10, Mankato 8-7.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;10-4;.714;--

Kenosha;8-7;.533;2.5

Rockford;8-7;.533;2.5

Battle Creek;6-8;.429;4

x-Kalamazoo;4-10;.286;6

Kokomo;3-11;.214;7

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;12-4;.750;--

Wausau;9-5;.643;2

Green Bay;8-6;.571;3

Lakeshore;8-6;.571;3

Fond du Lac;7-8;.467;4.5

Madison;4-11;.267;7.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;11-4;.733;--

La Crosse;9-6;.600;2

x-Duluth;7-8;.467;4

Waterloo;2-11;.154;8

Minnesota;0-9;.000;8

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;10-3;.769;--

x-St. Cloud;10-5;.667;1

Rochester;7-6;.538;3

Mankato;8-7;.533;3

Bismarck;5-10;.333;6

x-won first-half title

Saturday, July 23

Mankato 5, Bismarck 3

Duluth 2, St. Cloud 1

Wausau at Fond du Lac, ppd to July 24

Kokomo 5, Kenosha 2, 7 innings, rain

Green Bay at Lakeshore, ppd to Aug. 13

La Crosse 10, Minnesota 0

Rockford 13, Kalamazoo 3

Willmar 3, Waterloo 2

Eau Claire 4, Rochester 3

Battle Creek 9, Traverse City 7

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Madison 4

Sunday, July 24

Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Wausau at Fond du Lac, first game

Wausau at Fond du Lac, second game

Lakeshore at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Duluth

Kokomo at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Minnesota at La Crosse

Waterloo at Willmar

Eau Claire at Rochester

Monday, July 25

Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kokomo

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Madison at Wausau

La Crosse at Mankato

Rochester at Willmar

Duluth at St. Cloud

Tuesday, July 26

Waterloo at Bismarck, 12:05 p.m.

Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Kokomo

La Crosse at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Wausau at Madison

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Duluth at St. Cloud

Rochester at Willmar

Wednesday, July 27

Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Lakeshore, first game

Green Bay at Lakeshore, second game

Madison at Fond du Lac, first game

Madison at Fond du Lac, second game

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, first game

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, second game

Eau Claire at Duluth, first game

Eau Claire at Duluth, second game

La Crosse at Willmar, first game

La Crosse at Willmar, second game

Rochester at St. Cloud, first game

Rochester at St. Cloud, second game

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Traverse City

Thursday, July 28

Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek, first game

Rockford at Battle Creek, second game

Kenosha at Traverse City, first game

Kenosha at Traverse City, second game

Kalamazoo at Kokomo, first game

Kalamazoo at Kokomo, second game

Madison at Wausau

Willmar at Eau Claire

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Mankato at Rochester

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Friday, July 29

Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Traverse City

Wausau at Madison

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Rochester at Mankato

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Willmar at Eau Claire

Saturday, July 30

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Madison at Battle Creek

Kokomo at Kenosha

Eau Claire at Rochester

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at Waterloo

St. Cloud at La Crosse

Minnesota at Duluth

Traverse City at Lakeshore

Sunday, July 31

Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Madison at Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Traverse City at Lakeshore

Mankato at Waterloo

Minnesota at Duluth

Kokomo at Kenosha

Eau Claire at Rochester

St. Cloud at La Crosse

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;8-1;14-2

Massachusetts;8-2;11-5

Quad City;8-7;9-7

Iowa;8-7;9-7

Sioux Falls;7-8;8-8

Green Bay;5-10;6-10

Bismarck;2-11;3-13

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;11-2;13-3

Northern Arizona;11-4;12-4

Tucson;9-5;9-7

Duke City;7-5;8-8

Vegas;5-7;6-10

San Diego;2-11;3-13

Bay Area;1-12;1-15

IFL playoffs

First round

Friday, July 22

Quad City 39, Massachusetts 38, OT

Frisco 64, Iowa 39

Saturday, July 23

Northern Arizona 49, Tucson 30

Sunday, July 24

Duke City at Arizona