Area Scores: July 23

CLASS A LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
At Watford City
Bismarck Reps 13, Bismarck Senators 0, 5 innings
Senators;000;00;--;0;2;0
Reps;342;4x;--;13;8;0
Eli Fricke, Brady Helm (3) and Traiden Kalfell. Wyatt Kraft and Aaron Urlacher. W—Kraft. L—Fricke.
Highlights: Senators – Tate Erickson 2-2. Reps – Wyatt Kraft 2-3 2B, 3 R, RBI, SB; Aaron Urlacher 1-2 R, RBI, SB; Joe LaDuke 2-2 3 R, 2 RBI; Matthew Porter 1-1 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Tommy Kraljic 0-3 R, RBI; Nick Patton 2-3 2B, 3 RBI; Jordan Porter 0-2 R; TJ Olson 0-1 2 R; Kraft 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Wednesday, July 21
Play-in games
Game 1: No. 9 Watford City Walleye 12, Bismarck Scarlets 0, 5 innings
Game 2: No. 7 Bismarck Senators 8, No. 10 Williston 7
Thursday, July 22
Game 3: No. 1 Jamestown 7, No. 9 Watford City 6
Game 4: No. 4 Mandan 4, No. 5 Dickinson 1
Game 5: No. 2 Bismarck Reps 13, No. 7 Bismarck Senators 0, 5 innings
Game 6: No. 6 Minot 2, No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 1
Friday, July 23
Game 7: No. 9 Watford City vs. No. 5 Dickinson, 11 a.m.
Game 8: No. 7 Bismarck Senators vs. No. 3 Bismarck Capitals, 1:30 p.m.
Game 9: No. 1 Jamestown vs. No. 4 Mandan, 4 p.m.
Game 10: No. 2 Bismarck Reps vs.No. 6 Minot, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Game 11: Loser Game 10 vs. Winner Game 7, 11 a.m. (state qualifier)
Game 12: loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 8, 1:30 p.m. (state qualifier)
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6:30 p.m. (championship)
CLASS AA
DICKINSON 12, MANDAN CHIEFS 1 (6 innings)
Dickinson;100;263;-;12;15;0
Chiefs;100;000;-;1;2;0
Drew Kovash and Landon Olson; Stetson Kuntz, Luke Darras (5), Brayden Bunnell (7) and Isaac Huettl. W – D.Kovash. L – Kuntz. HR – None.
Highlights: Dick – Troy Berg 3-for-5, R, RBI; Jadon Bast 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Kaden Krieg 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Olson 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; D.Kovash 3-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs, 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SOs; Jace Kovash 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Riley O’Donnell 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI. Chiefs – Avery Bogner 1-for-3, triple, RBI; Huettl 1-for-2, R.
NOTE: Game 2 called due to lightning.
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
Play-in game
Saturday, July 24
No. 9 Williston at No. 7 Fargo Post 400
Note: Mandan automatically qualifies for state tournament due to being host team and will be the No. 8 seed due to tiebreakers.
At Mandan Memorial Ballpark
July 27-31
Tuesday, July 27
Game 1: No. 2 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 7 Fargo Post 400 or Williston, 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Minot vs. No. 4 Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Grand Forks, 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 1 West Fargo vs. No. 8 Mandan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner game 10, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, Noon
Game 14: If necessary (second championship), 3 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;10-5;.667;--
Kenosha;10-7;.588;1
x-Traverse City;8-7;.533;2
Rockford;6-9;.400;4
Kalamazoo;5-10;.333;5
Battle Creek;4-12;.250;6.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;9-5;.643;--
Green Bay;9-5;.643;--
Wisconsin;9-5;.643;--
Madison;9-5;.643;--
Lakeshore;6-10;.375;4
Wisconsin Rapids;5-10;.333;4.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;7-6;.538;--
Eau Claire;8-7;.533;--
La Crosse;5-8;.385;2
x-Waterloo;5-9;.357;2.5
Minnesota;1-6;.143;3
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;11-4;.733;--
Mankato;9-6;.600;2
Bismarck;6-5;.545;3
Rochester;7-7;.500;3.5
Willmar;7-8;467;4
x -- won first-half championship
Wednesday, July 21
No games scheduled.
Thursday, July 22
Bismarck 3, Duluth 2
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Fond du Lac 4, 7 innings, first game
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Fond du Lac 2, 7 innings, second game
Green Bay 12, Battle Creek 4
Kenosha 10, Rockford 3
Kokomo 5, Traverse City 2
Mankato 4, Eau Claire 1
Rochester 6, La Crosse 2
Wisconsin 6, Lakeshore 5
Willmar 12, Minnesota 2
Madison 5, Kalamazoo 4
St. Cloud 4, Waterloo 2
Friday, July 23
Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Rockford
Kokomo at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Madison
Eau Claire at Mankato
La Crosse at Rochester
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Minnesota at Willmar
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;7-2
Frisco;6-2
Spokane;6-2
Massachusetts;7-3
Bismarck;6-5
Sioux Falls;5-4
Iowa;4-4
Duke City;4-5
Green Bay;4-5
Tucson;2-7
Northern Arizona;1-8
Saturday, July 24
Bismarck at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Iowa
Northern Arizona at Frisco
Spokane at Duke City
Sioux Falls at Arizona