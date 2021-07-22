 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: July 23
0 Comments
agate

Area Scores: July 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLASS A LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

At Watford City

Bismarck Reps 13, Bismarck Senators 0, 5 innings

Senators;000;00;--;0;2;0

Reps;342;4x;--;13;8;0

Eli Fricke, Brady Helm (3) and Traiden Kalfell. Wyatt Kraft and Aaron Urlacher. W—Kraft. L—Fricke.

Highlights: Senators – Tate Erickson 2-2. Reps – Wyatt Kraft 2-3 2B, 3 R, RBI, SB; Aaron Urlacher 1-2 R, RBI, SB; Joe LaDuke 2-2 3 R, 2 RBI; Matthew Porter 1-1 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Tommy Kraljic 0-3 R, RBI; Nick Patton 2-3 2B, 3 RBI; Jordan Porter 0-2 R; TJ Olson 0-1 2 R; Kraft 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO.

Wednesday, July 21

Play-in games

Game 1: No. 9 Watford City Walleye 12, Bismarck Scarlets 0, 5 innings

Game 2: No. 7 Bismarck Senators 8, No. 10 Williston 7

Thursday, July 22

Game 3: No. 1 Jamestown 7, No. 9 Watford City 6

Game 4: No. 4 Mandan 4, No. 5 Dickinson 1

Game 5: No. 2 Bismarck Reps 13, No. 7 Bismarck Senators 0, 5 innings

Game 6: No. 6 Minot 2, No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 1

Friday, July 23

Game 7: No. 9 Watford City vs. No. 5 Dickinson, 11 a.m.

Game 8: No. 7 Bismarck Senators vs. No. 3 Bismarck Capitals, 1:30 p.m.

Game 9: No. 1 Jamestown vs. No. 4 Mandan, 4 p.m.

Game 10: No. 2 Bismarck Reps vs.No. 6 Minot, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Game 11: Loser Game 10 vs. Winner Game 7, 11 a.m. (state qualifier)

Game 12: loser Game 9 vs.  Winner Game 8, 1:30 p.m. (state qualifier)

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6:30 p.m. (championship)

CLASS AA

DICKINSON 12, MANDAN CHIEFS 1 (6 innings)

Dickinson;100;263;-;12;15;0

Chiefs;100;000;-;1;2;0

Drew Kovash and Landon Olson; Stetson Kuntz, Luke Darras (5), Brayden Bunnell (7) and Isaac Huettl. W – D.Kovash. L – Kuntz. HR – None.

Highlights: Dick – Troy Berg 3-for-5, R, RBI; Jadon Bast 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Kaden Krieg 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Olson 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; D.Kovash 3-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs, 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SOs; Jace Kovash 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Riley O’Donnell 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI. Chiefs – Avery Bogner 1-for-3, triple, RBI; Huettl 1-for-2, R.

NOTE: Game 2 called due to lightning.

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

Play-in game

Saturday, July 24

No. 9 Williston at No. 7 Fargo Post 400

Note: Mandan automatically qualifies for state tournament due to being host team and will be the No. 8 seed due to tiebreakers. 

At Mandan Memorial Ballpark

July 27-31

Tuesday, July 27

Game 1: No. 2 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 7 Fargo Post 400 or Williston, 10 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Minot vs. No. 4 Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Grand Forks, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 West Fargo vs. No. 8 Mandan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner game 10, 5 p.m. 

Saturday, July 31

Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, Noon

Game 14: If necessary (second championship), 3 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;10-5;.667;--

Kenosha;10-7;.588;1

x-Traverse City;8-7;.533;2

Rockford;6-9;.400;4

Kalamazoo;5-10;.333;5

Battle Creek;4-12;.250;6.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;9-5;.643;--

Green Bay;9-5;.643;--

Wisconsin;9-5;.643;--

Madison;9-5;.643;--

Lakeshore;6-10;.375;4

Wisconsin Rapids;5-10;.333;4.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;7-6;.538;--

Eau Claire;8-7;.533;--

La Crosse;5-8;.385;2

x-Waterloo;5-9;.357;2.5

Minnesota;1-6;.143;3

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;11-4;.733;--

Mankato;9-6;.600;2

Bismarck;6-5;.545;3

Rochester;7-7;.500;3.5

Willmar;7-8;467;4

x -- won first-half championship

Wednesday, July 21

No games scheduled.

Thursday, July 22

Bismarck 3, Duluth 2

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Fond du Lac 4, 7 innings, first game

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Fond du Lac 2, 7 innings, second game

Green Bay 12, Battle Creek 4

Kenosha 10, Rockford 3

Kokomo 5, Traverse City 2

Mankato 4, Eau Claire 1

Rochester 6, La Crosse 2

Wisconsin 6, Lakeshore 5

Willmar 12, Minnesota 2

Madison 5, Kalamazoo 4

St. Cloud 4, Waterloo 2

Friday, July 23

Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Rockford

Kokomo at Traverse City

Kalamazoo at Madison

Eau Claire at Mankato

La Crosse at Rochester

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Minnesota at Willmar

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;7-2

Frisco;6-2

Spokane;6-2

Massachusetts;7-3

Bismarck;6-5

Sioux Falls;5-4

Iowa;4-4

Duke City;4-5

Green Bay;4-5

Tucson;2-7

Northern Arizona;1-8

Saturday, July 24

Bismarck at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Iowa

Northern Arizona at Frisco

Spokane at Duke City

Sioux Falls at Arizona

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee holds victory parade for NBA Champion Bucks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News