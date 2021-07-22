Area Scores: July 23

NOTE: Game 2 called due to lightning.

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

Play-in game

Saturday, July 24

No. 9 Williston at No. 7 Fargo Post 400

Note: Mandan automatically qualifies for state tournament due to being host team and will be the No. 8 seed due to tiebreakers.

At Mandan Memorial Ballpark

July 27-31

Tuesday, July 27

Game 1: No. 2 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 7 Fargo Post 400 or Williston, 10 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Minot vs. No. 4 Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Grand Forks, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 West Fargo vs. No. 8 Mandan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.