Area Scores: July 23

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

Play-in games

Saturday, July 23

No. 9 Grand Forks at No. 8 Williston, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Minot at No. 7 Jamestown, 8 p.m.

At West Fargo

Tuesday, July 26

Game 1: No. 9 Grand Forks/No. 8 Williston winner vs. No. 1 Fargo Post 2, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 4 Dickinson vs. No. 5 Mandan, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 10 Minot/No. 7 Jamestown winner vs. No. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Fargo Post 400, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 28

Game 9: Elimination game, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Elimination game, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Game 12: Teams TBD, 2 p.m.

Game 13: Teams TBD, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Game 14: Championship game, 12 p.m.

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3 p.m.

CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

July 20-23

At Dwyer Field

Wednesday, July 20

Game 1: #9 Watford City 13, #8 Dickinson Volunteers 6

Thursday, July 21

#2 Bismarck Senators 5, #7 Jamestown Blues 0

#3 Bismarck Reps 7, #6 Minot Metros 1

#1 Mandan A’s 4, Watford City 3

#3 Williston Oilers 5, #4 Bismarck Capitals 3

Friday, July 22

Game 6: #6 Minot Metros 7, #7 Jamestown Blues 4

Game 7: #4 Bismarck Capitals 5, Watford City 4, 11 innings

Game 8: #3 Bismarck Reps 9, #2 Bismarck Senators 8

Game 9: #3 Williston Oilers 5, #1 Mandan A's 2

Saturday, July 23

Game 10: #1 Mandan A's vs. #6 Minot Metros, 1:30 p.m.

Game 11: #2 Bismarck Senators vs. #4 Bismarck Capitals, 11 a.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 4 p.m. (third place)

Game 13: Bismarck Reps vs. #3 Williston Oilers, 6:30 p.m. (championship)

Note: Watford City automatically qualifies for state tournament as host team. Top four teams advance to state or top three advance if Watford City does not qualify through tournament play.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

ST. CLOUD 6, BISMARCK 5

Bismarck;020;001;200;--;5;9;4

St. Cloud;030;110;001;--;6;8;0

Alex Danen, Jake Lynch (3), Adolfo Iturralde (7) and Spencer Sarringar. Nick Hyde, Jacob Moskowitz (4), Brady Posch (7), Enrique Ozoa (7), Chase Grillo (9) and Evan Sipe. W—Grillo. L—Iturralde.

Highlights: Bismarck – A.J. Barraza 0-3 R; Kaiden Cardoso 1-5; Spencer Sarringar 1-3 R; Seth Surrett 2-5 2B, RBI; Garrett Macias 1-3 R; Adam Axtell 1-3 R; Jackson Beaman 1-3 3B, R; Bradlee Preap 2-3 2B, 2 RBI; Danen 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO; Lynch 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SO; Iturralde 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 SO. St. Cloud – Carson Keithley 2-5 R, RBI; Charlie Condon 2-4 2 R; Ethan Mann 1-4 R, RBI; Trevor Austin 2-3 R, RBI; Will Worthington 1-4 RBI; Moskowitz 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 SO; Ozoa 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.

Attendance: 1,843.

Time of game: 3:10.

Records: St. Cloud 10-4; Bismarck 5-9.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;10-3;.769;--

Kenosha;8-6;.571;2.5

Rockford;7-7;.500;3.5

Battle Creek;5-8;.385;5

x-Kalamazoo;4-9;.308;6

Kokomo;2-11;.154;8

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;11-4;.733;--

Wausau;9-5;.643;1.5

Green Bay;8-6;.571;2.5

Lakeshore;8-6;.571;2.5

Fond du Lac;7-8;.467;4

Madison;4-10;.286;6

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;10-4;.714;--

La Crosse;8-6;.571;2

x-Duluth;6-8;.429;4

Waterloo;2-10;.167;7

Minnesota;0-8;.000;7

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;9-3;.750;--

x-St. Cloud;10-4;.714;--

Rochester;7-5;.583;2

Mankato;7-7;.500;3

Bismarck;5-9;.357;5

x-won first-half title

Friday, July 22

St. Cloud 6, Bismarck 5

Battle Creek 8, Kalamazoo 7

Traverse City 12, Lakeshore 3

Wausau 8, Kenosha 2

Mankato 5, Minnesota 0

Rockford 11, Kokomo 6

Fond du Lac 2, Wisconsin Rapids 1, 10 innings

La Crosse 14, Eau Claire 5

Green Bay 5, Madison 3

Duluth 7, Waterloo 6

Willmar 10, Rochester 7, 11 innings

Saturday, July 23

Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

St. Cloud at Duluth

Kokomo at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Minnesota at La Crosse

Rochester at Eau Claire

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Waterloo at Willmar

Sunday, July 24

Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Duluth

Kokomo at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Minnesota at La Crosse

Waterloo at Willmar

Eau Claire at Rochester

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;8-1;14-2

Massachusetts;8-2;11-5

Quad City;8-7;9-7

Iowa;8-7;9-7

Sioux Falls;7-8;8-8

Green Bay;5-10;6-10

Bismarck;2-11;3-13

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;11-2;13-3

Northern Arizona;11-4;12-4

Tucson;9-5;9-7

Duke City;7-5;8-8

Vegas;5-7;6-10

San Diego;2-11;3-13

Bay Area;1-12;1-15

IFL playoffs

First round

Friday, July 22

Quad City at Massachusetts

Iowa at Frisco

Tucson at Northern Arizona

Duke City at Arizona

RODEO

NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL RODEO ASSOCIATION

At Gillette, Wyo.

Top 10 and local placers

Barrel racing

1. Rachel Ward, Philpsburg, Mont. 17.024. 2. Mika Guty, York, N.D., 17.348. 3. Bailey Girvin, Flagstaff, Ariz., 17.404. 4. Olivia Parsonage, Saskatchewan, Can., 17.5. 6. Skyler Sutton, Norco, Calif., 17.523. 6. Kiley Slavin, Goodwell, Okla., 17.527. 7. Zoey Hamming, British Columbia, Canada, 17.566. 8. Rylee Grace Abel, Hobbs, N.M., 17.585. 9. Tia Glazier, Alberta, Can., 17.629. 10. Landan English, Bossier City, La., 17.634. 15. Sheradyn Griffith, Saskatchewan, Can., 18.198. 26. Sierra Steele, Tomah, Wis., 22.616. 31. Taylor Blaine, Kasson, Minn., 24.086. 33. Makenzee Wheelhouse, Pierre, S.D., 25.174.

Bareback riding

1. Brayze Schill, West Columbia, Texas, 72. 2. Spur, Alberta, Canada, 68. 3. Wyatt Wood, Prineville, Ore., 64. 4. Tate Miller, Springview, Neb., 62. 5, Cinch Kiger, Overton, Neb., 61. 6. Denver Moore, Lexington, Tenn., 46.

Boys cutting

1. Cooper Bass, Brewster, Neb., 146. 2. Luke Haskell, Payson, Utah, 144. 3. Cooper Hill, Winnemucca, Nev., 144. 4. Jett Brower, St. Anthony, Idaho, 141. 5. Cashton Weidenbener, Payson, Ariz., 140. 6. Justin Wright, Walsh, Colo., 140. 7. Devin Konicek, Ord, Neb., 139. 8. Trent Parr, Mondovi, Wis., 138. 9. Kade McKnight, Fernley, Nev., 138. 10. Montana Miranda, Kamuela, Hawaii, 133. 11. Dysan Robb, Baker City, Ore., 132. 12. Cash Trexler, Corvallis, Mont., 130. 13. Pake Bell, Maysville, Okla., 124. 14. Stran Sorenson, Watford City, 122.

Breakaway roping

1. Abby McCreary, Canyon, Texas, 1.98. 2. Kirby Rice, Nashville, Ga., 2.69. 3. Emma Ricke, Lawton, Iowa, 2.72. 4. Cassie Brantmayer, Elmer, N.J., 3.26. 5. Tana Drew, Malvern, Ohio, 3.3. 6. Ella Larson, Blackduck, Minn., 4.15. 7. Tayler Felton, Fallon, Nev., 4.2. 8. Laci Murray, Belews Creek, N.C., 4.28. 9. Taylan James, British Columba, 4.42. 10. Kelsie Fisher, Sanbury, Penn., 4.5. 12. Kenzie Homelvig, Rhame, N.D., 12.44.

Bull riding

1. Hayden Welsh, Gillette, Wyo., 87.5. 2. Jace Hensley, Paola, Kan., 85. 3. Bode Spence, Cherokee, Iowa, 79. 4. Kaiden Loud, Kaufman, Texas, 78.5.

Girls cutting:

1. Emily Coflin, Pukalani, Hawaii, 145. 2. Liana Erenberg, Santa Yez, Calif., 144 3. Makenzie Cowan, Ardmore, Okla., 143. 4. Hadley Hiner, Walla Walla, Wash., 142. 5. Tayler Kent, Casa Grande, Ariz., 141. 6T. Lucy Bowers, Bailey, Miss., 140. 6T. Carlee Roshau, Bismarck, 140. 8. Macy Schiley, Meadow, S.D., 139. 9. Abbi Bowthorpe, Wallsburgh, Utah, 139. 10. Bailey Weeks, Vinton, Iowa, 138.

Goat tying

1. Tavy Leno, Sheridan, Wyo., 7.33. 2. Kenna Stratton, Lakeview, Ore., 8.05. 3. Kassidy Dunagan, Whitehall, Mont., 8.39. 4. Joslyn Arnold, Glenwood, Wash., 8.62. 5. Emma Parks, Culleoka, Tenn., 8.77. 6. Sienna Ricciardi, Clemmons, N.C., 8.89. 7. Jaysee Jones, Howes, S.D., 9.1. 8. Katie Schlang, Lake Charles, La., 9.35. 9. Alexius Jones, Santa Maria, Calif., 9.91. 10. Kiera Mavity, Dickinson, 10.09.

Pole bending

1. Anna Van Norman, Tuscarora, Nev., 19.848. 2. Tommie Kay Martin, Hayes, S.D., 20.082. 3. Alyson Terry, Hermiston, Ore., 20.133. 4. Dannie Hall, Tifton, Ga., 20.222. 5. Kayla Peters, Adrian, Minn., 20.476. 6. Madeline Castleberry, Bismarck, Ark., 20.548. 7. Kelsey Kennedy, Belle Grade, Fla., 20.751. 8. Aubryn Garriott, Madison, Kan., 20.856. 9. Elayna Butler, Mondovi, Wis., 20.97. 10. Josie Adsit, Montpelier, Va. 22. Megan Hoople, N.D., 25.324.

Reined Cow Horse

1. Dallie Lawrence, Alzada, Mont., 292.5. 2. Loralee Ward, Fort Lupton, Colo., 289. 3. Emilee Charlesworth, Marathon, Texas, 288. 4. Sloan McFarlane, Wilder, Idaho, 287. 5. Pake Bell, Maysville, 285.5. 6. Caden Borman, Backus, Minn., 285. 7. Gracelyn Hortin, Coalville, Utah, 284. 8. Cashton Weidenberger, Payson, Ariz., 283. 9. Katie Anderson, Saskatchewan, 283. 10. Falyn Thomson, British Columbia. 12. Colter Martin, Beulah, N.D. 17. Ella Kostrzewski, Zimmerman, Minn., 231.5.

Saddle bronc

1. Leif Meidell, Harrison, Neb., 81. 2. Hayz Madsen, Morgan, Utah, 76. 3. Thayne Elshere, Hereford, S.D., 72.

Steer wrestling

1. Zane Cline, Yeso, N.M., 5.79. 2. Brodie Maddox, Wetumpka, Ala., 5.91. 3. Taydon Gorsuch, Gerling, Neb., 6.56. 4. Vane Ferguson, Alberta, 7.93. 5. Colby Riley, College Place, Wash., 10.67. 6. Jake Frampton, Quarryville, Penn., 10.93. 7. Lucas Peterson, Lawrenceburg, Ky., 11.29. 8. Garrett Houin, Lakeville, Ohio, 12.88. 9. William Collier, Malden, Mo., 14.34. 10. Reese Polk, Edgwood, N.M., 15.32.

Team roping

1. Houston Long-Rylan Brost, 6.79. 2. Cam Johnson-Cael Espenscheid, Big Piney, Wyo., 7.16. 3. William Warner-Jaydon Warner, 7.52. 4. Kavis Drake-Colter Dunn, 9.44. 5. Teigan Orr-Trevor Miller, 10.11. 6. Dexton Hoelting-Jhett Vander Hamm, 10.56. 7. Brent Charlton-Jate Saults, 13.15. 8. Chancey Wright-Travis Staley, 13.3. 9. Taylor Eastridge-Makayla Osborne, 17.61. 10. Hadlee Thone-Cooper Fowler, 18.41.

Tie-down roping

1. Stone Reeves, Magnolia, Miss., 8.93. 2. Sam Saunders, Homedale, Idaho, 10.07. 3. Cooper Andersen, Casa Grande, Ariz., 10.3. 4. Cole Clemons, Okeechobee, Fla., 10.39. 5. Cason Kingsburg, Orchard, Colo., 11.2. 6. Carter Anderson, Merriman, Neb., 12.12. 7. Conner Thiel, Plymouth, Wis., 12.18. 8. Brayden Kunz, Milan, Kan., 14.59. 9. CJ Christian, Alamo, Nev., 14.96. 10. Zachary Townsend, Greenville, Fla., 15.92. 12. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., 18.62.