Area Scores: July 23

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
Play-in games
Saturday, July 23
No. 9 Grand Forks at No. 8 Williston, 2 p.m.
No. 10 Minot at No. 7 Jamestown, 8 p.m.
At West Fargo
Tuesday, July 26
Game 1: No. 9 Grand Forks/No. 8 Williston winner vs. No. 1 Fargo Post 2, 10:30 a.m.
Game 2: No. 4 Dickinson vs. No. 5 Mandan, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 10 Minot/No. 7 Jamestown winner vs. No. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Fargo Post 400, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10:30 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Game 9: Elimination game, 1 p.m.
Game 10: Elimination game, 4 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Game 12: Teams TBD, 2 p.m.
Game 13: Teams TBD, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Game 14: Championship game, 12 p.m.
Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3 p.m.
CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
July 20-23
At Dwyer Field
Wednesday, July 20
Game 1: #9 Watford City 13, #8 Dickinson Volunteers 6
Thursday, July 21
#2 Bismarck Senators 5, #7 Jamestown Blues 0
#3 Bismarck Reps 7, #6 Minot Metros 1
#1 Mandan A’s 4, Watford City 3
#3 Williston Oilers 5, #4 Bismarck Capitals 3
Friday, July 22
Game 6: #6 Minot Metros 7, #7 Jamestown Blues 4
Game 7: #4 Bismarck Capitals 5, Watford City 4, 11 innings
Game 8: #3 Bismarck Reps 9, #2 Bismarck Senators 8
Game 9: #3 Williston Oilers 5, #1 Mandan A's 2
Saturday, July 23
Game 10: #1 Mandan A's vs. #6 Minot Metros, 1:30 p.m.
Game 11: #2 Bismarck Senators vs. #4 Bismarck Capitals, 11 a.m.
Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 4 p.m. (third place)
Game 13: Bismarck Reps vs. #3 Williston Oilers, 6:30 p.m. (championship)
Note: Watford City automatically qualifies for state tournament as host team. Top four teams advance to state or top three advance if Watford City does not qualify through tournament play.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ST. CLOUD 6, BISMARCK 5
Bismarck;020;001;200;--;5;9;4
St. Cloud;030;110;001;--;6;8;0
Alex Danen, Jake Lynch (3), Adolfo Iturralde (7) and Spencer Sarringar. Nick Hyde, Jacob Moskowitz (4), Brady Posch (7), Enrique Ozoa (7), Chase Grillo (9) and Evan Sipe. W—Grillo. L—Iturralde.
Highlights: Bismarck – A.J. Barraza 0-3 R; Kaiden Cardoso 1-5; Spencer Sarringar 1-3 R; Seth Surrett 2-5 2B, RBI; Garrett Macias 1-3 R; Adam Axtell 1-3 R; Jackson Beaman 1-3 3B, R; Bradlee Preap 2-3 2B, 2 RBI; Danen 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO; Lynch 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SO; Iturralde 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 SO. St. Cloud – Carson Keithley 2-5 R, RBI; Charlie Condon 2-4 2 R; Ethan Mann 1-4 R, RBI; Trevor Austin 2-3 R, RBI; Will Worthington 1-4 RBI; Moskowitz 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 SO; Ozoa 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Attendance: 1,843.
Time of game: 3:10.
Records: St. Cloud 10-4; Bismarck 5-9.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;10-3;.769;--
Kenosha;8-6;.571;2.5
Rockford;7-7;.500;3.5
Battle Creek;5-8;.385;5
x-Kalamazoo;4-9;.308;6
Kokomo;2-11;.154;8
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;11-4;.733;--
Wausau;9-5;.643;1.5
Green Bay;8-6;.571;2.5
Lakeshore;8-6;.571;2.5
Fond du Lac;7-8;.467;4
Madison;4-10;.286;6
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;10-4;.714;--
La Crosse;8-6;.571;2
x-Duluth;6-8;.429;4
Waterloo;2-10;.167;7
Minnesota;0-8;.000;7
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;9-3;.750;--
x-St. Cloud;10-4;.714;--
Rochester;7-5;.583;2
Mankato;7-7;.500;3
Bismarck;5-9;.357;5
x-won first-half title
Friday, July 22
St. Cloud 6, Bismarck 5
Battle Creek 8, Kalamazoo 7
Traverse City 12, Lakeshore 3
Wausau 8, Kenosha 2
Mankato 5, Minnesota 0
Rockford 11, Kokomo 6
Fond du Lac 2, Wisconsin Rapids 1, 10 innings
La Crosse 14, Eau Claire 5
Green Bay 5, Madison 3
Duluth 7, Waterloo 6
Willmar 10, Rochester 7, 11 innings
Saturday, July 23
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Minnesota at La Crosse
Rochester at Eau Claire
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Willmar
Sunday, July 24
Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Minnesota at La Crosse
Waterloo at Willmar
Eau Claire at Rochester
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;8-1;14-2
Massachusetts;8-2;11-5
Quad City;8-7;9-7
Iowa;8-7;9-7
Sioux Falls;7-8;8-8
Green Bay;5-10;6-10
Bismarck;2-11;3-13
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;11-2;13-3
Northern Arizona;11-4;12-4
Tucson;9-5;9-7
Duke City;7-5;8-8
Vegas;5-7;6-10
San Diego;2-11;3-13
Bay Area;1-12;1-15
IFL playoffs
First round
Friday, July 22
Quad City at Massachusetts
Iowa at Frisco
Tucson at Northern Arizona
Duke City at Arizona
RODEO
NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL RODEO ASSOCIATION
At Gillette, Wyo.
Top 10 and local placers
Barrel racing
1. Rachel Ward, Philpsburg, Mont. 17.024. 2. Mika Guty, York, N.D., 17.348. 3. Bailey Girvin, Flagstaff, Ariz., 17.404. 4. Olivia Parsonage, Saskatchewan, Can., 17.5. 6. Skyler Sutton, Norco, Calif., 17.523. 6. Kiley Slavin, Goodwell, Okla., 17.527. 7. Zoey Hamming, British Columbia, Canada, 17.566. 8. Rylee Grace Abel, Hobbs, N.M., 17.585. 9. Tia Glazier, Alberta, Can., 17.629. 10. Landan English, Bossier City, La., 17.634. 15. Sheradyn Griffith, Saskatchewan, Can., 18.198. 26. Sierra Steele, Tomah, Wis., 22.616. 31. Taylor Blaine, Kasson, Minn., 24.086. 33. Makenzee Wheelhouse, Pierre, S.D., 25.174.
Bareback riding
1. Brayze Schill, West Columbia, Texas, 72. 2. Spur, Alberta, Canada, 68. 3. Wyatt Wood, Prineville, Ore., 64. 4. Tate Miller, Springview, Neb., 62. 5, Cinch Kiger, Overton, Neb., 61. 6. Denver Moore, Lexington, Tenn., 46.
Boys cutting
1. Cooper Bass, Brewster, Neb., 146. 2. Luke Haskell, Payson, Utah, 144. 3. Cooper Hill, Winnemucca, Nev., 144. 4. Jett Brower, St. Anthony, Idaho, 141. 5. Cashton Weidenbener, Payson, Ariz., 140. 6. Justin Wright, Walsh, Colo., 140. 7. Devin Konicek, Ord, Neb., 139. 8. Trent Parr, Mondovi, Wis., 138. 9. Kade McKnight, Fernley, Nev., 138. 10. Montana Miranda, Kamuela, Hawaii, 133. 11. Dysan Robb, Baker City, Ore., 132. 12. Cash Trexler, Corvallis, Mont., 130. 13. Pake Bell, Maysville, Okla., 124. 14. Stran Sorenson, Watford City, 122.
Breakaway roping
1. Abby McCreary, Canyon, Texas, 1.98. 2. Kirby Rice, Nashville, Ga., 2.69. 3. Emma Ricke, Lawton, Iowa, 2.72. 4. Cassie Brantmayer, Elmer, N.J., 3.26. 5. Tana Drew, Malvern, Ohio, 3.3. 6. Ella Larson, Blackduck, Minn., 4.15. 7. Tayler Felton, Fallon, Nev., 4.2. 8. Laci Murray, Belews Creek, N.C., 4.28. 9. Taylan James, British Columba, 4.42. 10. Kelsie Fisher, Sanbury, Penn., 4.5. 12. Kenzie Homelvig, Rhame, N.D., 12.44.
Bull riding
1. Hayden Welsh, Gillette, Wyo., 87.5. 2. Jace Hensley, Paola, Kan., 85. 3. Bode Spence, Cherokee, Iowa, 79. 4. Kaiden Loud, Kaufman, Texas, 78.5.
Girls cutting:
1. Emily Coflin, Pukalani, Hawaii, 145. 2. Liana Erenberg, Santa Yez, Calif., 144 3. Makenzie Cowan, Ardmore, Okla., 143. 4. Hadley Hiner, Walla Walla, Wash., 142. 5. Tayler Kent, Casa Grande, Ariz., 141. 6T. Lucy Bowers, Bailey, Miss., 140. 6T. Carlee Roshau, Bismarck, 140. 8. Macy Schiley, Meadow, S.D., 139. 9. Abbi Bowthorpe, Wallsburgh, Utah, 139. 10. Bailey Weeks, Vinton, Iowa, 138.
Goat tying
1. Tavy Leno, Sheridan, Wyo., 7.33. 2. Kenna Stratton, Lakeview, Ore., 8.05. 3. Kassidy Dunagan, Whitehall, Mont., 8.39. 4. Joslyn Arnold, Glenwood, Wash., 8.62. 5. Emma Parks, Culleoka, Tenn., 8.77. 6. Sienna Ricciardi, Clemmons, N.C., 8.89. 7. Jaysee Jones, Howes, S.D., 9.1. 8. Katie Schlang, Lake Charles, La., 9.35. 9. Alexius Jones, Santa Maria, Calif., 9.91. 10. Kiera Mavity, Dickinson, 10.09.
Pole bending
1. Anna Van Norman, Tuscarora, Nev., 19.848. 2. Tommie Kay Martin, Hayes, S.D., 20.082. 3. Alyson Terry, Hermiston, Ore., 20.133. 4. Dannie Hall, Tifton, Ga., 20.222. 5. Kayla Peters, Adrian, Minn., 20.476. 6. Madeline Castleberry, Bismarck, Ark., 20.548. 7. Kelsey Kennedy, Belle Grade, Fla., 20.751. 8. Aubryn Garriott, Madison, Kan., 20.856. 9. Elayna Butler, Mondovi, Wis., 20.97. 10. Josie Adsit, Montpelier, Va. 22. Megan Hoople, N.D., 25.324.
Reined Cow Horse
1. Dallie Lawrence, Alzada, Mont., 292.5. 2. Loralee Ward, Fort Lupton, Colo., 289. 3. Emilee Charlesworth, Marathon, Texas, 288. 4. Sloan McFarlane, Wilder, Idaho, 287. 5. Pake Bell, Maysville, 285.5. 6. Caden Borman, Backus, Minn., 285. 7. Gracelyn Hortin, Coalville, Utah, 284. 8. Cashton Weidenberger, Payson, Ariz., 283. 9. Katie Anderson, Saskatchewan, 283. 10. Falyn Thomson, British Columbia. 12. Colter Martin, Beulah, N.D. 17. Ella Kostrzewski, Zimmerman, Minn., 231.5.
Saddle bronc
1. Leif Meidell, Harrison, Neb., 81. 2. Hayz Madsen, Morgan, Utah, 76. 3. Thayne Elshere, Hereford, S.D., 72.
Steer wrestling
1. Zane Cline, Yeso, N.M., 5.79. 2. Brodie Maddox, Wetumpka, Ala., 5.91. 3. Taydon Gorsuch, Gerling, Neb., 6.56. 4. Vane Ferguson, Alberta, 7.93. 5. Colby Riley, College Place, Wash., 10.67. 6. Jake Frampton, Quarryville, Penn., 10.93. 7. Lucas Peterson, Lawrenceburg, Ky., 11.29. 8. Garrett Houin, Lakeville, Ohio, 12.88. 9. William Collier, Malden, Mo., 14.34. 10. Reese Polk, Edgwood, N.M., 15.32.
Team roping
1. Houston Long-Rylan Brost, 6.79. 2. Cam Johnson-Cael Espenscheid, Big Piney, Wyo., 7.16. 3. William Warner-Jaydon Warner, 7.52. 4. Kavis Drake-Colter Dunn, 9.44. 5. Teigan Orr-Trevor Miller, 10.11. 6. Dexton Hoelting-Jhett Vander Hamm, 10.56. 7. Brent Charlton-Jate Saults, 13.15. 8. Chancey Wright-Travis Staley, 13.3. 9. Taylor Eastridge-Makayla Osborne, 17.61. 10. Hadlee Thone-Cooper Fowler, 18.41.
Tie-down roping
1. Stone Reeves, Magnolia, Miss., 8.93. 2. Sam Saunders, Homedale, Idaho, 10.07. 3. Cooper Andersen, Casa Grande, Ariz., 10.3. 4. Cole Clemons, Okeechobee, Fla., 10.39. 5. Cason Kingsburg, Orchard, Colo., 11.2. 6. Carter Anderson, Merriman, Neb., 12.12. 7. Conner Thiel, Plymouth, Wis., 12.18. 8. Brayden Kunz, Milan, Kan., 14.59. 9. CJ Christian, Alamo, Nev., 14.96. 10. Zachary Townsend, Greenville, Fla., 15.92. 12. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., 18.62.