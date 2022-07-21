 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: July 22

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

WEST FARGO 6 MANDAN CHIEFS 5

Mandan;000;120;2;--;5;6;1

West Fargo;202;110;0;--;6;12;3

Seth Arenz, Stetson Kuntz (6) and Isaac Huettl. Casey Clemenson, Nolan Dodds (5) and Eastin Heisler. W—Clemenson. L—Arenz. Save—Dodds.

Highlights: Mandan – Avery Bogner 0-4 RBI; Isaac Huettl 1-3 2 R, 2 RBI; Brayden Bunnell 2-4 2 RBI; Stetson Kuntz 1-3 R; Regan Schlosser 1-3 R; Owen Gress 1-3; Arenz 5 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 0 BB, 2 SO. West Fargp – Trey Stocker 1-4 2 R; Evan Berg 2-3 R, 3 RBI; Konner Entz 2-3 R, RBI; Clemenson 3-3 2 R, 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 7 SO.

Note: Game was in the 3rd inning at press time due to a 30-minute lightning delay. West Fargo led 3-2.

CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

July 20-23

At Dwyer Field

Wednesday, July 20

Game 1: #9 Watford City 13, #8 Dickinson Volunteers 6

Thursday, July 21

#2 Bismarck Senators 5, #7 Jamestown Blues 0

#3 Bismarck Reps 7, #6 Minot Metros 1

#1 Mandan A’s 4, Watford City 3

#3 Williston Oilers 5, #4 Bismarck Capitals 3

Friday, July 22

Game 6: Jamestown Blues vs. Minot Metros, 11 a.m.

Game 7: Watford City vs. Bismarck Capitals, 1:30 p.m.

Game 8: Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck Reps, 4 p.m.

Game 9: Mandan A’s vs. Williston Oilers, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Game 10: Loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 6, 1:30 p.m.

Game 11: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 7, 11 a.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 4 p.m. (third place)

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 9, 6:30 p.m. (championship)

Note: Watford City automatically qualifies for state tournament as host team. Top four teams advance to state or top three advance if Watford City does not qualify through tournament play.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 14, ST. CLOUD 4

Bismarck;043;120;040;--;14;18;1

St. Cloud;310;000;000;--;4;9;1

Brayden Gainey, Rafael Acosta (4), Aiden Adams (5) and Dawson Martin. Carter Rost, Jack Payne (7), Will Chauffe (9) and Spencer Sarringar. W—Rost. L—Gainey. HR—Bismarck: Jackson Beaman, Adam Axtell. St. Cloud: Ethan Mann.

Highlights: Bismarck – Luke Glascoe 1-5 R, 2 RBI, SB; A.J. Barraza 1-4 R, RBI; Kaiden Cardoso 1-6 R; Sarringar 3-6 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Seth Surrett 2-5 3 R, RBI; Garrett Macias 3-4 2 R; Axtell 2-5 HR, 2 R, 5 RBI; Beaman 2-5 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Bradlee Preap 3-5 2B; Rost 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R (1 ER), 5 BB, 3 SO; Payne 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 SO; Chauffe 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO. St. Cloud – Mann 2-4 HR, R, 3 RBI; Carson Keithley 2-3; Adams 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO.

Attendance: 1,276.

Time of game: 3:41.

Records: Bismarck 5-8; St. Cloud 9-4.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;9-3;.750;--

Kenosha;7-5;.583;2

Rockford;6-7;.462;3.5

Battle Creek;4-8;.333;5

x-Kalamazoo;4-8;.333;5

Kokomo;2-10;.167;7

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;10-3;.769;--

Wausau;8-4;.767;1.5

Lakeshore;8-5;.615;2

Green Bay;6-6;.500;3.5

Fond du Lac;6-7;.462;4

Madison;4-8;.333;5.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;10-3;.769;--

La Crosse;7-6;.538;3

x-Duluth;4-8;.333;5.5

Waterloo;2-8;.200;6.5

Minnesota;0-7;.000;7

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;8-2;.800;--

x-St. Cloud;9-3;.750;--

Rochester;6-4;.600;2

Mankato;6-7;.462;3.5

Bismarck;4-8;.333;5

x-won first-half title

Thursday, July 21

Traverse City 8, Lakeshore 1

Mankato 10, Minnesota 2

Rockford 12, Kokomo 5

Eau Claire 4, La Crosse 3

Kalamazoo 10, Battle Creek 1, 8 innings, rain

Bismarck at St. Cloud, n

Willmar at Rochester, n

Wausau at Kenosha, n

Madison at Green Bay, n

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, n

Duluth at Waterloo, n

Friday, July 22

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Lakeshore at Traverse City

Green Bay at Madison

Wausau at Kenosha

Willmar at Rochester

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Minnesota at Mankato

Kokomo at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Waterloo

Saturday, July 23

Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

St. Cloud at Duluth

Kokomo at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Minnesota at La Crosse

Rochester at Eau Claire

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Waterloo at Willmar

Sunday, July 24

Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Duluth

Kokomo at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Minnesota at La Crosse

Waterloo at Willmar

Eau Claire at Rochester

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;8-1;14-2

Massachusetts;8-2;11-5

Quad City;8-7;9-7

Iowa;8-7;9-7

Sioux Falls;7-8;8-8

Green Bay;5-10;6-10

Bismarck;2-11;3-13

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;11-2;13-3

Northern Arizona;11-4;12-4

Tucson;9-5;9-7

Duke City;7-5;8-8

Vegas;5-7;6-10

San Diego;2-11;3-13

Bay Area;1-12;1-15

IFL playoffs

First round

Friday, July 22

Quad City at Massachusetts

Iowa at Frisco

Tucson at Northern Arizona

Duke City at Arizona

