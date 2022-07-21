Area Scores: July 22

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
WEST FARGO 6 MANDAN CHIEFS 5
Mandan;000;120;2;--;5;6;1
West Fargo;202;110;0;--;6;12;3
Seth Arenz, Stetson Kuntz (6) and Isaac Huettl. Casey Clemenson, Nolan Dodds (5) and Eastin Heisler. W—Clemenson. L—Arenz. Save—Dodds.
Highlights: Mandan – Avery Bogner 0-4 RBI; Isaac Huettl 1-3 2 R, 2 RBI; Brayden Bunnell 2-4 2 RBI; Stetson Kuntz 1-3 R; Regan Schlosser 1-3 R; Owen Gress 1-3; Arenz 5 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 0 BB, 2 SO. West Fargp – Trey Stocker 1-4 2 R; Evan Berg 2-3 R, 3 RBI; Konner Entz 2-3 R, RBI; Clemenson 3-3 2 R, 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 7 SO.
Note: Game was in the 3rd inning at press time due to a 30-minute lightning delay. West Fargo led 3-2.
CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
July 20-23
At Dwyer Field
Wednesday, July 20
Game 1: #9 Watford City 13, #8 Dickinson Volunteers 6
Thursday, July 21
#2 Bismarck Senators 5, #7 Jamestown Blues 0
#3 Bismarck Reps 7, #6 Minot Metros 1
#1 Mandan A’s 4, Watford City 3
#3 Williston Oilers 5, #4 Bismarck Capitals 3
Friday, July 22
Game 6: Jamestown Blues vs. Minot Metros, 11 a.m.
Game 7: Watford City vs. Bismarck Capitals, 1:30 p.m.
Game 8: Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck Reps, 4 p.m.
Game 9: Mandan A’s vs. Williston Oilers, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
Game 10: Loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 6, 1:30 p.m.
Game 11: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 7, 11 a.m.
Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 4 p.m. (third place)
Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 9, 6:30 p.m. (championship)
Note: Watford City automatically qualifies for state tournament as host team. Top four teams advance to state or top three advance if Watford City does not qualify through tournament play.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 14, ST. CLOUD 4
Bismarck;043;120;040;--;14;18;1
St. Cloud;310;000;000;--;4;9;1
Brayden Gainey, Rafael Acosta (4), Aiden Adams (5) and Dawson Martin. Carter Rost, Jack Payne (7), Will Chauffe (9) and Spencer Sarringar. W—Rost. L—Gainey. HR—Bismarck: Jackson Beaman, Adam Axtell. St. Cloud: Ethan Mann.
Highlights: Bismarck – Luke Glascoe 1-5 R, 2 RBI, SB; A.J. Barraza 1-4 R, RBI; Kaiden Cardoso 1-6 R; Sarringar 3-6 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Seth Surrett 2-5 3 R, RBI; Garrett Macias 3-4 2 R; Axtell 2-5 HR, 2 R, 5 RBI; Beaman 2-5 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Bradlee Preap 3-5 2B; Rost 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R (1 ER), 5 BB, 3 SO; Payne 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 SO; Chauffe 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO. St. Cloud – Mann 2-4 HR, R, 3 RBI; Carson Keithley 2-3; Adams 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Attendance: 1,276.
Time of game: 3:41.
Records: Bismarck 5-8; St. Cloud 9-4.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;9-3;.750;--
Kenosha;7-5;.583;2
Rockford;6-7;.462;3.5
Battle Creek;4-8;.333;5
x-Kalamazoo;4-8;.333;5
Kokomo;2-10;.167;7
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;10-3;.769;--
Wausau;8-4;.767;1.5
Lakeshore;8-5;.615;2
Green Bay;6-6;.500;3.5
Fond du Lac;6-7;.462;4
Madison;4-8;.333;5.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;10-3;.769;--
La Crosse;7-6;.538;3
x-Duluth;4-8;.333;5.5
Waterloo;2-8;.200;6.5
Minnesota;0-7;.000;7
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;8-2;.800;--
x-St. Cloud;9-3;.750;--
Rochester;6-4;.600;2
Mankato;6-7;.462;3.5
Bismarck;4-8;.333;5
x-won first-half title
Thursday, July 21
Traverse City 8, Lakeshore 1
Mankato 10, Minnesota 2
Rockford 12, Kokomo 5
Eau Claire 4, La Crosse 3
Kalamazoo 10, Battle Creek 1, 8 innings, rain
Bismarck at St. Cloud, n
Willmar at Rochester, n
Wausau at Kenosha, n
Madison at Green Bay, n
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, n
Duluth at Waterloo, n
Friday, July 22
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Lakeshore at Traverse City
Green Bay at Madison
Wausau at Kenosha
Willmar at Rochester
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Minnesota at Mankato
Kokomo at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Waterloo
Saturday, July 23
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Minnesota at La Crosse
Rochester at Eau Claire
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Willmar
Sunday, July 24
Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Minnesota at La Crosse
Waterloo at Willmar
Eau Claire at Rochester
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;8-1;14-2
Massachusetts;8-2;11-5
Quad City;8-7;9-7
Iowa;8-7;9-7
Sioux Falls;7-8;8-8
Green Bay;5-10;6-10
Bismarck;2-11;3-13
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;11-2;13-3
Northern Arizona;11-4;12-4
Tucson;9-5;9-7
Duke City;7-5;8-8
Vegas;5-7;6-10
San Diego;2-11;3-13
Bay Area;1-12;1-15
IFL playoffs
First round
Friday, July 22
Quad City at Massachusetts
Iowa at Frisco
Tucson at Northern Arizona
Duke City at Arizona