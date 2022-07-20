Area Scores: July 21

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
MANDAN CHIEFS 5-9, GRAND FORKS ROYALS 4-10
At Grand Forks
Mandan 5, Grand Forks 4
Mandan;400;001;0;--;5;10;1
Grand Forks;100;001;2;--;4;8;0
Ben Kleinknecht, McCoy Keller (4) and Isaac Huettl; Jack Jahnke, Brett Feller (3), Logan Okstad (7) and Cole Barta. W -- Keller. L -- Jahnke. HR: None.
Highlights: Mandan -- Avery Bogner 1-for-3, double; Isaac Huettl 2-for-3, double, RBI; Brayden Bunnell 2-for-4, doubke, R, RBI; Hudsen Sheldon 2-for-4, R, RBI; Regan Schlosser 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Seth Arenz 1-for-3, R; Kleinknecht 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Keller 4 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K. Grand Forks -- Okstad 1-for-4, R; Feller 1-for-1, R; Ryan Mulzelaar 2-for-4, double, R, RBI; Chance Colgrove 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Nick Holter 1-for-3, 2B; Jahnke 2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Feller 4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Okstad 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.
Grand Forks 10, Mandan 9
Mandan;005;040;0;--;9;9;3
Grand Forks;550;000;x;--;10;10;1
Avery Bogner, Hudsen Sheldon (3) and Isaac Huettl; Chance Colgrove, Ryan Mulzelaar (5), Logan Okstad (6) and Jaden Rustad. W -- Colgrove. L -- Bogner. Sv -- Okstad. HR: None.
Highlights: Mandan -- Huettl 2-for-4, triple, R, 3 RBIs, SB; Brayden Bunnell 1-for-3, double, R; Stetson Kuntz 1-for-4, R, RBI; Hudsen Sheldon 1-or-4, RBI; Seth Arenz 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Anthony Johnson 2-for-3,, R, RBI; Bogner 2 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Sheldon 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP. Grand Forks -- Jack Jahnke 2-for-4, R; Cole Barta 2-for-3, 2 R; Mulzelaar 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Colgrove 1-for-1, double, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Rustad 2-for-3, double, 4 RBIs; Colgrove 4 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 4 K; Mulzelaar 1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Okstad 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K.
Records: Chiefs 7-9 statewide; Royals 5-12 statewide.
CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Watford City Walleye 13, Dickinson Volunteers 6
At Dwyer Field
Watford City;104;125;0;--;13;17;3
Dickinson;500;010;0;--;6;8;5
Jordan Doty, Hunter Cowan (1), Carson Voll (5) and Kanyon Tschetter; Hunter Deschamp, Kevin Olsson (5), Will Easum (6) and Quintin Scheitlin. W -- Cowan. L -- Deschamp. S -- Voll. HR: None.
Highlights: Watford City -- Jason Hogue 4-for-6, 2 R, RBI; Voll 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Ty Howe 2-for-4, 2 R; Judd Johnsrud 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Nolan Dahl 2-for-3, R; Doty 0.2 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 1 K; Cowan 3.1 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Voll 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K. Dickinson -- Jack Price 2-for-3, R; Easton Hugelen 2-for-4, R; Olsson 1-for-2, R, RBI; Tahj Zastoupil 1-for-3, R; Deschamp 4 IP, 10 H, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 K; Olsson 1.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Easum 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;8-3;.727;--
Kenosha;7-5;.583;1.5
Rockford;5-7;.417;3.5
Battle Creek;4-7;.364;4
x-Kalamazoo;3-8;.273;5
Kokomo;2-9;.182;6
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;10-3;.769;--
Lakeshore;8-4;.667;1.5
Wausau;8-4;.767;1.5
Green Bay;6-6;.500;3.5
Fond du Lac;6-7;.462;4
Madison;4-8;.333;5.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;9-3;.750;--
La Crosse;7-5;.583;2
x-Duluth;4-8;.333;5
Waterloo;2-8;.200;6
Minnesota;0-6;.000;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;8-2;.800;--
x-St. Cloud;9-3;.750;--
Rochester;6-4;.600;2
Mankato;5-7;.417;4
Bismarck;4-8;.333;5
x-won first-half title
Wednesday, July 20
No games scheduled
Thursday, July 21
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m., at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Traverse City
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Willmar at Rochester
Wausau at Kenosha
Kokomo at Rockford
Madison at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Waterloo
Minnesota at Mankato
Friday, July 22
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Lakeshore at Traverse City
Green Bay at Madison
Wausau at Kenosha
Willmar at Rochester
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Minnesota at Mankato
Kokomo at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Waterloo
Saturday, July 23
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Minnesota at La Crosse
Rochester at Eau Claire
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Willmar
Sunday, July 24
Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Minnesota at La Crosse
Waterloo at Willmar
Eau Claire at Rochester
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;8-1;14-2
Massachusetts;8-2;11-5
Quad City;8-7;9-7
Iowa;8-7;9-7
Sioux Falls;7-8;8-8
Green Bay;5-10;6-10
Bismarck;2-11;3-13
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;11-2;13-3
Northern Arizona;11-4;12-4
Tucson;9-5;9-7
Duke City;7-5;8-8
Vegas;5-7;6-10
San Diego;2-11;3-13
Bay Area;1-12;1-15
IFL playoffs
First round
Friday, July 22
Quad City at Massachusetts
Iowa at Frisco
Tucson at Northern Arizona
Duke City at Arizona