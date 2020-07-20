Area Scores: July 21

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
MANDAN FLICKERTAILS 6, BISMARCK BULL MOOSE 5 (10)
Flickertails;000;000;100;5;--;6;7;1
Bull Moose;000;001;000;0;--;1;7;0
Ben Schoneman, Mason Philley (6), Connor Langreder (7), Justin Zamora (8), Lucas Reid (9) and Collin Hopkins. Matthew Plisko, Dawson Day (6), Nate Boyle (8), Kevin Wiseman (9) and Peter Serruto. W—Reid. L—Wiseman.
Highlights: Flickertails – Josh Cox 1-4 R; Cam Sibley 1-2 2 R; Jackson Loftin 2-4 2B, 2 RBI; Jared Wegner 1-5 2B, R, 2 RBI; Collin Hopkins 2-4 2B, RBI; Schoneman 5 IP, 4 H, 4 SO. Bull Moose – Calen Schwabe 2-4; David Melfi 1-4 R; Serruto 2-4; Noah Hemphill 1-4 2B; Jake Shier 1-3; Plisko 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 SO; Boyle 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Time of game: 3:18.
Attendance: 772.
Records: Mandan Flickertails 15-6; Bismarck Bull Moose 3-20.
SENIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL
CLASS AA
BISMARCK 2, GRAND FORKS 0, 10 INNINGS
At Grand Forks
Govs;000;000;000;2;--;2;8;0
GF;000;000;000;0;--;0;8;2
Skyler Riedinger, Cade Feeney (8) and Cru Walker. Zach Ziegler, Zachary Carolin (7) and Carolin, Brady Lewandowski (7). W—Feeney. L—Carolin.
Highlights: Govs -- Nick Hinsz 1-5 SB; Connor Hanson 0-4 R; Cru Walker 2-4 RBI; Connor Weikum 1-3; Jack Johnson 1-3; Ben Patton 3-4 R; Riedinger 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO; Feeney 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO. GF – Jackson Haageson 3-5 2B; Joey Grabanski 3-5; Ziegler 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Carolin 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 4 BB, 1 SO.
Note: Game 2 of the doubleheader was delayed by rain in the 3rd inning, with Grand Forks Leading 5-3.
Records: Bismarck Governors 9-5 Statewide, 19-7 overall; Grand Forks 8-4 statewide.
CLASS B
KIDDER COUNTY 3, CARRINGTON 1
At Steele
Carrington;010;000;0;--;1;7;1
KC;000;021;x;--;3;5;1
Noah Paulson and Hudson Schmitz. Jayden Rath and Parker Hager. W—Rath. L—Paulson.
Highlights: Carrington – Grady Shipman 1-3 RBI; Schmitz 1-3 2B, Lucas Hendrickson 2-4; Paulson 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 9 SO. Kidder County – Jacob Nolan 1-2 2 RBI; Blake Pfaff 1-3 3B, RBI; Rath 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 9 SO.
Records: Kidder County 6-2 District 6, 13-5 overall; Carrington
Next game: District 4 Tournament at New Rockford.
Note: Kidder County will be No. 1 seed.
