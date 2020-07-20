Area Scores: July 21
agate

Area Scores: July 21

{{featured_button_text}}

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

MANDAN FLICKERTAILS 6, BISMARCK BULL MOOSE 5 (10)

Flickertails;000;000;100;5;--;6;7;1

Bull Moose;000;001;000;0;--;1;7;0

Ben Schoneman, Mason Philley (6), Connor Langreder (7), Justin Zamora (8), Lucas Reid (9) and Collin Hopkins. Matthew Plisko, Dawson Day (6), Nate Boyle (8), Kevin Wiseman (9) and Peter Serruto. W—Reid. L—Wiseman.

Highlights: Flickertails – Josh Cox 1-4 R; Cam Sibley 1-2 2 R; Jackson Loftin 2-4 2B, 2 RBI; Jared Wegner 1-5 2B, R, 2 RBI; Collin Hopkins 2-4 2B, RBI; Schoneman 5 IP, 4 H, 4 SO. Bull Moose – Calen Schwabe 2-4; David Melfi 1-4 R; Serruto 2-4; Noah Hemphill 1-4 2B; Jake Shier 1-3; Plisko 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 SO; Boyle 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.

Time of game: 3:18.

Attendance: 772.

Records: Mandan Flickertails 15-6; Bismarck Bull Moose 3-20.

SENIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL

CLASS AA

BISMARCK 2, GRAND FORKS 0, 10 INNINGS

At Grand Forks

Govs;000;000;000;2;--;2;8;0

GF;000;000;000;0;--;0;8;2

Skyler Riedinger, Cade Feeney (8) and Cru Walker. Zach Ziegler, Zachary Carolin (7) and Carolin, Brady Lewandowski (7). W—Feeney. L—Carolin.

Highlights: Govs -- Nick Hinsz 1-5 SB; Connor Hanson 0-4 R; Cru Walker 2-4 RBI; Connor Weikum 1-3; Jack Johnson 1-3; Ben Patton 3-4 R; Riedinger 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO; Feeney 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO. GF – Jackson Haageson 3-5 2B; Joey Grabanski 3-5; Ziegler 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Carolin 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 4 BB, 1 SO.

Note: Game 2 of the doubleheader was delayed by rain in the 3rd inning, with Grand Forks Leading 5-3.

Records: Bismarck Governors 9-5 Statewide, 19-7 overall; Grand Forks 8-4 statewide.

CLASS B

KIDDER COUNTY 3, CARRINGTON 1

At Steele

Carrington;010;000;0;--;1;7;1

KC;000;021;x;--;3;5;1

Noah Paulson and Hudson Schmitz. Jayden Rath and Parker Hager. W—Rath. L—Paulson.

Highlights: Carrington – Grady Shipman 1-3 RBI; Schmitz 1-3 2B, Lucas Hendrickson 2-4; Paulson 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 9 SO. Kidder County – Jacob Nolan 1-2 2 RBI; Blake Pfaff 1-3 3B, RBI; Rath 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 9 SO.

Records: Kidder County 6-2 District 6, 13-5 overall; Carrington

Next game: District 4 Tournament at New Rockford.

Note: Kidder County will be No. 1 seed.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB considering plan to play all 2020 games in empty Arizona stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News