Area Scores: July 20
Area Scores: July 20

LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 10-1, WILLISTON KEYBIRDS 3-8

Bismarck Governors 10, Williston 3

Governors;001;511;2;--;10;15;1

Keybirds;003;000;0;--;3;7;3

Jackson Uhler, Carter Klipfel (7) and Cru Walker. Kadin Finders, Jaxon Meyer (6), Haden Bergstrom (7) and Sawyer Hanson. W--Uhler. L--Finders. 

Highlights: Governors -- Isaac Pegors 1-2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Walker 2-4 R, RBI, 2 SB; Noah Riedinger 1-4 RBI, SB; Ryan Keup 1-4; Lucas Schell 3-4 R, RBI; Ben Patton 1-4; Carson Motschenbacher 2-4 3 R; Jackson Klipfel 3-4 3B, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Miles Stiefel 1-4 R, RBI; Uhler 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Keybirds -- Ashton Collings 1-4 R; Grant Cymbaluk 1-3 R, RBI; Sawyer Hanson 1-3 2B, R, RBI; Tyler Tamez 1-3 RBI.

Williston Keybirds 8, Bismarck Governors 1

Governors;000;001;0;--;1;8;1

Keybirds;110;006;x;--;8;8;1

Luke Pengilly, Caiden Schwehr (6), Jackson Klipfel (6) and Stiefel. Micah Larson and Chris Combs. W--Larson. L--Pengilly. 

Highlights: Governors -- Keup 1-3; Pegors 1-3 2B R; Jack Johnson 1-3 SB; Patton 1-3 RBI; Carter Klipfel 1-3; Motschenbacher 1-3; Stiefel 1-3; Schell 1-2 2B; Pengilly 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO. Keybirds -- Collings 1-3 R, RBI; Carter Bakken 2-4 2 R, 2 RBI; Cymbaluk 1-2 R, RBI, SB; Hanson 0-2 R, RBI; Finders 2-4 2 R; Riley Erickson 0-2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Larson 7 IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. 

BISMARCK SENATORS 11-6, WILLISTON 7-9

Sunday

Bismarck Senators 11, Williston 7

Williston;112;002;1;--;7;10;6

Senators;200;135;x;--;11;14;4

Garrett Solberg, Matt Goodman (5) and Nik Rustad. Ian Funk, Kaden LaFrenz (7) and Traiden Kalfell. W—Funk. L—Goodman.

Highlights: Williston – Jayden Tba 1-2 R, 2 SB; Kaeden Call 2-3 2B, R; Nik Rustad 3-4 R, SB; Ethan Broome 3-4 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Max Heen 1-4 2B, R, RBI; Solberg 4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 5 SO. Senators – Ty Sanders 2-5 3B, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB; Tate Erickson 2-3 3B, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB; Casey Fischer 1-3 BB; Funk 1-4 3 RBI, BB, SB; Kaiden Heidt 1-5 R; Hayden Fitterer 2-4 R; Eli Fricke 1-3; Brady Helm 1-3 R; Kalfell 3-4 3 R, RBI, SB; Funk 6 IP, 8 H, 6 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 4 SO.

Williston 9, Bismarck Senators 6

Williston;301;003;2;--;9;8;6

Senators;300;110;1;--;6;8;5

Benny Rath, Alex Ewert (5) and Carter McFour. Fricke, Heidt (6) and Kalfell. W—Ewert. L—Heidt.

Highlights: Williston – Jayson Tba 1-4 3 R; McFour 1-4 2B, 2 R, RBI, SB; Kaeden Call 1-4 3B, 2 R, RBI, SB; Solberg 2-3 2B, R, RBI, SB; Junior Medina 1-2 2 RBI; Rath 4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 5 SO; Ewert 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO. Senators – Sanders 1-3, SB; Fitterer 1-3 R, 2 SB; Funk 1-4 2B; Kaden LaFrenz 2-4 2B, 3 R, 3 SB; Fricke 1-2 2B, R, RBI, SB; Jayden Sherwin 0-2 RBI; Kalfell 2-3 R, SB; Luke Early 0-4 RBI; Fricke 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 SO.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;9-5;.643;--

x-Traverse City;8-6;.571;1

Kenosha;9-7;.563;1

Rockford;6-8;.429;3

Kalamazoo;5-9;.357;4

Battle Creek;4-11;.267;5.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;9-3;.750;--

Green Bay;8-5;.615;1.5

Wisconsin;8-5;.615;1.5

Madison;8-5;.615;1.5

Lakeshore;6-9;.400;4.5

Wisconsin Rapids;3-10;.231;6.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;7-5;.583;--

Eau Claire;8-6;.571;--

La Crosse;5-7;.417;2

x-Waterloo;5-8;.385;2.5

Minnesota;1-5;.167;3

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;10-4;.714;--

Mankato;8-6;.571;2

Bismarck;5-5;.500;3

Rochester;6-7;.462;3.5

Willmar;6-8;429;4

x -- won first-half championship

Sunday, July 18

Bismarck 11, Willmar 6

Traverse City 11, Kalamazoo 9

Mankato 1, Duluth 0

Battle Creek 4, Kenosha 2

Wisconsin 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4

Green Bay 4, Fond du Lac 1

Madison 6, Lakeshore 3

Rochester 6, Eau Claire 1

Kokomo 11, Rockford 7

St. Cloud 2, Waterloo 0

Monday, July 19

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, July 20

Northwoods League All-Star Game at Mankato, Minn.

Wednesday, July 21

No games scheduled.

Thursday, July 22

Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids (2)

Green Bay at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Rockford

Kokomo at Traverse City

Eau Claire at Mankato

La Crosse at Rochester

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Kalamazoo at Madison

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Minnesota at Willmar

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;7-2

Frisco;6-2

Spokane;6-2

Massachusetts;7-3

Bismarck;6-5

Sioux Falls;5-4

Iowa;4-4

Duke City;4-5

Green Bay;4-5

Tucson;2-7

Northern Arizona;1-8

Saturday, July 24

Bismarck at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Iowa

Northern Arizona at Frisco

Spokane at Duke City

Sioux Falls at Arizona

