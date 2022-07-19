Area Scores: July 20

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
DISTRICT 1 TOURNAMENT
At Hettinger
Loser out
Hettinger Bears 12, Bismarck Scarlets 2
Scarlets;003;020;2;--;7;8;8
Hettinger;510;420;--;12;9;0
Kelsen Kudrna, Micah Hummel (4) and Evan Hummel. Blackwell, Blair Ham (5), Malacki Dilse (6) and Gavin Dalley. W—Blackwell. L—Kudrna. HR—Hettinger: Maddox Pierce.
Highlights: Scarlets – Jacob Pearson 2-3 2B, 2 R, SB; Evan Hummel 2-3 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Kaiden Heidt 1-3 RBI; Micah Hummel 0-3 RBI, 3 IP, 5 H, 6 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 SO; Karsten Larson 0-2 RBI; Luke Early 1-3; Zach Golberg 2-2 3 R, SB; Kudrna 3 IP, 4 H, 6 R (2 ER), 6 BB, 3 SO. Hettinger – Pierce 1-3 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, SB; Gavin Dalley 2-4 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB; Ty Wilson 2-2 2 R; Devin Greff 1-4 R; Blackwell 2-2 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB, 4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Dilse 1-2; Erickson 0-3 RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;8-3;.727;--
Kenosha;7-5;.583;1.5
Rockford;5-7;.417;3.5
Battle Creek;4-7;.364;4
x-Kalamazoo;3-8;.273;5
Kokomo;2-9;.182;6
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;10-3;.769;--
Lakeshore;8-4;.667;1.5
Wausau;8-4;.67;1.5
Green Bay;6-6;.500;3.5
Fond du Lac;6-7;.462;4
Madison;4-8;.333;5.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;9-3;.750;--
La Crosse;7-5;.583;2
x-Duluth;4-8;.333;5
Waterloo;2-8;.200;6
Minnesota;0-6;.000;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;8-2;.800;--
x-St. Cloud;9-3;.750;--
Rochester;6-4;.600;2
Mankato;5-7;.410;4
Bismarck;4-8;.333;5
x-won first-half title
Monday, July 18
No games scheduled
Tuesday, July 19
All-Star Game: Great Plains 4, Great Lakes 2
Wednesday, July 20
No games scheduled
Thursday, July 21
Bismarck vs. St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m., at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Traverse City
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Willmar at Rochester
Wausau at Kenosha
Kokomo at Rockford
Madison at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Waterloo
Minnesota at Mankato
Friday, July 22
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Lakeshore at Traverse City
Green Bay at Madison
Wausau at Kenosha
Willmar at Rochester
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Minnesota at Mankato
Kokomo at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Waterloo
Saturday, July 23
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Minnesota at La Crosse
Rochester at Eau Claire
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Willmar
Sunday, July 24
Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Minnesota at La Crosse
Waterloo at Willmar
Eau Claire at Rochester
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;8-1;14-2
Massachusetts;8-2;11-5
Iowa;8-7;9-7
Quad City;8-7;9-7
Sioux Falls;7-8;8-8
Green Bay;5-10;6-10
Bismarck;2-11;3-13
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;11-2;13-3
Northern Arizona;11-3;12-4
Tucson;9-5;9-7
Duke City;7-5;8-8
Vegas;5-7;6-10
San Diego;2-11;3-13
Bay Area;1-12;1-16
Playoffs
First round
Friday, July 22
Quad City at Massachusetts
Iowa at Frisco
Saturday, July 23
Tuscon at Northern Arizona
Sunday, July 24
Duke City at Arizona