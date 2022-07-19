 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: July 20

  • 0

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DISTRICT 1 TOURNAMENT

At Hettinger

Loser out

Hettinger Bears 12, Bismarck Scarlets 2

Scarlets;003;020;2;--;7;8;8

Hettinger;510;420;--;12;9;0

Kelsen Kudrna, Micah Hummel (4) and Evan Hummel. Blackwell, Blair Ham (5), Malacki Dilse (6) and Gavin Dalley. W—Blackwell. L—Kudrna. HR—Hettinger: Maddox Pierce.

Highlights: Scarlets – Jacob Pearson 2-3 2B, 2 R, SB; Evan Hummel 2-3 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Kaiden Heidt 1-3 RBI; Micah Hummel 0-3 RBI, 3 IP, 5 H, 6 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 SO; Karsten Larson 0-2 RBI; Luke Early 1-3; Zach Golberg 2-2 3 R, SB; Kudrna 3 IP, 4 H, 6 R (2 ER), 6 BB, 3 SO. Hettinger – Pierce 1-3 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, SB; Gavin Dalley 2-4 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB; Ty Wilson 2-2 2 R; Devin Greff 1-4 R; Blackwell 2-2 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB, 4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Dilse 1-2; Erickson 0-3 RBI.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;8-3;.727;--

Kenosha;7-5;.583;1.5

Rockford;5-7;.417;3.5

Battle Creek;4-7;.364;4

x-Kalamazoo;3-8;.273;5

Kokomo;2-9;.182;6

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;10-3;.769;--

Lakeshore;8-4;.667;1.5

Wausau;8-4;.67;1.5

Green Bay;6-6;.500;3.5

Fond du Lac;6-7;.462;4

Madison;4-8;.333;5.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;9-3;.750;--

La Crosse;7-5;.583;2

x-Duluth;4-8;.333;5

Waterloo;2-8;.200;6

Minnesota;0-6;.000;6

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;8-2;.800;--

x-St. Cloud;9-3;.750;--

Rochester;6-4;.600;2

Mankato;5-7;.410;4

Bismarck;4-8;.333;5

x-won first-half title

Monday, July 18

No games scheduled

Tuesday, July 19

All-Star Game: Great Plains 4, Great Lakes 2

Wednesday, July 20

No games scheduled

Thursday, July 21

Bismarck vs. St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m., at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Lakeshore at Traverse City

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Willmar at Rochester

Wausau at Kenosha

Kokomo at Rockford

Madison at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Waterloo

Minnesota at Mankato

Friday, July 22

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Lakeshore at Traverse City

Green Bay at Madison

Wausau at Kenosha

Willmar at Rochester

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Minnesota at Mankato

Kokomo at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Waterloo

Saturday, July 23

Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

St. Cloud at Duluth

Kokomo at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Minnesota at La Crosse

Rochester at Eau Claire

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Waterloo at Willmar

Sunday, July 24

Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Duluth

Kokomo at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Minnesota at La Crosse

Waterloo at Willmar

Eau Claire at Rochester

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;8-1;14-2

Massachusetts;8-2;11-5

Iowa;8-7;9-7

Quad City;8-7;9-7

Sioux Falls;7-8;8-8

Green Bay;5-10;6-10

Bismarck;2-11;3-13

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;11-2;13-3

Northern Arizona;11-3;12-4

Tucson;9-5;9-7

Duke City;7-5;8-8

Vegas;5-7;6-10

San Diego;2-11;3-13

Bay Area;1-12;1-16

Playoffs

First round

Friday, July 22

Quad City at Massachusetts

Iowa at Frisco

Saturday, July 23

Tuscon at Northern Arizona

Sunday, July 24

Duke City at Arizona

