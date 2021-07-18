 Skip to main content
Area Scores: July 19
LEGION BASEBALL

PHIL BROWN CLASSIC, JAMESTOWN

Gillette, Wyo. 1, Bismarck Governors 0

Gillette;000;000;1;--;1;6;1

Governors;000;000;0;--;0;6;2

Kaden Race and Brody Richardson. Ryan Keup and Cru Walker. W—Race. L—Keup.

Highlights: Gillette – Race 1-4; Richardson 1-3; Cory Schilling 0-2 R; Jason Fink 1-3; Joey Sturdevant 1-3; Colson Kluck 2-3 RBI; Race 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO. Govs – Carter Klipfep 1-3; Isaac Pegors 1-3; Noah Riedinger 1-3; Walker 1-3; Jackson Klipfel 2-3; Keup 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 2 SO.

Mandan Chiefs 5, Jamestown 4

Chiefs;101;010;2;--;5;7;1

Jamestown;021;100;0;--;4;6;8

Lucas Burgum, Turner Locken (4) and Ben Kleinknecht. Jacoby Nold, Mason Lunzman (7) and Isaac Mimong. W—Locken. L—Nold. HR—Mandan, Isaac Huettl.

Highlights: Mandan – Isaac Huettl 2-4 HR, RBI, 2 R; Stetson Kuntz 1-4 R, SB; Avery Bogner 1-2 R, RBI; Brayden Bunnell 0-3 RBI; Seth Arenz 1-1 R; Blake Arenz 1-4 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Ben Kleinknecht 1-2; Burgum 3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 4 SO; Locken 3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO. Jamestown – Mason Lunzman 0-4 RBI; Jackson Walters 0-3 R; Nold 1-2, SB; Brooks Roaldson 4-4 RBI, SB; Mike Mahoney 1-3 RBI; Nold 6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 7 SO.

Gillette 7, Mandan Chiefs 3

Gillette;101;130;1;--;7;8;1

Mandan;000;120;0;--;3;2;2

Matt Newlin, Brody Richardson (5) and Richardson, Zane Eliason (5). Preston McElvaney, Anthony Johnson (5) and Ben Kleinknecht. W--Newlin. L--McElvaney. HR--Mandan, Isaac Huettl.

Highlights: Gillette -- Kaden Rice 2-4 RBI; Brody Richardson 1-2 2 R, 3 RBI, 2B; Joe Sturdevant 3-3 R, RBI; Newlin 4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO. Mandan -- Huettl 2-4 HR, 2 RBI, R; Caden Heichert 0-2 R; Regan Schlosser 0-1 R; Seth Arenz 0-1 RBI; McElvaney 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R (5 ER), 6 BB, 1 SO; Johnson 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;9-5;.643;--

x-Traverse City;8-6;.571;1

Kenosha;9-7;.563;1

Rockford;6-8;.429;3

Kalamazoo;5-9;.357;4

Battle Creek;4-11;.267;5.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;9-3;.750;--

Green Bay;8-5;.615;1.5

Wisconsin;8-5;.615;1.5

Madison;8-5;.615;1.5

Lakeshore;6-9;.400;4.5

Wisconsin Rapids;3-10;.231;6.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;7-5;.583;--

Eau Claire;8-6;.571;--

La Crosse;5-7;.417;2

x-Waterloo;5-8;.385;2.5

Minnesota;1-5;.167;3

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;10-4;.714;--

Mankato;8-6;.571;2

Bismarck;5-5;.500;3

Rochester;6-7;.462;3.5

Willmar;6-8;429;4

x -- won first-half championship

Saturday, July 17

Willmar 10, Bismarck 4

Kenosha 8, Battle Creek 4, 7 innings, first game

Kenosha 17, Battle Creek 5, second game

Mankato 6, Duluth 3

Kalamazoo 3, Traverse City 1

Rockford 9, Kokomo 0

Eau Claire 8, Rochester 5

Wisconsin 6, Wisconsin Rapids 3

Madison 3, Lakeshore 0

Fond du Lac 3, Green Bay 2

Waterloo 4, St. Cloud 2

Sunday, July 18

Bismarck 11, Willmar 6

Traverse City 11, Kalamazoo 9

Mankato 1, Duluth 0

Battle Creek 4, Kenosha 2

Wisconsin 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4

Green Bay 4, Fond du Lac 1

Madison 6, Lakeshore 3

Rochester 6, Eau Claire 1

Kokomo 11, Rockford 7

St. Cloud 2, Waterloo 0

Monday, July 19

No games scheduled

Tuesday, July 20

Northwoods League All-Star Game at Mankato, Minn.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;7-2

Frisco;6-2

Spokane;6-2

Massachusetts;7-3

Bismarck;6-5

Sioux Falls;5-4

Iowa;4-4

Duke City;4-5

Green Bay;4-5

Tucson;2-7

Northern Arizona;1-8

Friday, July 16

Bismarck 43, Frisco 42

Saturday, July 17

Spokane 20, Tucson 17

Duke City 71, Northern Arizona 54

Sunday, July 18

Massachusetts 68, Arizona 44

Sioux Falls 31, Green Bay 21

Saturday, July 24

Bismarck at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Iowa

Northern Arizona at Frisco

Spokane at Duke City

Sioux Falls at Arizona

