Area Scores: July 19

LEGION BASEBALL
PHIL BROWN CLASSIC, JAMESTOWN
Gillette, Wyo. 1, Bismarck Governors 0
Gillette;000;000;1;--;1;6;1
Governors;000;000;0;--;0;6;2
Kaden Race and Brody Richardson. Ryan Keup and Cru Walker. W—Race. L—Keup.
Highlights: Gillette – Race 1-4; Richardson 1-3; Cory Schilling 0-2 R; Jason Fink 1-3; Joey Sturdevant 1-3; Colson Kluck 2-3 RBI; Race 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO. Govs – Carter Klipfep 1-3; Isaac Pegors 1-3; Noah Riedinger 1-3; Walker 1-3; Jackson Klipfel 2-3; Keup 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 2 SO.
Mandan Chiefs 5, Jamestown 4
Chiefs;101;010;2;--;5;7;1
Jamestown;021;100;0;--;4;6;8
Lucas Burgum, Turner Locken (4) and Ben Kleinknecht. Jacoby Nold, Mason Lunzman (7) and Isaac Mimong. W—Locken. L—Nold. HR—Mandan, Isaac Huettl.
Highlights: Mandan – Isaac Huettl 2-4 HR, RBI, 2 R; Stetson Kuntz 1-4 R, SB; Avery Bogner 1-2 R, RBI; Brayden Bunnell 0-3 RBI; Seth Arenz 1-1 R; Blake Arenz 1-4 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Ben Kleinknecht 1-2; Burgum 3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 4 SO; Locken 3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO. Jamestown – Mason Lunzman 0-4 RBI; Jackson Walters 0-3 R; Nold 1-2, SB; Brooks Roaldson 4-4 RBI, SB; Mike Mahoney 1-3 RBI; Nold 6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 7 SO.
Gillette 7, Mandan Chiefs 3
Gillette;101;130;1;--;7;8;1
Mandan;000;120;0;--;3;2;2
Matt Newlin, Brody Richardson (5) and Richardson, Zane Eliason (5). Preston McElvaney, Anthony Johnson (5) and Ben Kleinknecht. W--Newlin. L--McElvaney. HR--Mandan, Isaac Huettl.
Highlights: Gillette -- Kaden Rice 2-4 RBI; Brody Richardson 1-2 2 R, 3 RBI, 2B; Joe Sturdevant 3-3 R, RBI; Newlin 4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO. Mandan -- Huettl 2-4 HR, 2 RBI, R; Caden Heichert 0-2 R; Regan Schlosser 0-1 R; Seth Arenz 0-1 RBI; McElvaney 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R (5 ER), 6 BB, 1 SO; Johnson 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;9-5;.643;--
x-Traverse City;8-6;.571;1
Kenosha;9-7;.563;1
Rockford;6-8;.429;3
Kalamazoo;5-9;.357;4
Battle Creek;4-11;.267;5.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;9-3;.750;--
Green Bay;8-5;.615;1.5
Wisconsin;8-5;.615;1.5
Madison;8-5;.615;1.5
Lakeshore;6-9;.400;4.5
Wisconsin Rapids;3-10;.231;6.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;7-5;.583;--
Eau Claire;8-6;.571;--
La Crosse;5-7;.417;2
x-Waterloo;5-8;.385;2.5
Minnesota;1-5;.167;3
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;10-4;.714;--
Mankato;8-6;.571;2
Bismarck;5-5;.500;3
Rochester;6-7;.462;3.5
Willmar;6-8;429;4
x -- won first-half championship
Saturday, July 17
Willmar 10, Bismarck 4
Kenosha 8, Battle Creek 4, 7 innings, first game
Kenosha 17, Battle Creek 5, second game
Mankato 6, Duluth 3
Kalamazoo 3, Traverse City 1
Rockford 9, Kokomo 0
Eau Claire 8, Rochester 5
Wisconsin 6, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Madison 3, Lakeshore 0
Fond du Lac 3, Green Bay 2
Waterloo 4, St. Cloud 2
Sunday, July 18
Bismarck 11, Willmar 6
Traverse City 11, Kalamazoo 9
Mankato 1, Duluth 0
Battle Creek 4, Kenosha 2
Wisconsin 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4
Green Bay 4, Fond du Lac 1
Madison 6, Lakeshore 3
Rochester 6, Eau Claire 1
Kokomo 11, Rockford 7
St. Cloud 2, Waterloo 0
Monday, July 19
No games scheduled
Tuesday, July 20
Northwoods League All-Star Game at Mankato, Minn.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;7-2
Frisco;6-2
Spokane;6-2
Massachusetts;7-3
Bismarck;6-5
Sioux Falls;5-4
Iowa;4-4
Duke City;4-5
Green Bay;4-5
Tucson;2-7
Northern Arizona;1-8
Friday, July 16
Bismarck 43, Frisco 42
Saturday, July 17
Spokane 20, Tucson 17
Duke City 71, Northern Arizona 54
Sunday, July 18
Massachusetts 68, Arizona 44
Sioux Falls 31, Green Bay 21
Saturday, July 24
Bismarck at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.