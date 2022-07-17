Area Scores: July 18

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 7-12, JAMESTOWN 6-2
Bismarck Governors 7, Jamestown 6
Jamestown;100;041;0;--;6;11;1
Govs;240;000;1;--;7;10;4
Jacobly Nold, Thomas Newman (4) and Max Fronk. Ryan Keup, Preston Bartsch (6), Matthew Porter (7) and Marcus Butts. W—Porter. L—Newman.
Highlights: Jamestown -- Mason Lunzman 1-4 R; Connor Hoyt 2-4 RBI; Jackson Walters 1-4 R; Nold 2-3 R, RBI; Carson Orr 1-4 R, RBI; Payton Hochhalter 2-4 R, 2 RBI; Thomas Newman 1-2 RBI; 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 7 SO. Govs – Lucas Vasey 2-3 2 R, RBI; Gavin Lill 2-4 2 R, RBI; Isaac Pegors 1-1 R; Noah Riedinger 1-3 3 RBI; Michael Fagerland 1-3 2 RBI; Tommy Kraljic 2-4 R; Butts 1-3 R; Keup 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Bismarck Governors 12, Jamestown 2, 6 innings
Jamestown;110;000;--;2;6;3
Governors;040;107;--;12;8;0
Connor Hoyt, Carson Orr (4) and Max Fronk. Luke Pengilly, Michael Fagerland (6) and Max Vig. W—Pengilly. L—Hoyt.
Highlights: Jamestown – Mason Lunzman 1-3 R; Connor Hoyt 2-3 RBI; Jackson Walters 1-4 R; Fronk 1-2 RBI. Bismarck – Lucas Vasey 1-4 R; Gavin Lill 2-3 2 R, RBI; Isaac Pegors 2-3 2 R, 3 RBI; Noah Riedinger 1-1 R, RBI; Carter Krueger 1-3 R, 2 RBI; Carson Motschenbacher 1-4 R, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 0-2 R; Ryan Keup 0-3 R, RBI; Max Vig 1-3 2 R, RBI; Pengilly 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 5 SO.
MANDAN CHIEFS 4-2, FARGO POST 2 2-10
Mandan Chiefs 4, Fargo Post 2
Mandan;010;003;0;--;4;5;1
Fargo Post 2;100;001;0;--;2;3;3
Brayden Bunnell, Avery Bogner (5), Lucas Burgum (7) and Isaac Huettl. Kaden Kvidera, Aaron Breitbach (6), Dylan Tostenson (7) and Adam Leininger. W—Bogner. L—Kaden Kvidera.
Highlights: Mandan – Bogner 1-2 RBI, 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 SO; McCoy Keller 1-4; Burgum 0-3 2 R; Hudsen Sheldon 1-3; Seth Arenz 1-3 R, 2 RBI; Anthony Johnson 1-3; Bunnell 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 2 SO. Fargo Post 2 – Will Bachman 2-3; Dylan Erholtz 0-2 RBI; Landon Meier 1-3 RBI; Kvidera 5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R (3 ER), 5 BB, 4 SO.
Fargo Post 2 10, Mandan Chiefs 2
Mandan;100;100;0;--;2;8;5
Fargo Post 2;200;530;0;--;10;10;1
Seth Arenz, Hudsen Sheldon (6) and Isaac Huettl. Zach LaMont, Dylan Tostenson (7) and Adam Leininger. W—LaMont. L—Arenz.
Highlights: Mandan – Avery Bogner 1-3 2B, RBI; Huettl 2-4 2B, R; McCoy Keller 1-3; Brayden Bunnell 1-4 2B; Sheldon 1-3; Arenz 2-3 R, 4 IP, 9 H, 8 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 2 SO. Fargo Post 2 – Tommy Simon 2-3 2B, 2 R; Landon Meier 1-4 2B, 2 R; Will Bachman 2-4 4 RBI; Dylan Erholtz 2-4 RBI; Kaden Kvidera 1-4 R, RBI; Aaron Breitbach 1-2 2B, 2 R; LaMont 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 6 SO.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
LA CROSSE 10, BISMARCK 8
Bismarck;100;020;122;--;8;7;0
La Crosse;010;042;12x;--;10;11;1
Garrett Yawn, Justin Goldstein (6), Adolfo Iturralde (7), Stephen Klenske (8) and Garrett Macias. Connor Harrison, Ricky Reeth (7), Jake Gebb (8), Grady Gorgen (9) and Dylan King. W—Harrison. L—Yawn. HR—Bismarck: Kaiden Cardoso. La Crosse: Ronald Sweeny, Landon Wallace.
Highlights: Bismarck – Luke Glascoe 0-4 R, RBI; A.J. Barraza 1-4 R; Spencer Sarringar 0-3 2 R; Macias 1-2; Tommy Takayoshi 1-3 R; Bradlee Preap 0-3 2 RBI; Seth Surrett 1-4 2B, R; Jackson Beaman 1-2 R, RBI, SB; Cardoso 2-4 HR, R, 3 RBI; Yawn 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 3 SO. La Crosse – Aidan Sweatt 1-5 R, 2 RBI, SB; Wallace 1-5 HR, R, 3 RBI; Sweeny 1-3 HR, 2 R, RBI; Xavier Casserilla 2-4 RBI; Emilio Corona 3-3 3 R, SB; Ace Whitehead 2-3 R, 3 RBI, SB; Harrison 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 7 SO. Gorgen 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Attendance: 2,282.
Time of game: 3:22.
Records: La Crosse 7-5, Bismarck 4-8.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;8-3;.727;--
Kenosha;7-5;.583;1.5
Rockford;5-7;.417;3.5
Battle Creek;4-7;.364;4
x-Kalamazoo;3-8;.273;5
Kokomo;2-9;.182;6
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;10-3;.769;--
Lakeshore;8-4;.667;1.5
Wausau;8-4;.67;1.5
Green Bay;6-6;.500;3.5
Fond du Lac;6-7;.462;4
Madison;4-8;.333;5.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;9-3;.750;--
La Crosse;7-5;.583;2
x-Duluth;4-8;.333;5
Waterloo;2-8;.200;6
Minnesota;0-6;.000;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;8-2;.800;--
x-St. Cloud;9-3;.750;--
Rochester;6-4;.600;2
Mankato;5-7;.410;4
Bismarck;4-8;.333;5
x-won first-half title
Saturday, July 16
Bismarck 12, La Crosse 1
Kalamazoo 3, Green Bay 2
Kenosha 10, Kokomo 2
Wisconsin Rapids 11, Madison 0
Mankato 6, Duluth 1
Fond du Lac 16, Battle Creek 5
Wausau 8, Lakeshore 4
Rochester 10, St. Cloud 6
Waterloo 7, Eau Claire 2
Traverse City 3, Rockford 2
Sunday, July 17
La Crosse 10, Bismarck 8
Fond du Lac 4, Battle Creek 3, 11 innings
Green Bay 10, Kalamazoo 6
Traverse City 10, Rockford 6
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Madison 4
Kokomo 5, Kenosha 4
Lakeshore 5, Wausau 4
Eau Claire 14, Waterloo 9
St. Cloud 11, Rochester 4
Duluth 7, Mankato 0
Monday, July 18
No games scheduled
Tuesday, July 19
NWL All-Star Game, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
No games scheduled
Thursday, July 21
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m., at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Traverse City
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Willmar at Rochester
Wausau at Kenosha
Kokomo at Rockford
Madison at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Waterloo
Minnesota at Mankato
Friday, July 22
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Lakeshore at Traverse City
Green Bay at Madison
Wausau at Kenosha
Willmar at Rochester
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Minnesota at Mankato
Kokomo at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Waterloo
Saturday, July 23
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Minnesota at La Crosse
Rochester at Eau Claire
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Willmar
Sunday, July 24
Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Minnesota at La Crosse
Waterloo at Willmar
Eau Claire at Rochester
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;8-1;14-2
Massachusetts;8-2;11-5
Iowa;8-7;9-7
Quad City;8-7;9-7
Sioux Falls;7-8;8-8
Green Bay;5-10;6-10
Bismarck;2-11;3-13
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;11-2;13-3
Northern Arizona;11-3;12-4
Tucson;9-5;9-7
Duke City;7-5;8-8
Vegas;5-7;6-10
San Diego;2-11;3-13
Bay Area;1-12;1-16
Friday, July 15
Quad City 42, Iowa 35
Saturday, July 16
Massachusetts 60, San Diego 17
Frisco 35, Sioux Falls 28
Duke City 39, Northern Arizona 32
Tucson 50, Bay Area 41
Playoffs
First round
Friday, July 22
Quad City at Massachusetts
Iowa at Frisco
Saturday, July 23
Tuscon at Northern Arizona
Sunday, July 24
Duke City at Arizona