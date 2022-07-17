 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: July 18

  • 0

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 7-12, JAMESTOWN 6-2

Bismarck Governors 7, Jamestown 6

Jamestown;100;041;0;--;6;11;1

Govs;240;000;1;--;7;10;4

Jacobly Nold, Thomas Newman (4) and Max Fronk. Ryan Keup, Preston Bartsch (6), Matthew Porter (7) and Marcus Butts. W—Porter. L—Newman.

Highlights: Jamestown -- Mason Lunzman 1-4 R; Connor Hoyt 2-4 RBI; Jackson Walters 1-4 R; Nold 2-3 R, RBI; Carson Orr 1-4 R, RBI; Payton Hochhalter 2-4 R, 2 RBI; Thomas Newman 1-2 RBI; 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 7 SO. Govs – Lucas Vasey 2-3 2 R, RBI; Gavin Lill 2-4 2 R, RBI; Isaac Pegors 1-1 R; Noah Riedinger 1-3 3 RBI; Michael Fagerland 1-3 2 RBI; Tommy Kraljic 2-4 R; Butts 1-3 R; Keup 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 3 SO.

Bismarck Governors 12, Jamestown 2, 6 innings

Jamestown;110;000;--;2;6;3

Governors;040;107;--;12;8;0

Connor Hoyt, Carson Orr (4) and Max Fronk. Luke Pengilly, Michael Fagerland (6) and Max Vig. W—Pengilly. L—Hoyt.

Highlights: Jamestown – Mason Lunzman 1-3 R; Connor Hoyt 2-3 RBI; Jackson Walters 1-4 R; Fronk 1-2 RBI. Bismarck – Lucas Vasey 1-4 R; Gavin Lill 2-3 2 R, RBI; Isaac Pegors 2-3 2 R, 3 RBI; Noah Riedinger 1-1 R, RBI; Carter Krueger 1-3 R, 2 RBI; Carson Motschenbacher 1-4 R, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 0-2 R; Ryan Keup 0-3 R, RBI; Max Vig 1-3 2 R, RBI; Pengilly 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 5 SO.

MANDAN CHIEFS 4-2, FARGO POST 2 2-10

Mandan Chiefs 4, Fargo Post 2

Mandan;010;003;0;--;4;5;1

Fargo Post 2;100;001;0;--;2;3;3

Brayden Bunnell, Avery Bogner (5), Lucas Burgum (7) and Isaac Huettl. Kaden Kvidera, Aaron Breitbach (6), Dylan Tostenson (7) and Adam Leininger. W—Bogner. L—Kaden Kvidera.

Highlights: Mandan – Bogner 1-2 RBI, 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 SO; McCoy Keller 1-4; Burgum 0-3 2 R; Hudsen Sheldon 1-3; Seth Arenz 1-3 R, 2 RBI; Anthony Johnson 1-3; Bunnell 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 2 SO. Fargo Post 2 – Will Bachman 2-3; Dylan Erholtz 0-2 RBI; Landon Meier 1-3 RBI; Kvidera 5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R (3 ER), 5 BB, 4 SO.

Fargo Post 2 10, Mandan Chiefs 2

Mandan;100;100;0;--;2;8;5

Fargo Post 2;200;530;0;--;10;10;1

Seth Arenz, Hudsen Sheldon (6) and Isaac Huettl. Zach LaMont, Dylan Tostenson (7) and Adam Leininger. W—LaMont. L—Arenz.

Highlights: Mandan – Avery Bogner 1-3 2B, RBI; Huettl 2-4 2B, R; McCoy Keller 1-3; Brayden Bunnell 1-4 2B; Sheldon 1-3; Arenz 2-3 R, 4 IP, 9 H, 8 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 2 SO. Fargo Post 2 – Tommy Simon 2-3 2B, 2 R; Landon Meier 1-4 2B, 2 R; Will Bachman 2-4 4 RBI; Dylan Erholtz 2-4 RBI; Kaden Kvidera 1-4 R, RBI; Aaron Breitbach 1-2 2B, 2 R; LaMont 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 6 SO.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

LA CROSSE 10, BISMARCK 8

Bismarck;100;020;122;--;8;7;0

La Crosse;010;042;12x;--;10;11;1

Garrett Yawn, Justin Goldstein (6), Adolfo Iturralde (7), Stephen Klenske (8) and Garrett Macias. Connor Harrison, Ricky Reeth (7), Jake Gebb (8), Grady Gorgen (9) and Dylan King. W—Harrison. L—Yawn. HR—Bismarck: Kaiden Cardoso. La Crosse: Ronald Sweeny, Landon Wallace.

Highlights: Bismarck – Luke Glascoe 0-4 R, RBI; A.J. Barraza 1-4 R; Spencer Sarringar 0-3 2 R; Macias 1-2; Tommy Takayoshi 1-3 R; Bradlee Preap 0-3 2 RBI; Seth Surrett 1-4 2B, R; Jackson Beaman 1-2 R, RBI, SB; Cardoso 2-4 HR, R, 3 RBI; Yawn 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 3 SO. La Crosse – Aidan Sweatt 1-5 R, 2 RBI, SB; Wallace 1-5 HR, R, 3 RBI; Sweeny 1-3 HR, 2 R, RBI; Xavier Casserilla 2-4 RBI; Emilio Corona 3-3 3 R, SB; Ace Whitehead 2-3 R, 3 RBI, SB; Harrison 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 7 SO. Gorgen 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.

Attendance: 2,282.

Time of game: 3:22.

Records: La Crosse 7-5, Bismarck 4-8.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;8-3;.727;--

Kenosha;7-5;.583;1.5

Rockford;5-7;.417;3.5

Battle Creek;4-7;.364;4

x-Kalamazoo;3-8;.273;5

Kokomo;2-9;.182;6

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;10-3;.769;--

Lakeshore;8-4;.667;1.5

Wausau;8-4;.67;1.5

Green Bay;6-6;.500;3.5

Fond du Lac;6-7;.462;4

Madison;4-8;.333;5.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;9-3;.750;--

La Crosse;7-5;.583;2

x-Duluth;4-8;.333;5

Waterloo;2-8;.200;6

Minnesota;0-6;.000;6

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;8-2;.800;--

x-St. Cloud;9-3;.750;--

Rochester;6-4;.600;2

Mankato;5-7;.410;4

Bismarck;4-8;.333;5

x-won first-half title

Saturday, July 16

Bismarck 12, La Crosse 1

Kalamazoo 3, Green Bay 2

Kenosha 10, Kokomo 2

Wisconsin Rapids 11, Madison 0

Mankato 6, Duluth 1

Fond du Lac 16, Battle Creek 5

Wausau 8, Lakeshore 4

Rochester 10, St. Cloud 6

Waterloo 7, Eau Claire 2

Traverse City 3, Rockford 2

Sunday, July 17

La Crosse 10, Bismarck 8

Fond du Lac 4, Battle Creek 3, 11 innings

Green Bay 10, Kalamazoo 6

Traverse City 10, Rockford 6

Wisconsin Rapids 9, Madison 4

Kokomo 5, Kenosha 4

Lakeshore 5, Wausau 4

Eau Claire 14, Waterloo 9

St. Cloud 11, Rochester 4

Duluth 7, Mankato 0

Monday, July 18

No games scheduled

Tuesday, July 19

NWL All-Star Game, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

No games scheduled

Thursday, July 21

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m., at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Lakeshore at Traverse City

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Willmar at Rochester

Wausau at Kenosha

Kokomo at Rockford

Madison at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Waterloo

Minnesota at Mankato

Friday, July 22

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Lakeshore at Traverse City

Green Bay at Madison

Wausau at Kenosha

Willmar at Rochester

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Minnesota at Mankato

Kokomo at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Waterloo

Saturday, July 23

Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

St. Cloud at Duluth

Kokomo at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Minnesota at La Crosse

Rochester at Eau Claire

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Waterloo at Willmar

Sunday, July 24

Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Duluth

Kokomo at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Minnesota at La Crosse

Waterloo at Willmar

Eau Claire at Rochester

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;8-1;14-2

Massachusetts;8-2;11-5

Iowa;8-7;9-7

Quad City;8-7;9-7

Sioux Falls;7-8;8-8

Green Bay;5-10;6-10

Bismarck;2-11;3-13

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;11-2;13-3

Northern Arizona;11-3;12-4

Tucson;9-5;9-7

Duke City;7-5;8-8

Vegas;5-7;6-10

San Diego;2-11;3-13

Bay Area;1-12;1-16

Friday, July 15

Quad City 42, Iowa 35

Saturday, July 16

Massachusetts 60, San Diego 17

Frisco 35, Sioux Falls 28

Duke City 39, Northern Arizona 32

Tucson 50, Bay Area 41

Playoffs

First round

Friday, July 22

Quad City at Massachusetts

Iowa at Frisco

Saturday, July 23

Tuscon at Northern Arizona

Sunday, July 24

Duke City at Arizona

