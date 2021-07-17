Area Scores: July 18

LEGION BASEBALL
MANDAN CHIEFS 5, GILLETTE (WYO.) 4
At Jamestown Phil Brown Classic
Gillette;100;020;1;-;4;6;3
Chiefs;140;000;x;-;5;7;1
Leighton Holden, Cory Schilling (4) and Zane Eliason; Seth Arenz and Ben Kleinknecht. W – Arenz. L – Holden. HR – Chiefs: Isaac Huettl.
Highlights: Gillette – Kaden Rice 1-for-3, double, 2 R; Eliason 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Brody Richardson 1-for-4, 2 RBIs. Chiefs – Huettl 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Stetson Kuntz 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Anthony Johnson 2-for-3, R.
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 10, JAMESTOWN 0 (4 innings)
At Jamestown Phil Brown Classic
Governors;090;1;-;10;8;1
Jamestown;000;0;-;0;2;1
Matthew Porter and Miles Stiefel; Kasen Rowell, Carson Orr (2) and Isaac Mimong, Preston Kroeber (3). W – Porter. L – Rowell. HR – Govs: Jack Johnson.
Highlights: Govs – Isaac Pegors 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ben Patton 1-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Johnson 1-for-1, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Porter 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SOs. Jamestown – Mason Lunzman 1-for-2; Kroeber 1-for-1.
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 11, MANDAN CHIEFS 3 (5 innings)
At Jamestown Phil Brown Classic
Chiefs;001;20;-;3;3;2
Governors;210;35;-;11;14;1
Brayden Bunnell, Drew Gerhardt (4) and Ben Kleinknehct; Carson Motschenbacher and Cru Walker. W – Motschenbacher. L – Bunnell. HR – Govs: Isaac Pegors.
Highlights: Chiefs – Blake Arenz 1-for-2, double, R; Seth Arenz 1-for-1, double, R, RBI; Ben Kleinknecht 1-for-2, RBI. Govs – Ben Patton 4-for-4, 4 R; Pegors 3-for-3, HR, 3 R, 5 RBIs; Jackson Uhler 2-for-3, RBI; Jack Johnson 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Lucas Schell 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Motshenbacher 5 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;8-5;.615;--
Kenosha;9-6;.600;--
x-Traverse City;7-6;.538;1
Rockford;6-7;.462;2
Kalamazoo;5-8;.385;3
Battle Creek;3-11;.214;5.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;9-2;.818;--
Green Bay;7-5;.583;2.5
Madison;7-5;.583;2.5
Wisconsin;7-5;.583;2.5
Lakeshore;6-8;.429;4.5
Wisconsin Rapids;3-9;.250;6.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;7-4;.636;--
Eau Claire;8-5;.615;--
La Crosse;5-7;.417;2.5
x-Waterloo;5-7;.417;2.5
Minnesota;1-5;.167;3.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;9-4;.692;--
Mankato;7-6;.538;2
Willmar;6-7;.462;3
Bismarck;4-5;.444;3
Rochester;5-7;.417;3.5
x - won first-half championship
Saturday, July 17
Willmar 10, Bismarck 4
Kenosha 8, Battle Creek 4, 7 innings, first game
Kenosha 17, Battle Creek 5, second game
Mankato 6, Duluth 3
Kalamazoo 3, Traverse City 1
Rockford 9, Kokomo 0
Eau Claire 8, Rochester 5
Wisconsin 6, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Madison 3, Lakeshore 0
Fond du Lac 3, Green Bay 2
Waterloo 4. St. Cloud 2
Sunday, July 18
Willmar at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Mankato at Duluth
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Madison at Lakeshore
Rochester at Eau Claire
Kokomo at Rockford
St. Cloud at Waterloo
Monday, July 19
No games scheduled
Tuesday, July 20
Northwoods League All-Star Game at Mankato, Minn.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;7-1
Frisco;6-2
Spokane;6-2
Massachusetts;6-3
Bismarck;6-5
Green Bay;4-4
Iowa;4-4
Sioux Falls;4-4
Duke City;4-5
Tucson;2-7
Northern Arizona;1-8
Friday, July 16
Bismarck 43, Frisco 42
Saturday, July 17
Spokane 20, Tucson 17
Duke City 71, Northern Arizona 54
Sunday, July 18
Arizona at Massachusetts
Sioux Falls at Green Bay