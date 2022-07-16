Area Scores: July 17

AMERIBAN LEGION BASEBALL
WATFORD CITY 5-1, BISMARCK SENATORS 4-7
At Watford City
Watford City 5, Senators 4
Senators;101;011;0;--;4;9;5
Watford City;001;201;1;--;5;4;2
Zac Brackin, Nick Patton (7) and Tyler Kleinjan; Carson Voll, Hunter Cowan (6) and Kanyon Tschetter. W – Cowan. L – Patton. HR – None.
Highlights: Senators – Ty Sanders 2-for-4, R, RBI; Traiden Kalfell 3-for-3, 2 doubles, R, RBI; Patton 2-for-4, double, RBI; Casey Fischer 1-for-3; Nathan Pegors 1-for-3, R. WC – Voll 1-for-4, R, 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks; Ty Howe 1-for-3, 2 R; Tschetter 1-for-2, R; Jordan Doty 1-for-3.
Senators 7, Watford City 1
People are also reading…
Senators;000;421;0;--;7;9;1
Watford City;100;000;0;--;1;4;1
Ty Sanders and T.J. Olson, Sid Olmstead (3); Jason Hogue, Jordan Doty (4), Tysen Kukenbach (5), Kanyon Tschetter (6) and Tschetter, Carson Voll (6). W – Sanders. L – Hogue. HR – None.
Highlights: Senators – Olmstead 1-for-3, double, R; Traiden Kalfell 1-for-2, R; Nick Patton 2-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Brady Helm 2-for-4, double, R, 4 RBIs; Casey Fischer 1-for-3, R; Carter Hoijan 2-for-3, double, RBI; Sanders 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 Ks. WC – Hogue 1-for-2, R; Neil Dahl 2-for-3; Nolan Dahl 1-for-2, double.
WILLISTON 10, BISMARCK SENATORS 9, 10 INNINGS
At Watford City
Makeup of game from July 1
Senators;212;210;100;0;--;9;12;3
Williston;041;030;100;1;--;10;10;6
Sid Olmsted, Brady Helm (2), Tyler Kleinjan (3), Ty Sanders (6), Traiden Kalfell (8), Nick Patton (8) and Kleinjan, T.J. Olson (3), Kleinjan (6); Matt Schmidt, Max Heen (4), Connor Ekblad (6) and Landon Miller, Carter McCivor (6). W – Ekblad. L – Patton. HR – Senators: Olson.
Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 1-for-5, double, R; Olson 1-for-6, HR, R, RBI; Kalfell 2-for-6, double, R, RBI; Patton 1-for-6, double, R; Sanders 3-for-5, 2 triples, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Helm 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Zac Brackin 1-for-4, R; Casey Fischer 1-for-3; Kleinjan 1-for-3, R, RBI. Williston – Heen 1-for-5, double, 2 R; Ekblad 2-for-5, R; Matt Goodman 2-for-5, double, R, 3 RBIs; Jayden Iba 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R, RBI; Miller 2-for-4, double, R, RBI; Kaeden Call 1-for-4.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 12, LA CROSSE 1
At La Crosse, Wis.
Bismarck;540;110;001;--;12;12;1
La Crosse;010;000;00x;--;1;4;2
Austin Luther V, Andrew Paten (5), Julio Romero (7), Will Chauffe (8) and Spencer Sarringar; Drew Christo, Will Watson (2), Dylan Lapic (3), Micky Thompson (5), Jake Gebb (6), Carson Hornung (7), Landon Wallace (8), Xavier Casserilla (9) and Blaise Priester. W – Romero (1-1). L – Christo (0-4). HR – None.
Time of game: 3:29. Attendance: 2,497.
Highlights: Bis – Seth Surrett 1-or-6, R, RBI; AJ Barraza 1-for-3, R; Kaiden Cardoso 3 R; Sarringar 3-for-5, R, RBI; Garrett Macias 2-for-4, 3 R, RBI; Adam Axtell 1-for-2, R, RBI; Jackson Beaman 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Bradlee Preap 2-for-5, double, 5 RBIs. LC – Aiden Sweatt 1-for-3; Luke Leto 1-for-5; Jack Haley 1-for-3; Ace Whitehead 1-for-4.
Records: Bismarck 4-7, La Crosse 6-5.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;7-3;.700;--
Kenosha;7-4;.636;0.5
Rockford;5-6;.455;2.5
Battle Creek;4-6;.400;3
x-Kalamazoo;3-7;.300;4
Kokomo;1-9;.100;6.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;9-3;.750;--
Wausau;8-3;.727;0.5
Lakeshore;7-4;.636;1.5
Green Bay;5-6;.455;3.5
Fond du Lac;5-7;.417;4
Madison;4-7;.364;4.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;8-3;.727;--
La Crosse;6-5;.545;2
x-Duluth;3-8;.273;5
Waterloo;2-7;.222;5
Minnesota;0-6;.000;5.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;8-2;.800;--
x-St. Cloud;8-3;.727;0.5
Rochester;6-3;.667;1.5
Mankato;5-6;.455;3.5
Bismarck;4-7;.364;4.5
x-won first-half title
Saturday, July 16
Bismarck 12, La Crosse 1
Kalamazoo 3, Green Bay 2
Kenosha 10, Kokomo 2
Wisconsin Rapids 11, Madison 0
Mankato 6, Duluth 1
Fond du Lac 16, Battle Creek 5
Wausau 8, Lakeshore 4
Rochester 10, St. Cloud 6
Waterloo 7, Eau Claire 2
Traverse City 3, Rockford 2
Sunday, July 17
Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Kokomo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Duluth at Mankato
Monday, July 18
No games scheduled
Tuesday, July 19
NWL All-Star Game, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
No games scheduled
Thursday, July 21
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m., at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Traverse City
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Willmar at Rochester
Wausau at Kenosha
Kokomo at Rockford
Madison at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Waterloo
Minnesota at Mankato
Friday, July 22
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Lakeshore at Traverse City
Green Bay at Madison
Wausau at Kenosha
Willmar at Rochester
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Minnesota at Mankato
Kokomo at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Waterloo
Saturday, July 23
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Minnesota at La Crosse
Rochester at Eau Claire
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Willmar
Sunday, July 24
Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Minnesota at La Crosse
Waterloo at Willmar
Eau Claire at Rochester
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;8-1;14-2
Massachusetts;8-2;11-5
Iowa;8-7;9-7
Quad City;8-7;9-7
Sioux Falls;7-8;8-8
Green Bay;5-10;6-10
Bismarck;2-11;3-13
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;11-2;13-3
Northern Arizona;11-3;12-4
Tucson;8-5;8-7
Duke City;7-5;8-8
Vegas;5-7;6-10
San Diego;2-11;3-13
Bay Area;1-11;1-14
Friday, July 15
Quad City 42, Iowa 35
Saturday, July 16
Massachusetts 60, San Diego 17
Frisco 35, Sioux Falls 28
Duke City 39, Northern Arizona 32
Tucson at Bay Area, n