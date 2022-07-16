 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: July 17

AMERIBAN LEGION BASEBALL

WATFORD CITY 5-1, BISMARCK SENATORS 4-7

At Watford City

Watford City 5, Senators 4

Senators;101;011;0;--;4;9;5

Watford City;001;201;1;--;5;4;2

Zac Brackin, Nick Patton (7) and Tyler Kleinjan; Carson Voll, Hunter Cowan (6) and Kanyon Tschetter. W – Cowan. L – Patton. HR – None.

Highlights: Senators – Ty Sanders 2-for-4, R, RBI; Traiden Kalfell 3-for-3, 2 doubles, R, RBI; Patton 2-for-4, double, RBI; Casey Fischer 1-for-3; Nathan Pegors 1-for-3, R. WC – Voll 1-for-4, R, 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks; Ty Howe 1-for-3, 2 R; Tschetter 1-for-2, R; Jordan Doty 1-for-3.

Senators 7, Watford City 1

People are also reading…

Senators;000;421;0;--;7;9;1

Watford City;100;000;0;--;1;4;1

Ty Sanders and T.J. Olson, Sid Olmstead (3); Jason Hogue, Jordan Doty (4), Tysen Kukenbach (5), Kanyon Tschetter (6) and Tschetter, Carson Voll (6). W – Sanders. L – Hogue. HR – None.

Highlights: Senators – Olmstead 1-for-3, double, R; Traiden Kalfell 1-for-2, R; Nick Patton 2-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Brady Helm 2-for-4, double, R, 4 RBIs; Casey Fischer 1-for-3, R; Carter Hoijan 2-for-3, double, RBI; Sanders 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 Ks. WC – Hogue 1-for-2, R; Neil Dahl 2-for-3; Nolan Dahl 1-for-2, double.

WILLISTON 10, BISMARCK SENATORS 9, 10 INNINGS

At Watford City

Makeup of game from July 1

Senators;212;210;100;0;--;9;12;3

Williston;041;030;100;1;--;10;10;6

Sid Olmsted, Brady Helm (2), Tyler Kleinjan (3), Ty Sanders (6), Traiden Kalfell (8), Nick Patton (8) and Kleinjan, T.J. Olson (3), Kleinjan (6); Matt Schmidt, Max Heen (4), Connor Ekblad (6) and Landon Miller, Carter McCivor (6). W – Ekblad. L – Patton. HR – Senators: Olson.

Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 1-for-5, double, R; Olson 1-for-6, HR, R, RBI; Kalfell 2-for-6, double, R, RBI; Patton 1-for-6, double, R; Sanders 3-for-5, 2 triples, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Helm 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Zac Brackin 1-for-4, R; Casey Fischer 1-for-3; Kleinjan 1-for-3, R, RBI. Williston – Heen 1-for-5, double, 2 R; Ekblad 2-for-5, R; Matt Goodman 2-for-5, double, R, 3 RBIs; Jayden Iba 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R, RBI; Miller 2-for-4, double, R, RBI; Kaeden Call 1-for-4.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 12, LA CROSSE 1

At La Crosse, Wis.

Bismarck;540;110;001;--;12;12;1

La Crosse;010;000;00x;--;1;4;2

Austin Luther V, Andrew Paten (5), Julio Romero (7), Will Chauffe (8) and Spencer Sarringar; Drew Christo, Will Watson (2), Dylan Lapic (3), Micky Thompson (5), Jake Gebb (6), Carson Hornung (7), Landon Wallace (8), Xavier Casserilla (9) and Blaise Priester. W – Romero (1-1). L – Christo (0-4). HR – None.

Time of game: 3:29. Attendance: 2,497.

Highlights: Bis – Seth Surrett 1-or-6, R, RBI; AJ Barraza 1-for-3, R; Kaiden Cardoso 3 R; Sarringar 3-for-5, R, RBI; Garrett Macias 2-for-4, 3 R, RBI; Adam Axtell 1-for-2, R, RBI; Jackson Beaman 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Bradlee Preap 2-for-5, double, 5 RBIs. LC – Aiden Sweatt 1-for-3; Luke Leto 1-for-5; Jack Haley 1-for-3; Ace Whitehead 1-for-4.

Records: Bismarck 4-7, La Crosse 6-5.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;7-3;.700;--

Kenosha;7-4;.636;0.5

Rockford;5-6;.455;2.5

Battle Creek;4-6;.400;3

x-Kalamazoo;3-7;.300;4

Kokomo;1-9;.100;6.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;9-3;.750;--

Wausau;8-3;.727;0.5

Lakeshore;7-4;.636;1.5

Green Bay;5-6;.455;3.5

Fond du Lac;5-7;.417;4

Madison;4-7;.364;4.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;8-3;.727;--

La Crosse;6-5;.545;2

x-Duluth;3-8;.273;5

Waterloo;2-7;.222;5

Minnesota;0-6;.000;5.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;8-2;.800;--

x-St. Cloud;8-3;.727;0.5

Rochester;6-3;.667;1.5

Mankato;5-6;.455;3.5

Bismarck;4-7;.364;4.5

x-won first-half title

Saturday, July 16

Bismarck 12, La Crosse 1

Kalamazoo 3, Green Bay 2

Kenosha 10, Kokomo 2

Wisconsin Rapids 11, Madison 0

Mankato 6, Duluth 1

Fond du Lac 16, Battle Creek 5

Wausau 8, Lakeshore 4

Rochester 10, St. Cloud 6

Waterloo 7, Eau Claire 2

Traverse City 3, Rockford 2

Sunday, July 17

Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Kenosha at Kokomo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Duluth at Mankato

Monday, July 18

No games scheduled

Tuesday, July 19

NWL All-Star Game, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

No games scheduled

Thursday, July 21

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m., at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Lakeshore at Traverse City

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Willmar at Rochester

Wausau at Kenosha

Kokomo at Rockford

Madison at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Waterloo

Minnesota at Mankato

Friday, July 22

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Lakeshore at Traverse City

Green Bay at Madison

Wausau at Kenosha

Willmar at Rochester

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Minnesota at Mankato

Kokomo at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Waterloo

Saturday, July 23

Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

St. Cloud at Duluth

Kokomo at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Minnesota at La Crosse

Rochester at Eau Claire

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Waterloo at Willmar

Sunday, July 24

Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Duluth

Kokomo at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Minnesota at La Crosse

Waterloo at Willmar

Eau Claire at Rochester

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;8-1;14-2

Massachusetts;8-2;11-5

Iowa;8-7;9-7

Quad City;8-7;9-7

Sioux Falls;7-8;8-8

Green Bay;5-10;6-10

Bismarck;2-11;3-13

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;11-2;13-3

Northern Arizona;11-3;12-4

Tucson;8-5;8-7

Duke City;7-5;8-8

Vegas;5-7;6-10

San Diego;2-11;3-13

Bay Area;1-11;1-14

Friday, July 15

Quad City 42, Iowa 35

Saturday, July 16

Massachusetts 60, San Diego 17

Frisco 35, Sioux Falls 28

Duke City 39, Northern Arizona 32

Tucson at Bay Area, n

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News