Area Scores: July 16

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
LA CROSSE 10, BISMARCK 9
At La Crosse, Wis.
Bismarck;040;103;010;--;9;11;2
La Crosse;000;008;20x;--;10;6;1
Joshua Alpaugh, Jake Lynch (5), Chris Hernandez (6), Adolfo Iturralde (7) and Garrett Macias; Eldridge Armstrong, Dylan Lapic (5), Sam Mettert (7), Grady Gorgen (9) and Dylan King. W – Mettert (2-0). L – Hernandez (0-1). Sv – Gorgen (2). HR – Bis: Kaiden Cardoso (1).
Highlights: Bismarck – Seth Surrett 3-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; AJ Barraza 2-for-4, double, RBI; Adam Axtell 1-for-5, 3 RBIs; Spencer Sarringar 2-for-4; Cardoso 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Khalid Collymore 1-for-2, 4 R. La Crosse – Xavier Casserilla 1-for-1, RBI; Ronald Sweeny III 1-for-4, R, RBI; Jordan Donahue 1-for-3, R; Ace Whitehead 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Emilio Corona 1-for-5, 2 R, RBI.
Attendance: 2,029.
Time of game: 3:36.
Records: Bismarck 3-7, La Crosse 6-4.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;6-3;.667;--
Kenosha;5-4;.556;1
Rockford;5-4;.556;1
Battle Creek;4-5;.444;2
x-Kalamazoo;2-7;.222;4
Kokomo;1-8;.111;5.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;8-3;.727;--
Lakeshore;7-3;.700;0.5
Wausau;7-3;.700;0.5
Green Bay;5-5;.500;2.5
Madison;4-6;.400;3.5
Fond du Lac;4-7;.364;4
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;8-2;.800;--
La Crosse;6-4;.600;2
x-Duluth;3-7;.300;5
Waterloo;1-7;.125;6
Minnesota;0-5;.000;5.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;8-2;.800;--
Willmar;7-2;.778;0.5
Rochester;5-3;.625;2
Mankato;4-6;.400;4
Bismarck;3-7;.300;5
x-won first-half title
Friday, July 15
La Crosse 10, Bismarck 9
Traverse City at Kalamazoo, ppd, rain, rescheduled to Aug. 6
Kokomo at Battle Creek, ppd, rain, rescheduled to Aug. 4
Lakeshore 5, Fond du Lac 2
Wausau 12, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Mankato 4, Duluth 2
St. Cloud 7, Eau Claire 2
Green Bay 12, Madison 6
Rochester 11, Waterloo 2
Minnesota at Willmar, n
Kenosha at Rockford, n
Saturday, July 16
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Duluth at Mankato
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Rockford
Sunday, July 17
Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Kokomo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Duluth at Mankato
Monday, July 18
No games scheduled
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;7-1;13-2
Massachusetts;8-2;10-5
Iowa;8-7;9-7
Quad City;8-7;9-7
Sioux Falls;7-7;8-7
Green Bay;5-10;6-10
Bismarck;2-11;3-13
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;11-2;13-3
Northern Arizona;11-2;12-3
Tucson;8-5;8-7
Duke City;6-5;7-8
Vegas;5-7;6-10
San Diego;2-11;3-12
Bay Area;1-11;1-14
Friday, July 15
Quad City 42, Iowa 35
Saturday, July 16
San Diego at Massachusetts
Sioux Falls at Frisco
Northern Arizona at Duke City
Tucson at Bay Area