Area Scores: July 16

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

LA CROSSE 10, BISMARCK 9

At La Crosse, Wis.

Bismarck;040;103;010;--;9;11;2

La Crosse;000;008;20x;--;10;6;1

Joshua Alpaugh, Jake Lynch (5), Chris Hernandez (6), Adolfo Iturralde (7) and Garrett Macias; Eldridge Armstrong, Dylan Lapic (5), Sam Mettert (7), Grady Gorgen (9) and Dylan King. W – Mettert (2-0). L – Hernandez (0-1). Sv – Gorgen (2). HR – Bis: Kaiden Cardoso (1).

Highlights: Bismarck – Seth Surrett 3-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; AJ Barraza 2-for-4, double, RBI; Adam Axtell 1-for-5, 3 RBIs; Spencer Sarringar 2-for-4; Cardoso 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Khalid Collymore 1-for-2, 4 R. La Crosse – Xavier Casserilla 1-for-1, RBI; Ronald Sweeny III 1-for-4, R, RBI; Jordan Donahue 1-for-3, R; Ace Whitehead 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Emilio Corona 1-for-5, 2 R, RBI.

Attendance: 2,029.

Time of game: 3:36.

Records: Bismarck 3-7, La Crosse 6-4.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;6-3;.667;--

Kenosha;5-4;.556;1

Rockford;5-4;.556;1

Battle Creek;4-5;.444;2

x-Kalamazoo;2-7;.222;4

Kokomo;1-8;.111;5.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;8-3;.727;--

Lakeshore;7-3;.700;0.5

Wausau;7-3;.700;0.5

Green Bay;5-5;.500;2.5

Madison;4-6;.400;3.5

Fond du Lac;4-7;.364;4

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;8-2;.800;--

La Crosse;6-4;.600;2

x-Duluth;3-7;.300;5

Waterloo;1-7;.125;6

Minnesota;0-5;.000;5.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;8-2;.800;--

Willmar;7-2;.778;0.5

Rochester;5-3;.625;2

Mankato;4-6;.400;4

Bismarck;3-7;.300;5

x-won first-half title

Friday, July 15

La Crosse 10, Bismarck 9

Traverse City at Kalamazoo, ppd, rain, rescheduled to Aug. 6

Kokomo at Battle Creek, ppd, rain, rescheduled to Aug. 4

Lakeshore 5, Fond du Lac 2

Wausau 12, Wisconsin Rapids 3

Mankato 4, Duluth 2

St. Cloud 7, Eau Claire 2

Green Bay 12, Madison 6

Rochester 11, Waterloo 2

Minnesota at Willmar, n

Kenosha at Rockford, n

Saturday, July 16

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Duluth at Mankato

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Traverse City at Rockford

Sunday, July 17

Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Kenosha at Kokomo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Duluth at Mankato

Monday, July 18

No games scheduled

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;7-1;13-2

Massachusetts;8-2;10-5

Iowa;8-7;9-7

Quad City;8-7;9-7

Sioux Falls;7-7;8-7

Green Bay;5-10;6-10

Bismarck;2-11;3-13

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;11-2;13-3

Northern Arizona;11-2;12-3

Tucson;8-5;8-7

Duke City;6-5;7-8

Vegas;5-7;6-10

San Diego;2-11;3-12

Bay Area;1-11;1-14

Friday, July 15

Quad City 42, Iowa 35

Saturday, July 16

San Diego at Massachusetts

Sioux Falls at Frisco

Northern Arizona at Duke City

Tucson at Bay Area

