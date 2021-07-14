 Skip to main content
Area Scores: July 15
agate

LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 10-7, DICKINSON ROUGHRIDERS 6-8

At Dickinson

Governors 10, Roughriders 6

Governors;006;040;0;-;10;10;1

Roughriders;000;042;0;-;6;5;0

Ben Patton, Luke Pengilly (6) and Cru Walker; Jadon Bast, Jace Kovash (4) and Riley O’Donnell. W – Patton. L – Bast. HR – Govs, Ryan Keup.

Highlights: Govs – Isaac Pegors 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Lucas Schell 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger 2-for-3; Keup 2-for-2, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jackson Klipfel 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs. Roughriders – O’Donnell 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Carson Wiler 2-for-4; Kpovash 2 R.

Roughriders 8, Governors 7

Governors;200;050;0;-;7;4;1

Roughriders;212;003;x;-;8;10;2

Jackson Uhler, Ryan Keup (3), Isaac Pegors (6) and Cru Walker; Isaac Daley, Carson Weiler (5) and Riley O’Donnell. W – Weiler. L – Keup. HR – None.

Highlights: Govs – Pegors 2-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Ben Patton 1-for-3, double, R; Carter Klipfel R, 2 RBIs. Roughriders – Nathaniel Jilek 2 R; Troy Berg 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Jadon Bast 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Daley 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Drew Kovash 3-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI.

MANDAN CHIEFS 15-14, FARGO POST 400 STARS 5-2

At Fargo

Chifes 15, Stars 5

Chiefs;105;013;5;-;14;22;1

Stars;000;005;0;-;5;11;0

Avery Bogner, Turner Locken (7) and Isaac Huettl; Andy Mach, Jacob Topp (3), Ethan Claus (7) and Tate Guastafson. W – Bogner. L – Mach. HR – None.

Highlights: Chiefs – Huettl 2-for-4, double, 3 R; Lucas Burgum 3-for-4, double, 3 R; Bogner 3-for-5, double, 3 R, 5 RBIs; Preston McElvaney 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Stetson Kuntz 4-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Brayden Bunnell 3-for-5, R, RBI; Blake Arenz 3-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 R, RBI; Seth Arenz 1-fo-4, R, 2 RBIs; Antony Johnson 2-for-5, double, RBI. Stars – Kobe Senn 2-for-4, R; Topp 2-for-3, R; Oliver Lucht 3-for-4, RBI; Gustafson 2-for-3, R, RBI.

Chiefs 14, Stars 2 (5 innings)

Chiefs;243;23;-;14;17;4

Stars;101;00;-;2;3;2

Lucas Burgum and Isaac Huettl; Caden Graf, Jaxon Beiswanger (3), Eli Mach (5) and Hayden Kressin. W – Burgum. L – Graf. HR – None.

Highlights: Chiefs – Huettl 4-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Burgum 3-for-3, 2doubles, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Avery Bogner 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Preston McElvaney 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Anthony Johnson 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Stetson Kuntz 1-for-4, double; R; Blake Arenz 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Blake Arenz 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Ben Kleinknehct 1-for-3, double, R, RBI. Stars – Easton Rerick 1-for-3, 2 R.

BISMARCK REPS 5-8, MANDAN A’S 4-5

At Mandan

Reps 5, A’s 4

Reps;002;012;0;-;5;8;3

A’s;000;022;0;-;4;14;4

Joe LaDuke and Aaron Urlacher; Jordan Binder, Dylan Geiger (7) and Tukker Horner. W – LaDuke. L – Binder. HR – None.

Highlights: Reps – Wyatt Kraft 2-for-3, 2 doubles, R; Urlacher 1-for-2, double, 2 R; Tommy Kraljic 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Jordan Porter 2-for-4, double. A’s – Karsyn Jablonski 4-for-4, double, R, RBI; Hudson Sheldon 1-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs; Jamison Nelson 3-for-4; Ashton Michlitch 3-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI.

Reps 8, A’s 5

Reps;101;103;2;-;8;13;2

A’s;030;200;0;-;5;7;2

Nick Patton, Aaron Urlacher (7) and Dawson Huber; Dylan Geiger, Owen Gress (7) and Tukker Horner, Ashton Michlitch (7). W – Patton. L – Gress. Sv – Urlacher. HR – None.

Highlights: Reps – Wyatt Kraft 2-for-4, R, RBI; Matthew Porter 1-for-4, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Tommy Kraljic 4-for-4, 2 RBIs; Ethan Mitchell 2-for-4, R; Jordan Porter 1-for-3, double, 2 R; Urlacher 2-for-4, 2 RBIs. As – Karsyn Jablonski 2-for-4, R; Dominic Gigger 2-for-3, RBI.

BISMARCK CAPITALS 6-15, BISMARCK SENATORS 1-0

Capitals 6, Senators 1

Capitals;310;101;0;-;6;8;2

Senators;000;001;0;-;1;5;1

Jameson Johnson and Jared Sarsten; Ty Sanders, Casey Fischer (4) and Traiden Kalfell. W – Johnson. L – Sanders. HR – None.

Highlights: Capitals – Josh Kolling 1-for-2, 2 R; Seth Dietz 2-for-2, 3 R; Josh Lardy 3 RBIs; Johnson 2-for-4, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 Bb, 5 SOs. Senators – Fischer 2-for-3, RBI; Kaiden Heidt 1-for-3; Kalfell 1-for-3.

Capitals 15, Senators 0 (5 innings)

Capitals;2(11)2;00;-;15;13;0

Senators;000;00;-;0;0;4

Tony Burkel, Josh Mohl (5) and Jared Sarsten; Jayden Sherwin, Tate Erickson (2), Eli Fricke (3) and Kaiden Heidt. W – Burkel. L – Sherwin. HR – None.

Highlights: Capitals – Josh Kolling 1-for-3, 3 R, RBI; Seth Dietz 2-for-3, 2 R; Sarsten 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Jameson Johnson 2-for-4, triple, R, 5 RBIs; Burkel 1-for-1, 2 R, 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 SOs; Mohl 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 SOs; Conrad Kalberer 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Eliot Huntington 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;6-3;.667;--

Kenosha;6-4;.600;0.5

Rockford;4-5;.444;2

x-Traverse City;4-5;.444;2

Battle Creek;3-6;.333;3

Kalamazoo;2-7;.222;4

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;7-1;.875;--

Madison;6-3;.667;1.5

Green Bay;5-4;.556;2.5

Wisconsin;5-4;.556;2.5

Lakeshore;4-7;.364;4.5

Wisconsin Rapids;3-6;.333;4.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;5-3;.625;--

Eau Claire;5-5;.500;1

Minnesota;1-3;.250;2

La Crosse;4-6;.400;2

x-Waterloo;3-6;.333;2.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;8-2;.800;--

Mankato;6-4;.600;2

Bismarck;3-3;.500;3

Rochester;4-5;.444;3.5

Willmar;4-6;.400;4

x - won first-half championship

Wednesday, July 14

Waterloo 14, Rochester 8, 9 innings

Fond du Lac 5, Wisconsin Rapids 1, 7 innings, first game

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids, second game, ppd to July 22

Madison 4, Lakeshore 0, 5 innings, first game

Lakeshore 11, Madison 7, 7 innings, second game

Wisconsin 4, Green Bay 3, 7 innings, first game

Green Bay at Wisconsin, second game, ppd to July 29

Duluth 4, Eau Claire 4, 9 innings, first game

Eau Claire 10, Duluth 6, 9 innings, second game

St. Cloud 8, Mankato 7, 10 innings, first game

Mankato 4, St. Cloud 0, 9 innings, second game

La Crosse 11, Willmar 6, 9 innings, first game

La Crosse 4, Willmar 2, second game

Rockford 8, Kalamazoo 1

Kenosha 3, Kokomo 2, 11 innings

Traverse City 23, Battle Creek 6

Thursday, July 15

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Mankato at Eau Claire

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Traverse City, first game

Battle Creek at Traverse City, second game

Kokomo at Kenosha, first game

Kokomo at Kenosha, second game

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Willmar at Rochester

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Madison at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Minnesota at Duluth

Waterloo at La Crosse

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;7-1

Frisco;6-1

Spokane;5-2

Massachusetts;6-3

Bismarck;5-5

Green Bay;4-4

Iowa;4-4

Sioux Falls;4-4

Duke City;3-5

Tucson;2-6

Northern Arizona;1-7

Friday, July 16

Frisco at Bismarck, 6:05

Saturday, July 17

Tucson at Spokane

Duke City at Northern Arizona

Sunday, July 18

Arizona at Massachusetts

Sioux Falls at Green Bay

Athletes to put on their own Olympic medals to prevent spread of COVID-19

