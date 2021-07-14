Area Scores: July 15

LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 10-7, DICKINSON ROUGHRIDERS 6-8
At Dickinson
Governors 10, Roughriders 6
Governors;006;040;0;-;10;10;1
Roughriders;000;042;0;-;6;5;0
Ben Patton, Luke Pengilly (6) and Cru Walker; Jadon Bast, Jace Kovash (4) and Riley O’Donnell. W – Patton. L – Bast. HR – Govs, Ryan Keup.
Highlights: Govs – Isaac Pegors 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Lucas Schell 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger 2-for-3; Keup 2-for-2, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jackson Klipfel 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs. Roughriders – O’Donnell 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Carson Wiler 2-for-4; Kpovash 2 R.
Roughriders 8, Governors 7
Governors;200;050;0;-;7;4;1
Roughriders;212;003;x;-;8;10;2
Jackson Uhler, Ryan Keup (3), Isaac Pegors (6) and Cru Walker; Isaac Daley, Carson Weiler (5) and Riley O’Donnell. W – Weiler. L – Keup. HR – None.
Highlights: Govs – Pegors 2-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Ben Patton 1-for-3, double, R; Carter Klipfel R, 2 RBIs. Roughriders – Nathaniel Jilek 2 R; Troy Berg 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Jadon Bast 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Daley 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Drew Kovash 3-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI.
MANDAN CHIEFS 15-14, FARGO POST 400 STARS 5-2
At Fargo
Chifes 15, Stars 5
Chiefs;105;013;5;-;14;22;1
Stars;000;005;0;-;5;11;0
Avery Bogner, Turner Locken (7) and Isaac Huettl; Andy Mach, Jacob Topp (3), Ethan Claus (7) and Tate Guastafson. W – Bogner. L – Mach. HR – None.
Highlights: Chiefs – Huettl 2-for-4, double, 3 R; Lucas Burgum 3-for-4, double, 3 R; Bogner 3-for-5, double, 3 R, 5 RBIs; Preston McElvaney 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Stetson Kuntz 4-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Brayden Bunnell 3-for-5, R, RBI; Blake Arenz 3-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 R, RBI; Seth Arenz 1-fo-4, R, 2 RBIs; Antony Johnson 2-for-5, double, RBI. Stars – Kobe Senn 2-for-4, R; Topp 2-for-3, R; Oliver Lucht 3-for-4, RBI; Gustafson 2-for-3, R, RBI.
Chiefs 14, Stars 2 (5 innings)
Chiefs;243;23;-;14;17;4
Stars;101;00;-;2;3;2
Lucas Burgum and Isaac Huettl; Caden Graf, Jaxon Beiswanger (3), Eli Mach (5) and Hayden Kressin. W – Burgum. L – Graf. HR – None.
Highlights: Chiefs – Huettl 4-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Burgum 3-for-3, 2doubles, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Avery Bogner 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Preston McElvaney 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Anthony Johnson 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Stetson Kuntz 1-for-4, double; R; Blake Arenz 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Blake Arenz 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Ben Kleinknehct 1-for-3, double, R, RBI. Stars – Easton Rerick 1-for-3, 2 R.
BISMARCK REPS 5-8, MANDAN A’S 4-5
At Mandan
Reps 5, A’s 4
Reps;002;012;0;-;5;8;3
A’s;000;022;0;-;4;14;4
Joe LaDuke and Aaron Urlacher; Jordan Binder, Dylan Geiger (7) and Tukker Horner. W – LaDuke. L – Binder. HR – None.
Highlights: Reps – Wyatt Kraft 2-for-3, 2 doubles, R; Urlacher 1-for-2, double, 2 R; Tommy Kraljic 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Jordan Porter 2-for-4, double. A’s – Karsyn Jablonski 4-for-4, double, R, RBI; Hudson Sheldon 1-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs; Jamison Nelson 3-for-4; Ashton Michlitch 3-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI.
Reps 8, A’s 5
Reps;101;103;2;-;8;13;2
A’s;030;200;0;-;5;7;2
Nick Patton, Aaron Urlacher (7) and Dawson Huber; Dylan Geiger, Owen Gress (7) and Tukker Horner, Ashton Michlitch (7). W – Patton. L – Gress. Sv – Urlacher. HR – None.
Highlights: Reps – Wyatt Kraft 2-for-4, R, RBI; Matthew Porter 1-for-4, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Tommy Kraljic 4-for-4, 2 RBIs; Ethan Mitchell 2-for-4, R; Jordan Porter 1-for-3, double, 2 R; Urlacher 2-for-4, 2 RBIs. As – Karsyn Jablonski 2-for-4, R; Dominic Gigger 2-for-3, RBI.
BISMARCK CAPITALS 6-15, BISMARCK SENATORS 1-0
Capitals 6, Senators 1
Capitals;310;101;0;-;6;8;2
Senators;000;001;0;-;1;5;1
Jameson Johnson and Jared Sarsten; Ty Sanders, Casey Fischer (4) and Traiden Kalfell. W – Johnson. L – Sanders. HR – None.
Highlights: Capitals – Josh Kolling 1-for-2, 2 R; Seth Dietz 2-for-2, 3 R; Josh Lardy 3 RBIs; Johnson 2-for-4, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 Bb, 5 SOs. Senators – Fischer 2-for-3, RBI; Kaiden Heidt 1-for-3; Kalfell 1-for-3.
Capitals 15, Senators 0 (5 innings)
Capitals;2(11)2;00;-;15;13;0
Senators;000;00;-;0;0;4
Tony Burkel, Josh Mohl (5) and Jared Sarsten; Jayden Sherwin, Tate Erickson (2), Eli Fricke (3) and Kaiden Heidt. W – Burkel. L – Sherwin. HR – None.
Highlights: Capitals – Josh Kolling 1-for-3, 3 R, RBI; Seth Dietz 2-for-3, 2 R; Sarsten 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Jameson Johnson 2-for-4, triple, R, 5 RBIs; Burkel 1-for-1, 2 R, 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 SOs; Mohl 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 SOs; Conrad Kalberer 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Eliot Huntington 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;6-3;.667;--
Kenosha;6-4;.600;0.5
Rockford;4-5;.444;2
x-Traverse City;4-5;.444;2
Battle Creek;3-6;.333;3
Kalamazoo;2-7;.222;4
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;7-1;.875;--
Madison;6-3;.667;1.5
Green Bay;5-4;.556;2.5
Wisconsin;5-4;.556;2.5
Lakeshore;4-7;.364;4.5
Wisconsin Rapids;3-6;.333;4.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;5-3;.625;--
Eau Claire;5-5;.500;1
Minnesota;1-3;.250;2
La Crosse;4-6;.400;2
x-Waterloo;3-6;.333;2.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;8-2;.800;--
Mankato;6-4;.600;2
Bismarck;3-3;.500;3
Rochester;4-5;.444;3.5
Willmar;4-6;.400;4
x - won first-half championship
Wednesday, July 14
Waterloo 14, Rochester 8, 9 innings
Fond du Lac 5, Wisconsin Rapids 1, 7 innings, first game
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids, second game, ppd to July 22
Madison 4, Lakeshore 0, 5 innings, first game
Lakeshore 11, Madison 7, 7 innings, second game
Wisconsin 4, Green Bay 3, 7 innings, first game
Green Bay at Wisconsin, second game, ppd to July 29
Duluth 4, Eau Claire 4, 9 innings, first game
Eau Claire 10, Duluth 6, 9 innings, second game
St. Cloud 8, Mankato 7, 10 innings, first game
Mankato 4, St. Cloud 0, 9 innings, second game
La Crosse 11, Willmar 6, 9 innings, first game
La Crosse 4, Willmar 2, second game
Rockford 8, Kalamazoo 1
Kenosha 3, Kokomo 2, 11 innings
Traverse City 23, Battle Creek 6
Thursday, July 15
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Mankato at Eau Claire
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Traverse City, first game
Battle Creek at Traverse City, second game
Kokomo at Kenosha, first game
Kokomo at Kenosha, second game
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Willmar at Rochester
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Madison at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Minnesota at Duluth
Waterloo at La Crosse
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;7-1
Frisco;6-1
Spokane;5-2
Massachusetts;6-3
Bismarck;5-5
Green Bay;4-4
Iowa;4-4
Sioux Falls;4-4
Duke City;3-5
Tucson;2-6
Northern Arizona;1-7
Friday, July 16
Frisco at Bismarck, 6:05
Saturday, July 17
Tucson at Spokane
Duke City at Northern Arizona
Sunday, July 18
Arizona at Massachusetts
Sioux Falls at Green Bay