Area Scores: July 14
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

MINOT METROS 5-1, BISMARCK SENATORS 1-8

Metros 5, Senators 1

Metros;200;010;2;--;5;6;1

Senators;000;000;1;--;1;3;1

Leyton Ludwig, Parker Hann (6) and Ty Collins; Traiden Kalfell, Kaden LaFrnez (7) and Kaiden Heidt. W – Ludwig. L – Kalfell. HR – None.

Highlights: Metros – Hunter Horner 2 R; Hann 3-for-3, R; Ludwig 5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 SOs. Senators – Ty Sanders 1-for-4; Eli Fricke 1-for-2; Heidt 1-for-2, R.

Senators 8, Metros 1

Metros;000;010;0;--;1;5;3

Senators;101;501;x;--;8;11;3

Adam Roedocher, Tyler Johnson (5) and Jackson Radhe; Hayden Fitterer and Traiden Kalfell. W – Fitterer. L – Roedocher. HR – None.

Highlights: Metros – Roedocher 1-for-3, R. Senators – Ty Sanders 2-for-4, triple, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Fitterer 2-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SOs; Casey Fischer 2-for-2, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Jayden Sherwin 2-for-3, R; Kalfell 2-for-3, triple, 2 R, 2 RBIs.

MANDAN 9-8, MINOT 7-11

(Monday)

Mandan 9, Minot 7

Minot;001;120;3;--;7;10;0

Mandan;003;132;x;--;9;10;2

Dylan Buchanan, Morgan Nygaard (3), Jonas Bubach (4) and Braedon McCarty; Brayden Bunnell, Tuner Locken (6), Isaac Huettl (7) and Ben Kleinknecht. W -- Bunnell. L -- Buchanan.

Highlights: Minot -- McCarty 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Ayden Almay 3-for-4, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Tyler Buchanan 2-for-4, 2 RBIs. Mandan -- Lucas Burgum 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI; Huettl 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 1 RBI; Seth Arenz 2-for-2, 1 R, 2 RBIs, 2 SB.

Minot 11, Mandan 8

Minot;542;000;0;--;11;18;0

Mandan;133;010;0;--;8;8;2

Chase Burke, Trent Greek (2), Landon Halseth (3), Landon Almy (5) and Morgan Nygaard; Seth Arenz, Drew Gerhardt (2) and Isaac Huettl. W -- Greek. L -- Arenz.

Highlights: Minot -- Tyler Budeau 3-for-5, double, 1 R; Calvin Baker 4-for-5, double, 2 R, 1 RBI; Joonas Bubach 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI; Tyler Buchanan 3-for-4, 3 RBIs; Almy 2-for-5, 3 R, 2 RBIs; 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO. Mandan -- Preston McElvaney 2-for-5, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Lucas Burgum 1-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Gerhardt 5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.

Record: Mandan 11-18 overall.

Note: Noncounter games.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;6-2;.750;--

Kenosha;5-4;.556;1.5

Battle Creek;3-5;.375;3

Rockford;3-5;.375;3

x-Traverse City;3-5;.375;3

Kalamazoo;2-6;.250;4

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;6-1;.857;--

Madison;5-2;.714;1

Green Bay;5-3;.625;1.5

Wisconsin;4-4;.500;2.5

Wisconsin Rapids;3-5;.375;3.5

Lakeshore;3-6;.333;4

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;4-2;.667;--

Eau Claire;4-4;.500;1

La Crosse;2-6;.250;3

Minnesota;1-3;.250;2

x-Waterloo;2-6;.250;3

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;7-1;.875;--

Mankato;5-3;.625;2

Rochester;4-4;.500;3

Bismarck;3-3;.500;3

Willmar;4-4;.500;3

x - won first-half championship

Tuesday, July 13

Kenosha 7, Battle Creek 4, 7 innings, first game

Battle Creek 5, Kenosha 3, 7 innings, second game

Kenosha at Battle Creek, third game, ppd to July 17

Kokomo 7, Kalamazoo 6

Traverse City 22, Rockford 9

Madison 7, Wisconsin Rapids 6

Waterloo 7, Rochester 6, 10 innings

Mankato 13, Duluth 2

Willmar 15, Eau Claire 13

Lakeshore 13, Wisconsin 1

Fond du Lac 7, Green Bay 6, 10 innings

St. Cloud 10, La Crosse 4

Wednesday, July 14

Rochester at Waterloo, (2)

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids, (2)

Lakeshore at Madison, (2)

Green Bay at Wisconsin, (2)

Eau Claire at Duluth, (2)

St. Cloud at Mankato, (2)

La Crosse at Willmar, (2)

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Traverse City

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;7-1

Frisco;6-1

Spokane;5-2

Massachusetts;6-3

Bismarck;5-5

Green Bay;4-4

Iowa;4-4

Sioux Falls;4-4

Duke City;3-5

Tucson;2-6

Northern Arizona;1-7

Friday, July 16

Frisco at Bismarck, 6:05

Saturday, July 17

Tucson at Spokane

Duke City at Northern Arizona

Sunday, July 18

Arizona at Massachusetts

Sioux Falls at Green Bay

