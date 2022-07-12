Area Scores: July 13

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 9-14, GRAND FORKS ROYALS 2-3
Bismarck Governors 9, Grand Forks Royals 2
Governors;031;000;5;--;9;11;1
Royals;005;000;0;--;5;8;0
Gavin Lill, Luke Pengilly (3) and Max Vig. Jack Jahnke, Chance Colgrove (6), Ryan Muizelaar (7) and Cole Barta. W—Pengilly. L—Jahnke.
Highlights: Govs – Isaac Pegors 2-3 3B, 2 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger 4-5 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Michael Fagerland 1-2 2 R, RBI; Parker Sagsveen 1-3 R, 2 RBI; Ryan Keup 2-4 R, 2 RBI, SB; Vig 1-1 RBI, SB; Pengilly 4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 SO. Royals – Barta 2-4 R; Colgrove 2-3 R, RBI; Logan Okstad 1-3 R, RBI; Dylan Demarias 1-4 2B, 2 RBI; Jahnke 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 4 SO.
Bismarck Governors 14, Grand Forks Royals, 3, 5 innings
Govs;033;62;--;14-12;0
Royals;012;00;--;3;5;6
Matthew Porter, Preston Bartsch (5) and Marcus Butts. Brett Feller, Nick Holter (5) and Jayden Rustad. W—Porter. L—Feller.
Highlights: Govs – Lucas Vasey 0-4 R, RBI; Pegors 2-3 2B, 3 R, RBI; Riedinger 2-4 2 R, RBI; Fagerland 2-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Carter Krueger 3-4 2 R, 5 RBI; Carson Motschenbacher 1-3 2 R; Keup 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Porter 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 6 SO. Royals – Muizelaar 1-2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Colgrove 2-3; Adain Lee 1-2 RBI.
MANDAN 11-6; DICKINSON 0-5
Mandan 11, Dickinson 0, 5 innings
Dickinson;000;00;--;0;3;0
Mandan;017;3x;--;11;13;0
Isaac Daley, Carson Weiler (3), Jerimiah Jilek (4) and Troy Berg. Lucas Burgum and Isaac Huettl. W--Burgum. L--Daley.
Highlights: Dickinson -- Aiden Haich 1-2 2B. Mandan -- Avery Bogner 1-3 R; Huettl 4-4 R, 2 RBI; McCoy Keller 2-4 2B, R, RBI; Brayden Bunnell 1-3 R, RBI; Burgum 1-1 2B, 2 R, RBI, SB, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 SO; Hudsen Sheldon 0-2 R, RBI; Seth Arenz 1-2 R; Anthony Johnson 3-3 2B, 2 R, 5 RBI.
Mandan 6, Dickinson 5, 8 innings
Dickinson;110;000;30;--;5;9;2
Mandan;003;000;21;--;6;7;2
Jadon Bast, Colin Tschetter (7) and Jadon Olson. Avery Bogner, McCoy Keller 93), Isaac Huettl (7), Hudsen Sheldon (8) and Huettl, Tukker Horner (7), Huettl (8). W--Sheldon. L--Tschetter.
Highlights: Dickinson -- Troy Berg 1-4 R; Aiden Haich 3-4 R, RBI; Devin Seibel 2-4 RBN; Jerimiah Jilek 1-4 2 RBI; Bast 6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 8 SO. Mandan -- Bogner 1-4, 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO; Huettl 1-3 R, RBI; Keller 1-3 R, 4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 6 SO; Bunnell 1-4 2B, 2 RBI; Arenz 2-3 R, RBI; Sheldon 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WASHBURN 10, BISMARCK SCARLETS 4
Scarlets;004;000;0;--;4;9;7
Washburn;600;013;x;--;10;7;0
Jay Golberg, Kyan Schramm (3) and Kaiden Heidt. Owen Patterson and Noah Olson. W—Patterson. L—Golberg.
Highlights: Scarlets – Jacob Pearson 2-4; Karsten Larson 2-4 2B; Kaiden Heidt 1-3 R, SB; Schramm 1-3 R, 3 1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 SO; Easton Heinert 1-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Kelsen Kudrna 1-3 RBI. Washburn – Josh Day 1-3 R, 2 SB; Alex Retterath 2-4 2 R, RBI; Landyn Miller 1-2 2 SB, 2 R, SB; Patterson 1-4 R, 7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 6 SO; Olson 1-4 R, RBI; Charlie Sannes 1-3 RBI.
BISMARCK SENATORS 7, MANDAN A’S 5
(Monday)
Senators;400;030;0;--;7;8;2
A’s;310;001;0;--;5;12;2
Zac Brackin, Matthew Steckler (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. Jamison Nelson, Dylan Gierke (6) and Owen Brincks. W—Brackin. L—Nelson. Save—Steckler.
Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 1-4 R, SB; Sid Olmsted 1-2 R, RBI, SB; Nick Patton 1-2 2B, 2 R; Brackin 3-4 R, 4 RBI, 6 1/3 IP, 12 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO; Kleinjan 2-3. A’s – Tate Olson 2-4 2B, R; Nelson 1-4 RBI, Nelson 5 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Gierke 2-4, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO; Gase Miller 2-4 R; Jordan Binder 2-3 RBI, SB; Brincks 1-2 2 R.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;7-2;.714;--
Kenosha;4-3;.571;1
Rockford;3-4;.429;2
Battle Creek;2-5;.286;3
x-Kalamazoo;2-5;.286;3
Kokomo;1-6;.143;4
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;7-1;.875;--
Wausau;5-2;.714;1.5
Green Bay;4-3;.571;2.5
Lakeshore;4-3;.571;2.5
Fond du Lac;4-4;.500;3
Madison;2-5;.286;4.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;6-1;.857;--
La Crosse;3-4;.429;3
x-Duluth;2-5;.286;4
Waterloo;1-4;.200;3
Minnesota;0-4;.000;4
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;7-0;1.000;--
Willmar;5-2;.714;2
Rochester;3-3;.500;3.5
Bismarck;3-4;429;4
Mankato;2-5;.286;5
x-won first-half title
Tuesday, July 12
Bismarck 3, Mankato 0
Kenosha 5, Kalamazoo 0
Traverse City 8, Battle Creek 5
Wausau 6, Green Bay 0
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Lakeshore 4
Fond du Lac 19, Madison 7
Rockford 9, Kokomo 6
St. Cloud 4, La Crosse 3
Willmar 4, Waterloo 0
Eau Claire 4, Duluth 1
Wednesday, July 13
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Madison
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Wausau
Kokomo at Rockford
Duluth at Eau Claire
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Willmar
Thursday, July 14
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Green Bay at Madison
Rochester at Waterloo
Rockford at Kenosha
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Minnesota at Willmar
Friday, July 15
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Kenosha at Rockford
Waterloo at Rochester
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Mankato at Duluth
Green Bay at Madison
Minnesota at Willmar
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Saturday, July 16
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Duluth at Mankato
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Rockford
Sunday, July 17
Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Kokomo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Duluth at Mankato
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;7-1;13-2
Massachusetts;8-2;10-5
Iowa;8-6;9-6
Quad City;7-7;8-7
Sioux Falls;7-7;8-7
Green Bay;5-10;6-10
Bismarck;2-11;3-13
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;11-2;13-3
Northern Arizona;11-2;12-3
Tucson;8-5;8-7
Duke City;6-5;7-8
Vegas;5-7;6-10
San Diego;2-11;3-12
Bay Area;1-11;1-14
Friday, July 15
Iowa at Quad City
Saturday, July 16
San Diego at Massachusetts
Sioux Falls at Frisco
Northern Arizona at Duke City
Tucson at Bay Area