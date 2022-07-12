 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: July 13

  • 0
071322-spt-chief-beat-roughriders

Mandan pitcher Lucas Burgum fired a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in the Chiefs' 11-0 win in the first game of Tuesday's American Legion doubleheader against the Dickinson Roughriders at Memorial Ballpark. Mandan completed the sweep, beating Dickinson 6-5 in eight innings in the second game. Stats from both games can be found on Page D2.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 9-14, GRAND FORKS ROYALS 2-3

Bismarck Governors 9, Grand Forks Royals 2

Governors;031;000;5;--;9;11;1

Royals;005;000;0;--;5;8;0

Gavin Lill, Luke Pengilly (3) and Max Vig. Jack Jahnke, Chance Colgrove (6), Ryan Muizelaar (7) and Cole Barta. W—Pengilly. L—Jahnke.

Highlights: Govs – Isaac Pegors 2-3 3B, 2 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger 4-5 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Michael Fagerland 1-2 2 R, RBI; Parker Sagsveen 1-3 R, 2 RBI; Ryan Keup 2-4 R, 2 RBI, SB; Vig 1-1 RBI, SB; Pengilly 4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 SO. Royals – Barta 2-4 R; Colgrove 2-3 R, RBI; Logan Okstad 1-3 R, RBI; Dylan Demarias 1-4 2B, 2 RBI; Jahnke 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 4 SO.

Bismarck Governors 14, Grand Forks Royals, 3, 5 innings

Govs;033;62;--;14-12;0

People are also reading…

Royals;012;00;--;3;5;6

Matthew Porter, Preston Bartsch (5) and Marcus Butts. Brett Feller, Nick Holter (5) and Jayden Rustad. W—Porter. L—Feller.

Highlights: Govs – Lucas Vasey 0-4 R, RBI; Pegors 2-3 2B, 3 R, RBI; Riedinger 2-4 2 R, RBI; Fagerland 2-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Carter Krueger 3-4 2 R, 5 RBI; Carson Motschenbacher 1-3 2 R; Keup 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Porter 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 6 SO. Royals – Muizelaar 1-2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Colgrove 2-3; Adain Lee 1-2 RBI.

MANDAN 11-6; DICKINSON 0-5

Mandan 11, Dickinson 0, 5 innings

Dickinson;000;00;--;0;3;0

Mandan;017;3x;--;11;13;0

Isaac Daley, Carson Weiler (3), Jerimiah Jilek (4) and Troy Berg. Lucas Burgum and Isaac Huettl. W--Burgum. L--Daley.

Highlights: Dickinson -- Aiden Haich 1-2 2B. Mandan -- Avery Bogner 1-3 R; Huettl 4-4 R, 2 RBI; McCoy Keller 2-4 2B, R, RBI; Brayden Bunnell 1-3 R, RBI; Burgum 1-1 2B, 2 R, RBI, SB, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 SO; Hudsen Sheldon 0-2 R, RBI; Seth Arenz 1-2 R; Anthony Johnson 3-3 2B, 2 R, 5 RBI.

Mandan 6, Dickinson 5, 8 innings

Dickinson;110;000;30;--;5;9;2

Mandan;003;000;21;--;6;7;2

Jadon Bast, Colin Tschetter (7) and Jadon Olson. Avery Bogner, McCoy Keller 93), Isaac Huettl (7), Hudsen Sheldon (8) and Huettl, Tukker Horner (7), Huettl (8). W--Sheldon. L--Tschetter.

Highlights: Dickinson -- Troy Berg 1-4 R; Aiden Haich 3-4 R, RBI; Devin Seibel 2-4 RBN; Jerimiah Jilek 1-4 2 RBI; Bast 6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 8 SO. Mandan -- Bogner 1-4, 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO; Huettl 1-3 R, RBI; Keller 1-3 R, 4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 6 SO; Bunnell 1-4 2B, 2 RBI; Arenz 2-3 R, RBI; Sheldon 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. 

WASHBURN 10, BISMARCK SCARLETS 4

Scarlets;004;000;0;--;4;9;7

Washburn;600;013;x;--;10;7;0

Jay Golberg, Kyan Schramm (3) and Kaiden Heidt. Owen Patterson and Noah Olson. W—Patterson. L—Golberg.

Highlights: Scarlets – Jacob Pearson 2-4; Karsten Larson 2-4 2B; Kaiden Heidt 1-3 R, SB; Schramm 1-3 R, 3 1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 SO; Easton Heinert 1-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Kelsen Kudrna 1-3 RBI. Washburn – Josh Day 1-3 R, 2 SB; Alex Retterath 2-4 2 R, RBI; Landyn Miller 1-2 2 SB, 2 R, SB; Patterson 1-4 R, 7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 6 SO; Olson 1-4 R, RBI; Charlie Sannes 1-3 RBI.

BISMARCK SENATORS 7, MANDAN A’S 5

(Monday)

Senators;400;030;0;--;7;8;2

A’s;310;001;0;--;5;12;2

Zac Brackin, Matthew Steckler (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. Jamison Nelson, Dylan Gierke (6) and Owen Brincks. W—Brackin. L—Nelson. Save—Steckler.

Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 1-4 R, SB; Sid Olmsted 1-2 R, RBI, SB; Nick Patton 1-2 2B, 2 R; Brackin 3-4 R, 4 RBI, 6 1/3 IP, 12 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO; Kleinjan 2-3. A’s – Tate Olson 2-4 2B, R; Nelson 1-4 RBI, Nelson 5 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Gierke 2-4, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO; Gase Miller 2-4 R; Jordan Binder 2-3 RBI, SB; Brincks 1-2 2 R.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;7-2;.714;--

Kenosha;4-3;.571;1

Rockford;3-4;.429;2

Battle Creek;2-5;.286;3

x-Kalamazoo;2-5;.286;3

Kokomo;1-6;.143;4

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;7-1;.875;--

Wausau;5-2;.714;1.5

Green Bay;4-3;.571;2.5

Lakeshore;4-3;.571;2.5

Fond du Lac;4-4;.500;3

Madison;2-5;.286;4.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;6-1;.857;--

La Crosse;3-4;.429;3

x-Duluth;2-5;.286;4

Waterloo;1-4;.200;3

Minnesota;0-4;.000;4

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;7-0;1.000;--

Willmar;5-2;.714;2

Rochester;3-3;.500;3.5

Bismarck;3-4;429;4

Mankato;2-5;.286;5

x-won first-half title

Tuesday, July 12

Bismarck 3, Mankato 0

Kenosha 5, Kalamazoo 0

Traverse City 8, Battle Creek 5

Wausau 6, Green Bay 0

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Lakeshore 4

Fond du Lac 19, Madison 7

Rockford 9, Kokomo 6

St. Cloud 4, La Crosse 3

Willmar 4, Waterloo 0

Eau Claire 4, Duluth 1

Wednesday, July 13

Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Madison

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Green Bay at Wausau

Kokomo at Rockford

Duluth at Eau Claire

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Waterloo at Willmar

Thursday, July 14

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Green Bay at Madison

Rochester at Waterloo

Rockford at Kenosha

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Minnesota at Willmar

Friday, July 15

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Kenosha at Rockford

Waterloo at Rochester

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Mankato at Duluth

Green Bay at Madison

Minnesota at Willmar

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Saturday, July 16

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Duluth at Mankato

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Traverse City at Rockford

Sunday, July 17

Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Kenosha at Kokomo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Duluth at Mankato

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;7-1;13-2

Massachusetts;8-2;10-5

Iowa;8-6;9-6

Quad City;7-7;8-7

Sioux Falls;7-7;8-7

Green Bay;5-10;6-10

Bismarck;2-11;3-13

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;11-2;13-3

Northern Arizona;11-2;12-3

Tucson;8-5;8-7

Duke City;6-5;7-8

Vegas;5-7;6-10

San Diego;2-11;3-12

Bay Area;1-11;1-14

Friday, July 15

Iowa at Quad City

Saturday, July 16

San Diego at Massachusetts

Sioux Falls at Frisco

Northern Arizona at Duke City

Tucson at Bay Area

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods slams LIV golfers who 'turned their back' on the sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News