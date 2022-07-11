Area Scores: July 12

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK SENATORS 9, MANDAN A’S 7
Senators;170;200;0;--9;12;3
A’s;122;001;1;--;7;4;1
Ty Sanders, Matthew Steckler (5), Traiden Kalfell (6) and Tyler Kleinjan; Tate Olson, Dylan Gieger (5), Carson Ressler (6) and Owen Brincks, Jensen Schulz (6). W – Sanders. L – Olson. Sv – Kalfell.
Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 3-for-5, double, R, 2 RBIs; TJ Olson 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Nick Patton R, RBI; Sid Olmsted 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Zac Brackin 4-for-4, double, triple, R, 3 RBIs; Nathan Pegors 1-for-4, R, RBI. A’s – Olson 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Jamison Nelson 1-for-3, double, R; Jordan Binder 1-for-1, R, 3 RBIs; Ashton Michlitsch 1-for-2, 2 R.
GARRISON 3-3, BISMARCK SCARLETS 0-6
Garrison 3, Scarlets 0
Garrison;000;010;2;--;3;6;3
Scarlets;000;000;0;--;0;1;3
Huntyr A, Devon C (7) and Gunner J; Kayden Larson and Kaiden Heidt. W- Huntyr A. L – Larson. HR – None.
Highlights: Garrison – Ty I 2-for-4, R; Devon C 2-for-4; Jack B 1-for-4, triple; Justin H 1-for-3; Huntyr A 6,2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 13 Ks. Scarlets – Karsten Larson 1-for-1.
Scarlets 6, Garrison 3
Garrison;201;00;--;3;4;0
Scarlets;201;3x;-;;6;2;1
Jamison R, Justin H (3), Gunner J (3) and Ty I; Karsten Larson, Kyan Schramm (5) and Kayden Larson. W – Kar.Larson. L – Justin H. HR – None.
Highlights: Garrison – Devon C 1-for-3, R; Gunner J 1-for-2, R, RBI; Justin H 1-for-3; Jack B 1-for-3, RBI. Scarlets – Kaiden Heidt 1-for-1, 3 R; Kelsen Kudrna 1-for-1, 2 RBIs.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 10, EAU CLAIRE 3
Eau Claire;100;002;000;--;3;6;4
Bismarck;132;000;31x;--;10;14;1
Jack Brown, Spencer Wright (3), Cory Ronan (7) and Charlie Saum; Garrett Yawn, Will Chauffe (8), Stephen Klenske (8) and Garrett Macias. W – Yawn (3-0). L – Brown (2-4). HR – Bis: Macias (3).
Highlights: EC – Benjamin Rosengard 1-for-2, R; Cadyn Schwabe 1-for-3, 2 R; Trevor Haskins 1-for-3, RBI; Reed Latimer 1-for-4; Sam Kuchinski RBI; Jake Sapien 1-for-4. Bis – Khalid Collymore 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Aaron Mann 2-for-5, double, RBI; Spencer Sarringar 1-for-4, triple, R; Macias 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI; Jackson Beaman 2-for-3, double, triple, 3 R; Jake Hjelle 2-for-5, double, 2 R, RBI; Bradlee Preap 3-for-5, double, R, 3 RBIs; AJ Barraza 1-for-3, RBI; Yawn 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks; Chauffe 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, K; Klenske 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K.
Attendance: 1,900. Time of game: 2:46.
Records: Eau Claire 5-1, Bismarck 2-4.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;4-2;.667;--
Kenosha;3-3;.500;1
Battle Creek;2-4;.333;2
x-Kalamazoo;2-4;.333;2
Rockford;2-4;.333;2
Kokomo;1-5;.167;3
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;6-1;.857;--
Green Bay;4-2;.667;1.5
Lakeshore;4-2;.667;1.5
Wausau;4-2;.667;1.5
Fond du Lac;3-4;.429;3
Madison;2-4;.333;3.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;5-1;.833;--
La Crosse;3-3;.500;2
x-Duluth;2-4;.333;3
Waterloo;1-3;.250;3
Minnesota;0-4;.000;3.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;6-0;1.000;--
Willmar;4-2;.667;2
Rochester;3-3;.500;3
Bismarck;2-4;.333;4
Mankato;2-4;.333;4
x-won first-half title
Monday, July 11
Bismarck 10, Eau Claire 3
Kokomo 8, Traverse City 7
St. Cloud 4, Duluth 2
Wausau 7, Kalamazoo 5
Willmar 5, Mankato 2
La Crosse 10, Rochester 9
Green Bay 9, Rockford 1
Kenosha 11, Battle Creek 2
Wisconsin Rapids 17, Fond du Lac 5
Lakeshore 12, Madison 2
Tuesday, July 12
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Wausau at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Madison at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Eau Claire
Kokomo at Rockford
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Willmar
Wednesday, July 13
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Madison
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Wausau
Kokomo at Rockford
Duluth at Eau Claire
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Willmar
Thursday, July 14
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Green Bay at Madison
Rochester at Waterloo
Rockford at Kenosha
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Minnesota at Willmar
Friday, July 15
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Kenosha at Rockford
Waterloo at Rochester
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Mankato at Duluth
Green Bay at Madison
Minnesota at Willmar
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Saturday, July 16
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Duluth at Mankato
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Rockford
Sunday, July 17
Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Kokomo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Duluth at Mankato
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;7-1;13-2
Massachusetts;8-2;10-5
Iowa;8-6;9-6
Quad City;7-7;8-7
Sioux Falls;7-7;8-7
Green Bay;5-10;6-10
Bismarck;2-11;3-13
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;11-2;13-3
Northern Arizona;11-2;12-3
Tucson;8-5;8-7
Duke City;6-5;7-8
Vegas;5-7;6-10
San Diego;2-11;3-12
Bay Area;1-11;1-14
Friday, July 15
Iowa at Quad City
Saturday, July 16
San Diego at Massachusetts
Sioux Falls at Frisco
Northern Arizona at Duke City
Tucson at Bay Area