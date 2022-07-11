 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: July 12

  • 0

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK SENATORS 9, MANDAN A’S 7

Senators;170;200;0;--9;12;3

A’s;122;001;1;--;7;4;1

Ty Sanders, Matthew Steckler (5), Traiden Kalfell (6) and Tyler Kleinjan; Tate Olson, Dylan Gieger (5), Carson Ressler (6) and Owen Brincks, Jensen Schulz (6). W – Sanders. L – Olson. Sv – Kalfell.

Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 3-for-5, double, R, 2 RBIs; TJ Olson 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Nick Patton R, RBI; Sid Olmsted 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Zac Brackin 4-for-4, double, triple, R, 3 RBIs; Nathan Pegors 1-for-4, R, RBI. A’s – Olson 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Jamison Nelson 1-for-3, double, R; Jordan Binder 1-for-1, R, 3 RBIs; Ashton Michlitsch 1-for-2, 2 R.

GARRISON 3-3, BISMARCK SCARLETS 0-6

Garrison 3, Scarlets 0

Garrison;000;010;2;--;3;6;3

Scarlets;000;000;0;--;0;1;3

Huntyr A, Devon C (7) and Gunner J; Kayden Larson and Kaiden Heidt. W- Huntyr A. L – Larson. HR – None.

Highlights: Garrison – Ty I 2-for-4, R; Devon C 2-for-4; Jack B 1-for-4, triple; Justin H 1-for-3; Huntyr A 6,2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 13 Ks. Scarlets – Karsten Larson 1-for-1.

Scarlets 6, Garrison 3

Garrison;201;00;--;3;4;0

Scarlets;201;3x;-;;6;2;1

Jamison R, Justin H (3), Gunner J (3) and Ty I; Karsten Larson, Kyan Schramm (5) and Kayden Larson. W – Kar.Larson. L – Justin H. HR – None.

Highlights: Garrison – Devon C 1-for-3, R; Gunner J 1-for-2, R, RBI; Justin H 1-for-3; Jack B 1-for-3, RBI. Scarlets – Kaiden Heidt 1-for-1, 3 R; Kelsen Kudrna 1-for-1, 2 RBIs.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 10, EAU CLAIRE 3

Eau Claire;100;002;000;--;3;6;4

Bismarck;132;000;31x;--;10;14;1

Jack Brown, Spencer Wright (3), Cory Ronan (7) and Charlie Saum; Garrett Yawn, Will Chauffe (8), Stephen Klenske (8) and Garrett Macias. W – Yawn (3-0). L – Brown (2-4). HR – Bis: Macias (3).

Highlights: EC – Benjamin Rosengard 1-for-2, R; Cadyn Schwabe 1-for-3, 2 R; Trevor Haskins 1-for-3, RBI; Reed Latimer 1-for-4; Sam Kuchinski RBI; Jake Sapien 1-for-4. Bis – Khalid Collymore 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Aaron Mann 2-for-5, double, RBI; Spencer Sarringar 1-for-4, triple, R; Macias 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI; Jackson Beaman 2-for-3, double, triple, 3 R; Jake Hjelle 2-for-5, double, 2 R, RBI; Bradlee Preap 3-for-5, double, R, 3 RBIs; AJ Barraza 1-for-3, RBI; Yawn 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks; Chauffe 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, K; Klenske 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K.

Attendance: 1,900. Time of game: 2:46.

Records: Eau Claire 5-1, Bismarck 2-4.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;4-2;.667;--

Kenosha;3-3;.500;1

Battle Creek;2-4;.333;2

x-Kalamazoo;2-4;.333;2

Rockford;2-4;.333;2

Kokomo;1-5;.167;3

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;6-1;.857;--

Green Bay;4-2;.667;1.5

Lakeshore;4-2;.667;1.5

Wausau;4-2;.667;1.5

Fond du Lac;3-4;.429;3

Madison;2-4;.333;3.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;5-1;.833;--

La Crosse;3-3;.500;2

x-Duluth;2-4;.333;3

Waterloo;1-3;.250;3

Minnesota;0-4;.000;3.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;6-0;1.000;--

Willmar;4-2;.667;2

Rochester;3-3;.500;3

Bismarck;2-4;.333;4

Mankato;2-4;.333;4

x-won first-half title

Monday, July 11

Bismarck 10, Eau Claire 3

Kokomo 8, Traverse City 7

St. Cloud 4, Duluth 2

Wausau 7, Kalamazoo 5

Willmar 5, Mankato 2

La Crosse 10, Rochester 9

Green Bay 9, Rockford 1

Kenosha 11, Battle Creek 2

Wisconsin Rapids 17, Fond du Lac 5

Lakeshore 12, Madison 2

Tuesday, July 12

Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Wausau at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Madison at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Eau Claire

Kokomo at Rockford

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Waterloo at Willmar

Wednesday, July 13

Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Madison

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Green Bay at Wausau

Kokomo at Rockford

Duluth at Eau Claire

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Waterloo at Willmar

Thursday, July 14

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Green Bay at Madison

Rochester at Waterloo

Rockford at Kenosha

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Minnesota at Willmar

Friday, July 15

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Kenosha at Rockford

Waterloo at Rochester

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Mankato at Duluth

Green Bay at Madison

Minnesota at Willmar

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Saturday, July 16

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Duluth at Mankato

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Traverse City at Rockford

Sunday, July 17

Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Kenosha at Kokomo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Duluth at Mankato

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;7-1;13-2

Massachusetts;8-2;10-5

Iowa;8-6;9-6

Quad City;7-7;8-7

Sioux Falls;7-7;8-7

Green Bay;5-10;6-10

Bismarck;2-11;3-13

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;11-2;13-3

Northern Arizona;11-2;12-3

Tucson;8-5;8-7

Duke City;6-5;7-8

Vegas;5-7;6-10

San Diego;2-11;3-12

Bay Area;1-11;1-14

Friday, July 15

Iowa at Quad City

Saturday, July 16

San Diego at Massachusetts

Sioux Falls at Frisco

Northern Arizona at Duke City

Tucson at Bay Area

