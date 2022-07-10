Area Scores: July 11

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;4-1;.800;--
Battle Creek;2-3;.400;2
x-Kalamazoo;2-3;.400;2
Kenosha;2-3;.400;2
Rockford;2-3;.400;2
Kokomo;0-5;.000;4
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;5-1;.833;--
Green Bay;3-2;.600;1.5
Lakeshore;3-2;.600;1.5
Wausau;3-2;.600;1.5
Fond du Lac;3-3;.500;2
Madison;2-3;.;400;2.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;5-0;1.000;--
x-Duluth;2-3;.400;3
La Crosse;2-3;.400;3
Waterloo;1-3;.250;3.5
Minnesota;0-4;.000;4.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;5-0;1.000;--
Rochester;3-2;.600;2
Willmar;3-2;.600;2
Mankato;2-3;.400;3
Bismarck;1-4;.200;4
x-won first-half title
Saturday, July 9
Eau Claire 17, Bismarck 5
Duluth 5, La Crosse 2
Battle Creek 6, Kenosha 2
Traverse City 11, Kokomo 2
Rockford 2, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Green Bay 10, Kalamazoo 8
Lakeshore 11, Fond du Lac 3
Wausau 17, Madison 8
Mankato 7, Minnesota 1
St. Cloud 6, Rochester 3
Willmar 7, Waterloo 6
Sunday, July 10
Eau Claire 8, Bismarck 4, 10 innings
Wisconsin Rapids 10, Fond du Lac 6
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Fond du Lac 3
Green Bay 4, Rockford 3, 12 innings
Wausau 23, Kalamazoo 5
St. Cloud 5, Duluth 3
Kenosha 11, Battle Creek 4
Traverse City 5, Kokomo 1
Rochester 9, La Crosse 8, 10 innings
Willmar 8, Mankato 1
Madison 9, Lakeshore 8
Monday, July 11
Eau Claire at Bismarck 4, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Traverse City
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kalamazoo at Wausau
Madison at Lakeshore
Rockford at Green Bay
Rochester at La Crosse
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Mankato at Willmar
Tuesday, July 12
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Wausau at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Madison at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Eau Claire
Kokomo at Rockford
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Willmar
Wednesday, July 13
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Madison
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Wausau
Kokomo at Rockford
Duluth at Eau Claire
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Willmar
Thursday, July 14
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Green Bay at Madison
Rochester at Waterloo
Rockford at Kenosha
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Minnesota at Willmar
Friday, July 15
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Kenosha at Rockford
Waterloo at Rochester
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Mankato at Duluth
Green Bay at Madison
Minnesota at Willmar
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Saturday, July 16
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Duluth at Mankato
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Rockford
Sunday, July 17
Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Kokomo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Duluth at Mankato
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
NORTHERN ARIZONA 46, BISMARCK 21
(Saturday)
At Prescott Valley, Ariz.
Bismarck;0;14;7;0;--;21
N.Arizona;6;13;14;13;--;46
First quarter
NAZ: Jerrime Neal (kick failed), 8:33.
Second quarter
Bismarck: Edward Vander 2 run (Chase Albaugh kick), 7:38.
NAZ: Neal 8 pass from Kaleb Barker (Tim Parker kick), 2:07.
Bismarck: Gio Sanders 1 run (Albaugh kick), :49.
NAZ: Barker 5 run (kick failed), :10.
Third quarter
NAZ: Barker 25 run (Parker kick), 11:53.
Bismarck: Sanders 1 run (Albaugh kick), 5:49.
NAZ: Barker run (Parker kick), 1:13.
Fourth quarter
NAZ: Israel Tucker (Parker kick), 3:54.
NAZ: Bill Atkins 37 interception return (Parker kick), 1:00.
Individual statistics
Rushing: Bismarck – Sanders 12-12, Vander 4-7, Rob Brown 1-1 1. Northern Arizona – Barker 7-51, Israel Tucker 7-36, Jerrime Neal 1-13, Imeek Watkins 2-9.
Passing: Bismarck – Sanders 7-17 95 yards, 1 INT, E’mond Caldwell 1-5 7 yards, 2 INT. Northern Arizona – Barker 12-22 138 yards, 2 TD.
Receiving: Bismarck – Vander 3-52, Brown 2-22, John Brunner 2-17, Edgan Allen Poe Jr. 1-11. Northern Arizona – Neal 4-68, Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman 4-47, Watkins 1-10, DJ Stephens 1-7, Tucker 2-6.
Records: Northern Arizona 12-3; Bismarck 3-13.
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;7-1;13-2
Massachusetts;8-2;10-5
Iowa;8-6;9-6
Quad City;7-7;8-7
Sioux Falls;7-7;8-7
Green Bay;5-10;6-10
Bismarck;2-11;3-13
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;10-2;12-3
Northern Arizona;11-3;12-3
Tucson;8-5;8-7
Duke City;6-5;7-8
Vegas;5-7;6-10
San Diego;2-11;3-12
Bay Area;1-11;1-14
Saturday, July 9
Northern Arizona 46, Bismarck 21
Frisco 50, Quad City 44, 2 OTs
Sioux Falls 50, Green Bay 42
Iowa 61, Tucson 48
Massachusetts 44, Bay Area 28
Duke City 53, San Diego 51
Sunday, July 10
Arizona 49, Vegas 31
Friday, July 15
Iowa at Quad City
Saturday, July 16
San Diego at Massachusetts
Sioux Falls at Frisco
Northern Arizona at Duke City
Tucson at Bay Area