 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: July 11

  • 0

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;4-1;.800;--

Battle Creek;2-3;.400;2

x-Kalamazoo;2-3;.400;2

Kenosha;2-3;.400;2

Rockford;2-3;.400;2

Kokomo;0-5;.000;4

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;5-1;.833;--

Green Bay;3-2;.600;1.5

Lakeshore;3-2;.600;1.5

Wausau;3-2;.600;1.5

Fond du Lac;3-3;.500;2

People are also reading…

Madison;2-3;.;400;2.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;5-0;1.000;--

x-Duluth;2-3;.400;3

La Crosse;2-3;.400;3

Waterloo;1-3;.250;3.5

Minnesota;0-4;.000;4.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;5-0;1.000;--

Rochester;3-2;.600;2

Willmar;3-2;.600;2

Mankato;2-3;.400;3

Bismarck;1-4;.200;4

x-won first-half title

Saturday, July 9

Eau Claire 17, Bismarck 5

Duluth 5, La Crosse 2

Battle Creek 6, Kenosha 2

Traverse City 11, Kokomo 2

Rockford 2, Wisconsin Rapids 1

Green Bay 10, Kalamazoo 8

Lakeshore 11, Fond du Lac 3

Wausau 17, Madison 8

Mankato 7, Minnesota 1

St. Cloud 6, Rochester 3

Willmar 7, Waterloo 6

Sunday, July 10

Eau Claire 8, Bismarck 4, 10 innings

Wisconsin Rapids 10, Fond du Lac 6

Wisconsin Rapids 9, Fond du Lac 3

Green Bay 4, Rockford 3, 12 innings

Wausau 23, Kalamazoo 5

St. Cloud 5, Duluth 3

Kenosha 11, Battle Creek 4

Traverse City 5, Kokomo 1

Rochester 9, La Crosse 8, 10 innings

Willmar 8, Mankato 1

Madison 9, Lakeshore 8

Monday, July 11

Eau Claire at Bismarck 4, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Traverse City

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

St. Cloud at Duluth

Kalamazoo at Wausau

Madison at Lakeshore

Rockford at Green Bay

Rochester at La Crosse

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Mankato at Willmar

Tuesday, July 12

Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Wausau at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Madison at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Eau Claire

Kokomo at Rockford

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Waterloo at Willmar

Wednesday, July 13

Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Madison

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Green Bay at Wausau

Kokomo at Rockford

Duluth at Eau Claire

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Waterloo at Willmar

Thursday, July 14

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Green Bay at Madison

Rochester at Waterloo

Rockford at Kenosha

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Minnesota at Willmar

Friday, July 15

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Kenosha at Rockford

Waterloo at Rochester

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Mankato at Duluth

Green Bay at Madison

Minnesota at Willmar

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Saturday, July 16

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Duluth at Mankato

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Traverse City at Rockford

Sunday, July 17

Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Kenosha at Kokomo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Duluth at Mankato

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

NORTHERN ARIZONA 46, BISMARCK 21

(Saturday)

At Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Bismarck;0;14;7;0;--;21

N.Arizona;6;13;14;13;--;46

First quarter

NAZ: Jerrime Neal (kick failed), 8:33.

Second quarter

Bismarck: Edward Vander 2 run (Chase Albaugh kick), 7:38.

NAZ: Neal 8 pass from Kaleb Barker (Tim Parker kick), 2:07.

Bismarck: Gio Sanders 1 run (Albaugh kick), :49.

NAZ: Barker 5 run (kick failed), :10.

Third quarter

NAZ: Barker 25 run (Parker kick), 11:53.

Bismarck: Sanders 1 run (Albaugh kick), 5:49.

NAZ: Barker run (Parker kick), 1:13.

Fourth quarter

NAZ: Israel Tucker (Parker kick), 3:54.

NAZ: Bill Atkins 37 interception return (Parker kick), 1:00.

Individual statistics

Rushing: Bismarck – Sanders 12-12, Vander 4-7, Rob Brown 1-1 1. Northern Arizona – Barker 7-51, Israel Tucker 7-36, Jerrime Neal 1-13, Imeek Watkins 2-9.

Passing: Bismarck – Sanders 7-17 95 yards, 1 INT, E’mond Caldwell 1-5 7 yards, 2 INT. Northern Arizona – Barker 12-22 138 yards, 2 TD.

Receiving: Bismarck – Vander 3-52, Brown 2-22, John Brunner 2-17, Edgan Allen Poe Jr. 1-11. Northern Arizona – Neal 4-68, Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman 4-47, Watkins 1-10, DJ Stephens 1-7, Tucker 2-6.

Records: Northern Arizona 12-3; Bismarck 3-13.

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;7-1;13-2

Massachusetts;8-2;10-5

Iowa;8-6;9-6

Quad City;7-7;8-7

Sioux Falls;7-7;8-7

Green Bay;5-10;6-10

Bismarck;2-11;3-13

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;10-2;12-3

Northern Arizona;11-3;12-3

Tucson;8-5;8-7

Duke City;6-5;7-8

Vegas;5-7;6-10

San Diego;2-11;3-12

Bay Area;1-11;1-14

Saturday, July 9

Northern Arizona 46, Bismarck 21

Frisco 50, Quad City 44, 2 OTs

Sioux Falls 50, Green Bay 42

Iowa 61, Tucson 48

Massachusetts 44, Bay Area 28

Duke City 53, San Diego 51

Sunday, July 10

Arizona 49, Vegas 31

Friday, July 15

Iowa at Quad City

Saturday, July 16

San Diego at Massachusetts

Sioux Falls at Frisco

Northern Arizona at Duke City

Tucson at Bay Area

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA's Brittney Griner Honored At All-Star Weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News