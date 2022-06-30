Area Scores: July 1

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
MANDAN CHIEFS 12-13, WILLISTON 2-3
At Williston
Chiefs 12, Williston 2, 6 innings
Mandan;010;704;--;12;9;2
Williston;100;100;--;2;4;1
Jordan Binder and Tukker Horner; Chris Combs, Kallen Clouse (4) and Sawyer Hanson. W – Binder. L – Combs. HR – None.
Highlights: Mandan – Hudsen Sheldon R, RBI; Isaac Huettl 1-for-3, 2 R; McCoy Keller 1-for-4, R, RBI; Seth Gerhardt 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Lucas Burgum 1-for-1, 3 R, RBI; Owen Gress 1-for-3, RBI; Regan Schlosser 1-for-2, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Horner 2-for-4, R, RBI; Seth Arenz 1-for-3, R, RBI. Williston – Alex Blume 1-for-3; Hanson 2-for-3, double, RBI; Alex Ewert 1-for-3, double.
Chiefs 13, Williston 3, 6 innings
Mandan;026;005;--;13;13;1
Williston;101;010;--;3;7;2
Stetson Kuntz, Seth Arenz (2), Tukker Horner (5) and Isaac Huettl; Hunter Mapes, Alex Ewert (3) and Sawyer Hanson. W- Arenz. L – Mapes. HR – Mandan: Brayden Bunnell.
Highlights: Mandan – Hudsen Sheldon 2-for-5, R; Huettl 1-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; Avery Bogner 2-for-3, 2 R; Bunnell 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Lucas Burgum 1-for-2, 3 R, RBI; Preston McElvaney 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Kuntz 1-for-1, double, RBI; Regan Schlosser 1-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Anthony Johnson 1-for-3, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Seth Arenz 1-for-3, RBI. Williston – Grant Cymbaluk 2-for-2, 2 R; Hanson 3-for-3, 3 RBIs; Alex Ewert 2-for-2.
BISMARCK 15s 10-5, BISMARCK REPS 9-6
Bismarck 15s 10, Bismarck Reps 9
Reps;600;102;0;--;9;8;5
Bismarck 15s;033;030;1;--;10;13;3
Logan Lawrence, Tony Burkel (4), Jace Groseclose (6) and Hank Barry. Tate Schaner, Cash Weisenberger (2), Cooper Miller (6) and Caleb Johnson. W—Milller. L—Groseclose.
Highlights: Bismarck Reps – Jared Frank 1-3 3 R; Ben LaDuke 2-4 3B, 2 R, RBI; Isaac Mitchell 2-4 R, 2 RBI; Hayden Ritter 2-4 R; Barry 1-4 RBI; Adam Vigness 1-4 R, RBI; Burkel 1-4 R; Avery Emery 1-2 RBI; Burkel 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 3 SO. Bismarck 15s – Logan Keup 1-5 3B, 3 RBI; Cooper Miller 1-4 RBI; Aiden Johnson 1-4 R; Schaner 2-4 3 R, RBI; Johnson 2-3 2B, 3 R, RBI; Weisenberger 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB; Miller 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Bismarck Reps 6, Bismarck 15s 5
Bismarck 15s;000;410;0;--;5;11;3
Reps;202;000;2;--;6;8;2
Tanner Grosecloase, Logan Keup (7) and Charlie Vig. Adam Vigness, Hank Barry (4) and Eli Thompson. W—Barry. L—Keup.
Highlights: Bismarck 15s – Keup 1-4 RBI; Vig 2-4 2B; Gavin Brice 1-4 R; Isaac Lewis 1-3 2 R; Andrew Brubakken 3-3 3B, R, RBI; Tate Schaner 1-2 R, RBI; Aiden Johnson 2-3 2 RBI; Groseclose 6 IP, 6 H, 5 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 5 SO. Reps – Jared Frank 2-4 3B, 2 R; Ben LaDuke 1-4 3 R, RBI; Eli Thompson 3-4 R, RBI; Isaac Mitchell 1-3 2 RBI; Thomas Kuhn 1-3 RBI; Barry 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 2 SO.
GARRISON 11-11, HAZEN 4-14
(Wednesday)
Garrison 11, Hazen 4
Garrison;114;022;1;--;11;14;1
Hazen;021;010;0;--;4;3;2
W – B.Kamp. L – M.Wick. HR – None.
Highlights: Garrison – H.Anderson 2-for-5, R; T.Inglehart 1-for-3, double, 2 R; D.Crawford 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; G.Jacobs 1-for-4, double, R; B.Kamp 3-for-5, 4 R, 3 RBIs; J.Hitchcock 1-for-2, 2 R; T.Iglehart 3-for-4, 4 RBIs; J.Rime 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; B.Iglehart RBI. Hazen – L.Zempel 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; L.Sayler 1-for-2, double, 2 R; K.Goebel 1-for-3, double; P.Sayler RBI; M.Wick R; H.Keller R.
Hazen 14, Garrison 11
Garrison;017;12;--;11;12;4
Hazen;022;(10)x;--;14;9;1
W – G.Krause. L – G.Jacobs. HR – None.
Highlights: Garrison – H.Anderson 1-for-3, doubles, R, RBI; T.Iglehart 2-for-2, double, 2 R; D.Crawford 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; G.Jacobs 1-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; J.Rime 2-for-3, double, R; T.Iglehart 1-for-3, R; M.Jochim 2-for-3, R, 3 RBIs; G.Mulkey 1-for-1, 2 R, RBI; B.Iglehart 1-for-2, R, RBI. Hazen – B.Braithwaite 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; T.Wick 1-for-2, double, 2 R, RBI; L.Sayler 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; K.Goebel R, RBI; P.Sayler 3-for-3, double, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Krause R; J.Brown 1-for-3, 2 R; R.Beyer 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs; R.Froelich R.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ST. CLOUD 9, BISMARCK 6
St. Cloud;101;000;610;--;9;7;2
Bismarck;011;200;200;--;6;10;1
Hunter Day, Zane Badmaev (5), Aiden Adams (6), Jonathan Martinez (7), Chase Grillo (9) and Brady Prewitt. Garrett Yawn, Josh Combs (5), Kevin Wiseman (7), Justin Goldstein (8), Ryan Bourassa (9) and Garrett Macias. W—Adams. L—Combs. Save—Grillo. HR—Bismarck: Macias, Khalid Collymore.
Highlights: St. Cloud – Brice Matthews 1-3 R; Trevor Austin 1-3 R, 2 RBI; Prewitt 3-4 2 R, RBI; Will Worthington 0-2 R, 2 RBI; O’Neill Burgos 1-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Martinez 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Bismarck – Adam Axtell 0-2 R; Dylan Perry 1-4 2B; Jake Hjelle 1-1; Macias 2-5 HR, RBI; Jackson Beaman 0-4 RBI; Kaiden Cardoso 1-4 RBI; Daryl Ruiz 2-4 2 2B, R, RBI; Preap 2-4 R; Collymore 1-4 HR, 3 RBI, R; Yawn 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 8 BB, 4 SO; Combs 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 1 SO; Bourassa 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Attendance: 1,900.
Time of game: 3:12.
Records: St. Cloud 23-6, Bismarck 10-20.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;20-12;.625;--
Battle Creek;16-16;.500;4
Kenosha;15-17;.469;5
Traverse City;15-17;.469;5
Rockford;15-18;.455;5.5
Kokomo;9-22;.290;10.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;26-5;.839;--
Lakeshore;16-16;.500;10.5
Madison;16-16;.500;10.5
Wausau;16-16;.500;10.5
Fond du Lac;15-15;.500;10.5
Green Bay;10-21;.323;16
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;17-13;.567;--
Duluth;16-13;.552;105
La Crosse;15-15;.500;3
Minnesota;5-10;.333;5.5
Waterloo;7-22;.241;10.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;23-6;.793;--
Willmar;18-12;.600;5.5
Mankato;17-14;.548;7
Rochester;13-17;.433;10.5
Bismarck;10-20;.333;13.5
Thursday, June 30
St. Cloud 9, Bismarck 6
Kenosha 5, Traverse City 2
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Kokomo 2
Wausau 11, Green Bay 6
Duluth 15, Rochester 8
Waterloo at Mankato
Madison 15, Rockford 8
Battle Creek 15, Lakeshore 7
Kalamazoo 24, Fond du Lac 7
Willmar 5, Eau Claire 2
Friday, July 1
Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Wausau at Traverse City
Madison at Green Bay
Kokomo at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Minnesota at Waterloo
Mankato at Rochester
Duluth at La Crosse
Eau Claire at St. Cloud
Saturday, July 2
Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Eau Claire at St. Cloud
Wausau at Traverse City
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Duluth at La Crosse
Madison at Green Bay
Mankato at Rochester
Minnesota at Waterloo
Kokomo at Fond du Lac
Sunday, July 3
Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Wausau at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Kokomo
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Duluth at Waterloo
Fond du Lac at Madison
Lakeshore at Kenosha
Rochester at La Crosse
Rockford at Traverse City
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;6-1;12-2
Massachusetts;8-1;9-4
Quad City;7-6;8-6
Iowa;7-6;7-6
Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7
Green Bay;5-9;6-9
Bismarck;2-11;3-12
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;10-2;11-2
Arizona;9-2;11-3
Tucson;7-5;7-6
Duke City;5-5;6-8
Vegas;4-5;5-9
San Diego;2-9;3-10
Bay Area;1-10;1-12
Saturday, July 2
Bay Area at Vegas
Massachusetts at Iowa
Northern Arizona at Arizona
Tucson at San Diego