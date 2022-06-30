 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: July 1

ROX RALLY PAST LARKS

Bismarck's Garrett Macias, left, celebrates his third-inning home run with Larks teammate Bradlee Preap (24) during Thursday night's game against St. Cloud at Municipal Ballpark. Khalid Collymore hit his first Northwoods League home run in 185 at bats for the Larks, but the Rox rallied for a 9-6 win.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

MANDAN CHIEFS 12-13, WILLISTON 2-3

At Williston

Chiefs 12, Williston 2, 6 innings

Mandan;010;704;--;12;9;2

Williston;100;100;--;2;4;1

Jordan Binder and Tukker Horner; Chris Combs, Kallen Clouse (4) and Sawyer Hanson. W – Binder. L – Combs. HR – None.

Highlights: Mandan – Hudsen Sheldon R, RBI; Isaac Huettl 1-for-3, 2 R; McCoy Keller 1-for-4, R, RBI; Seth Gerhardt 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Lucas Burgum 1-for-1, 3 R, RBI; Owen Gress 1-for-3, RBI; Regan Schlosser 1-for-2, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Horner 2-for-4, R, RBI; Seth Arenz 1-for-3, R, RBI. Williston – Alex Blume 1-for-3; Hanson 2-for-3, double, RBI; Alex Ewert 1-for-3, double.

Chiefs 13, Williston 3, 6 innings

Mandan;026;005;--;13;13;1

Williston;101;010;--;3;7;2

Stetson Kuntz, Seth Arenz (2), Tukker Horner (5) and Isaac Huettl; Hunter Mapes, Alex Ewert (3) and Sawyer Hanson. W- Arenz. L – Mapes. HR – Mandan: Brayden Bunnell.

Highlights: Mandan – Hudsen Sheldon 2-for-5, R; Huettl 1-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; Avery Bogner 2-for-3, 2 R; Bunnell 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Lucas Burgum 1-for-2, 3 R, RBI; Preston McElvaney 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Kuntz 1-for-1, double, RBI; Regan Schlosser 1-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Anthony Johnson 1-for-3, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Seth Arenz 1-for-3, RBI. Williston – Grant Cymbaluk 2-for-2, 2 R; Hanson 3-for-3, 3 RBIs; Alex Ewert 2-for-2.

BISMARCK 15s 10-5, BISMARCK REPS 9-6

Bismarck 15s 10, Bismarck Reps 9

Reps;600;102;0;--;9;8;5

Bismarck 15s;033;030;1;--;10;13;3

Logan Lawrence, Tony Burkel (4), Jace Groseclose (6) and Hank Barry. Tate Schaner, Cash Weisenberger (2), Cooper Miller (6) and Caleb Johnson. W—Milller. L—Groseclose.

Highlights: Bismarck Reps – Jared Frank 1-3 3 R; Ben LaDuke 2-4 3B, 2 R, RBI; Isaac Mitchell 2-4 R, 2 RBI; Hayden Ritter 2-4 R; Barry 1-4 RBI; Adam Vigness 1-4 R, RBI; Burkel 1-4 R; Avery Emery 1-2 RBI; Burkel 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 3 SO. Bismarck 15s – Logan Keup 1-5 3B, 3 RBI; Cooper Miller 1-4 RBI; Aiden Johnson 1-4 R; Schaner 2-4 3 R, RBI; Johnson 2-3 2B, 3 R, RBI; Weisenberger 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB; Miller 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.

Bismarck Reps 6, Bismarck 15s 5

Bismarck 15s;000;410;0;--;5;11;3

Reps;202;000;2;--;6;8;2

Tanner Grosecloase, Logan Keup (7) and Charlie Vig. Adam Vigness, Hank Barry (4) and Eli Thompson. W—Barry. L—Keup.

Highlights: Bismarck 15s – Keup 1-4 RBI; Vig 2-4 2B; Gavin Brice 1-4 R; Isaac Lewis 1-3 2 R; Andrew Brubakken 3-3 3B, R, RBI; Tate Schaner 1-2 R, RBI; Aiden Johnson 2-3 2 RBI; Groseclose 6 IP, 6 H, 5 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 5 SO. Reps – Jared Frank 2-4 3B, 2 R; Ben LaDuke 1-4 3 R, RBI; Eli Thompson 3-4 R, RBI; Isaac Mitchell 1-3 2 RBI; Thomas Kuhn 1-3 RBI; Barry 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 2 SO.

GARRISON 11-11, HAZEN 4-14

(Wednesday)

Garrison 11, Hazen 4

Garrison;114;022;1;--;11;14;1

Hazen;021;010;0;--;4;3;2

W – B.Kamp. L – M.Wick. HR – None.

Highlights: Garrison – H.Anderson 2-for-5, R; T.Inglehart 1-for-3, double, 2 R; D.Crawford 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; G.Jacobs 1-for-4, double, R; B.Kamp 3-for-5, 4 R, 3 RBIs; J.Hitchcock 1-for-2, 2 R; T.Iglehart 3-for-4, 4 RBIs; J.Rime 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; B.Iglehart RBI. Hazen – L.Zempel 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; L.Sayler 1-for-2, double, 2 R; K.Goebel 1-for-3, double; P.Sayler RBI; M.Wick R; H.Keller R.

Hazen 14, Garrison 11

Garrison;017;12;--;11;12;4

Hazen;022;(10)x;--;14;9;1

W – G.Krause. L – G.Jacobs. HR – None.

Highlights: Garrison – H.Anderson 1-for-3, doubles, R, RBI; T.Iglehart 2-for-2, double, 2 R; D.Crawford 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; G.Jacobs 1-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; J.Rime 2-for-3, double, R; T.Iglehart 1-for-3, R; M.Jochim 2-for-3, R, 3 RBIs; G.Mulkey 1-for-1, 2 R, RBI; B.Iglehart 1-for-2, R, RBI. Hazen – B.Braithwaite 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; T.Wick 1-for-2, double, 2 R, RBI; L.Sayler 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; K.Goebel R, RBI; P.Sayler 3-for-3, double, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Krause R; J.Brown 1-for-3, 2 R; R.Beyer 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs; R.Froelich R.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

ST. CLOUD 9, BISMARCK 6

St. Cloud;101;000;610;--;9;7;2

Bismarck;011;200;200;--;6;10;1

Hunter Day, Zane Badmaev (5), Aiden Adams (6), Jonathan Martinez (7), Chase Grillo (9) and Brady Prewitt. Garrett Yawn, Josh Combs (5), Kevin Wiseman (7), Justin Goldstein (8), Ryan Bourassa (9) and Garrett Macias. W—Adams. L—Combs. Save—Grillo. HR—Bismarck: Macias, Khalid Collymore.

Highlights: St. Cloud – Brice Matthews 1-3 R; Trevor Austin 1-3 R, 2 RBI; Prewitt 3-4 2 R, RBI; Will Worthington 0-2 R, 2 RBI; O’Neill Burgos 1-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Martinez 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Bismarck – Adam Axtell 0-2 R; Dylan Perry 1-4 2B; Jake Hjelle 1-1; Macias 2-5 HR, RBI; Jackson Beaman 0-4 RBI; Kaiden Cardoso 1-4 RBI; Daryl Ruiz 2-4 2 2B, R, RBI; Preap 2-4 R; Collymore 1-4 HR, 3 RBI, R; Yawn 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 8 BB, 4 SO; Combs 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 1 SO; Bourassa 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.

Attendance: 1,900.

Time of game: 3:12.

Records: St. Cloud 23-6, Bismarck 10-20.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;20-12;.625;--

Battle Creek;16-16;.500;4

Kenosha;15-17;.469;5

Traverse City;15-17;.469;5

Rockford;15-18;.455;5.5

Kokomo;9-22;.290;10.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;26-5;.839;--

Lakeshore;16-16;.500;10.5

Madison;16-16;.500;10.5

Wausau;16-16;.500;10.5

Fond du Lac;15-15;.500;10.5

Green Bay;10-21;.323;16

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;17-13;.567;--

Duluth;16-13;.552;105

La Crosse;15-15;.500;3

Minnesota;5-10;.333;5.5

Waterloo;7-22;.241;10.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;23-6;.793;--

Willmar;18-12;.600;5.5

Mankato;17-14;.548;7

Rochester;13-17;.433;10.5

Bismarck;10-20;.333;13.5

Thursday, June 30

St. Cloud 9, Bismarck 6

Kenosha 5, Traverse City 2

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Kokomo 2

Wausau 11, Green Bay 6

Duluth 15, Rochester 8

Waterloo at Mankato

Madison 15, Rockford 8

Battle Creek 15, Lakeshore 7

Kalamazoo 24, Fond du Lac 7

Willmar 5, Eau Claire 2

Friday, July 1

Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Wausau at Traverse City

Madison at Green Bay

Kokomo at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Minnesota at Waterloo

Mankato at Rochester

Duluth at La Crosse

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Saturday, July 2

Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Wausau at Traverse City

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Duluth at La Crosse

Madison at Green Bay

Mankato at Rochester

Minnesota at Waterloo

Kokomo at Fond du Lac

Sunday, July 3

Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Wausau at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Kokomo

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Duluth at Waterloo

Fond du Lac at Madison

Lakeshore at Kenosha

Rochester at La Crosse

Rockford at Traverse City

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;6-1;12-2

Massachusetts;8-1;9-4

Quad City;7-6;8-6

Iowa;7-6;7-6

Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7

Green Bay;5-9;6-9

Bismarck;2-11;3-12

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;10-2;11-2

Arizona;9-2;11-3

Tucson;7-5;7-6

Duke City;5-5;6-8

Vegas;4-5;5-9

San Diego;2-9;3-10

Bay Area;1-10;1-12

Saturday, July 2

Bay Area at Vegas

Massachusetts at Iowa

Northern Arizona at Arizona

Tucson at San Diego

