Area Scores: Dec. 2

BASEBALL
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Larks 2021 Schedule
May
31: vs. Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
June
1: vs. Willmar, 6:35 p.m.
2: Duluth, 6:35
3: Duluth, 6:35
4: at La Crosse, 6:35
5: at La Crosse, 6:05
6: at Rochester, 5:05
7: at Rochester, 6:35
8: at Mankato, 6:35
9: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
10: vs. La Crosse, 6;35
11: vs. La Crosse, 7:05
12: vs. La Crosse, 6:35
13: vs. La Crosse, 4:05
14: vs. Eau Claire, 6:35
15: Eau Claire, 6:35
16: Off day
17: at Eau Claire, 6:35
18: at Eau Claire, 7:05
19: at Eau Claire, 6:35
20: At Eau Claire, 2:05
21: vs. Thunder Bay, 6:35
22: vs. Thunder Bay, 9:35 a.m./6:35 p.m.
23: vs. Thunder Bay, 6:35 p.m.
24: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35
25: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35
26: at Duluth, 5:05 p.m.
27: at Duluth, 1:05 p.m.
28: at Waterloo, 6:35
29: at Waterloo, 6:35
30: at Willmar, 7:05.
July
1: at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
2: vs. Mankato, 7:05
3. vs. Mankato, 6:35
4: vs. Mankato, 4:05
5: vs. Mankato, 6:35
6: at St. Cloud, 7:05
7: at St. Cloud, 7:05
8: vs. Eau Claire, 6:35
9: vs. Eau Claire, 7:05
10: at Willmar, 7:05
11: at Willmar, 5:05
12: at Thunder Bay, 7:05
13: at Thunder Bay, 7:05
14: at Thunder Bay, 12:05/7:05
15: at St. Cloud, 7:05
16: at St. Cloud, 7:05
17: vs. Willmar, 6:35
18: vs. Willmar, 4:05
19-21: All-Star Break
22: vs. Duluth, 6:35
23: vs. Duluth, 7:05
24: vs. Waterloo, 6:35
25: vs. Waterloo, 4:05
26: vs. Waterloo, 6:35
27: vs. Waterloo, 6:35
28: Off day
29: at Rochester, 6:35
30: at Rochester, 6:35
31: at Waterloo, 6:35
August
1: at Waterloo, 4:05 p.m.
2: at La Crosse, 6:35
3: Major League Dreams Showcase
4: at La Crosse, 6:35
5: vs. Rochester, 6:35
6: vs. Rochester, 7:05
7: vs. Rochester, 6:35
8: vs. Rochester, 4:05
9: at Mankato, 6:35
10: at Mankato, 6:35
11: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35
12: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35
13: at Duluth, 6:35
14: at Duluth, 3:05
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CLASS B ALL-STATE TEAM
Des Lacs-Burlington: Addyson Hughes, Sr.
Dickinson Trinity: Abbey Kubas, Sr.; Amaya Willer, Sr.
Flasher: Tymber Boldt, Sr.
Hettinger-Scranton: Samantha Oase, Sr.
Kenmare: Megan Zimmer, Sr.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich: Morgan Freije, Jr.; Lexis Olson, Sr.
Linton-HMB: JayCee Richter, Jr.; Teegan Sherr, Jr.
North Star: Danielle Hagler, Jr.
Northern Cass: Morgan Nelson, Sr.
Oakes: Sadie Hansen, Sr.
Rugby: Brooke Blessum, Sr.; Sarah Blessum, Sr.
Thompson: Mackenzie Hughes, Sr.
Awards
Outstanding Senior Athlete: Sadie Hansen, Oakes.
Coach of the Year: Jaime Richter, Linton-HMB.
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;12;0;0;24
Minot;5;3;3;13
BOBCATS;4;6;0;8
Austin;3;3;1;7
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maryland;7;3;2;16
Johnstown;6;2;3;15
Maine;7;3;0;14
New Jersey;4;5;5;13
Danbury;5;1;0;10
NE Generals;4;9;0;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;8;3;0;16
Shreveport;6;1;1;13
Odessa;4;5;0;8
Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8
Amarillo;3;5;1;7
New Mexico;2;3;1;5
Thursday, Dec. 3
Johnstown at Maine
Friday, Dec. 4
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Johnstown at Maine
New Jersey at Maryland
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
New Mexico at Lone Star
Saturday, Dec. 5
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
NE Generals at Danbury
New Jersey at Maryland
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
New Mexico at Lone Star
Sunday, Dec. 6
NE Generals at Danbury
New Mexico at Lone Star
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;Pts.;W-L-T-OTW-OTL-SOW
Minnesota-Duluth;3;1-0-0-0-0-0
St. Cloud State;3;1-0-0-0-0-0
Colorado College;0;0-0-0-0-0-0
Denver;0;0-0-0-0-0-0
Miami;0;0-0-0-0-0-0
North Dakota;0;0-0-0-0-0-0
Nebraska-Omaha;0;0-1-0-0-0-0
Western Michigan;0;0-1-0-0-0-0
NCHC Pod
At Omaha, Neb.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Minnesota-Duluth 5, Nebraska-Omaha 3
St. Cloud State 4, Western Michigan 3
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Miami vs. North Dakota, 3:35 p.m.
Denver vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 7:35 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Western Michigan, 7:35 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
North Dakota vs. Denver, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Miami vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 4:05 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. Denver, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 6
North Dakota vs. Western Michigan, 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Miami, 4:05 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha vs. St. Cloud State, 8:05 p.m.
