 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: Dec. 2
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 2

{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Larks 2021 Schedule

May

31: vs. Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

June

1: vs. Willmar, 6:35 p.m.

2: Duluth, 6:35

3: Duluth, 6:35

4: at La Crosse, 6:35

5: at La Crosse, 6:05

6: at Rochester, 5:05

7: at Rochester, 6:35

8: at Mankato, 6:35

9: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

10: vs. La Crosse, 6;35

11: vs. La Crosse, 7:05

12: vs. La Crosse, 6:35

13: vs. La Crosse, 4:05

14: vs. Eau Claire, 6:35

15: Eau Claire, 6:35

16: Off day

17: at Eau Claire, 6:35

18: at Eau Claire, 7:05

19: at Eau Claire, 6:35

20: At Eau Claire, 2:05

21: vs. Thunder Bay, 6:35

22: vs. Thunder Bay, 9:35 a.m./6:35 p.m.

23: vs. Thunder Bay, 6:35 p.m.

24: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35

25: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35

26: at Duluth, 5:05 p.m.

27: at Duluth, 1:05 p.m.

28: at Waterloo, 6:35

29: at Waterloo, 6:35

30: at Willmar, 7:05.

July

1: at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

2: vs. Mankato, 7:05

3. vs. Mankato, 6:35

4: vs. Mankato, 4:05

5: vs. Mankato, 6:35

6: at St. Cloud, 7:05

7: at St. Cloud, 7:05

8: vs. Eau Claire, 6:35

9: vs. Eau Claire, 7:05

10: at Willmar, 7:05

11: at Willmar, 5:05

12: at Thunder Bay, 7:05

13: at Thunder Bay, 7:05

14: at Thunder Bay, 12:05/7:05

15: at St. Cloud, 7:05

16: at St. Cloud, 7:05

17: vs. Willmar, 6:35

18: vs. Willmar, 4:05

19-21: All-Star Break

22: vs. Duluth, 6:35

23: vs. Duluth, 7:05

24: vs. Waterloo, 6:35

25: vs. Waterloo, 4:05

26: vs. Waterloo, 6:35

27: vs. Waterloo, 6:35

28: Off day

29: at Rochester, 6:35

30: at Rochester, 6:35

31: at Waterloo, 6:35

August

1: at Waterloo, 4:05 p.m.

2: at La Crosse, 6:35

3: Major League Dreams Showcase

4: at La Crosse, 6:35

5: vs. Rochester, 6:35

6: vs. Rochester, 7:05

7: vs. Rochester, 6:35

8: vs. Rochester, 4:05

9: at Mankato, 6:35

10: at Mankato, 6:35

11: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35

12: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35

13: at Duluth, 6:35

14: at Duluth, 3:05

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CLASS B ALL-STATE TEAM

Des Lacs-Burlington: Addyson Hughes, Sr.

Dickinson Trinity: Abbey Kubas, Sr.; Amaya Willer, Sr.

Flasher: Tymber Boldt, Sr.

Hettinger-Scranton: Samantha Oase, Sr.

Kenmare: Megan Zimmer, Sr.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich: Morgan Freije, Jr.; Lexis Olson, Sr.

Linton-HMB: JayCee Richter, Jr.; Teegan Sherr, Jr.

North Star: Danielle Hagler, Jr.

Northern Cass: Morgan Nelson, Sr.

Oakes: Sadie Hansen, Sr.

Rugby: Brooke Blessum, Sr.; Sarah Blessum, Sr.

Thompson: Mackenzie Hughes, Sr.

Awards

Outstanding Senior Athlete: Sadie Hansen, Oakes.

Coach of the Year: Jaime Richter, Linton-HMB.

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;12;0;0;24

Minot;5;3;3;13

BOBCATS;4;6;0;8

Austin;3;3;1;7

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maryland;7;3;2;16

Johnstown;6;2;3;15

Maine;7;3;0;14

New Jersey;4;5;5;13

Danbury;5;1;0;10

NE Generals;4;9;0;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;8;3;0;16

Shreveport;6;1;1;13

Odessa;4;5;0;8

Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8

Amarillo;3;5;1;7

New Mexico;2;3;1;5

Thursday, Dec. 3

Johnstown at Maine

Friday, Dec. 4

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Johnstown at Maine

New Jersey at Maryland

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

Saturday, Dec. 5

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

NE Generals at Danbury

New Jersey at Maryland

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

Sunday, Dec. 6

NE Generals at Danbury

New Mexico at Lone Star

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;Pts.;W-L-T-OTW-OTL-SOW

Minnesota-Duluth;3;1-0-0-0-0-0

St. Cloud State;3;1-0-0-0-0-0

Colorado College;0;0-0-0-0-0-0

Denver;0;0-0-0-0-0-0

Miami;0;0-0-0-0-0-0

North Dakota;0;0-0-0-0-0-0

Nebraska-Omaha;0;0-1-0-0-0-0

Western Michigan;0;0-1-0-0-0-0

NCHC Pod

At Omaha, Neb.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Minnesota-Duluth 5, Nebraska-Omaha 3

St. Cloud State 4, Western Michigan 3

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Miami vs. North Dakota, 3:35 p.m.

Denver vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Western Michigan, 7:35 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4

North Dakota vs. Denver, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Miami vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 4:05 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. Denver, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6

North Dakota vs. Western Michigan, 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. St. Cloud State, 8:05 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB considering plan to play all 2020 games in empty Arizona stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News