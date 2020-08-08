Area Scores: Aug. 9

BASEBALL
CLASS A SENIOR BABE RUTH STATE TOURNAMENT
At Valley City
First championship
Fargo Jets 8, West Fargo Vets 3
Jets;100;040;1;--;8;7;4
Vets;101;010;0;--;3;4;2
Win--Dylan Erholtz 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K. Loss--Cullen Pellett.
Highlights: Jets -- Austin Sparrow 3-5 3 R, 2SB RBI; Calvin Clasen 3-5 R, 3 RBI, 2B, SB; Erholtz 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 7 K; Vets -- Casey Reber 1-3 3 R; Matt Heupel 1-3, RBI; Mason Hoff 1-3 RBI, 3B.
Second championship
Fargo Jets 14, West Fargo Vets 1
Jets;004;154;x--;14;16;4
Vets;001;000;x;--;1;3 ;1
Highlights: -- Dan Christianson 3-4, 2 R, RBI; Dylan Tostenson 2-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2B; Mitch Runcorn 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B; Max Nystrom 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Chase Hansen 2-4, 2 RBI, Austin Sparrow 2-5, R, Dylan Erholtz 2-3, R, RBI. Vets -- Matt Heupel 2-3, RBI; Griffen Staahl 1-3, SB.
Note: All nine starters had a least one hit for the Jets. Eight different players scored and seven drove in runs.
Note: This was the fifth State title for the Jets in 10 years. They were State A Runner Up in 2019.
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Charlie Brown Field, Valley City
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Game 1: No. 1 East West Fargo Vets 9, No. 4 West Minot Metros 0
Game 2: No. 3 East Fargo Post 2 Jets 6, No. 2 West Bismarck Reps 4
Game 3: No. 3 West Bismarck Capitals 13, No. 2 East Devils Lake 1
Game 4: No. 4 East Valley City 7, No. 1 West Jamestown 4
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Game 5: No. 2 West Bismarck Reps 6, No. 4 West Minot Metros 4
Game 6: No. 1 West Jamestown 4, No. 2 East Devils Lake 1
Game 7: No. 1 East West Fargo Vets 8, No. 2 East Fargo Post 2 Jets 5
Game 8: No. 4 East Valley City 2, No. 3 West Bismarck Capitals 1
Thursday, Aug. 6
Game 9: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 4, No. 1 West Jamestown 2
Game 10: No. 3 West Bismarck Capitals 6, No. 2 West Bismarck Reps 2
Game 11: No. 1 East West Fargo Vets 3, No. 4 East Valley City 2
Friday, Aug. 7
Game 12: No. 1 East West Fargo Vets 6, No. 3 West Bismarck Capitals 4
Game 13: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 1, No. 4 East Valley City 0
Saturday, Aug. 8
Game 14: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 8, No. 1 West Fargo Vets 3 (championship game 1)
Game 15: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 14, No. 1 West Fargo Jets 1 (second championship gane)
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
At Bismarck Municipal Ballpark
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 10, No. 8 Fargo Post 400 0, 5 Innings
Game 2: No. 4 Grand Forks 2, No. 5 Williston 0
Game 3: No. 2 Bismarck 2, No. 7 Minot 1, 8 Innings
Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo 11, No. 6 Dickinson 0, 5 Innings
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Game 5: No. 8 Fargo Post 400 3, No. 5 Williston 2
Game 6: No. 7 Minot 4, No. 6 Dickinson 1
Game 7: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 11, No. 4 Grand Forks 0
Game 8: No. 2 Bismarck 6, No. 3 West Fargo 2
Thursday, Aug. 6
Game 9: No. 4 Grand Forks 4, No. 7 Minot 3
Game 10: No. 3 West Fargo 11, No. 8 Fargo Post 400 1
Game 11: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 9, No. 2 Bismarck 3
Friday, Aug. 7
Game 12: No. 2 Bismarck 6, No. 4 Grand Forks 5
Game 13: No. 3 West Fargo 5, No. 1 Fargo Post 2 4
Saturday, Aug. 8
Game 14: No. 3 West Fargo 7, No. 5 Bismarck 5
Game 15: Fargo Post 2 5, No. 3 West Fargo 4 (championship game)
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
At Minot
Quarterfinals (Friday)
Kidder County 4, Garrison 3, 10 innings
Garrison;000;300;000;0;--;3;11;1
KC;200;100;000;1;--;4;8;2
Bennett Kamp, Jack Bright (10) and Gunnar Jacobs. Blake Pfaff, Ty Biesterfeld (8) and Parker Hager. W—Biesterfeld. L—Bright.
Highlights: Garrison – Seth Roedecker 2-5 RBI; Clay Bendickson 2-4 RBI; Bright 2-5 RBI. Kidder County – Hager 3-3 2B, 2 RBI; Elijah Fallgatter 2-5 2B, RBI (Game-winning 2B in 10th); Tommy Thompson 1-4 RBI; Jayden Rath 2-4.
Saturday's games
Consolation
Thompson 15, Hazen 0
Velva 6, Garrison 3
Semifinals
LaMoure 7, Renville County 5
Kidder County 6, Langdon 3
WNBA
Friday's Games
Minnesota 87, Indiana 80
New York 74, Washington 66
Las Vegas 86, Los Angeles 82
Saturday's Games
Dallas 85, Atlanta 75
Seattle 74, Phoenix 68
Chicago 100, Connecticut 93
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 2 p.m.
Las Vegas at New York, 4 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.
SPORTS STARTING DATES
BISMARCK HIGH SCHOOL
FIRST PRACTICE, TIME, LOCATION
BOYS TENNIS
Aug. 10, 11 a.m. Tom O’Leary. Parent meeting TBD. Contact coach Justin Zainhofsky, (701) 471-9725.
BOYS SOCCER
Aug. 3, 6 p.m., Cottonwood Complex. Parent meeting TBD. Contact coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis, (701) 226-0093.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Aug. 10, 9 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course. Parent meeting Aug. 18, 6 p.m. Contact coach Scott Reichenberger, (701) 400-6134.
VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 17, Bismarck High School. 8:30-10:30 a.m., Varsity-JV; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sophomores; 2:30-4:30 p.m., Freshmen. Parent meeting TBA. Contact coach Brianna Kline (701) 391-5591.
GIRLS GOLF
Monday, Aug. 10, Noon, Pebble Creek Golf Course. Parent meeting Aug. 5, Bismarck High School, 7 p.m. Contact coach John Tufte, (701) 425-4255.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Monday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course. Parent meeting, TBD. Coach contact Darrell Anderson (701) 391-8880.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Monday, Aug. 17, 7-9 a.m. (Grades 7-12), Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center. Parent meeting TBD. Coach contact Emily Poppe (701) 226-2814.
FOOTBALL
Monday, Aug. 10 (Grades 10-12); Wednesday, Aug. 12 (Grade 9), Hughes Field. Parent meeting Aug. 21. Coach contact Mark Gibson (701) 527-0115.
BISMARCK CENTURY
FIRST PRACTICE, TIME, LOCATION
BOYS TENNIS
Monday, Aug. 10, Sertoma Courts, Varsity: 4-5 p.m.; JV 5:15-6:15 p.m. Parent meeting, July 30, 7:30 p.m. Contact coach Michael Kapp, (701) 425-1383.
BOYS SOCCER
Monday, Aug. 3, Solheim, 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. Contact coach Ryan Okerson (701) 527-4908.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Monday, Aug. 10, Century High School, 9 a.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 12, 6 p.m., CHS Auditorium. Coach contact Teresa Hanson (701) 527-2799.
VOLLEYBALL
Monday, Aug. 17, Century High School, Varsity/JV, 12 p.m.; Sophomore, 1-3 p.m.; Freshmen, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. Coach contact Jamie Zastoupil, (701) 730-5192.
GIRLS GOLF
Monday, Aug. 10, Pebble Creek Golf Course, 9 or 9:30 a.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 3, 6 p.m, CHS Auditorium. Coach contact Jeff Rasmussen (701) 460-0365.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Monday, Aug. 17, Bismarck Aquatic and Wellness Center, 8:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 6 (requesting one parent attend). Coach contact Kathy Aspaas (701) 721-7502.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Monday, Aug. 10, Coach Brad Lies' classroom, 8 a.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 12, 6 p.m, CHS Auditorium. Coach contact Brad Lies (701) 220-1519.
FOOTBALL
Monday, Aug. 10, Century High School, 8 a.m. (Grades 9-12). Parent meeting, Aug. 11, 6 p.m., CHS Commons. Coach contact Ron Wingenbach (701) 426-1779.
BISMARCK LEGACY
BOYS TENNIS
Monday, Aug. 10, Legacy High, 8:30-11:30 a.m. (1-16 on roster); 10 a.m.-noon (17-24 on roster). Coach contact Scott McPherson (701) 391-4874.
BOYS SOCCER
Monday, Aug. 3, Legacy High, 5-6:30 p.m. (grades 9-12). Coach contact Tom Marcis (701) 220-8437.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Monday, Aug. 10, Legacy High (Door 18), 8 a.m. Coach contact Kelsey Reimnitz.
VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 17, Legacy High, 10th-12th grade (3:45-5:45 p.m.); 9th grade (6:30-8:30 p.m.). Parent meeting, TBD. Coach contact Jennifer Astle (701) 391-9582.
GIRLS GOLF
Monday, Aug. 10, Prairie West Golf Course, 8-10 a.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 9, Pebble Creek Golf Course, 7 p.m. Coach contact Perry Andrisen (701) 226-3907.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Monday, Aug. 17, Bismarck Aquatic and Wellness Center, 7-9 a.m. (grades 7-12). Parent meeting, Bismarck Aquatic and Wellness Center, Aug. 6, 5:30 p.m. Coach contact Thomas Wheeling (701) 721-2465.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Monday, Aug. 10, Pioneer Park, 8-9:30 a.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Legacy Audutorium. Coach contact Andrew Reichenberger-Walz (701) 471-9915.
FOOTBALL
Monday, Aug. 10, Legacy High, 8 a.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., Legacy Auditorium. Coach contact (701) 471-7488.
MANDAN PUBLIC SCHOOL
GRADE, FIRST PRACTICE, TIME, LOCATION
CHEERLEADING (FOOTBALL)
Grades 9-12: July 22, 2 p.m., Brave Center Gym.
Grades 7-8: Aug. 24, Time TBD, Location TBD.
KACHINAS (DANCE)
Grades 9-12: July 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Brave Center Gym.
MOTION (DANCE)
Grades 7-8: Date TBD, Time TBD, Location TBD
CROSS COUNTRY
Grades 9-12: Player/parent meeting, July 26, 7 p.m., MHS Cafeteria. First practice, Aug. 10, 9 a.m., MHS weightroom.
Grades 6-8: Player/parent meeting, July 26, 7 p.m., MHS Cafeteria. First practice, Aug. 17, 8 a.m., MHS weightroom.
FOOTBALL
Grades 9-12: Player/parent meeting, July 30, 8:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. First practice, Aug. 10, 7 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Grades 8: Gear handout, Aug. 16, 6 p.m., Mandan Middle School football locker room. Parent meeting, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., MMS cafetorium. First practice, Aug. 17, 3:30 p.m.,
Grade 7: Gear handout, Aug. 16, following parent meeting, MMS. Parent meeting, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., MMS cafetorium. First practice, Aug. 17, 3:30 p.m., MMS football locker room.
GIRLS GOLF
Grades 7-12: Parent meeting, Aug. 3, 7 p.m., Prairie West Golf Course. First practice, Aug. 10, 9 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.
BOYS SOCCER
Grades 9-12: Parent meeting, July 20, 6 p.m., MHS Cafeteria. First practice, Aug. 3, 9-10:30 a.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Grades 6-8: Parent meeting, Aug. 4, 6 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park. First practice, Aug. 17, 6-7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Grades 7-12: First practice, Aug. 17, 3:50-6 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center. Parent meeting, Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.
BOYS TENNIS
Grades 7-12: Parent meeting, Aug. 4, 6:30 pm., MHS Cafeteria, First practice, Aug. 10, 9 a.m., MMS tennis courts.
VOLLEYBALL
Grades 9-12: Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m., All Seasons Arena. Parent meeting, Aug. 20, 8 p.m., All Seasons Arena.
Grades 7-8: Aug. 23, 5 p.m., MMS Cafetorium. First practice, Aug. 24, 3:30 p.m., MMS Gymnasium.
For more information call Mandan Activities Office: (701) 751-6577.
