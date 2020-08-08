Area Scores: Aug. 9

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BASEBALL

CLASS A SENIOR BABE RUTH STATE TOURNAMENT

At Valley City

First championship

Fargo Jets 8, West Fargo Vets 3

Second championship

Fargo Jets 14, West Fargo Vets 1

Note: All nine starters had a least one hit for the Jets. Eight different players scored and seven drove in runs.