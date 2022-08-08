Area Scores: Aug. 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
PRESEASON FCS TOP 25
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;2021 W-L;Points
1. North Dakota State (52);14-1;1348
2. South Dakota State (2);11-4;1285
3. Montana;10-3;1218
4. Montana State;12-3;1203
5. Missouri State;8-4;1066
6. Villanova;10-3;997
7. Sacramento State;9-3;991
8. Kennesaw State;11-2;959
9. Southern Illinois;8-5;915
10. Stephen F. Austin;8-4;813
11. East Tennessee State;11-2;750
12. Chattanooga;6-5;562
13. Eastern Washington;10-3;538
14. Incarnate Word;10-3;533
15. Jackson State;11-2;515
16. Holy Cross;10-3;503
17. Southeastern Lousiana;9-4;440
18. Tennessee-Martin;10-3;404
19. Delaware;5-6;401
20. Weber State;6-5;391
21. Northern Iowa;6-6;289
22. Rhode Island;7-4;242
23. Mercer;7-3;215
24. Richmond;6-5;166
25. UC Davis;8-4;153.
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 151, Eastern Kentucky 129, Florida A&M 78, William & Mary 66, Dartmouth 59, Monmouth 23, Harvard 19, Princeton 18, Central Arkansas 14, Furman 14, South Carolina State 13, Sacred Heart 12, Elon 8, North Carolina A&T 4.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;23-8;.742;--
Rockford;18-13;.581;5
Battle Creek;16-15;.516;7
Kenosha;15-16;.484;8
x-Kalamazoo;10-21;.323;13
Kokomo;7-24;.226;16
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;24-8;.750;--
Wausau;18-12;.600;5
Green Bay;17-13;.567;6
Lakeshore;15-15;.500;8
Fond du Lac;15-17;.469;9
Madison;7-24;.226;16.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;20-9;.690;--
La Crosse;14-15;.483;6
x-Duluth;13-16;.448;7
Waterloo;6-23;.207;14
Minnesota;0-15;.000;13
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;23-6;.793;--
x-St. Cloud;21-9;.700;2.5
Mankato;18-11;.621;5
Rochester;14-15;.483;9
Bismarck;10-20;.333;13.5
x-won first-half title
Monday, Aug. 8
Kenosha 8, Rockford 0
Kenosha 1, Rockford 0
Wausau 4, Lakeshore 3
Wausau 3, Lakeshore 1
Kalamazoo 9, Kokomo 5
Battle Creek 8, Traverse City 3
Green Bay 5, Madison 4
St. Cloud 9, Waterloo 3
Eau Claire 12, Duluth 5
La Crosse 12, Willmar 9
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Fond du Lac 6, 10 innings
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Willmar at La Crosse
Madison at Green Bay
Eau Claire at Duluth
St. Cloud at Waterloo
Lakeshore at Wausau
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Kenosha
Rochester at Mankato
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Rockford at Kokomo
Wausau at Green Bay
Traverse City at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Mankato
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Rochester at Waterloo
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
La Crosse at Duluth
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Thursday, Aug. 11
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Rockford at Kokomo
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Duluth
Eau Claire at Mankato
Wausau at Green Bay
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Traverse City at Kenosha
Rochester at Waterloo
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Friday, Aug. 12
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Traverse City
Battle Creek at Rockford
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Eau Claire at Rochester
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Madison at Wausau
Mankato at La Crosse
Minnesota at Waterloo
Duluth at Willmar
Saturday, Aug. 13
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Lakeshore (2)
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Traverse City
Wausau at Madison
Battle Creek at Rockford
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Minnesota at Waterloo
Mankato at La Crosse
Rochester at Eau Claire
Duluth at Willmar
End of regular season.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Championship
Saturday, Aug. 13
Quad City (11-7) at Northern Arizona (14-4), 7:05 p.m.