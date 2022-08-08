Area Scores: Aug. 9

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

PRESEASON FCS TOP 25

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;2021 W-L;Points

1. North Dakota State (52);14-1;1348

2. South Dakota State (2);11-4;1285

3. Montana;10-3;1218

4. Montana State;12-3;1203

5. Missouri State;8-4;1066

6. Villanova;10-3;997

7. Sacramento State;9-3;991

8. Kennesaw State;11-2;959

9. Southern Illinois;8-5;915

10. Stephen F. Austin;8-4;813

11. East Tennessee State;11-2;750

12. Chattanooga;6-5;562

13. Eastern Washington;10-3;538

14. Incarnate Word;10-3;533

15. Jackson State;11-2;515

16. Holy Cross;10-3;503

17. Southeastern Lousiana;9-4;440

18. Tennessee-Martin;10-3;404

19. Delaware;5-6;401

20. Weber State;6-5;391

21. Northern Iowa;6-6;289

22. Rhode Island;7-4;242

23. Mercer;7-3;215

24. Richmond;6-5;166

25. UC Davis;8-4;153.

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 151, Eastern Kentucky 129, Florida A&M 78, William & Mary 66, Dartmouth 59, Monmouth 23, Harvard 19, Princeton 18, Central Arkansas 14, Furman 14, South Carolina State 13, Sacred Heart 12, Elon 8, North Carolina A&T 4.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;23-8;.742;--

Rockford;18-13;.581;5

Battle Creek;16-15;.516;7

Kenosha;15-16;.484;8

x-Kalamazoo;10-21;.323;13

Kokomo;7-24;.226;16

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;24-8;.750;--

Wausau;18-12;.600;5

Green Bay;17-13;.567;6

Lakeshore;15-15;.500;8

Fond du Lac;15-17;.469;9

Madison;7-24;.226;16.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;20-9;.690;--

La Crosse;14-15;.483;6

x-Duluth;13-16;.448;7

Waterloo;6-23;.207;14

Minnesota;0-15;.000;13

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;23-6;.793;--

x-St. Cloud;21-9;.700;2.5

Mankato;18-11;.621;5

Rochester;14-15;.483;9

Bismarck;10-20;.333;13.5

x-won first-half title

Monday, Aug. 8

Kenosha 8, Rockford 0

Kenosha 1, Rockford 0

Wausau 4, Lakeshore 3

Wausau 3, Lakeshore 1

Kalamazoo 9, Kokomo 5

Battle Creek 8, Traverse City 3

Green Bay 5, Madison 4

St. Cloud 9, Waterloo 3

Eau Claire 12, Duluth 5

La Crosse 12, Willmar 9

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Fond du Lac 6, 10 innings

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Willmar at La Crosse

Madison at Green Bay

Eau Claire at Duluth

St. Cloud at Waterloo

Lakeshore at Wausau

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Kenosha

Rochester at Mankato

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Rockford at Kokomo

Wausau at Green Bay

Traverse City at Kenosha

Eau Claire at Mankato

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Rochester at Waterloo

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

La Crosse at Duluth

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Thursday, Aug. 11

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Rockford at Kokomo

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

La Crosse at Duluth

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wausau at Green Bay

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Traverse City at Kenosha

Rochester at Waterloo

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Friday, Aug. 12

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Traverse City

Battle Creek at Rockford

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Eau Claire at Rochester

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Madison at Wausau

Mankato at La Crosse

Minnesota at Waterloo

Duluth at Willmar

Saturday, Aug. 13

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Lakeshore (2)

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Traverse City

Wausau at Madison

Battle Creek at Rockford

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Minnesota at Waterloo

Mankato at La Crosse

Rochester at Eau Claire

Duluth at Willmar

End of regular season.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

Championship

Saturday, Aug. 13

Quad City (11-7) at Northern Arizona (14-4), 7:05 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

