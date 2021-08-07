 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Aug. 8
LEGION BASEBALL

CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wednesday’s games

Game 1: West Fargo 6, Osseo, Minn. 4

Game 2: Fargo Post 400 1, Hopkins, Minn. 0

Game 3: Renner, S.D. 4, DePere, Wis. 1

Game 4: Sioux Falls, S.D. 8, La Crosse, Wis. 0

Thursday’s games

Game 5: DePere, Wis. 6, Osseo, Minn. 0

Game 6: Hopkins, Minn. 10, La Crosse, Wis. 2

Game 7: Renner, S.D. 2, West Fargo 0

Game 8: Fargo Post 400 6, Sioux Falls, S.D 5 (8 innings)

Friday’s games

Game 9: Hopkins, Minn. 5, West Fargo 3

Game 10: DePere, Wis. 6, Sioux Falls, S.D 1

Game 11: Fargo Post 400 5, Renner, S.D. 0

Saturday’s games

Game 12: Hopkins, Minn. 5, Renner, S.D. 4

Game 13: DePere, Wis. 13, Fargo Post 400 0 (5 innings)

Sunday’s games

Game 14: Hopkins, S.D. vs. DePere, Wis., 12:30 p.m.

Game 15: Fargo Post 400 vs. Winner Game 14, 3:30 p.m.

Note: Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye to Game 15.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Bismarck 5, Rochester 4

Rochester;020;000;010x;-;4;6;1

Bismarck;101;030;00x;-;5;9;1

Shane Martin, Ben Grable (5), Phil Romeo (8) and Carson Stevens, Andrew McKenna (5); Seth Brewer, Andrew Paten (8), Nate Boyle (9) and Spencer Sarringar. W – Brewer (3-2). L – Martin (1-2). Sv – Boyle (1). HR – Rochester: Nico Regino (1), Jack Colette (4).

Highlights: Rochester – Jackson Forbes 2-for-4; Colette 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI; Regino 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs. Bismarck – Cole Roberts 3-for-4, R; RBI; Brant Schaffitzel 1-for-3. 2 R; Sarringar 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Enrique Morales 1-for-3, double, R; Brewer 7 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 SOs.

Attendance: 1,951

Time of game: 2:32

Records: Rochester 13-15, Bismarck 10-15.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;20-9;.690;--

x-Traverse City;17-12;.586;3

Kenosha;17-14;.548;4

Rockford;12-17;.414;8

Kalamazoo;10-19;.345;10

Battle Creek;9-21;.300;11.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin;20-9;.690;--

x-Fond du Lac;18-10;.643;1.5

Madison;16-12;.571;3.5

Wisconsin Rapids;13-15;.464;6.5

Green Bay;11-17;.393;8.5

Lakeshore;11-19;.367;9.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Waterloo;15-12;.556;--

Duluth;13-14;.4814;2

La Crosse;11-14;.440;3

Eau Claire;12-16;.429;3.5

Minnesota;5-10;.333;4

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;22-7;.759;--

Mankato;14-12;.538;6.5

Willmar;13-13;500;7.5

Rochester;13-15;.464;8.5

Bismarck;10-15;.400;10

x -- won first-half championship

Saturday, Aug. 7

Bismarck 5, Rochester 4

St. Cloud 10, Duluth 4

Kokomo 6, Lakeshore 4

Kenosha 13, Kalamazoo 6

La Crosse 2, Minnesota 0

Traverse City 9, Rockford 1

Waterloo at Eau Claire, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 8

Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 8

Wisconsin at Madison, n

Green Bay at Fond du Lac, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 8

Mankato at Willmar, n

Sunday, Aug. 8

Rochester at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m.

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Lakeshore at Kokomo

Wisconsin at Madison

Fond du Lac at Green Bay, (2)

St. Cloud at Duluth

Waterloo at Eau Claire, (2)

Rockford at Traverse City

Mankato at Willmar

Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids, (2)

Minnesota at La Crosse

Monday, Aug. 9

Mankato at Bismarck, DH, 4 and 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Madison

Kenosha at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Rockford

Green Bay at Madison

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Willmar at Duluth

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin

Eau Claire at LaCrosse

Rochester at St. Cloud

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;9-2

Frisco;8-2

Massachusetts;9-3

Spokane;6-4

Bismarck;7-7

Iowa;5-5

Duke City;5-6

Sioux Falls;5-6

Green Bay;5-7

Tucson;4-7

Northern Arizona;1-10

Saturday, Aug. 7

Iowa 48, Bismarck 41

Massachusetts 50, Green Bay 33

Spokane at Frisco, n

Sunday, Aug. 8

Northern Arizona at Duke City

Tucson at Arizona

