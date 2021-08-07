Area Scores: Aug. 8

LEGION BASEBALL
CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wednesday’s games
Game 1: West Fargo 6, Osseo, Minn. 4
Game 2: Fargo Post 400 1, Hopkins, Minn. 0
Game 3: Renner, S.D. 4, DePere, Wis. 1
Game 4: Sioux Falls, S.D. 8, La Crosse, Wis. 0
Thursday’s games
Game 5: DePere, Wis. 6, Osseo, Minn. 0
Game 6: Hopkins, Minn. 10, La Crosse, Wis. 2
Game 7: Renner, S.D. 2, West Fargo 0
Game 8: Fargo Post 400 6, Sioux Falls, S.D 5 (8 innings)
Friday’s games
Game 9: Hopkins, Minn. 5, West Fargo 3
Game 10: DePere, Wis. 6, Sioux Falls, S.D 1
Game 11: Fargo Post 400 5, Renner, S.D. 0
Saturday’s games
Game 12: Hopkins, Minn. 5, Renner, S.D. 4
Game 13: DePere, Wis. 13, Fargo Post 400 0 (5 innings)
Sunday’s games
Game 14: Hopkins, S.D. vs. DePere, Wis., 12:30 p.m.
Game 15: Fargo Post 400 vs. Winner Game 14, 3:30 p.m.
Note: Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye to Game 15.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Bismarck 5, Rochester 4
Rochester;020;000;010x;-;4;6;1
Bismarck;101;030;00x;-;5;9;1
Shane Martin, Ben Grable (5), Phil Romeo (8) and Carson Stevens, Andrew McKenna (5); Seth Brewer, Andrew Paten (8), Nate Boyle (9) and Spencer Sarringar. W – Brewer (3-2). L – Martin (1-2). Sv – Boyle (1). HR – Rochester: Nico Regino (1), Jack Colette (4).
Highlights: Rochester – Jackson Forbes 2-for-4; Colette 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI; Regino 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs. Bismarck – Cole Roberts 3-for-4, R; RBI; Brant Schaffitzel 1-for-3. 2 R; Sarringar 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Enrique Morales 1-for-3, double, R; Brewer 7 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 SOs.
Attendance: 1,951
Time of game: 2:32
Records: Rochester 13-15, Bismarck 10-15.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;20-9;.690;--
x-Traverse City;17-12;.586;3
Kenosha;17-14;.548;4
Rockford;12-17;.414;8
Kalamazoo;10-19;.345;10
Battle Creek;9-21;.300;11.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin;20-9;.690;--
x-Fond du Lac;18-10;.643;1.5
Madison;16-12;.571;3.5
Wisconsin Rapids;13-15;.464;6.5
Green Bay;11-17;.393;8.5
Lakeshore;11-19;.367;9.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Waterloo;15-12;.556;--
Duluth;13-14;.4814;2
La Crosse;11-14;.440;3
Eau Claire;12-16;.429;3.5
Minnesota;5-10;.333;4
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;22-7;.759;--
Mankato;14-12;.538;6.5
Willmar;13-13;500;7.5
Rochester;13-15;.464;8.5
Bismarck;10-15;.400;10
x -- won first-half championship
Saturday, Aug. 7
Bismarck 5, Rochester 4
St. Cloud 10, Duluth 4
Kokomo 6, Lakeshore 4
Kenosha 13, Kalamazoo 6
La Crosse 2, Minnesota 0
Traverse City 9, Rockford 1
Waterloo at Eau Claire, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 8
Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 8
Wisconsin at Madison, n
Green Bay at Fond du Lac, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 8
Mankato at Willmar, n
Sunday, Aug. 8
Rochester at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m.
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Lakeshore at Kokomo
Wisconsin at Madison
Fond du Lac at Green Bay, (2)
St. Cloud at Duluth
Waterloo at Eau Claire, (2)
Rockford at Traverse City
Mankato at Willmar
Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids, (2)
Minnesota at La Crosse
Monday, Aug. 9
Mankato at Bismarck, DH, 4 and 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Madison
Kenosha at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Rockford
Green Bay at Madison
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Willmar at Duluth
Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin
Eau Claire at LaCrosse
Rochester at St. Cloud
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;9-2
Frisco;8-2
Massachusetts;9-3
Spokane;6-4
Bismarck;7-7
Iowa;5-5
Duke City;5-6
Sioux Falls;5-6
Green Bay;5-7
Tucson;4-7
Northern Arizona;1-10
Saturday, Aug. 7
Iowa 48, Bismarck 41
Massachusetts 50, Green Bay 33
Spokane at Frisco, n
Sunday, Aug. 8
Northern Arizona at Duke City
Tucson at Arizona