Area Scores: Aug. 6
agate

Area Scores: Aug. 6

LEGION BASEBALL

CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wednesday’s games

Game 1: West Fargo 6, Osseo, Minn. 4

Game 2: Fargo Post 400 1, Hopkins, Minn. 0

Game 3: Renner, S.D. 4, DePere, Wis. 1

Game 4: Sioux Falls, S.D. 8, La Crosse, Wis. 0

Thursday’s games

Game 5: DePere, Wis. 6, Osseo, Minn. 0

Game 6: Hopkins, Minn. 10, La Crosse, Wis. 2

Game 7: Renner, S.D. 2, West Fargo 0

Game 8: Fargo Post 400 vs. Sioux Falls, S.D., susp, rain

Friday’s games

Game 8: Fargo Post 400 vs. Sioux Falls, S.D., Fargo leads 5-3 in the fifth inning, 9 a.m.

Game 9: Hopkins, Minn. vs. West Fargo, 12:30 p.m.

Game 10: DePere, Wis. vs. Loser Game 8, 3:30 p.m.

Game 11: Renner, S.D. vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Game 14: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 13, 12:30 p.m.

Game 15: If necessary, 3:30 p.m.

Note: Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye to Game 15.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;18-9;.667;--

x-Traverse City;16-11;.593;2

Kenosha;16-13;.552;3

Rockford;12-15;.444;6

Kalamazoo;9-18;.333;9

Battle Creek;9-19;.321;9.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;18-9;.667;--

Wisconsin;18-9;.667;--

Madison;15-12;.556;3

Wisconsin Rapids;12-15;.444;6

Green Bay;11-16;.407;7

Lakeshore;10-18;.357;8.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Waterloo;14-12;.538;--

Duluth;12-13;.480;1.5

Eau Claire;12-15;.444;2.5

La Crosse;10-13;.435;2.5

Minnesota;4-9;.308;3.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;20-7;.741;--

Mankato;14-11;.560;5

Willmar;13-12;520;6

Rochester;13-13;.500;6.5

Bismarck;8-15;.348;10

x -- won first-half championship

Thursday, Aug. 5

Rochester 4, Bismarck 3, 10 innings

Wisconsin 9, Battle Creek 8, 7 innings, first game

Battle Creek at Wisconsin, second game, n

Traverse City 4, Kokomo 3, 10 innings

Kalamazoo 11, Kenosha 1

Fond du Lac 7, Madison 6

Minnesota 10, Eau Claire 6

Waterloo 6, Mankato 1

Wisconsin Rapids 8, Green Bay 3

Rockford 3, Lakeshore 2, 10 innings

Willmar 5, St. Cloud 1

La Crosse 18, Duluth 6

Friday, Aug. 6

Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Kokomo

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Lakeshore at Rockford

La Crose at Duluth

Madison at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Wisconsin

Mankato at Waterloo

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Minnesota at Eau Claire

St. Cloud at Willmar

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;9-2

Frisco;8-2

Massachusetts;8-3

Spokane;6-4

Bismarck;7-6

Duke City;5-6

Green Bay;5-6

Sioux Falls;5-6

Iowa;4-5

Tucson;4-7

Northern Arizona;1-10

Saturday, Aug. 7

Tucson at Arizona

Green Bay at Massachusetts

Spokane at Frisco

Bismarck at Iowa

Sunday, Aug. 8

Northern Arizona at Duke City

