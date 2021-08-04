Area Scores: Aug. 5

LEGION BASEBALL
CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wednesday’s games
Game 1: West Fargo 6, Osseo, Minn. 4
Game 2: Fargo Post 400 1, Hopkins, Minn. 0
Game 3: Renner, S.D. 4, DePere, Wis. 1
Game 4: La Crosse, Wis. vs. Sioux Falls, S.D., n
Thursday’s games
Game 5: Osseo, Minn. vs. DePere, Wis., 9 a.m.
Game 6: Hopkins, Minn. vs. Loser Game 4, 12:30 p.m.
Game 7: West Fargo vs. Renner, S.D., 4 p.m.
Game 8: Fargo Post 400 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 12:30 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 3:30 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 1 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Game 14: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 13, 12:30 p.m.
Game 15: If necessary, 3:30 p.m.
Note: Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye to Game 15.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;18-8;.692;--
x-Traverse City;15-11;.577;3
Kenosha;16-12;.571;3
Rockford;11-15;.423;7
Battle Creek;9-18;.333;9.5
Kalamazoo;8-18;.308;10
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;17-9;.654;--
Wisconsin;17-9;.654;--
Madison;15-11;.577;2
Green Bay;11-15;.423;6
Wisconsin Rapids;11-15;.423;6
Lakeshore;10-17;.370;7.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Waterloo;13-12;.520;--
Duluth;12-12;.500;0.5
Eau Claire;12-14;.462;1.5
La Crosse;9-13;.409;2.5
Minnesota;3-9;.250;3.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;20-6;.769;--
Mankato;14-10;.583;5
Willmar;12-12;500;7
Rochester;12-13;.480;7.5
Bismarck;8-14;.364;10
x -- won first-half championship
Wednesday, Aug. 4
La Crosse 3, Bismarck 1
Kokomo 10, Kenosha 1
Traverse City 22, Rockford 12
Duluth 7, Rochester 2
Mankato 1, Minnesota 0
Madison 5, Lakeshore 0
St. Cloud 7, Eau Claire 2
Waterloo 4, Willmar 3
Wisconsin Rapids 17, Kalamazoo 2
Wisconsin 4, Fond du Lac 3
Battle Creek 9, Green Bay 8
Thursday, Aug. 5
Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Wisconsin, first game
Battle Creek at Wisconsin, second game
Traverse City at Kokomo
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Fond du Lac at Madison
Minnesota at Eau Claire
La Crosse at Duluth
Mankato at Waterloo
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Rockford at Lakeshore
St. Cloud at Willmar
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;9-2
Frisco;8-2
Massachusetts;8-3
Spokane;6-4
Bismarck;7-6
Duke City;5-6
Green Bay;5-6
Sioux Falls;5-6
Iowa;4-5
Tucson;4-7
Northern Arizona;1-10
Saturday, Aug. 7
Tucson at Arizona
Green Bay at Massachusetts
Spokane at Frisco
Bismarck at Iowa
Sunday, Aug. 8
Northern Arizona at Duke City
HIGH SCHOOL STARTING DATES
BISMARCK HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
Coach: Justin Zainhofsky, 701-471-9725.
BOYS SOCCER
Coach: Ricardo Pierre-Louis, 701-204-2793.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, BHS Auditorium.
Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., BHS Auditorium.
Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Karlgaard gym.
Coach: Brianna Kline, 701-391-5591.
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 11, BHS.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Noon, Riverwood Golf Course.
Coach: John Tufte, 701-425-4255.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Parent meeting: TBD.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 7-9 a.m.
Coach: Emily Poppe, 701-226-2814
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 20.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Hughes Field.
Coach: Mark Gibson, 701-527-0115.
CENTURY HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 6-7 p.m., Library.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sertoma Tennis Courts, Varisty at 3-4:40 p.m., JV at 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Coach: Michael Kapp, 701-425-1383.
BOYS SOCCER
Coach: Ryan Okerson, 701-527-4908.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., Library.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., CHS.
Coach: Teresa Hanson, 701-527-2127.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., Century HS Room E106.
Coach: Brad Lies, 701-220-1519.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Olson gym, varsity at 10 a.m.-Noon; Sophomores at 1-3 p.m.; Freshmen at 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Coach: Jamie Zastoupil, 701-730-5192.
GIRLS GOLF
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.
Coach: Jeff Rasmussen, 701-460-0365.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug, 16, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.
Coach: Spencer Wheeling, 701-721-4659.
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 10.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Century HS, 8 a.m.
Coach: Ron Wingenbach, 701-426-1779.
LEGACY HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sanford Sports Complex Courts.
Coach: Scott McPherson, 701-391-4874.
BOYS SOCCER
Coach: Tom Marcis, 701-220-8437.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Legacy HD, 8 a.m.
Coach: Kelsey Reimnitz, 701-426-8982.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Legacy HS.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Legacy north field.
Coach: Andrew Reichenberger-Walz, 701-471-9915.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: TBD.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Haussler gym, grades 10-12, 3:45-5:45 p.m; freshmen, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Coach: Jenn Astle, 701-391-9582.
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.
First practice: Monday, Aug, 9, 8-10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course.
Coach: Bill Kalanek, 701-319-6668.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, 7-9 a.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.
Coach: Thomas Wheeling, 701-721-2465.
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 9.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Coach: 701-471-7488.
NOTE: All athletes must have a record of a yearly sports physical prior to their first practice. Physicals must be administered on or after Apr. 15. Athletes may not practice without a current physical.