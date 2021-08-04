 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Aug. 5
Area Scores: Aug. 5

LEGION BASEBALL

CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wednesday’s games

Game 1: West Fargo 6, Osseo, Minn. 4

Game 2: Fargo Post 400 1, Hopkins, Minn. 0

Game 3: Renner, S.D. 4, DePere, Wis. 1

Game 4: La Crosse, Wis. vs. Sioux Falls, S.D., n

Thursday’s games

Game 5: Osseo, Minn. vs. DePere, Wis., 9 a.m.

Game 6: Hopkins, Minn. vs. Loser Game 4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7: West Fargo vs. Renner, S.D., 4 p.m.

Game 8: Fargo Post 400 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 12:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 3:30 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Game 14: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 13, 12:30 p.m.

Game 15: If necessary, 3:30 p.m.

Note: Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye to Game 15.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;18-8;.692;--

x-Traverse City;15-11;.577;3

Kenosha;16-12;.571;3

Rockford;11-15;.423;7

Battle Creek;9-18;.333;9.5

Kalamazoo;8-18;.308;10

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;17-9;.654;--

Wisconsin;17-9;.654;--

Madison;15-11;.577;2

Green Bay;11-15;.423;6

Wisconsin Rapids;11-15;.423;6

Lakeshore;10-17;.370;7.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Waterloo;13-12;.520;--

Duluth;12-12;.500;0.5

Eau Claire;12-14;.462;1.5

La Crosse;9-13;.409;2.5

Minnesota;3-9;.250;3.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;20-6;.769;--

Mankato;14-10;.583;5

Willmar;12-12;500;7

Rochester;12-13;.480;7.5

Bismarck;8-14;.364;10

x -- won first-half championship

Wednesday, Aug. 4

La Crosse 3, Bismarck 1

Kokomo 10, Kenosha 1

Traverse City 22, Rockford 12

Duluth 7, Rochester 2

Mankato 1, Minnesota 0

Madison 5, Lakeshore 0

St. Cloud 7, Eau Claire 2

Waterloo 4, Willmar 3

Wisconsin Rapids 17, Kalamazoo 2

Wisconsin 4, Fond du Lac 3

Battle Creek 9, Green Bay 8

Thursday, Aug. 5

Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Wisconsin, first game

Battle Creek at Wisconsin, second game

Traverse City at Kokomo

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Fond du Lac at Madison

Minnesota at Eau Claire

La Crosse at Duluth

Mankato at Waterloo

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Rockford at Lakeshore

St. Cloud at Willmar

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;9-2

Frisco;8-2

Massachusetts;8-3

Spokane;6-4

Bismarck;7-6

Duke City;5-6

Green Bay;5-6

Sioux Falls;5-6

Iowa;4-5

Tucson;4-7

Northern Arizona;1-10

Saturday, Aug. 7

Tucson at Arizona

Green Bay at Massachusetts

Spokane at Frisco

Bismarck at Iowa

Sunday, Aug. 8

Northern Arizona at Duke City

HIGH SCHOOL STARTING DATES

BISMARCK HIGH

BOYS TENNIS

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

Coach: Justin Zainhofsky, 701-471-9725.

BOYS SOCCER

Coach: Ricardo Pierre-Louis, 701-204-2793.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, BHS Auditorium.

Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., BHS Auditorium.

Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.

VOLLEYBALL

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Karlgaard gym.

Coach: Brianna Kline, 701-391-5591.

GIRLS GOLF

Parent meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 11, BHS.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Noon, Riverwood Golf Course.

Coach: John Tufte, 701-425-4255.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Parent meeting: TBD.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 7-9 a.m.

Coach: Emily Poppe, 701-226-2814

FOOTBALL

Parent meeting: Aug. 20.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Hughes Field.

Coach: Mark Gibson, 701-527-0115.

CENTURY HIGH

BOYS TENNIS

Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 6-7 p.m., Library.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sertoma Tennis Courts, Varisty at 3-4:40 p.m., JV at 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Coach: Michael Kapp, 701-425-1383.

BOYS SOCCER

Coach: Ryan Okerson, 701-527-4908.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., Library.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., CHS.

Coach: Teresa Hanson, 701-527-2127.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., Century HS Room E106.

Coach: Brad Lies, 701-220-1519.

VOLLEYBALL

Parent meeting: Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Olson gym, varsity at 10 a.m.-Noon; Sophomores at 1-3 p.m.; Freshmen at 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Coach: Jamie Zastoupil, 701-730-5192.

GIRLS GOLF

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.

Coach: Jeff Rasmussen, 701-460-0365.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug, 16, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.

Coach: Spencer Wheeling, 701-721-4659.

FOOTBALL

Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 10.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Century HS, 8 a.m.

Coach: Ron Wingenbach, 701-426-1779.

LEGACY HIGH

BOYS TENNIS

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sanford Sports Complex Courts.

Coach: Scott McPherson, 701-391-4874.

BOYS SOCCER

Coach: Tom Marcis, 701-220-8437.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Legacy HD, 8 a.m.

Coach: Kelsey Reimnitz, 701-426-8982.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Legacy HS.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Legacy north field.

Coach: Andrew Reichenberger-Walz, 701-471-9915.

VOLLEYBALL

Parent meeting: TBD.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Haussler gym, grades 10-12, 3:45-5:45 p.m; freshmen, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Coach: Jenn Astle, 701-391-9582.

GIRLS GOLF

Parent meeting: Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.

First practice: Monday, Aug, 9, 8-10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course.

Coach: Bill Kalanek, 701-319-6668.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, 7-9 a.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.

Coach: Thomas Wheeling, 701-721-2465.

FOOTBALL

Parent meeting: Aug. 9.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Coach: 701-471-7488.

NOTE: All athletes must have a record of a yearly sports physical prior to their first practice. Physicals must be administered on or after Apr. 15. Athletes may not practice without a current physical.

