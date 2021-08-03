Area Scores: Aug. 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NORTHERN SUN PRESEASON COACHES POLL
Overall
First-place votes in parentheses
Team Points
1. Minnesota State-Mankato (12) 168
2. Minnesota-Duluth 144
3. Augustana (1) 140
4. Sioux Falls 135
5. Winona State (1) 126
6. Bemidji State 117
7. Concordia-St. Paul 96
8. Northern State 75
9.MSU-Moorhead 74
10. Wayne State 60
11. SW Minn. State 46
12. Minot State 38
13. U-Mary 28
14. Upper Iowa 27
South Division
Team Points
1. Minnesota-Mankato (5) 35
2. Augustana (1) 27
3T. Winona State (1) 26
3T. Sioux Falls 26
5. Wayne State 15
6. SMSU 10
7. Upper Iowa 8
North Division
Team Points
1. Minnesota-Duluth (6) 36
2. Bemidji State (1) 31
3. Concordia-St. Paul 26
4. MSU-Moorhead 16
5. Northern State 15
6. U-Mary 13
7. Minot State 10
CLASS A LEGION BASEBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown
July 30-Aug. 3
Friday, July 30
Game 1: No. 1 East Wahpeton 3, No. 4 West Bismarck Capitals 1
Game 2: No. 3 West Fargo Vets 8, No. 2 West Minot Metros 0
Game 3: No. 2 East West Fargo Aces 2, No. 3 West Bismarck Reps 1
Game 4: No. 1 West Jamestown 1, No. 4 East Valley City 0
Saturday, July 31
Game 5: Bismarck Capitals 6, Minot Metros 5
Game 6: Valley City 8, Bismarck Reps 4
Game 7: Wahpeton 8, West Fargo Vets 5
Game 8: West Fargo Aces 9, Jamestown 4
Sunday, Aug. 1
Game 9: Valley City 10, West Fargo Vets 6
Game 10: Jamestown 6, Bismarck Capitals 0
Game 11: Wahpeton 3, West Fargo Aces 0
Monday, Aug. 2
Game 12: Valley City 5, West Fargo Aces 1
Game 13: Jamestown 8, Wahpeton 4
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Game 14: Jamestown 2, Valley City 1
Game 15: Wahpeton 5, Jamestown 2
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team W-L Pct. GB
Kokomo 17-8 .680 —
Kenosha 16-11 .593 2
x-Traverse City 14-11 .560 3
Rockford 11-14 .440 6
Kalamazoo 8-17 .320 9
Battle Creek 8-18 .308 9.5
Great Lakes West
Team W-L Pct. GB
x-Fond du Lac 17-8 .680 —
Wisconsin 16-9 .640 1
Madison 14-11 .560 3
Green Bay 11-14 .440 6
Wisconsin Rapids 10-15 .400 7
Lakeshore 10-16 .385 7.5
Great Plains East
Team W-L Pct. GB
x-Waterloo 12-12 .500 —
Eau Claire 12-13 .480 0.5
Duluth 11-12 .478 0.5
La Crosse 8-13 .381 2.5
Minnesota 3-8 .273 2.5
Great Plains West
Team W-L Pct. GB
x-St. Cloud 19-6 .760 —
Mankato 13-10 .565 5
Willmar 12-11 522 6
Rochester 12-12 .500 6.5
Bismarck 8-13 .381 9
x — won first-half championship
Tuesday, Aug. 3
No games scheduled
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Kenosha
Traverse City at Rockford
Duluth at Rochester
Minnesota at Mankato
Lakeshore at Madison
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Willmar at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Wisconsin Rapids
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
Battle Creek at Green Bay
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team Record
Arizona 9-2
Frisco 8-2
Massachusetts 8-3
Spokane 6-4
Bismarck 7-6
Duke City 5-6
Green Bay 5-6
Sioux Falls 5-6
Iowa 4-5
Tucson 4-7
Northern Arizona 1-10
Saturday, Aug. 7
Tucson at Arizona
Green Bay at Massachusetts
Spokane at Frisco
Bismarck at Iowa
Sunday, Aug. 8
Northern Arizona at Duke City
HIGH SCHOOL STARTING DATES
BISMARCK HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: Aug, 5, 7 p.m., BHS Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
Coach: Justin Zainhofsky, 701-471-9725.
BOYS SOCCER
Parent meeting: Aug. 3.
First practice: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., Cottonwood Soccer Field.
Coach: Ricardo Pierre-Louis, 701-204-2793.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, BHS Auditorium.
Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., BHS Auditorium.
Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Karlgaard gym.
Coach: Brianna Kline, 701-391-5591.
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 11, BHS.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Noon, Riverwood Golf Course.
Coach: John Tufte, 701-425-4255.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Parent meeting: TBD.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 7-9 a.m.
Coach: Emily Poppe, 701-226-2814
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 20.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Hughes Field.
Coach: Mark Gibson, 701-527-0115.
CENTURY HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 6-7 p.m., Library.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sertoma Tennis Courts, Varisty at 3-4:40 p.m., JV at 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Coach: Michael Kapp, 701-425-1383.
BOYS SOCCER
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 2, Community Bowl, Bavendick Field.
Coach: Ryan Okerson, 701-527-4908.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., Library.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., CHS.
Coach: Teresa Hanson, 701-527-2127.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., Century HS Room E106.
Coach: Brad Lies, 701-220-1519.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Olson gym, varsity at 10 a.m.-Noon; Sophomores at 1-3 p.m.; Freshmen at 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Coach: Jamie Zastoupil, 701-730-5192.
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Aug. 2, 7 p.m., CHS Auditorium
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.
Coach: Jeff Rasmussen, 701-460-0365.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug, 16, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.
Coach: Spencer Wheeling, 701-721-4659.
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 10.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Century HS, 8 a.m.
Coach: Ron Wingenbach, 701-426-1779.
LEGACY HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: July 26, 5:30 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sanford Sports Complex Courts.
Coach: Scott McPherson, 701-391-4874.
BOYS SOCCER
Parent meeting: July 26, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 2, Sanford Sports Complex, 5-6:30 p.m.
Coach: Tom Marcis, 701-220-8437.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Legacy HD, 8 a.m.
Coach: Kelsey Reimnitz, 701-426-8982.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Legacy HS.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Legacy north field.
Coach: Andrew Reichenberger-Walz, 701-471-9915.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: TBD.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Haussler gym, grades 10-12, 3:45-5:45 p.m; freshmen, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Coach: Jenn Astle, 701-391-9582.
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.
First practice: Monday, Aug, 9, 8-10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course.
Coach: Bill Kalanek, 701-319-6668.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Parent meeting: Aug. 3, 6 p.m., LHS Theater.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, 7-9 a.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.
Coach: Thomas Wheeling, 701-721-2465.
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 9.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Coach: 701-471-7488.
NOTE: All athletes must have a record of a yearly sports physical prior to their first practice. Physicals must be administered on or after Apr. 15. Athletes may not practice without a current physical.