Area Scores: Aug. 4
Area Scores: Aug. 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORTHERN SUN PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Overall

First-place votes in parentheses

Team Points

1. Minnesota State-Mankato (12) 168

2. Minnesota-Duluth 144

3. Augustana (1) 140

4. Sioux Falls 135

5. Winona State (1) 126

6. Bemidji State 117

7. Concordia-St. Paul 96

8. Northern State 75

9.MSU-Moorhead 74

10. Wayne State 60

11. SW Minn. State 46

12. Minot State 38

13. U-Mary 28

14. Upper Iowa 27

South Division

Team Points

1. Minnesota-Mankato (5) 35

2. Augustana (1) 27

3T. Winona State (1) 26

3T. Sioux Falls 26

5. Wayne State 15

6. SMSU 10

7. Upper Iowa 8

North Division

Team Points

1. Minnesota-Duluth (6) 36

2. Bemidji State (1) 31

3. Concordia-St. Paul 26

4. MSU-Moorhead 16

5. Northern State 15

6. U-Mary 13

7. Minot State 10

CLASS A LEGION BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown

July 30-Aug. 3

Friday, July 30

Game 1: No. 1 East Wahpeton 3, No. 4 West Bismarck Capitals 1

Game 2: No. 3 West Fargo Vets 8, No. 2 West Minot Metros 0

Game 3: No. 2 East West Fargo Aces 2, No. 3 West Bismarck Reps 1

Game 4: No. 1 West Jamestown 1, No. 4 East Valley City 0

Saturday, July 31

Game 5: Bismarck Capitals 6, Minot Metros 5

Game 6: Valley City 8, Bismarck Reps 4

Game 7: Wahpeton 8, West Fargo Vets 5

Game 8: West Fargo Aces 9, Jamestown 4

Sunday, Aug. 1

Game 9: Valley City 10, West Fargo Vets 6

Game 10: Jamestown 6, Bismarck Capitals 0

Game 11: Wahpeton 3, West Fargo Aces 0

Monday, Aug. 2

Game 12: Valley City 5, West Fargo Aces 1

Game 13: Jamestown 8, Wahpeton 4

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Game 14: Jamestown 2, Valley City 1

Game 15: Wahpeton 5, Jamestown 2

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team W-L Pct. GB

Kokomo 17-8 .680 —

Kenosha 16-11 .593 2

x-Traverse City 14-11 .560 3

Rockford 11-14 .440 6

Kalamazoo 8-17 .320 9

Battle Creek 8-18 .308 9.5

Great Lakes West

Team W-L Pct. GB

x-Fond du Lac 17-8 .680 —

Wisconsin 16-9 .640 1

Madison 14-11 .560 3

Green Bay 11-14 .440 6

Wisconsin Rapids 10-15 .400 7

Lakeshore 10-16 .385 7.5

Great Plains East

Team W-L Pct. GB

x-Waterloo 12-12 .500 —

Eau Claire 12-13 .480 0.5

Duluth 11-12 .478 0.5

La Crosse 8-13 .381 2.5

Minnesota 3-8 .273 2.5

Great Plains West

Team W-L Pct. GB

x-St. Cloud 19-6 .760 —

Mankato 13-10 .565 5

Willmar 12-11 522 6

Rochester 12-12 .500 6.5

Bismarck 8-13 .381 9

x — won first-half championship

Tuesday, Aug. 3

No games scheduled

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Kenosha

Traverse City at Rockford

Duluth at Rochester

Minnesota at Mankato

Lakeshore at Madison

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Willmar at Waterloo

Kalamazoo at Wisconsin Rapids

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

Battle Creek at Green Bay

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team Record

Arizona 9-2

Frisco 8-2

Massachusetts 8-3

Spokane 6-4

Bismarck 7-6

Duke City 5-6

Green Bay 5-6

Sioux Falls 5-6

Iowa 4-5

Tucson 4-7

Northern Arizona 1-10

Saturday, Aug. 7

Tucson at Arizona

Green Bay at Massachusetts

Spokane at Frisco

Bismarck at Iowa

Sunday, Aug. 8

Northern Arizona at Duke City

HIGH SCHOOL STARTING DATES

BISMARCK HIGH

BOYS TENNIS

Parent meeting: Aug, 5, 7 p.m., BHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

Coach: Justin Zainhofsky, 701-471-9725.

BOYS SOCCER

Parent meeting: Aug. 3.

First practice: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., Cottonwood Soccer Field.

Coach: Ricardo Pierre-Louis, 701-204-2793.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, BHS Auditorium.

Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., BHS Auditorium.

Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.

VOLLEYBALL

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Karlgaard gym.

Coach: Brianna Kline, 701-391-5591.

GIRLS GOLF

Parent meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 11, BHS.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Noon, Riverwood Golf Course.

Coach: John Tufte, 701-425-4255.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Parent meeting: TBD.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 7-9 a.m.

Coach: Emily Poppe, 701-226-2814

FOOTBALL

Parent meeting: Aug. 20.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Hughes Field.

Coach: Mark Gibson, 701-527-0115.

CENTURY HIGH

BOYS TENNIS

Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 6-7 p.m., Library.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sertoma Tennis Courts, Varisty at 3-4:40 p.m., JV at 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Coach: Michael Kapp, 701-425-1383.

BOYS SOCCER

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 2, Community Bowl, Bavendick Field.

Coach: Ryan Okerson, 701-527-4908.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., Library.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., CHS.

Coach: Teresa Hanson, 701-527-2127.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., Century HS Room E106.

Coach: Brad Lies, 701-220-1519.

VOLLEYBALL

Parent meeting: Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Olson gym, varsity at 10 a.m.-Noon; Sophomores at 1-3 p.m.; Freshmen at 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Coach: Jamie Zastoupil, 701-730-5192.

GIRLS GOLF

Parent meeting: Aug. 2, 7 p.m., CHS Auditorium

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.

Coach: Jeff Rasmussen, 701-460-0365.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug, 16, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.

Coach: Spencer Wheeling, 701-721-4659.

FOOTBALL

Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 10.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Century HS, 8 a.m.

Coach: Ron Wingenbach, 701-426-1779.

LEGACY HIGH

BOYS TENNIS

Parent meeting: July 26, 5:30 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sanford Sports Complex Courts.

Coach: Scott McPherson, 701-391-4874.

BOYS SOCCER

Parent meeting: July 26, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 2, Sanford Sports Complex, 5-6:30 p.m.

Coach: Tom Marcis, 701-220-8437.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Legacy HD, 8 a.m.

Coach: Kelsey Reimnitz, 701-426-8982.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Legacy HS.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Legacy north field.

Coach: Andrew Reichenberger-Walz, 701-471-9915.

VOLLEYBALL

Parent meeting: TBD.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Haussler gym, grades 10-12, 3:45-5:45 p.m; freshmen, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Coach: Jenn Astle, 701-391-9582.

GIRLS GOLF

Parent meeting: Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.

First practice: Monday, Aug, 9, 8-10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course.

Coach: Bill Kalanek, 701-319-6668.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Parent meeting: Aug. 3, 6 p.m., LHS Theater.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, 7-9 a.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.

Coach: Thomas Wheeling, 701-721-2465.

FOOTBALL

Parent meeting: Aug. 9.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Coach: 701-471-7488.

NOTE: All athletes must have a record of a yearly sports physical prior to their first practice. Physicals must be administered on or after Apr. 15. Athletes may not practice without a current physical.

