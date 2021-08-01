Area Scores: Aug. 2

CLASS AA LEGION BASEBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
Play-in game
Saturday, July 24
No. 7 Fargo Post 400 11, No. 8 Williston 7
At Mandan Memorial Ballpark
July 27-31
Tuesday, July 27
Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 10, No. 2 Fargo Post 2 5
Game 2: No. 3 Minot 5, No. 4 Dickinson 4
Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck 6, No. 5 Grand Forks 5
Game 4: No. 1 West Fargo 12, No. 8 Mandan 2, 5 innings
Wednesday, July 28
Game 5: Fargo Post 2 4, Dickinson 1
Game 6: Grand Forks 1, Mandan 0
Game 7: Fargo Post 400 4, Minot 3
Game 8: West Fargo 4, Bismarck 1
Thursday, July 29
Game 9: Minot 5, Grand Forks 4
Game 10: Bismarck 6, Fargo Post 2 4
Game 11: Fargo Post 400 7, West Fargo 4
Friday, July 30
Game 12: West Fargo 14, Minot 6
Game 13: Bismarck 7, Fargo Post 400 2
Saturday, July 31
Game 14: West Fargo 2, Bismarck 0
Game 15: West Fargo 3, Fargo Post 400 1 (championship)
CLASS A LEGION BASEBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown
July 30-Aug. 3
Friday, July 30
Game 1: No. 1 East Wahpeton 3, No. 4 West Bismarck Capitals 1
Game 2: No. 3 West Fargo Vets 8, No. 2 West Minot Metros 0
Game 3: No. 2 East West Fargo Aces 2, No. 3 West Bismarck Reps 1
Game 4: No. 1 West Jamestown 1, No. 4 East Valley City 0
Saturday, July 31
Game 5: Bismarck Capitals 6, Minot Metros 5
Game 6: Valley City 8, Bismarck Reps 4
Game 7: Wahpeton 8, West Fargo Vets 5
Game 8: West Fargo Aces 9, Jamestown 4
Sunday, Aug. 1
Game 9: Valley City 10, West Fargo Vets 6
Game 10: Jamestown 6, Bismarck Capitals 0
Game 11: Wahpeton 3, West Fargo Aces 0
Monday, Aug. 2
Game 12: Valley City vs. West Fargo Aces, 3 p.m.
Game 13: Wahpeton vs. Jamestown, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m. (championship)
Game 15: Second championship, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)
BABE RUTH BASEBALL
MIDWEST PLAINS 13-15 REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
At Municipal Ballpark/Haaland Field
Sunday's game
Championship
Bismarck Capitals 5, Southeast Missouri Tropics 0
Bismarck;301;001;0;--;5;10;1
Tropics;000;000;0;--;0;0;3
W--Michael Fagerland. L--Trey Porter.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Gavin Lill 2-4 R; Marcus Butts 2-4 R, RBI; Michael Fagerland 0-2 R, 2 BB; Parker Sagsveen 0-3 R, RBI, BB; Thomas Kuhn 2-4 2 RBI; Isaac Mitchell 2-4 2B, RBI; Eli Thompson 2-3; Jared Frank 0-0 R; Fagerland 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 11 SO. Tropics -- Porter 4 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 1 SO; Gabe Dimberger 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Pool play records
Bismarck Capitals 3-1, Davenport 0-4, Fargo 2-2, Moorhead 1-3, Rapid City 1-3, Southeast Tropics 4-0, West Fargo 3-1.
Pool play
Wednesday, July 28
Moorhead, Minn. 7, Fargo 4
Southeast Tropics, Mo. 10, West Fargo 0, 6 innings
Rapid City, S.D. 9, Davenport, Iowa 7
Southeast Tropics, Mo. 4, Bismarck Capitals 1
Thursday, July 29
Fargo 13, Davenport 3, 6 innings
West Fargo 6, Moorhead 1
Bismarck Capitals 19, Rapid City 1, 5 innings
Southeast Tropics 11, Moorhead 1, 6 innings
Friday, July 30
West Fargo 12, Rapid City 8
Bismarck Capitals 19, Davenport 1, 5 innings
Southeast Tropics 8, Fargo 3
Bismarck Capitals 7, Moorhead 1
Saturday, July 31
West Fargo 8, Davenport 5
Fargo 8, Rapid City 2
Single-elimination bracket
July 31-Aug. 1
July 31
#1 Southeast Tropics, Mo. 8, #4 Fargo 1
#2 Bismarck Capitals 6, #3 West Fargo 5, 8 innings
Aug. 1
No. 2 Bismarck Capitals 5, No. 1 Southeast Tropics, Mo. 5
Note: Regional champion advances to World Series, Aug. 11-18 at Eagle Pass, Texas.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
WATERLOO BUCKS 21, BISMARCK LARKS 12
Larks;225;000;300;--;12;12;3
Bucks;570;054;00x;--;21;13;2
Brian Baker, Jarrett Bickel (2), Paxton Miller (5), Brant Schaffitzel (6), Enrique Morales (7) and Jordan Sagedahl. Decker Stedman, Eli Emerson (2), Anthony Pron (4), Deshawn Welch (7), Zach Button (8), Seth Crandall (9) and Emi Gonzalez. W—Pron. L—Baker.
Highlights: Larks – Cole Roberts 2-5 2 R, SB; Enrique Morales 1-4 4 R, 2 RBI; Brant Schaffitzel 1-2 3 R; Ben Teel 3-5 R, 2 RBI; Drew Beazley 1-4 2B, RBI; Derek Shoen 1-2 3 RBI; Ryan Curran 1-4 2 RBI; Sagedahl 0-5 R, RBI; Ethan Kleinheider 2-6 R; Bickel 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO; Morales 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB. Bucks – Chris Seng 2-3 2 R, 5 RBI; Josh Kasevich 1-4 3 R, RBI; Garrett McGowan 4-6 3 R, 2 RBI; Dalton Chandler 1-3 4 R, RBI; Sam Biller 2-5 R, 5 RBI; Luke Fennelly 2-4 R, 2 RBI; Pron 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Time of game: 3:40.
Attendance: 757.
Records: Waterloo 12-11; Bismarck 8-12.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;17-7;.708;--
x-Traverse City;14-10;.583;3
Kenosha;15-11;.577;3
Rockford;10-14;.417;7
Kalamazoo;8-16;.333;9
Battle Creek;7-18;.280;10.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;16-8;.667;--
Wisconsin;16-8;.667;--
Madison;13-11;.542;3
Green Bay;11-13;.458;5
Lakeshore;10-15;.400;6.5
Wisconsin Rapids;9-15;.375;7
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Waterloo;12-11;.522;--
Duluth;11-11;.500;0.5
Eau Claire;11-13;.458;1.5
La Crosse;7-13;.350;3.5
Minnesota;2-8;.200;3.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;19-5;.792;--
Mankato;13-9;.591;5
Willmar;11-11;500;7
Rochester;11-12;.478;7.5
Bismarck;8-12;.400;9
x -- won first-half championship
Sunday, Aug. 1
Waterloo 21, Bismarck 12
Rockford 9, Battle Creek 7
Kenosha 9, Kalamazoo 6
Madison 3, Green Bay 2
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Fond du Lac 4
Wisconsin 6, Lakeshore 4
Eau Claire 16, La Crosse 2
Kokomo 5, Traverse City 3
Duluth 7, Willmar 2
St. Cloud 6, Rochester 2
Monday, Aug. 2
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Rockford
Kokomo at Kenosha
Willmar at Waterloo
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Kalamazoo at Wisconsin Rapids
Duluth at Rochester
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
Lakeshore at Madison
Minnesota at Mankato
Battle Creek at Green Bay
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;9-2
Frisco;8-2
Massachusetts;8-3
Spokane;6-4
Bismarck;7-6
Duke City;5-6
Green Bay;5-6
Sioux Falls;5-6
Iowa;4-5
Tucson;4-7
Northern Arizona;1-10
Saturday, July 31
Bismarck 41, Green Bay 30
Frisco 37, Sioux Falls 33
Arizona 60, Duke City 48
Tucson 48, Northern Arizona 46, 3 OT
Massachusetts 63, Spokane 57, 2 OT
Saturday, Aug. 7
Tucson at Arizona
Green Bay at Massachusetts
Spokane at Frisco
Bismarck at Iowa
Sunday, Aug. 8
Northern Arizona at Duke City
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
Class B state tournament
At Oakes
Oakes 4, Langdon 3, 8 innings
LaMoure 8, Oakes 1 (championship)