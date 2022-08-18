Area Scores: Aug. 19

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 3, JAMESTOWN JV 1
Jamestown;25;21;17;16
BSC;16;25;25;25
Jamestown JV: No stats available.
Bismarck State College: Kills -- Reile Payne 10, Jenna Rust 8, Madelyn Jennings 7, Morgan Wheeler 5, Myranda Reiss 3. Assists – Camaryn Beasley 33. Blocks – Wheeler 2. Digs – Payne 11, Eden Schlinger 11. Aces – Cheyenne Lang 1, Schlinger 1, Beasley 1.
Records: Bismarck State College 1-0.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
COACHES POLL
CLASS A
BOYS
Team rankings
1. Williston 2. Bismarck. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Legacy. 5. Fargo Davies.
Individual rankings
1. Aiden Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne. 2. Ivan Askim, Williston. 3. Fynn Krenz, Williston. 4. Brady Korsmo, Bismarck. 5. Ethan Moe, Williston. 6. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central. 7. Parker Hintz, Bismarck. 8. Brady Gross, Devils Lake. 9. Tyler Goss, Devils Lake. 10. Owen Sondag, Fargo North.
GIRLS
Team rankings
1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Minot. 5. Fargo North. Other teams receiving votes: Fargo Davies.
Individual rankings
1. Jaeyln Ogle, Watford City. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck. 3. Jocelyn Schiller, Grand Forks Red River. 4. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 5. Sophia Ness, Bismarck. 6. Annika Presteng, Grand Forks Central. 7. Maicee Burke, Minot. 8. Dru Zander, Williston. 9. Lauren Dosch, Grand Forks Red River. 10. Taya Fettig, Bismarck.
CLASS B
BOYS
Team rankings
1. Bowman County. 2. New Town. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. Kindred. 5. Beulah-Hazen. Others receiving votes: Grafton.
Individual rankings
1. Christian Brist, Hillsboro-Central Valley. 2. Austin Wanner, Bowman County. 3. Caleb Sarsland, Bowman County. 4. Cole Spotted Bear, New Town. 5. Lucas Vollmer, Surrey. 6. Cole Campbell, Kindred. 7. Kaden Fuller, Shiloh. 8. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County. 9. Xavier Bell, New Town. 10. Keaton Olson, Kindred.
GIRLS
Team rankings
1. Rugby. 2. Kindred. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. May-Port-C-G. 5. Grafton.
Individual rankings
1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 2. Hannah Weston, Shiloh. 3. Amelia Shepard, Rugby. 4. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 5. Paige Cotton, Hillsboro-Central Valley. 6. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 7. Annika Stroh, Lisbon. 8. Hannah Senechal, Rugby. 9. Peyton Gette, Kindred. 10. Mara Kempel, Lisbon.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
PRESEASON POLLS
CLASS 11B
First-place votes in parentheses
Team;W-L;Points
1. Kindred (8);0-0;48
2. Langdon Area-EM (2);0-0;35
3. Hillsboro-CV;0-0;27
4. Central Cass (1);0-0;26
5. Minot Ryan;0-0;16
Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian, Velva-Garrison, Hazen, Beulah, Bowman County.
9-MAN
First-place votes in parentheses
Team;W-L;Points
1. LaMoure-LM (11);0-0;55
2. Cavalier;0-0;34
3. New Salem-Almont;0-0;33
4. May-Port-C-G;0-0;18
5. Grant Co.-Flasher;0-0;8
Others receiving votes: North Prairie, North Border, North Star, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, South Border, St. John, Napoleon.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
First round
Sunday, Aug. 14
Kalamazoo 5, Traverse City 4
Duluth 8, Eau Claire 6
Willmar 6, St. Cloud 5
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Wausau 3
Monday, Aug. 15
Kalamazoo 9, Traverse City 5, Kalamazoo wins series 2-0
Wausau 11, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Duluth 4, Eau Claire 3, Duluth wins series 2-0
Willmar 3, St. Cloud 2, Willmar wins series 2-0
Tuesday, Aug. 16
First round
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Wausau 1, Wisconsin Rapids win series 2-1
Semifinal
Duluth 5, Willmar 3
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Semifinal
Kalamazoo 8, Wisconsin Rapids 6, 10 innings
Championship
Thursday, Aug. 18
Kalamazoo 8, Duluth 3
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College volleyball
Bismarck State College 3, Jamestown JV 1
Montana State-Northern 3, Valley City State 1
High school boys soccer
Bismarck 5, Dickinson 1
Bismarck Century 6, Williston 2
Bismarck Legacy 2, Mandan 1
Fargo Davies 4, West Fargo 0
Fargo North 3, Grand Forks Central 0
Grand Forks Central 1, Fargo South 0
Fargo Shanley 0, West Fargo Sheyenne 0
Minot 2, Jamestown 0